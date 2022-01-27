IMHO Reviews Skillshare Updates In The Latest Video

Aventura, Florida, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Skillshare, one of the largest online learning platforms which boasts thousands of courses and millions of students worldwide, has seen many updates in the past year. IMHO Reviews discusses the most important ones in their new video.



The biggest and most anticipated Skillshare news is the launch of Chroma Courses - a series of cohort-based courses that offer creatives a new way to upskill. The courses last several weeks and new ones will be announced each month. Right now, there are three courses being offered - Build Your Brand & Business With Jeff Staple, Develop Your Photography Portfolio With Brandon Woelfel, and Make & Sell Watercolor Art With Cat Coquillette. All three courses end on January 28. Skillshare Chroma Courses are not included in the Premium Membership, each one has to be purchased separately. The cost of each course is $499, and only 50 spots are available. Students do not need to have an active Skillshare membership to join Chroma Courses. The registration for January courses is open already, but once all the seats will be taken, it will be possible to put the names on the waitlist. Chroma Courses are taught by experts in their field, there will be live Q&As, and students will receive personalized feedback on assignments.



"Chroma Courses is a great addition to the Skillshare platform. The price is a bit steep, but for people who really want to uplevel their skills, this is a great opportunity. The fact that you learn in small groups and that you actually get direct access to teachers is a huge bonus. All students will receive exclusive content and will be able to connect with fellow creatives through a shared course channel," explained the owner of IMHO Reviews, Vitaliy Lano.



In their video, IMHO Reviews also talk about Skillshare celebrity-taught classes that were recently launched, including NBC talk show host Lilly Singh's Social Media Success: Video Storytelling on YouTube & Beyond and a New York Times best-selling author Jonathan Van Ness' The Ultimate Self-Care Playbook courses. Unlike Chroma Courses, these classes are included in the Skillshare Premium Membership that currently costs $14 per month with the purchase of an annual subscription. These classes have been a big hit with the Skillshare members. "Skillshare is constantly growing and evolving. New features and classes are being added to the platform all the time. In the past couple of years, the quality of courses improved so much, while the membership price remained very affordable. It is one of the few online learning platforms where you can actually learn useful skills without paying hundreds of dollars to do so. You get great value for your money, and I think that's one of the reasons why so many people choose Skillshare over other similar services," shared Vitaliy.



IMHO Reviews video highlights the pros and cons of Skillshare. Subscription-based pricing and unlimited access to over 35,000 courses on a wide range of creative topics attract many people. But what makes Skillshare really stand out among its competitors is the project-based approach to learning that allows students to practice new skills and a sense of community that many learning platforms lack. Skillshare classes consist of short lessons making it easy to learn at your own pace, and there are classes for all levels, from beginner to advanced. The main disadvantage of Skillshare is the fact that they don't give certificates to students after they complete a course. However, most members reported that it wasn't a deal-breaker for them, as they joined Skillshare to learn skills and not gain a certification.

