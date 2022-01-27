IFIC Releases 2021 Investment Funds Report

English French

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today released its 2021 Investment Funds Report. The report provides statistics and analysis of mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) sales and assets under management. This year’s report includes a new cryptocurrency fund category as well as new data related to responsible investment funds.



“IFIC continues to use its extensive data collection and reporting capabilities to strengthen our understanding of the investment funds industry,” said Paul Bourque, President and CEO, IFIC. “Our data and analysis provides members firms and other stakeholders with insights to identify and track industry and market trends and respond to the evolving needs of investors.”

Key highlights:

At the end of 2021, Canadian mutual fund assets totalled $2.08 trillion and ETF assets totalled $347 billion.





In 2021, total mutual funds net sales were $112.6 billion and total ETF net sales were $58.7 billion, representing records for both products.





At the end of 2021, responsible investment mutual fund assets totalled $33.6 billion and ETF assets totalled $8.2 billion.





In 2021, responsible investment mutual fund net sales were $13.2 billion and total ETF net sales were $4.2 billion.





At the end of 2021, cryptocurrency mutual fund assets totalled $30 million and ETF assets totalled $5.9 billion.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together approximately 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation.

