Seacoast Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Full Year Net Income of $124.4 Million, Increasing 60% Year-over-Year



Strong Growth in Loan Outstandings and Record Loan Pipelines Highlight Q4 Results

STUART, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 of $36.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2021 results represent an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 24% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2021, net income was $124.4 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, an increase of 60% compared to the full year 2020. Adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted results represent an increase of 26% compared to the third quarter of 2021, and an increase of 20% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income1 for the full year 2021 was $135.0 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, an increase of 52% compared to the full year 2020. At December 31, 2021, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.09%, tangible book value per share was $17.84 and the Tier 1 capital ratio was 17.4%.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, return on average tangible assets was 1.51%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 14.29%, and the efficiency ratio was 53.70%, compared to 1.00%, 9.56%, and 59.55%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.49%, 13.87%, and 48.23%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. For the full year 2021, return on average tangible assets was 1.41%, return on average tangible shareholders’ equity was 13.27%, and the efficiency ratio was 55.39%, compared to 1.08%, 10.10%, and 54.84%, respectively for the full year 2020. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.49%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 14.11%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.43%, compared to 1.23%, 11.72%, and 51.50%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.50%, 14.00%, and 48.75%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 for the full year 2021 was 1.48%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 13.97%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 52.59%, compared to 1.17%, 10.93%, and 51.63% for the full year 2020.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and CEO, said, "The Seacoast team delivered another outstanding quarter, generating $42.3 million in pre-tax pre-provision earnings and producing 8% annualized loan growth for the quarter. I am particularly proud of our team's continued execution of our strategic priorities, including an ongoing focus on improving our customers' digital experiences and positioning Seacoast as the leading commercial bank in Florida."

Shaffer added, "During the quarter, we continued to recruit both individual bankers and teams from upstream organizations challenged with integrating larger mergers. This high-quality talent is beginning to contribute materially to our pipelines, and we are excited to welcome these bankers to the Seacoast franchise."

Shaffer concluded, "It is an exciting period at Seacoast. Florida's inbound population growth remains strong, and our local economies are continuing to expand at a significant pace. The recruiting pipeline has never been stronger, and in the first quarter, we will introduce our clients to a much improved digital experience. When you put all of this together, in combination with our fortress balance sheet and ample liquidity, it provides confidence that the coming year is primed for disciplined growth."

2022 Acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida Corp.

On January 3, 2022, the Company completed the acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc, and Business Bank of Florida Corp., providing an entry into the desirable Sarasota market and deepening the Company’s presence in Brevard County, Florida.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $36.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $22.9 million, or $0.40, for the prior quarter, and $29.3 million, or $0.53, for the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $124.4 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to $77.8 million, or $1.44, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted net income 1 for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $29.4 million, or $0.51, for the prior quarter, and $30.7 million, or $0.55, for the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, adjusted net income 1 was $135.0 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, compared to $89.0 million, or $1.65, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

were $91.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.6 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $7.3 million, or 9%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net revenues were $346.8 million, an increase of $22.4 million, or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted revenues were $90.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.2 million compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $6.9 million, or 8.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net revenues were $346.6 million, an increase of $23.5 million, or 7%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Net interest income totaled $72.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter, reflecting the benefit of strong organic loan growth, partially offset by lower recognition of fees from slower PPP loan forgiveness. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income was $276.0 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, remaining deferred fees on PPP loans total $2.4 million, which will be recognized over the loans' remaining contractual maturity or earlier, as loans are forgiven.

