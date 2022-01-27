Value Partners Announces Closure of VPI Value Pool

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Partners Investments Inc. (Value Partners), the manager of VPI Value Pool (the Pool), announces that the Pool will be closed on or about March 31, 2022 (the Closing Date). The manager has made the decision to close the Pool due to the forthcoming departure of the key members of the Pool’s portfolio management team coupled with the ongoing challenges faced by this particular mandate in today’s investment environment. Effective immediately, units of the Pool are no longer available for purchase and pre-authorized payment plans have been stopped.



Prior to the Closing Date, investors may choose to switch to another Value Partners Pool, transfer their investment elsewhere or redeem their units for cash equal to the net asset value of the units they hold. The manager will waive any short-term trading fees for redemptions of units of the Pool prior to the Closing Date. Investors holding units of the Pool at 4:00 pm EST on the Closing Date will receive a cash payment equal to the value of the units held at that time, net of any applicable taxes.

Value Partners strongly encourages investors in the Pool to consult with their financial advisor to understand the financial and tax implications associated with the closure of the Pool and to discuss their investment options.

A notice will be sent to each investor in the Pool regarding the closure.

About Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners is an investment management firm founded in 2005 that offers investment products and services through experienced financial advisors at investment dealers and mutual fund dealers across Canada. Value Partners is a registered investment fund manager, portfolio manager and exempt market dealer with $3.8 billion in assets under management on behalf of Canadian families and businesses.

