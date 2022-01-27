STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Operating Results

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION (“STRATTEC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:STRT) today reported operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 26, 2021.



Net sales for the second quarter ended December 26, 2021 were $112.9 million, compared to net sales of $127.4 million for the second quarter ended December 27, 2020. Net income was $3.4 million in the current year second quarter, compared to net income of $7.1 million in the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current year second quarter were $0.87 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.85 in the prior year second quarter.

Both the current year quarter and for the six month period ended December 26, 2021, net sales and profitability were significantly impacted by the global semiconductor chip shortage that temporarily closed several of our customer assembly plants in North America for extended periods of time resulting in significantly reduced sales of our products to our customers both in the current year second quarter and year to date period.

The prior year quarter included a customer reimbursement for engineering development costs previously incurred in prior periods that totaled $1,546,000. This reimbursement was recorded as a reduction of engineering expense in the prior year quarter and increased our diluted earnings per share by $0.26 in the prior year quarter in comparison to the current year quarter.

For the six months ended December 26, 2021, the Company’s net sales were $213.2 million compared to net sales of $253.6 million in the prior year six month period. Net income during the current year six month period was $3.5 million compared to a net income of $15.1 million during the prior year six month period. Diluted earnings per share were $0.90 during the six month period ended December 26, 2021 compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.96 during the six month period ended December 27, 2020.

Net sales to each of our customers in the current year quarter and prior year quarter were as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended December 26, 2021 December 27, 2020 Stellantis / Fiat Chrysler Automobiles $ 23.1 $ 23.2 General Motors Company 31.1 39.0 Ford Motor Company 21.1 16.8 Tier 1 Customers 15.6 18.7 Commercial and Other OEM Customers 16.1 19.6 Hyundai / Kia 5.9 10.1 TOTAL $ 112.9 $ 127.4

Sales to Stellantis / Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) in the current year quarter were flat compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease in sales to General Motors Company in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter related primarily to lower vehicle production volumes on products we supply to their business. Sales to the Ford Motor Company increased in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to higher product content in particular for the new power tailgate program on the F-150 pickup trucks. Sales to Tier 1 customers decreased in the current year quarter in comparison to the prior year quarter mainly due to lower sales volume on product ultimately used on General Motors and Ford vehicles. Sales to Commercial and Other OEM Customers during the current year quarter were lower in comparison to the prior year quarter due to lower vehicle production volumes on the products we supply. These customers, along with the Tier 1 Customers, primarily represent purchasers of vehicle access control products, such as latches, fobs, driver controls and door handles that we have developed in recent years to complement our historic core business of locks and keys. The decreased sales to Hyundai / Kia in the current year quarter were principally due to lower levels of production on the Kia Carnival, formerly the Kia Sedona, and Hyundai Starex minivans for which we supply components.



Our Gross Profit margins declined to 13.2% in the current year quarter compared to 17.5% in the prior year quarter. The lower gross profit margin during the current year quarter was primarily a result of reduced customer vehicle production volumes, higher costs for both raw materials and purchased components and the mandatory minimum wage increase enacted by the Mexican Government effective January 1, 2021 that adversely impacted margins in our Mexican subsidiaries.

Engineering, Selling and Administrative expenses as a percent of net sales in the current year quarter were 10.0% compared to 8.1% in the prior year quarter. This increase in overall Selling, Engineering and Administrative expenses in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter was primarily attributed to the prior year quarter customer reimbursement of engineering development costs of $1,546,000, or 1.2% reduction as a percent of sales, previously mentioned above in this press release.

Included in Other Income (Expense), Net in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter were the following items (in thousands of dollars):

December 26,

2021 December 27,

2020 Equity Earnings of VAST LLC Joint Venture $ 615 $ 1,075 Net Foreign Currency Transaction (Loss) (26 ) (1,633 ) Other (69 ) 267 $ 520 $ (291 )

The decrease in equity earnings of VAST LLC in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter primarily related to lower net sales and profitability in our VAST China operation which was also adversely impacted by the current global semiconductor chip shortage described above. VAST China’s profitability in the current quarter was partially offset with startup losses for their new plant in Jingzhou, China. We continue to believe VAST China’s added production capacity will eventually result in greater operating efficiencies and a broader geographic footprint in the China market going forward. VAST LLC (including VAST China) is an important part of our global strategy and we anticipate that it will contribute to our overall long-term market and financial strength as it continues to grow.



