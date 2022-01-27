RepSpark and Golf Genius Announce Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golf Genius Software and RepSpark Systems today announced a partnership that will extend the capabilities of Golf Genius Golf Shop by integrating with RepSpark's B2B eCommerce Wholesale Platform with access to more than 40 golf apparel and equipment manufacturers, including Peter Millar, Straight Down, New Balance & Callaway Golf Footwear, Southern Tide, johnnie-O, JDX America, Sparms, Fairway and Greene and many other popular brands.

Golf Genius Golf Shop is a cloud-based workflow management solution that helps golf professionals streamline golf shop operations and improve member communication by automating and enhancing a range of processes, including special orders, stock orders, demo club tracking, club repair management, and staff scheduling. RepSpark provides the leading B2B wholesale eCommerce platform in golf, apparel, footwear, and accessories, which is used by golf professionals and manufacturer representatives to place and fulfill wholesale orders with participating manufacturers.

Under the partnership, Golf Genius and RepSpark will develop an integrated experience that blends the use of Golf Genius Golf Shop and the RepSpark wholesale platform in a way that streamlines the full order placement, tracking, delivery, member communication, and invoicing workflow, across all of the brands available via RepSpark. This integrated solution will help golf professionals save time and improve member service.

Chris Kallmeyer, Co-CEO at Golf Genius Software, commented: "RepSpark is the leading B2B wholesale commerce platform in golf. We're always looking for ways to help golf professionals save time and improve member service, so our partnership with RepSpark is a perfect fit. Together, we will jointly streamline the order process from start to finish, from the member through the golf shop to the manufacturer and back through the delivery process with automated member communication at each step."

"In the golf community, relationships between manufacturers and golf shop retailers are paramount. Our integration with Golf Genius Golf Shop, the premier solution for golf shop operations, will provide the ability to manage the entire order workflow and collaborate seamlessly through our shared integration," said Meghann Butcher, President of RepSpark. "We're excited to expand our commitment to connect golf professionals and manufacturers through our RepSpark Community, event microsites, and now Golf Genius."

The Golf Genius Golf Shop and RepSpark integration is currently under development and will be launched later this year.

About Golf Genius:

Golf Genius provides innovative software solutions to over 10,500 private clubs, public courses, and resorts in over 60 countries. Golf Genius also serves national associations including the USGA, Golf Canada, England Golf, the Legends Tour, the European Tour, and the PGAs of America, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Japan, Portugal, and New Zealand. Golf Genius has more than 170 employees, including 64 PGA professionals, with sales and support operations in the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe and Australia. For more information, please visit golfgenius.com.

About RepSpark:

RepSpark is the leading provider of digital solutions for B2B wholesale commerce. Designed to be personalized, intuitive, and powerfully intelligent, RepSpark's platform drives brands to connect and collaborate with their buyers to place orders, create digital line sheets and analyze key data 24/7. RepSpark brands leverage technology to drive sales growth and better serve their retailers. Founded in 2007, RepSpark is headquartered in Anaheim, CA. To join RepSpark Community, create an account at app.repspark.com, and for more information, visit www.repspark.com.

nick.wolfe@golfgenius.com

marketing@repspark.com

