AaDya Security Lands $3.1M in Venture Funding to Accelerate Expansion in the SMB-Focused Cybersecurity Market

DETROIT, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AaDya Security, a Detroit-based software company founded by cybersecurity veteran Raffaele Mautone in March of 2019, announced the close of a $3.1M funding round. The funding will support the launch of Judy 3.0, a streamlined version of the company's all-in-one cybersecurity platform, and will allow AaDya to expand its product, sales, and marketing teams to accelerate customer growth and service increasing market demand.

Companyon Ventures in Boston led the funding round with participation from new investors including Gutbrain Ventures, PBJ Capital, and Gaingels. Existing investors Firebrand Ventures, NextCoast Ventures, and Invest Detroit also participated.

"AaDya's AI-powered all-in-one platform is a game-changer for managed service providers (MSPs) who want to offer the most robust cyber protection for their SMB clients without the headaches and costs of deploying and managing multiple point solutions from an array of vendors," said Tom Lazay, Co-Founder and General Partner at Companyon Ventures. "We're thrilled to lead this round and support AaDya's expansion into the market through their select MSP partners."

The Judy platform features a user-friendly, browser-based interface with secure single sign on and a password manager to protect credentials and allow users to safely and easily access their applications. On the backend, Judy provides endpoint detection and response, DNS filtering, and threat detection and automated remediation to protect businesses from growing threats such as phishing and ransomware attacks. Judy's Champion Dashboard allows company leaders to add employees and access a portal to help them meet compliance requirements, while a partner version empowers MSPs to easily onboard, monitor and manage their clients, all from a single screen.

"We are thrilled to be working with the team at Companyon on the go-to-market strategy for Judy 3.0," said AaDya CEO, Raffaele Mautone. "They truly understand and support our vision to deliver a premium security offering designed to meet the needs of a segment that has often been overlooked and underserved. Their expertise and knowledge has already proven to be an invaluable resource to our entire team and we look forward to what's next for AaDya Security."

About AaDya Security

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, AaDya Security provides smart, simple, effective and affordable cybersecurity software solutions for small and midsize businesses. Judy, our all-in-one cybersecurity platform leverages AI and machine learning to deliver next-generation, 24/7 protection and support for companies who lack the time, expertise and capital to successfully implement these solutions on their own. For more information please visit our website, AaDyasecurity.com



About Companyon Ventures

Companyon Ventures invests in category-leading seed-funded B2B software startups that have found product-market fit and are ready to scale. The firm advances companies to an outsized Series A through an immersive expansion program resulting in repeatable and scalable go-to-market execution. Companyon's expansion program employs playbooks and tools used by top-performing startups executed by a curated team of B2B SaaS practitioners who work for CEOs to deliver output and outcomes.

