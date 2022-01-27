Pharmacy Development Services Announces Partnership with Pharmacy Quality Solutions

Lake Worth, FL, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) is excited to announce its partnership with Pharmacy Quality Solutions (PQS) to educate pharmacies on medication-related performance. PQS connects pharmacies, payers and providers, empowering pharmacy owners with the insights necessary to make smarter business decisions and optimize medication management efforts.

“PQS offers our members an opportunity to better understand their pharmacy’s data. Their unique software system aggregates quality measures and standardized clinical data into one platform. This gives our members a better way to access streamlined information and identify how their business is performing against industry benchmarks,” said Elaine Ladd, Chief Pharmacy Officer - PDS. “The platform that PQS offers will help pharmacy owners make strategic decisions and guide medication-related performance improvement, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes.”

PQS is a healthcare quality improvement company that partners with pharmacies to help them achieve their quality improvement goals. By creating a direct link between payers, pharmacies and providers and utilizing the platform EQUIPP®, PQS gives users industry insights and data to optimize medication management and patient outcomes.

“We have developed a proprietary technology platform that helps pharmacy owners discover easier ways to view and measure their business's performance. By utilizing this data, they can focus their efforts and make progress in the right areas and stay on track towards greater and continued success, “stated Nick Dorich, PharmD, Sr. Account Manager - PQS. “Everything we do is designed to help businesses optimize their most important initiatives so that ultimately, they can move one step closer to creating a healthier world. Our goal is to help develop strategies to maximize efficiency and discover new ways to improve.”

About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS): PDS is headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida and has been partnering with independent pharmacy owners across the United States to drive business growth since 2001. PDS focuses on four quadrants of business: finance, team, growth, and operations. By acknowledging the challenges in the ever-changing pharmacy industry, PDS supports its members and helps them take control of their business, move forward with clarity, and win with confidence. For more information on how to partner with PDS, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com

About Pharmacy Quality Solutions, Inc. (PQS)

PQS is a healthcare quality improvement company, connecting healthcare payers and providers who value measurement as the pathway to better patient outcomes. Partners of PQS represent nearly 90% of all Medicare Part D lives and 95% of community pharmacies. PQS delivers the quality insights and guidance necessary to support their customers’ efforts to optimize the quality of medication management for their Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations. PQS’ industry-leading platform, EQUIPP®, provides standardized measurement and reporting on key medication use quality measures and value-based reimbursement programs focused on medication adherence, treatment outcomes, and patient safety. For more information on how PQS can support you, please visit www.pharmacyquality.com.

For further information contact David Simoneaux at 919.767.9544 or dsimoneaux@pharmacyquality.com.

