Wordly(TM) Kicks Off 2022 Winning Prestigious PCMA CL 22 Award for AI-Powered Interpretation Services

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wordly, the leading SaaS provider of AI-powered simultaneous interpretation services, announced outstanding performance for 2021 - growing sales, introducing multiple platform enhancements, and expanding key technology partnerships.

Strong Sales Growth

Demand for real-time multilingual interpretation services continues to grow exponentially, and Wordly helped meet the market needs by growing their AI-powered interpretation services business 10x in 2021. Wordly powered over 80 million minutes of interpretation services for over 700,000 participants across a wide range of conferences, webinars, meetings, and training sessions.

"The Wordly mission is to make meetings and events better for everyone," said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder and CEO of Wordly. "2021 was a pivotal year for the language services industry where organizations around the world increased their focus on finding solutions to be more inclusive with their employees, members, and citizens. We are proud that our AI-powered solution, which does not rely on human interpreters, has made it easier and more affordable to offer multilingual interpretation to everyone."

Industry Awards

Wordly continued to achieve industry recognition by winning the prestigious PCMA CL 22 Award in January 2022 for Best Event Solution. This is in addition to awards received from Meetings Today, IBTM, TAUS, and Plug and Play Japan. The company has also provided interpretation services for dozens of major events industry conferences enabling them to expand their reach to a global audience.

"PCMA CL22 attendees voted Wordly's AI-powered real-time interpretation platform Best Event Solution for Audience Engagement," said awards emcee and conference industry expert Dahlia El Gazzar. "Wordly's demonstration and clear inclusivity and interactivity benefits won them over. Congratulations to Wordly!"

Major Product Enhancements

The Wordly AI-Powered Platform was recently enhanced to include multiple new features, including expanded Zoom Interpretation support, SSO support, and a new City Council Interpretation solution to help thousands of local governments increase engagement and inclusivity with their diverse citizens. In addition to Zoom, Wordly now also offers integrations with industry-leading event management solutions from Cadence, Notified, MeetingPlay, and Webinar.net.

About WordlyTM

Wordly® provides next-generation AI-powered interpretation solutions. The Wordly platform provides remote, real-time, simultaneous interpretation without the use of human interpreters - making it faster, easier, and more affordable to collaborate across multiple languages and make meetings and events more inclusive. Wordly empowers organizations to unlock the potential of their multilingual teams and global markets by removing language barriers via a proprietary AI-powered interpretation engine. Wordly is used by hundreds of businesses, associations, organizations, and government entities around the world across many domains. For more information, visit www.wordly.ai.

