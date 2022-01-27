A Noble Launch Gets Underway

Tampa Bay, FL, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Blockchain Wire)

With the launch of their Noble Knights NFT collection, Nobility is working towards its goals in the eSports industry.

It’s Official

Nobility Token launched their inaugural Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection, Noble Knights, on January 24th. The much anticipated Noble Knight NFT collection is phase one of the team's ambitious plan to try to revolutionize the eSports industry.

Users can now mint one of the Noble Knight NFTs, or pick up a White Shield token to show support for the project. The limited-edition shields were a presale bonus and the remaining tokens can now be picked up from the website. The collection and the White Shield tokens will fund $NBL’s plans to create their own virtual Camelot in Decentraland and the Sandbox Metaverse.

“The launch went better than we could have hoped are we’re touched by the support the community has given our Noble Knights project. Kyle McDougal, the CEO of Nobility Token revealed. “Minting is now open to the public and users can now get their hands on any of the exclusive 4,444 knight tokens which survived the pre-sale. Each knight is unique and comes with in-game functionality which will be important later as we open our online tournaments.”

Sandbox Castles

As mentioned, capital from the Noble Knight’s collection will be used to secure land for the game world. $NBL plans to disrupt the eSports, competitive gaming, GameFi, and play-to-earn markets on a global level with their unique rewards-based token. According to the team, the concept is to create a token economy dedicated to supporting a PVP platform.

The token itself even includes a prize fund tax taken from every transaction. This tax goes into a prize pool that the developers hope will attract the best players into their game world. In this online universe, players will compete in winner-takes-all combat. Winners will rise through the ranks gaining fame, perks, and riches as they climb, while the losers face NFT burns.

Minty Fresh

The Noble Knight NFT collection features 4,444 unique tokens, each with custom art and traits. Some are more powerful than others, but all of them will carry additional in-game perks and features. Minting one of these powerful NFTs will give players a competitive edge in the $NBL world.

The sale is now public, so all you need to do to mint your own custom Noble Knight NFT is head to Nobility Token’s website and follow the instructions. Once you’ve completed the steps, you’ll be able to instantly view your own personal knight and compare it and its traits with others revealed from the collection.

For your chance to join the crusade head to their website and mint a knight

You can find out more about the project here and at the following links:

Kyle McDougal

CEO

Nobility Token