totaled $72.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter, reflecting the benefit of strong organic loan growth, partially offset by lower recognition of fees from slower PPP loan forgiveness. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income was $276.0 million, an increase of $13.3 million, or 5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, remaining deferred fees on PPP loans total $2.4 million, which will be recognized over the loans' remaining contractual maturity or earlier, as loans are forgiven. Net interest margin declined to 3.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2021, driven by lower yields on securities and loans reflective of the rate environment, partially offset by lower levels of excess liquidity and lower cost of deposits. Excluding the effect of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased two basis points, from 2.89% in the third quarter of 2021 to 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Securities yields declined two basis points to 1.57% with continued careful deployment of cash into securities purchases. Non-PPP loan yields declined 11 basis points to 4.18%, with a record $408.9 million in commercial loan originations during the fourth quarter of 2021. Offsetting and favorable was the decline in excess liquidity including a strategic decline in brokered deposits, and a further decline in the cost of deposits to only six basis points. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was an increase of 15 basis points in each of the fourth and third quarters of 2021. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees on PPP loans was an increase of 10 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an increase of eighteen basis points in the prior quarter.

declined to 3.16% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.22% in the third quarter of 2021, driven by lower yields on securities and loans reflective of the rate environment, partially offset by lower levels of excess liquidity and lower cost of deposits. Excluding the effect of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased two basis points, from 2.89% in the third quarter of 2021 to 2.91% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Securities yields declined two basis points to 1.57% with continued careful deployment of cash into securities purchases. Non-PPP loan yields declined 11 basis points to 4.18%, with a record $408.9 million in commercial loan originations during the fourth quarter of 2021. Offsetting and favorable was the decline in excess liquidity including a strategic decline in brokered deposits, and a further decline in the cost of deposits to only six basis points. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was an increase of 15 basis points in each of the fourth and third quarters of 2021. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees on PPP loans was an increase of 10 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to an increase of eighteen basis points in the prior quarter. Noninterest income totaled $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $3.8 million, or 25%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income was $70.7 million, an increase of $9.2 million, or 15%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included the following:



Interchange revenue was flat compared to the prior quarter at $4.1 million, reflecting strong transactional volume despite the impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on spending late in the quarter. Economic conditions in Florida remain strong, and indications of consumer confidence are high. Wealth management income was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $0.2 million compared to the prior quarter. Higher trust-related fees in the prior quarter drove the comparative decline. The wealth management team added $64 million in AUM during the fourth quarter, and $419 million for the full year 2021, ending the year with $1.2 billion in assets under management, a 42% increase compared to the prior year. Mortgage banking fees were $2.0 million, compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter, due to slowing refinance activity and continuing low housing inventory levels. SBA gains were $0.2 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter, on lower saleable production. Other income increased by $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, including an increase of $0.7 million in gains from SBIC investments compared to the prior quarter. Amounts recognized on SBIC investments will vary amongst periods. In addition, the sale of a website domain name obtained in a prior bank acquisition resulted in a gain of $0.8 million, which has been removed from the presentation of adjusted net income. The Company recognized $0.4 million in losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 on the sale of lower-yielding securities, which were removed from the presentation of adjusted net income.

totaled $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $3.8 million, or 25%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest income was $70.7 million, an increase of $9.2 million, or 15%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included the following: The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting continued improvement in the economic outlook, compared to a provision of $5.1 million in the prior quarter. The prior quarter included an increase associated with onboarding the Legacy Bank of Florida acquisition.

was a net benefit of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting continued improvement in the economic outlook, compared to a provision of $5.1 million in the prior quarter. The prior quarter included an increase associated with onboarding the Legacy Bank of Florida acquisition. Noninterest expense was $50.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 9%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $6.6 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense was $197.4 million, an increase of $11.9 million, or 6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Changes from the third quarter of 2021 included the following:



Salaries and wages decreased $2.9 million to $25.0 million, with the prior quarter reflecting $2.6 million in merger-related expenses associated with the Legacy Bank of Florida acquisition. Employee benefits increased by $0.6 million to $4.8 million, primarily the result of higher employee health insurance costs. Outsourced data processing costs decreased by $0.4 million to $5.2 million, with increases in the prior quarter reflecting expenses related to the acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida, offset by expenses incurred in the fourth quarter of 2021 preparing for the upgrade of the online and mobile banking platform in the first quarter of 2022. Legal and professional fees decreased by $1.7 million to $2.5 million, with the prior quarter reflecting $1.5 million in merger-related expenses.

