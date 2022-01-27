Justuno Announces Move to a 4-Day Workweek

Austin, TX, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Justuno, the top conversion optimization platform known for advanced onsite personalization and superior customer support, announced a companywide rollout of the 4-day workweek. This announcement comes as a proactive approach to combat burnout and manage the physical and mental impact that COVID-19 has had on most personal lives.

Starting January 28th and continuing for the foreseeable future, this move is still a rare one in the U.S.. According to the Society for Human Resource Management's (SHRM's) 2019 Employee Benefits survey of 2,763 HR specialists, only 15-32% of U.S.-based companies implement a compressed workweek for even part of the year.

Co-founder and CEO Erik Christiansen had this to say: “I’m proud that Justuno can be an early adopter of this important practice. The past two years have been filled with countless changes to almost every aspect of our lives. Adding an extra day to the weekend is simply a small step towards regaining balance, giving our team an opportunity to destress and spend more time doing the things that bring them joy. We didn't want to treat this as an experiment for a month or so, we want to go all-in on this commitment to our team.”

Over the last decade, Justuno has grown to 50+ team members across 11 states and has helped more than 133,000 brands achieve their revenue goals through onsite conversion optimization.

“Justuno is where it is today because of the people we have around us and we wanted to make a real difference in the lives of those who made our dream a reality,” added co-founder and CTO Travis Logan. “We know that you can’t pour from an empty cup and that taking the time to rest and recharge is the secret to continuous growth and innovation.”

Justuno’s platform is at the forefront of conversion optimization and personalization, driving powerful results for users — and that will not change. Christiansen and Logan remain steadfast in Justuno’s commitment to customers, with their support team operating on a split schedule to ensure continued Monday through Friday coverage for customers.

