LifeLabs’ President and CEO receives ‘Top Industry Leader’ award

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to share that LifeLabs’ President and CEO, Charles Brown, has received a “Top Industry Leader” award from Life Sciences Voice.

The Top Industry Leaders awards are prestigious and highly sought after. Charles is featured amongst some of the most influential leaders in the industry, including Presidents, CEOs, and other senior executives of life sciences companies. As shared by Life Sciences Voice, these leaders are “driving the industry forward with their remarkable contributions and transformational work.”

“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition. It is a reflection of the tireless efforts of the entire LifeLabs team, who have remained agile, collaborative, and resilient through these challenging times,” says Charles. “From the onset of COVID-19, our team has been on the front lines of the pandemic, supporting health care providers and Canadians. I couldn’t be prouder of this team and this recognition of their contributions.”

Charles was nominated by the Life Sciences Voice community and a research team who choose potential winners from across industry sectors. The group actively tracks industry events and news to assess and select a diverse list of winners who are making a lasting impact in their field of work. This process allows for the discovery and celebration of well-deserving leaders.

"In 2021, the Life Sciences sector has remained in focus and many of the leaders have been in the spotlight trying to solve the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic," shared Jean Coolidge, editor-in-chief of Life Sciences Voice, in the official press release. "It has been an unprecedented year and many leaders have found themselves in unknown territory dealing with rapid change and accelerated transformation, while trying to plan for the new normal. The highly dynamic environment has made the decision making extremely difficult and onerous."

Life Sciences Voice is the leading industry publication with a global reach of 2.7 million readers. The award process follows the most rigorous judging process and only the top industry leaders make the cut.