was $50.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 9%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $6.6 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the year ended December 31, 2021, noninterest expense was $197.4 million, an increase of $11.9 million, or 6%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Changes from the third quarter of 2021 included the following: Seacoast recorded $8.3 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $7.0 million in the prior quarter and $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. A temporary decline in the Florida corporate income tax rate to 3.535% retroactive to January 1, 2021, lowered tax expense by $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The tax rate increased to 5.5% effective January 1, 2022, resulting in an additional tax benefit of $0.8 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 upon the adjustment of the value of deferred tax assets affected by the change. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, and were nominal in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense 1 to average tangible assets was 1.96% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 1.95% in the prior quarter and 2.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

to average tangible assets was 1.96% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 1.95% in the prior quarter and 2.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio was 53.70% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 59.55% in the prior quarter and 48.23% in the prior year quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter primarily reflects the impact of merger related expenses incurred in the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio was 55.39% for the full year 2021 compared to 54.84% for the full year 2020. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.43% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 51.50% in the prior quarter and 48.75% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 for the full year 2021 was 52.59% compared to 51.63% for the full year 2020.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2021, the Company had total assets of $9.7 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.3 billion. Book value per share increased to $22.40 on December 31, 2021 from $22.12 on September 30, 2021, and $20.46 on December 31, 2020. Tangible book value per share of $17.84 on December 31, 2021 increased 10% compared to December 31, 2020.

of $9.7 billion and of $1.3 billion. increased to $22.40 on December 31, 2021 from $22.12 on September 30, 2021, and $20.46 on December 31, 2020. of $17.84 on December 31, 2021 increased 10% compared to December 31, 2020. Debt securities totaled $2.3 billion on December 31, 2021, an increase of $210.3 million, or 10%, compared to September 30, 2021. Purchases during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $431.1 million, consisting primarily of agency-issued collateralized mortgage obligations with an average yield of 1.48% and a duration of 3.2 years. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvesting liquidity.

totaled $2.3 billion on December 31, 2021, an increase of $210.3 million, or 10%, compared to September 30, 2021. Purchases during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $431.1 million, consisting primarily of agency-issued collateralized mortgage obligations with an average yield of 1.48% and a duration of 3.2 years. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvesting liquidity. Loans totaled $5.9 billion on December 31, 2021, an increase of $19.1 million compared to September 30, 2021, inclusive of PPP loans, which declined $99.5 million during the quarter. When excluding the impact of PPP loans, loans outstanding increased $119 million, or 2% from the prior quarter.

totaled $5.9 billion on December 31, 2021, an increase of $19.1 million compared to September 30, 2021, inclusive of PPP loans, which declined $99.5 million during the quarter. When excluding the impact of PPP loans, loans outstanding increased $119 million, or 2% from the prior quarter. Loan originations were $599.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $744.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 19%. The decline in loan originations was the result of wholesale loans purchased in the prior quarter. Loan originations for the full year 2021 were $2.5 billion, an increase of 20% compared to the prior year.



Commercial originations were $408.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $331.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $277.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The combination of economic expansion and our focus on building the leading commercial bank in Florida contributed to the increase in originations during the quarter. Consumer originations in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $72.6 million from $66.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 and from $47.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020, consumer originations increased 53%. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $69.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $95.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $161.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Limited housing inventory and slowing refinance activity contributed to lower production. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $49.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $250.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The third quarter of 2021 included $180.8 million in opportunistic purchases of high-quality wholesale residential home mortgage loans.

were $599.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $744.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 19%. The decline in loan originations was the result of wholesale loans purchased in the prior quarter. Loan originations for the full year 2021 were $2.5 billion, an increase of 20% compared to the prior year. Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $483.3 million on December 31, 2021, an increase of 1% from September 30, 2021 and an increase of 60% from December 31, 2020.



