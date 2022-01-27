ALL G ESSENTIALS’ Tranquil-Z Keeps Consumers at the Forefront

Tampa, Fla, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The numbers are staggering.

70 million Americans have chronic sleep problems (CDC, 2017)

1 in 3 U.S. adults regularly don’t get enough sleep (CDC, 2016)

30% of the general population over the age of 18 experiences insufficient sleep (CDC, 2018)

ALL G ESSENTIALS set out to mediate this nationwide sleep crisis. Backed by a multidisciplinary team of experts and over a year of research, ALL G ESSENTIALS launched Tranquil-Z, an innovative sleep-support product. After their first successful months on the shelves, the brand continues to put its consumers first.

Tranquil-Z passes significant savings to consumers

Economies of scale and increased demand for natural personal care products are slashing consumer costs of ALL G ESSENTIALS products. Reduced prices of raw materials and increased efficiencies in the extraction process dramatically lowered the overall cost of production, which in turn passed on savings to consumers. Tranquil-Z sleep gummies are now available at almost 50% of their original price.

New 4-night sleep challenge already showing promising results

ALL G ESSENTIALS recognizes that consumers deserve to test products they invest in. The brand recently launched a 4-Night Sleep Challenge for people desperately seeking better sleep but unwilling to spend on products that may not work. The challenge allows consumers the opportunity to experience the efficacy of Tranquil-Z first-hand without paying full price. The no-strings-attached results speak for themselves.

Kate, a verified reviewer and satisfied customer, offers her praise for Tranquil-Z Sleep Gummies, “Tranquil-Z is amazingly effective, even for a weary veteran of sleep issues. It didn’t knock me out the way that some sleep medications can, but I went to sleep easily and stayed asleep for a remarkably long time.”

Consumers can learn more about the challenge on the brand’s official website.

ABOUT TRANQUIL-Z & ALL G ESSENTIALS

Tranquil-Z is non-habit forming and supports the human endocannabinoid system, regulating sleep, mood, pain, and more. ALL G ESSENTIALS curated a product of natural sleep support ingredients with remarkable effectiveness. Tranquil-Z Sleep Gummies are available for purchase at Tranquil-Z.com and ALLGESSENTIALS.com.

ALL G ESSENTIALS is a leading formulator, innovator, and manufacturer of superior health and lifestyle personal care products. They create science-based formulas with quality ingredients and no unnecessary additives. Products like Tranquil-Z help improve overall wellbeing and health. ALL G ESSENTIALS high standards demand that every product have a Certificate of Analysis conducted by independent laboratories to ensure the brand quality customers know and trust.