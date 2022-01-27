Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.



Total net revenues for the quarter increased 14% to $363 million, compared with $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and for the year increased 89% to $1.82 billion, compared with $959 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

“We had a momentous year, nearly doubling the number of customers on the platform and making critical investments in our team and infrastructure to support growth,” said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood Markets. “This year, we'll expand our ecosystem of products that make Robinhood the best place to start investing and build wealth for the long term."

Highlights

Robinhood’s 2021 investments put the company on strong footing for 2022

In 2021 Robinhood added over 10 million net funded accounts, nearly doubling the customers on the platform. In the same time, the company has more than doubled its team, adding talent to important areas like engineering, product, customer service, and compliance.

Robinhood also made strong executive additions over the past year and is excited to have most recently welcomed Steve Quirk as Chief Brokerage Officer and a member of the senior leadership team.

The company has invested heavily in the service and reliability of its platform to meet the demands created by tremendous user growth and successfully added 24/7 live phone support for all logged-in users, giving customers the ability to get phone support at any time and on any topic.

Robinhood has continued to improve the product experience, adding contextual in-app education, rolling out Crypto Gifts and recurring investments, opening up access to IPOs, and giving customers a voice with the companies they invest in through the acquisition of Say Technologies and the integration of its Q&A platform into the Robinhood app.

Robinhood delivers on product development in Q4 2021

Robinhood introduced first trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade, helping users get started with a diversified ETF portfolio based on their risk profile and investment objectives.

Robinhood launched Automated Customer Account Transfer Service ("ACATS") In a few weeks ago to a small set of customers and has been gradually expanding its availability, with early results looking promising. This feature allows customers to transfer assets from other brokerages into Robinhood and the company will continue to improve the experience and expand the availability to all customers in Q1 2022.

Robinhood continued to improve its options experience for customers, introducing Options Alerts, Options Watchlist and making it simpler to roll option contracts.

Robinhood made considerable progress on its fully-paid securities lending program, continues to discuss with its regulators, and believes it will be able to launch the program during the first half of the year.

Robinhood is close to delivering an even larger window of available trading hours and expects to roll this out later in Q1 2022. This will be one of several improvements the company plans to make to the trading experience this year.

Robinhood successfully completed alpha testing on Crypto Wallets and has launched a public beta, which will continue to provide valuable insights as the company prepares for a full launch of wallets in Q1 2022.

During the holiday season, Robinhood launched Crypto Gifts, which enables customers to send crypto to family and friends. The company will take learnings from this launch and look to apply them to transfer capabilities beyond crypto.

Robinhood charts ambitious plan for 2022

Robinhood's plan is focused on three core areas: being the best place to get started investing, helping first time investors grow into long-term investors, and continuing to serve advanced investors with the power and simplicity they need.

Robinhood will build products intended to help with long-term investing, aiming to make it easier for customers to build for their futures no matter where they are in their financial journeys. Teams are already hard at work developing tax-advantaged retirement accounts, which will begin rolling out to customers mid-year.

Robinhood will invest in spending and savings products and, in the coming months, will introduce a new experience for day-to-day spending to help customers build a portfolio as an outcome of spending.

Robinhood plans to offer customers ways to move their money faster, starting with introducing instant debit card deposits and withdrawals in the next few months.

Robinhood has set aggressive goals to start opening its crypto platform up to customers internationally in 2022. The company believes in the immense potential of the crypto economy and sees a big opportunity in serving customers across the globe.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, Robinhood anticipates that total net revenues will be less than $340 million, which assumes some incremental improvement in trading volumes versus what we have seen so far. At the top end, this implies a year-over-year revenue decline of 35% compared to the first quarter of 2021, during which we saw outsized revenue performance due to heightened trading activity, particularly relating to certain meme-stocks.

Actual results for total net revenues might differ materially from our outlook. Total net revenues are highly sensitive to the number and timing of new funded accounts, the number of trades made by our customers, the notional amount of trading volume per customer, and market environment or other exogenous events, all of which are affected by general market conditions, consumer sentiment, and other factors.

For fiscal year 2022, Robinhood expects total operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, to increase 15-20% year-over-year. Additionally, we expect share-based compensation to decline 35-40% year-over-year.

Actual results for total operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, might differ materially from our outlook due to several factors, including the rate of growth in net new funded accounts which affects several costs including variable marketing costs, the degree to which we are successful in preventing fraud, our ability to manage web-hosting expenses efficiently, and our ability to achieve productivity improvements in customer service, among other factors.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Robinhood will host a conference call to discuss its results and financial outlook at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today, January 27, 2022. The live webcast of Robinhood's earnings conference call can be accessed at investors.robinhood.com, along with the earnings press release and accompanying slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available at the same website.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets is on a mission to democratize finance for all. With Robinhood, people can invest with no account minimums through Robinhood Financial, LLC, buy and sell crypto through Robinhood Crypto, LLC, and learn about investing through easy-to-understand educational content.

