Beach Lincoln Jumps in to Help the South Strand, South Carolina Community

MURRELLS INLET, S.C., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beach Lincoln, part of Beach Automotive Group, has long been known to help out different organizations and charities in their community. Now, their community is growing. Beach Lincoln is thrilled to announce that they are expanding their territory south. They are now the official Lincoln dealership for Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawley's Island, Georgetown and all points in between. That being noted, they are also delighted to have the opportunity to partner with charities and organizations that are in their new community. Do you all know about the Christ-centered, academically focused after-school and summer program Teach My People? Keep reading to learn more about them and how Beach Lincoln is chipping in.

Now that Beach Lincoln is the official Lincoln dealership for Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawley's Island, Georgetown, they are eager to learn more about their wonderful new community. They have recently partnered with an amazing and respected religious and educational program Teach My People. According to their website, "Teach My People (TMP) is a Christ-centered, academically focused after school and summer program for students in need, selected by their local teachers, in Pawleys Island and Georgetown, South Carolina."

Their mission is "to teach children and youth in their partnering schools to overcome academic, economic and social challenges and impact families through the delivery of Christ-centered programs and services that promote spiritual, educational, and emotional growth." Since 2013, TMP has had the honor of witnessing 26 students graduate high school, five alumni graduate college, 12 alumni currently attending college and two alumni serving in the military. Isn't that simply fantastic?

Now that Beach Lincoln is serving the communities of Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawley's Island and Georgetown, they are delighted to offer the outstanding Lincoln sales and service to residents and businesses alike. They offer new vehicles like the Navigator, Corsair, Aviator and the Nautilus. They also offer plenty of pre-owned Lincoln vehicles as well. What's even better is that they offer service and repair on all of them. Beach Lincoln has provided excellent sales and service experiences to the Grand Strand for over 25 years. They are enthusiastic about offering the same great sales and service experiences to their new community members in Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawley's Island and Georgetown. They are also happy to support excellent organizations like Teach My People.

If you want to learn more about Teach My People, simply click or tap here.

If you want to check out Beach Lincoln, see their inventory or even schedule service, click or tap here.

Please direct questions to Nick Domino, Internet Manager, Beach Automotive Group (843) 626-3666.