Commercial pipelines were $397.8 million as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 8% from $368.9 million at September 30, 2021, and an increase of 139% from $166.7 million at December 31, 2020. We expect commercial production and pipelines to continue to grow as we expand into new markets and add well known commercial bankers across the state. Consumer pipelines were $29.7 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $31.0 million at September 30, 2021, and $18.2 million at December 31, 2020. Residential saleable pipelines were $30.1 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $42.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $92.0 million at December 31, 2020. Retained residential pipelines were $25.6 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $35.4 million at September 30, 2021, and $25.1 million at December 31, 2020.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $483.3 million on December 31, 2021, an increase of 1% from September 30, 2021 and an increase of 60% from December 31, 2020. Total deposits were $8.1 billion as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of $266.6 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.1 billion, or 16%, compared to December 31, 2020.



Total transaction account balances increased $34.1 million, or 1%, quarter-over-quarter, and at December 31, 2021 represent 62% of overall deposit funding. Money market deposits decreased by $300 million to $1.7 billion, including a $189 million strategic decrease in brokered deposits. The majority of these brokered deposit balances returned to the balance sheet in January 2022. The Company manages excess liquidity on the balance sheet through participation in programs with third-party deposit networks. Through these programs, the Company can offer its customers access to FDIC insurance on large balances with attractive terms, and the Company can retain or sell, on an overnight basis, the underlying deposits. At December 31, 2021, the Company had sold, on an overnight basis, $228 million in deposits compared to $233 million at September 30, 2021, and $113 million at December 31, 2020. These deposits are not included in the consolidated balance sheet. The overall cost of deposits declined to six basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021 from seven basis points in the prior quarter. As of December 31, 2021, deposits per banking center were $154 million, compared to $138 million on December 31, 2020. Two new branches were opened during the fourth quarter of 2021 in Broward County, one of the fastest growing markets in Florida.

were $8.1 billion as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of $266.6 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.1 billion, or 16%, compared to December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased by $2.0 million to $30.6 million at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.52% at December 31, 2021, 0.55% at September 30, 2021, and 0.63% at December 31, 2020.

decreased by $2.0 million to $30.6 million at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.52% at December 31, 2021, 0.55% at September 30, 2021, and 0.63% at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.46% at December 31, 2021, 0.47% at September 30, 2021, and 0.59% at December 31, 2020.

were 0.46% at December 31, 2021, 0.47% at September 30, 2021, and 0.59% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% at December 31, 2021, 1.49% at September 30, 2021, and 1.62% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at December 31, 2021 was 1.43%, compared to 1.54% at September 30, 2021 and 1.79% at December 31, 2020. The decline in coverage reflects continued improvement in the economic outlook and sustained strong portfolio performance.

was 1.41% at December 31, 2021, 1.49% at September 30, 2021, and 1.62% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at December 31, 2021 was 1.43%, compared to 1.54% at September 30, 2021 and 1.79% at December 31, 2020. The decline in coverage reflects continued improvement in the economic outlook and sustained strong portfolio performance. Net charge-offs were $0.6 million, or 0.04%, of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.4 million, or 0.10%, of average loans in the third quarter of 2021 and $3.1 million, or 0.21%, of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.06%.

were $0.6 million, or 0.04%, of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.4 million, or 0.10%, of average loans in the third quarter of 2021 and $3.1 million, or 0.21%, of average loans in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.06%. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $479 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $479 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 21% and 177% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 21% and 175% respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 19% and 162%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

The tier 1 capital ratio was 17.4% at December 31, 2021, compared to 17.7% at September 30, 2021, and 17.4% at December 31, 2020. The total capital ratio was 18.2% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.7% at December 31, 2021.