Robinhood intends to use its blog, Under the Hood, as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC’s Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Under the Hood can be accessed at blog.robinhood.com and investors should routinely monitor that website, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on Robinhood’s blog could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected financial performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (“we,” “Robinhood,” or the “Company”) and our strategic and operational plans, including our expectations for Crypto Wallets, ACATS In, a fully-paid securities lending program, and extended trading hours, our statements under the heading “Robinhood charts ambitious plan for 2022,” and our statements under the heading “Financial Outlook," among others. Our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause our actual future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied in this press release. Reported results should not be considered an indication of future performance. Factors that contribute to the uncertain nature of our forward-looking statements include, among others: our limited operating history; the difficulty of managing rapid growth and the risk of declining or negative growth; the fluctuations in our financial results and key metrics from quarter to quarter; our reliance on transaction-based revenue, including payment for order flow (“PFOF”), and the risk of new regulation or bans on PFOF and similar practices; the difficulty of raising additional capital (to satisfy any liquidity needs and support business growth and objectives) on reasonable terms or at all; the need to maintain capital levels required by regulators and self-regulatory organizations; the risk that we might mishandle the cash, securities, and cryptocurrencies we hold on behalf of customers, and our exposure to liability for operational errors in clearing functions; the impact of negative publicity on our brand and reputation; the risk that changes in business, economic, or political conditions, or systemic market events, might harm our business; our dependence on key employees and a skilled workforce; the difficulty of complying with an extensive and complex regulatory environment and the need to adjust our business model in response to new or modified laws and regulations; the possibility of adverse developments in pending litigation and regulatory investigations; the effects of competition; our need to innovate and invest in new products and services in order to attract and retain customers and deepen their engagement with us in order to maintain growth; our reliance on third parties to perform certain key functions and the risk that operational or technological failures could impair the availability or stability of our platform; the risk of cybersecurity incidents, theft, data breaches, and other online attacks; the difficulty of processing customer data in compliance with privacy laws; our need as a regulated financial services company to develop and maintain effective compliance and risk management infrastructures; the volatility of cryptocurrency prices and trading volumes; and the risk that substantial future sales of Class A common shares in the public market could cause the price of our stock to fall. Because some of these risks and uncertainties cannot be predicted or quantified and some are beyond our control, you should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. More information about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and financial results is included in Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment; new risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks nor identify all uncertainties. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements might not be achieved and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise noted, all forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, January 27, 2022, and are based on information and estimates available to us at this time. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by law, Robinhood assumes no obligation to update any of the statements in this press release whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, performance, events, and circumstances might be materially different from what we expect. All fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial information in this press release is preliminary, based on our estimates and subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. Final results for the full year, which will be reported in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, might vary from the information in this press release. In particular, until our financial statements are issued in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, we might be required to recognize certain subsequent events (such as in connection with contingencies or the realization of assets) which could affect our final results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We collect and analyze operating and financial data to evaluate the health of our business, allocate our resources and assess our performance. In addition to total net revenues, net income (loss) and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and operating expense excluding share-based compensation. This non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) interest expenses related to credit facilities, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) change in fair value of convertible notes and warrant liability, (vi) significant legal and tax settlements and reserves, and (vii) other significant gains, losses, and expenses (such as impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses) that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing results.

The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, is not driven by core results of operations and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.

Operating Expense excluding Share-Based Compensation

Operating expense excluding share-based compensation is defined as the applicable GAAP operating expense line item minus the share-based compensation (or SBC) included within such line item. We believe operating expense excluding SBC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our cost structure.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, we use the key performance metrics described below to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts

A Robinhood account is designed to provide a user with access to any and all of the products offered on our platform. We define “Net Cumulative Funded Accounts” as New Funded Accounts less Churned Accounts plus Resurrected Accounts (each as defined below). A “New Funded Account” is a Robinhood account into which the account user makes an initial deposit or money or asset transfer, of any amount, during the relevant period. An account is considered “Churned” if it was ever a New Funded Account and its balance (measured as the fair value of assets in the account less any amount due from the user and excluding certain Company-initiated credits) drops to or below zero for at least 45 consecutive calendar days. Negative balances typically result from Fraudulent Deposit Transactions (as defined below) and, less often, from margin loans. An account is considered “Resurrected” in a stated period if it was a Churned Account as of the end of the immediately preceding period and its balance (excluding certain Company-initiated credits) rises above zero. Examples of credits excluded for purposes of identifying Churned Accounts and Resurrected Accounts are price correction credits, related interest adjustments, and fee adjustments.

“Fraudulent Deposit Transactions” occur when users initiate deposits into their accounts, make trades on our platform using a short-term extension of credit from us, and then repatriate or reverse the deposits, resulting in a loss to us of the credited amount.

