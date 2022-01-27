Filmmakers Seek Final Funding to Finish The Honey Girl Documentary

PHOENIX, AZ, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of accomplished film producers, directors and editors have shot some 100 hours of footage of Esther Basch, a 93-year-old Auschwitz survivor, who has turned her personal commitment to forgiveness into a public act, hoping to transform society on issues of hate and prejudice. They have shot every minute pro bono and are seeking to raise $150,000 to pay for post-production and distribution. A fundraising campaign is on IndieGoGo at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-honey-girl-documentary--2#/

Information about the film is at https://youtu.be/x2wnNv33GOc

The film is not so much about the Holocaust but more about the beauty and power of forgiveness. Basch grew up in Czechoslovakia and was sent to Auschwitz in a cattle car on her 16th birthday. After she met Max, one of the American soldiers who liberated her camp, she was motivated to tell her story about forgiveness of the Nazis. Since that time, Basch has given public talks nationwide, which led to the production team discovering her and wanting to tell her story globally. Basch’s genetic, universal love of humankind not only had her survive her nightmare, but share it in a poignant way to motivate others.

“It is an intimate portrait of an innocent girl with a steadfast spirit who lives to teach the healing power of forgiveness to her fellow man,” said Rachel Turet, Esther’s daughter and a collaborator on the film. “My mother’s stories were etched into my being and impacted every relationship I have.”

The film tells Esther’s story and showcases the power of forgiveness. Her story is a powerful Call to Action to not live lives of hatred and animosity. Despite the evolution of civilization, racism has not been curbed; the practice of genocide lives on. In the film The Honey Girl we witness the world around us today: a man wears a “Camp Auschwitz” shirt during the attack on Washington; protesters picket a “Black Lives Matter” march; Native American sacred lands are confiscated; Muslims and Asians are targeted. Today, we are still not free of the hatred and animosity that led to the Holocaust .

This film is intended to be an educational tool. Even though WWII is relatively recent history, there are far too many people who know little about what happened, and some even deny that millions died.

“The concept of forgiveness is not a given: to forgive or to not forgive is explored in the film,” Turet added.

