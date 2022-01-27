PCAS: NET SALES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

English French

Ecully, January 27, 2022

NET SALES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021





PCAS (Euronext Paris: PCA), a specialist in developing and producing complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies, has announced the publication of its consolidated net sales as of December 31, 2021.

The PCAS Group has generated consolidated net sales of €187.0 million as of December 31, 2021, a 3.7% decrease compared to the same period during the previous financial year (-2.6% at constant exchange rates).





In millions of euros 2021 2020 % change 2021 At a constant exchange rate % change Net sales as of 31 december 187.0 194.1 -3.7% 189.1 -2.6% Pharmaceutical Synthesis 119.6 135.2 -11.5% 121.0 -10.5% Fine Specialty Chemicals 67.4 58.9 14.4% 68.1 15.7%





Pharmaceutical Synthesis

The Pharmaceutical Synthesis business generated sales of €119.6 million, a 11.5% decrease compared to 2020 (a 10.5% decrease at a constant exchange rate). The strong decrease in sales of hand sanitizer, compared to peak consumption in 2020, as well as lower volumes on several other products, particularly from the Limay site, could not be compensated as initially planned by the increase in volumes of Estetrol, due to delays in the production of this molecule manufactured for Mithra in the new highly active pharmaceutical drug production workshop located in Villeneuve-La-Garenne.

Fine Specialty Chemicals

Net sales of Fine Specialty Chemicals totaled €67.4 million, a 14.4% increase compared to 2020 (+15.7% at a constant exchange rate). All activities experienced strong sales growth, with particularly strong demand in Electronics and Lubricants, and a good recovery in Cosmetics. Supply and logistics difficulties have been closely monitored and had therefore a limited impact on net sales. Demand for new projects continues to show a good dynamics.

Outlook

The publication of the PCAS Group 2021 results is scheduled for February 24.

The 2021 results will show a substantial net loss mainly due to the delay in sales of Estetrol, and overall a level of net sales which remains insufficient to cover the additional fixed costs incurred at several production sites in recent years in order to improve the quality of manufacturing processes.

All PCAS Group teams, with the support of its shareholder Seqens, are fully involved in improving the Group's results.





NEXT FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE:

2021 Results, February 24, 2022

ABOUT PCAS

PCAS specializes in the development and production of complex molecules for life sciences and innovative technologies. With about 10% of its net sales earmarked for R&D and a large international footprint, PCAS is the preferred industrial partner for market-leading major global groups. Boasting especially high standards, the company offers a growing range of proprietary products and solutions in leading-edge segments. PCAS generated net sales of €187.0 million in 2021 and employs nearly 1100 people in six countries.

To find out more about PCAS: www.pcas.com





