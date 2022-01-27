China's Women's Ice Hockey Team prepares for the Winter Olympics Shenzhen Kunlun Red Star Women's Ice Hockey Club Counts

Shenzhen, China, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zhenskaya Hockey League (WHL) in the 2021-2022 season has ushered in a special team, that is the Chinese women's ice hockey national training team competing in the name of the Shenzhen Vanke Sunshine Ice Hockey Team. This Chinese national training team is in the 22 rounds of the league.

With 15 victories, they have been fully trained in preparation for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Shenzhen Kunlun Red Star Ice Hockey Club has continued its consistent practice in the past 5 years since its establishment, contributing to the national team from all levels.

Talented girl Eileen Gu Prepares for Beijing Winter Olympics

Beijing is all geared up to host the 2022 Winter Olympics from 4 February to 20 February. This time, the host country has high hopes from 18-year-old freeskiing champion Eileen Gu. And that's not all. She is one of the most accomplished teenagers in the game out there.

Born in the US to a Chinese mother and American father, Gu decided to swap her American team to represent China at 15. Gu announced the major news, in 2019, on her Instagram when she changed her teams for the 2022 Games. Having found her love and passion for freeskiing, Gu decided to represent China.

In her post, she explains, “The opportunity to help inspire millions of young people during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, my mother’s birthplace, is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to promote the sport I love.”