Monthly Active Users (“MAU”)

We define MAU as the number of Monthly Active Users during a specified calendar month. A “Monthly Active User” is a unique user who makes a debit card transaction, or who transitions between two different screens on a mobile device or loads a page in a web browser while logged into their account, at any point during the relevant month. A user need not satisfy these conditions on a recurring monthly basis or have a Funded Account to be included in MAU. Figures in this release reflect MAU for the last month of each period presented. We utilize MAU to measure how many customers interact with our products and services during a given month. MAU does not measure the frequency or duration of the interaction, but we consider it a useful indicator for engagement. Additionally, MAUs are positively correlated with, but are not indicative of the performance of revenue and other key performance indicators.

Assets Under Custody (“AUC”)

We define AUC as the sum of the fair value of all equities, options, cryptocurrency and cash held by users in their accounts, net of receivables from users, as of a stated date or period end on a trade date basis. Net Deposits and net market gains drive the change in AUC in any given period. We define “Net Deposits” as all cash deposits and asset transfers received from customers net of reversals, customer cash withdrawals, and other equity and cash amounts transferred out of our platform (including in connection with debit card transactions and account transfers in or out of our platform through the ACATS) for a stated period.

Average Revenue Per User (“ARPU”)

We define ARPU as total revenue for a given period divided by the average of Net Cumulative Funded Accounts on the last day of that period and the last day of the immediately preceding period. Figures in this release represent ARPU for the year or annualized for each three-month period presented, as applicable.





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,402,629 $ 6,253,477 Cash and securities segregated under federal and other regulations 4,914,660 3,992,419 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 124,501 88,326 Receivables from users, net 3,354,142 6,638,900 Deposits with clearing organizations 225,514 327,917 User-held fractional shares 802,483 1,834,479 Investments — 27,189 Other current assets 48,655 120,835 Total current assets 10,872,584 19,283,542 Property, software and equipment, net 45,834 146,419 Goodwill — 100,521 Intangible assets, net 185 34,107 Restricted cash 7,364 23,773 Other non-current assets 62,507 180,817 Total assets $ 10,988,474 $ 19,769,179 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 104,649 $ 252,313 Payables to users 5,897,242 6,475,728 Securities loaned 1,921,118 3,651,035 Fractional shares repurchase obligation 802,483 1,834,479 Other current liabilities 90,553 133,787 Total current liabilities 8,816,045 12,347,342 Other non-current liabilities 48,012 128,745 Total liabilities 8,864,057 12,476,087 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. 414,033,220 shares authorized, 412,742,897 shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $2,191,086 as of December 31, 2020. No shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. 2,179,739 — Stockholders’ (deficit) equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value. No shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 210,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value. 777,354,000 shares authorized, 229,031,546 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. 1 — Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value. No shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 21,000,000,000 shares authorized, 735,957,367 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. — 73 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001. No shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 700,000,000 shares authorized, 127,955,246 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. — 13 Class C common stock, par value $0.0001. No shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020; 7,000,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021. — — Additional paid-in capital 134,307 11,169,136 Accumulated other comprehensive income 473 405 Accumulated deficit (190,103 ) (3,876,535 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (55,322 ) 7,293,092 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 10,988,474 $ 19,769,179

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues: Transaction-based revenues $ 235,282 $ 263,947 12 % $ 720,133 $ 1,402,350 95 % Net interest revenues 63,017 63,351 1 % 177,437 256,962 45 % Other revenues 19,243 35,415 84 % 61,263 155,831 154 % Total net revenues 317,542 362,713 14 % 958,833 1,815,143 89 % Operating expenses(1)(2): Brokerage and transaction 30,623 29,496 (4)% 111,083 152,343 37 % Technology and development 81,963 280,420 242 % 215,630 1,232,787 472 % Operations 44,666 97,163 118 % 137,905 373,129 171 % Marketing 33,221 44,069 33 % 185,741 327,369 76 % General and administrative 107,913 332,000 208 % 294,694 1,370,520 365 % Total operating expenses 298,386 783,148 162 % 945,053 3,456,148 266 % Change in fair value of convertible notes and warrant liability — — — — 2,045,657 NM Other income, net (138 ) (126 ) (9)% (50 ) (2,230 ) NM Income (loss) before income tax 19,294 (420,309 ) NM 13,830 (3,684,432 ) NM Provision for income taxes 6,266 2,958 (53)% 6,381 2,000 (69)% Net income (loss) $ 13,028 $ (423,267 ) NM $ 7,449 $ (3,686,432 ) NM Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 4,624 $ (423,267 ) $ 2,848 $ (3,686,432 ) Diluted $ 4,624 $ (423,267 ) $ 2,848 $ (3,686,432 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.01 $ (7.49 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.49 ) $ 0.01 $ (7.49 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 227,115,364 859,932,743 225,748,355 492,381,190 Diluted 245,008,423 859,932,743 244,997,388 492,381,190





