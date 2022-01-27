Professional Community Management Promotes Stephanie Raymond to Director of Operations

Los Angeles, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, is pleased to name Stephanie Raymond director of operations. In her new role Ms. Raymond will oversee a team of dedicated community managers, develop training resources, and work closely with client board members.

Ms. Raymond joined PCM in 2017 as an administrative assistant and was quickly promoted to transition coordinator. She utilized her advanced organizational skills to support the transition of new clients and was promoted to operations manager soon after. As PCM’s operations manager, Ms. Raymond played a critical role in supporting incoming clients and improving the standard operating procedures. She partnered closely with all branch teams to meet deliverables and retain clients.

“Since joining our team, Stephanie has been a leading contributor to our success,” stated Matthew Williams, CCAM®, PCAM®, PCM president. “From the moment she began serving our clients, it was clear that she has a passion for customer service and a skill for relationship building that is unmatched. We are excited for Stephanie to step into this new role as we continue to expand our branch operations and strengthen our community partnerships”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-