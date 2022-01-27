Intercollegiate Studies Institute Announces the 2022 Winner of Its Prestigious Conservative Book of the Year Award: Victor Davis Hanson's the Dying Citizen

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI), an organization that teaches college students core conservative principles, has announced the winner of the 2022 Conservative Book of the Year award: Victor Davis Hanson's The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America (Basic Books).

This annual award recognizes a thoughtful book that contributes to the rich debate about important conservative ideas.

An outside panel of nine judges—including bestselling author Amity Shlaes and Jeff Nelson, Executive Director of the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal—chose Hanson's book from among six outstanding finalists. Hanson will be honored at ISI's Conservative Book of the Year award dinner on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Hotel du Pont in Wilmington, Delaware. He will receive ISI's Paolucci Book Award as well as a $10,000 cash prize.

ISI president and CEO John A. Burtka IV said: "ISI is pleased to recognize Victor Davis Hanson's The Dying Citizen as an impressive contribution to the conservative intellectual tradition in America. As Daniel Mahoney wrote in National Review, Hanson's book is a "welcome corrective to those influential forces and doctrines in our midst that conspire to delegitimize the citizen and a call to restore the central role of citizenship in American society."

This year, ISI received more than 800 nominations for Conservative Book of the Year. In addition to Victor Davis Hanson's book, the finalists for the award included:

Donald J. Devine, The Enduring Tension: Capitalism and the Moral Order

Erika Bachiochi, The Rights of Women: Reclaiming a Lost Vision

Sohrab Ahmari, The Unbroken Thread: Discovering the Wisdom of Tradition in Age of Chaos

Helen Andrews, Boomers: The Men and Women Who Promised Freedom and Delivered Disaster

Jason Riley, Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell

The Conservative Book of the Year award has been in place for well over a decade. Notable past winners include Yuval Levin's A Time to Build, Wilfred M. McClay's Land of Hope, Yoram Hazony's The Virtue of Nationalism, Rod Dreher's The Benedict Option, and Bradley J. Birzer's Russell Kirk: American Conservative.

For more information, please visit https://isi.org/blog/conservative-book-of-the-year-award-about/

About the Intercollegiate Studies Institute

The Intercollegiate Studies Institute inspires college students to discover, embrace, and advance the principles and virtues that make America free and prosperous. Too many college students feel isolated or attacked for questioning progressive orthodoxy and the ever-narrowing range of debate on campus. ISI introduces them to the American tradition of liberty and to a vibrant community of students and scholars. Our students get an education and a community they don't find at their universities—and in the process, they become articulate voices for conservative principles. ISI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization. For more information, visit isi.org.

If you are interested in covering the Conservative Book of the Year Award Dinner, please contact Spencer Kashmanian at skashmanian@isi.org or 302-524-6119.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.