________________

(1) The following table presents operating expenses as a percent of total net revenues:





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Brokerage and transaction 10 % 8 % 12 % 8 % Technology and development 26 % 77 % 22 % 68 % Operations 14 % 27 % 14 % 21 % Marketing 10 % 12 % 19 % 18 % General and administrative 34 % 92 % 31 % 76 % Total operating expenses 94 % 216 % 98 % 191 %





________________

(2) The following table presents the share-based compensation in our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2021 2020 2021 Brokerage and transaction $ 209 $ 1,110 $ 227 $ 7,527 Technology and development 14,492 104,534 18,024 609,307 Operations 38 3,845 61 20,261 Marketing 558 8,687 613 49,731 General and administrative 3,685 199,629 5,405 885,427 Total share-based compensation expense $ 18,982 $ 317,805 $ 24,330 $ 1,572,253

The 2020 amounts exclude the effect of share-based compensation for awards with performance-based conditions because the qualifying event, such as our IPO, had not occurred and, therefore, could not be considered probable. Upon our IPO in the third quarter of 2021, we recognized $1.01 billion of share-based compensation.





ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2021 2020 2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 13,028 $ (423,267 ) $ 7,449 $ (3,686,432 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,366 9,761 9,938 25,495 Provision for credit losses 14,795 17,532 59,134 79,328 Share-based compensation 18,982 317,802 24,330 1,570,386 Change in fair value of convertible notes and warrant liability — — — 2,045,657 Other (204 ) 12 2,139 (109 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Segregated securities under federal and other regulations (129,995 ) 50,000 (134,994 ) 134,994 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations (41,078 ) 36,636 (103,787 ) 36,175 Receivables from users, net (1,109,169 ) (557,831 ) (2,771,967 ) (3,362,863 ) Deposits with clearing organizations 18,778 (11,696 ) (103,037 ) (102,403 ) Other current and non-current assets (21,805 ) 39,730 (46,055 ) (189,004 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (42,281 ) 15,630 67,117 134,090 Payables to users 802,448 (335,441 ) 3,532,091 578,486 Securities loaned 759,185 521,385 1,247,089 1,729,917 Other current and non-current liabilities 60,656 44,115 86,807 121,510 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 346,706 (275,632 ) 1,876,254 (884,773 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, software and equipment (6,861 ) (17,075 ) (24,443 ) (63,182 ) Capitalization of internally developed software (2,179 ) (7,852 ) (7,887 ) (20,471 ) Acquisitions of a business, net of cash acquired — (6,265 ) — (125,426 ) Purchase of marketable debt securities — (27,203 ) — (27,203 ) Other — (10 ) — (1,598 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,040 ) (58,405 ) (32,330 ) (237,880 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of offering costs — (5,148 ) — 2,052,382 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan — 7,344 — 7,344 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards — (10,304 ) — (422,076 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes and warrants — — — 3,551,975 Draws on credit facilities — 10,000 937,700 1,968,276 Repayments on credit facilities — (10,000 ) (937,700 ) (1,968,276 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs (22 ) — 1,267,328 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of repurchases 4,968 2,016 8,555 13,796 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,946 (6,092 ) 1,275,883 5,203,421 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 264 22 284 (68 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash 342,876 (340,107 ) 3,120,091 4,080,700 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, beginning of the period 5,846,783 10,610,466 3,069,568 6,189,659 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, end of the period $ 6,189,659 $ 10,270,359 $ 6,189,659 $ 10,270,359 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 1,402,629 $ 6,253,477 $ 1,402,629 $ 6,253,477 Segregated cash, end of the period 4,779,666 3,992,419 4,779,666 3,992,419 Restricted cash, end of the period 7,364 24,463 7,364 24,463 Cash, cash equivalents, segregated cash and restricted cash, end of the period $ 6,189,659 $ 10,270,359 $ 6,189,659 $ 10,270,359 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 509 $ 5,719 $ 3,207 $ 11,902 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refund received $ 2,850 $ 2,952 $ 5,689 $ 6,111

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net income (loss) $ 13,028 $ (423,267 ) $ 7,449 $ (3,686,432 ) Add: Interest expenses related to credit facilities 948 5,899 4,882 20,218 Provision for income taxes 6,266 2,958 6,381 2,000 Depreciation and amortization 3,366 9,761 9,938 25,495 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 23,608 (404,649 ) 28,650 (3,638,719 ) Share-based compensation 18,982 317,805 24,330 1,572,253 Change in fair value of convertible notes and warrant liability — — — 2,045,657 Significant legal and tax settlements and reserves 36,600 — 101,600 54,910 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 79,190 $ (86,844 ) $ 154,580 $ 34,101

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Outlook

(Unaudited)