Urban SDK Increases Seed Funding to $4.5 Million, Continues Nationwide Expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIS data and analytics software company Urban SDK announces that it has raised an additional $715,000 in funding to close out its seed round of $4.5 million. The Jacksonville-based startup has received its latest funding from venVelo, a Central Florida-based venture capital fund focused on investing in early stage Florida-based companies.

"We like the platform that Urban [SDK] is building, which will help revolutionize the planning process for transportation infrastructure. We are excited about their work with autonomous vehicles, which should position them as a leader in planning for Smart Cities," said Richard Harem, Board Member of venVelo.

Urban SDK is a business intelligence platform that provides data-driven optimization for the real world. The platform provides a data visualization studio for customized GIS mapping and analytics; a data hub with enriched location and point of interest data for purchase; quantum data modeling; and a cloud-supported workspace designed to help users share and collaborate on data projects within organizations.

In 2021, Urban SDK grew 250%, expanding its footprint to every major market in Florida, five states, and parts of Canada. Forecasting another 300% growth in 2022, January saw the company launch its new website, introduce an on-demand Data Hub for direct-to-consumer data purchases, open two new state public-sector markets, and further its push into the private sector.

"Last year was a big year for us, and it's been wonderful to see the momentum carry over into 2022," said Drew Messer, Co-founder and CEO of Urban SDK. "We're excited to continue our mission of enabling data-driven decision-making, and feel very fortunate to have great partners that share our vision."

VenVelo joins a round led by DeepWork Capital, a fellow venture capital firm that invests in early-stage Florida-based companies, that also includes the Florida Opportunity Fund and Techstars.

"We are delighted to follow on our earlier investment in the company and lead this round with the participation of Florida Opportunity Fund, further demonstrating the public-private partnership for investing in Florida entrepreneurial companies. Over the past year, the company has progressed nicely and met its operating plan. With the backdrop of the $1.2 trillion 'Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act' recently enacted, the company is poised for explosive growth," said Mitchel Laskey, managing partner of DeepWork Capital.

"This is a wonderful opportunity," said Urban SDK's Co-founder and COO Justin Dennis. "We've evolved so much as a company and a product from our inception — from a transportation visualization offering to a full suite of data management tools. This new investment will help us take the next step in becoming the standard for the modern data stack."

Urban SDK is a data analytics and visualization software that transforms data from the physical world and turns it into intelligence. The platform is a single solution for all data needs — transforming, visualizing, enriching, and managing data for all subscribers.