Frank Krejci President and CEO commented: “The automotive industry continues to deal with production constraints due to supply issues. Our team has generated reasonable profit while dealing with spikes in material and logistic costs and lower industry volumes impacting fixed overhead cost absorption. The efficiency improvements we have put in place over the past eighteen months contributed to our ability to remain profitable. That bodes well for when the volumes increase.

“Our balance sheet continues to strengthen. We have over $10 million more inventory than typical as a result of our strategy to be prepared for a return to normal vehicle production volumes later this calendar year. It should minimize overtime and avoid premium freight charges as the supply chain issues improve. We also eliminated future financial risk when we terminated our pension plan three years ago. The post termination audit by the PBGC was just completed with no adjustments. That risk has now been permanently eliminated.”

STRATTEC designs, develops, manufactures and markets automotive Access Control Products, including mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles and related products. These products are provided to customers in North America, and on a global basis through a unique strategic relationship with WITTE Automotive of Velbert, Germany and ADAC Automotive of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Under this relationship, STRATTEC, WITTE and ADAC market each company’s products to global customers under the “VAST Automotive Group” brand name. STRATTEC’s history in the automotive business spans over 110 years.

Certain statements contained in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and “would.” Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties in the Company’s operations and business environment. These uncertainties include general economic conditions, in particular, relating to the automotive industry, consumer demand for the Company’s and its customers’ products, competitive and technological developments, customer purchasing actions, changes in warranty provisions and customers’ product recall policies, work stoppages at the Company or at the location of its key customers as a result of labor disputes, foreign currency fluctuations, uncertainties stemming from U.S. trade policies, tariffs and reaction to same from foreign countries, the volume and scope of product returns or customer cost reimbursement actions, adverse business and operational issues resulting from semiconductor chip supply shortages and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and costs of operations (including fluctuations in the cost, and factors impacting the availability, of necessary raw materials). Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release. In addition, such uncertainties and other operational matters are discussed further in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Condensed Results of Operations (In Thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended December 26, 2021 December 27, 2020 December 26, 2021 December 27, 2020 Net Sales $ 112,908 $ 127,360 $ 213,249 $ 253,594 Cost of Goods Sold 97,975 105,119 185,767 208,842 Gross Profit 14,933 22,241 27,482 44,752 Engineering, Selling & Administrative Expenses 11,301 10,302 23,422 21,616 Income from Operations 3,632 11,939 4,060 23,136 Interest Expense (57 ) (84 ) (105 ) (196 ) Other Income (Expense), Net 520 (291 ) 399 274 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and Non-Controlling Interest 4,095 11,564 4,354 23,214 Provision for Income Taxes 255 1,991 292 3,568 Net Income 3,840 9,573 4,062 19,646 Net Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (446 ) (2,460 ) (567 ) (4,525 ) Net Income Attributable to STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION $ 3,394 $ 7,113 $ 3,495 $ 15,121 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.88 $ 1.88 $ 0.91 $ 4.01 Diluted $ 0.87 $ 1.85 $ 0.90 $ 3.96 Average Basic Shares Outstanding 3,866 3,786 3,848 3,775 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 3,908 3,842 3,901 3,815 Other Capital Expenditures $ 2,573 $ 3,079 $ 5,362 $ 4,593 Depreciation $ 4,911 $ 4,912 $ 9,968 $ 9,797





STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Condensed Balance Sheet Data (In Thousands) December 26, 2021 June 27, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,071 $ 14,465 Receivables, net 72,472 69,902 Inventories, net 73,243 70,860 Other current assets 18,129 19,677 Total Current Assets 177,915 174,904 Investment in Joint Ventures 27,394 27,224 Other Long Term Assets 11,719 12,034 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 91,285 96,401 $ 308,313 $ 310,563 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 31,635 $ 36,727 Other 35,202 40,845 Total Current Liabilities 66,837 77,572 Accrued Pension and Post Retirement Obligations 2,945 2,933 Borrowings Under Credit Facility 17,000 12,000 Other Long-term Liabilities 4,460 4,625 Shareholders’ Equity 338,810 334,058 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (17,391 ) (16,797 ) Less: Treasury Stock (135,599 ) (135,615 ) Total STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Shareholders’ Equity 185,820 181,646 Non-Controlling Interest 31,251 31,787 Total Shareholders’ Equity 217,071 213,433 $ 308,313 $ 310,563







