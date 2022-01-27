OBM International Makes New Executive Appointment

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBM International (OBMI), a leading global hospitality design firm, today announced the appointment of Tareq El Zayat to the Company's Board of Directors. Following the designation of El Zayat, the Board will comprise eight directors across the firm's offices worldwide.

OBMI Chairman of the Board, Timothy Peck, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Tareq El Zayat to our Board and believe his appointment reflects the Board's thoughtful approach to succession planning and execution of our growth strategies. During his time with OBMI and over his impressive career, he has earned his reputation as a well-rounded executive with a strong track record of leadership and achieving sustainable value for our shareholders, clients, and employees. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Tareq's expertise as we continue building on initiatives underway, capitalizing on opportunities ahead, and honoring OBMI's 85-year legacy."

El Zayat has a unique background as an attorney with engineering & architectural qualifications and innate business acumen, making his contributions invaluable to the firm. In addition to his role as Managing Director of the quickly growing office in Dubai, he also serves as Corporate Counsel and, previously, Corporate Secretary to the Board. Using his knowledge and passion for developing in the Middle East, El Zayat has made considerable strides in expanding OBMI's footprint in the region by creating and nurturing client relationships and relentlessly pursuing new projects.

As a senior leader at OBMI beginning in 2019, El Zayat has carefully measured each designer's artistic talent and growth while working toward the firm's overarching goal of design excellence. El Zayat opened the Dubai office in 2020 and, under his guidance, the team has rapidly expanded to 15 talented designers and innovators that work seamlessly with the broader company's global offices.

Tareq El Zayat extended his gratitude saying, "I'd like to thank the Board of Directors for the trust they placed in me by extending this invitation. It has been an absolute privilege working under the Board's unwavering leadership and support, and I am humbled to have the opportunity to contribute to OBMI's continued growth. I am thoroughly looking forward to a future full of success for our firm."



If you would like more information on OBMI, please contact info@obmi.com or visit https://obmi.com/.

###

ABOUT OBMI

OBM International (OBMI) is a leading global master planning, architecture, and interior design firm that is widely celebrated for designing luxury resorts and hotels, bespoke private residences, and engaging urban areas known as experientially memorable, financially successful, and incomparably marketable.

Related Images











Image 1: Tareq El Zayat OBMI





OBMI Board of Director - Tareq El Zayat

















Image 2: OBM International Logo





OBMI









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment