Amid Global Supply Chain Constraints, Global Products Group Expands Manufacturing

Tampa, Fla, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America Cannabidiol Market size crossed USD 4.4 billion in 2020 and is set to observe around 33.3% growth rate between 2021 and 2027 and is expected to surpass $61.2 billion in size by 2027. As a result of the pandemic and increased attention to ingredients, consumers demand traceable, sustainable, and natural personal care products. With global supply chain issues and this increased demand, obtaining top-quality products has become increasingly difficult for companies in the personal care space, but not for the experts at Global Products Group (GPG).

GPG dramatically increases market share

A strategic alliance with All G Essentials and increased brand awareness has empowered GPG to capture significant market share in the customized white-label and private-label industry earning a rock-solid reputation for delivering superior-quality CBD personal care products into the ever-growing marketplace. GPG has invested heavily in creating highly effective consumer personal care products, increasing GPG’s market share by supplying the growing demand for CBD and hemp-based products in the US marketplace and beyond.

GPG Expands Manufacturing to Supply the Rapidly Increasing Gummy Market

Gummies are a convenient and extremely popular delivery system for easy-to-consume dosage forms of personal care products and supplements. The gummy market size in 2021 globally was estimated to be $17.70 million and is predicted to increase 12.5% annually over the next 7 years. Uniquely manufactured by GPG using high quality Pectin (not Gelatin) in a variety of gummy flavors and shapes, GPG gummies have a superior gel-like consistency, are softer in texture, and are easily chewable. Preferred by a growing number of consumers over hard pills and tablets, the gummy delivery system option is boosting GPG product demand substantially, thereby supporting rapid gummy market growth in the US and beyond.

To supply the unprecedented growth and demand for gummy products and supplements including those formulated with cannabinoid ingredients such as CBD, CBN, and CBG, GPG has expanded its gummy line using newly installed, state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment at the company's Tampa, Florida manufacturing facility. In fact, the company has increased manufacturing capacity to 24 hours a day utilizing three shifts of highly skilled employees and can deliver up to one million gummies per day. The inhouse chemist, lab technicians, botanist, and medical director can formulate and even reverse-engineer popular ingestibles and topicals. When it comes to ordering bulk, or bottled gummies for white-label or private-label use, GPG delivers customized manufacturing to meet their client’s product needs in a timely manner, without the supply chain issues that other manufacturers are currently experiencing.

Advanced technologies & vertically integrated supply chain differentiate GPG

Several factors make Global Product Group uniquely positioned to supply the increased demand for natural personal care products effortlessly:

With over 50,000 square feet, GPG’s manufacturing facilities produce up to one million units each day.

GPG’s expert in-house chemists, botanist, and Medical Director combine science, data, technology, and medical expertise to formulate and customize personal care products that meet both clients’ unique requirements and GPG’s uncompromising standards.

to formulate and customize personal care products that meet both clients’ unique requirements and GPG’s uncompromising standards. Transparent vertical integration makes GPG uniquely insulated from global supply chain issues. This vertical supply chain not only slashes costs but also offers a unique transparency: consumers can trace products from seed to shelf.

About Global Products Group

FDA-registered with impressive certifications, GPG is a top-tier personal care product manufacturing company specializing in custom formulation, bottling, white-labeling, contract manufacturing, testing, and packaging. GPG can white-label any personal care product for brands as an FDA-registered pharmaceutical manufacturer using precision science from earth-grown ingredients. Naturally sourced, specialty ingredients combined with science, data, technology, and medical expertise to create unique boutique products with concepts and formulas that differentiate the brand story. Is your organization interested in partnering with GPG for a white-label or private-label manufacturing opportunity? Contact GPG at https://globalproductgroup.com/.