was 17.4% at December 31, 2021, compared to 17.7% at September 30, 2021, and 17.4% at December 31, 2020. The was 18.2% and the was 11.7% at December 31, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 totaled $737.7 million, a decrease of $490.0 million, or 40%, from September 30, 2021, reflecting the impact of securities purchases and strategic liquidity management activities.

at December 31, 2021 totaled $737.7 million, a decrease of $490.0 million, or 40%, from September 30, 2021, reflecting the impact of securities purchases and strategic liquidity management activities. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 11.09% at December 31, 2021, compared to 10.62% at September 30, 2021, and 11.01% at December 31, 2020.

was 11.09% at December 31, 2021, compared to 10.62% at September 30, 2021, and 11.01% at December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $165.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.6 billion. Additionally, $1.9 billion of debt securities and $614.2 million of residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 $ 9,316,833 $ 8,811,820 $ 8,342,392 Gross Loans 5,925,029 5,905,884 5,437,049 5,661,492 5,735,349 Total Deposits 8,067,589 8,334,172 7,836,436 7,385,749 6,932,561 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 33,719 $ 29,347 Net Interest Margin 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.59 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 59,016 57,645 55,901 55,992 55,739 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 1.43 % 0.93 % 1.40 % 1.61 % 1.39 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)2 1.51 1.00 1.48 1.70 1.49 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)2 14.29 9.56 13.88 15.62 13.87 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 11.09 10.62 10.43 10.71 11.01 Tangible Book Value Per Share2 $ 17.84 $ 17.52 $ 17.08 $ 16.62 $ 16.16 Efficiency Ratio 53.70 % 59.55 % 54.93 % 53.21 % 48.23 % Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 36,854 $ 29,350 $ 33,251 $ 35,497 $ 30,700 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.62 0.51 0.59 0.63 0.55 Adjusted ROTA2 1.49 % 1.23 % 1.52 % 1.75 % 1.50 % Adjusted ROTCE2 14.11 11.72 14.27 16.01 14.00 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.43 51.50 53.49 51.99 48.75 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a

Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 1.96 1.95 1.98 2.16 2.00 Other Data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,070,465 $ 1,972,784 $ 1,893,141 $ 2,003,866 $ 1,626,913 Full-time equivalent employees 989 995 946 953 965 Number of ATMs 75 72 75 75 77 Full-service banking offices 54 52 48 48 51 Registered online users 136,401 133,977 129,568 126,352 123,615 Registered mobile devices 130,676 126,730 122,815 117,959 115,129 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Strategic Highlights

Capitalizing on Seacoast’s Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

Seacoast is utilizing best-in-class technology and our extensive digital competencies to support our growth initiatives. An upgraded online and mobile banking platform, launching in the first quarter of 2022, unifies the user experience with new functionality and features that are consistent across all devices. This new platform will also deliver a range of new digital products and services. Delivering an enhanced digital banking experience for both consumers and businesses complements our exceptional branch, ATM, and telephone banking services to deliver a very competitive value proposition.

Routine transactions continue to migrate from the branch network to lower cost channels, including to digital offerings and to our recently upgraded ATM network. In the fourth quarter of 2021, 61% of all consumer deposit transactions were completed outside of the branch network, an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2019.

Technology continues to help our teams outperform and provide outstanding service to our customers. A significant investment in our digital commercial loan origination platform in 2021 has accelerated our speed to market, providing a quicker renewal process and a streamlined workflow for bankers and underwriters. Customers have also benefited from our automated PPP forgiveness solution integrated with our existing technology infrastructure.



Driving Sustainable Growth and Expanding our Footprint

Our balanced growth strategy includes organic growth initiatives across the state, including recent entries into Northeast Florida and Naples/Ft. Myers with key additions to our commercial banking leadership and teams. In 2021, we added 20 experienced bankers in the state’s most dynamic and fastest growing markets. We expect to continue to invest in well known seasoned bankers in the coming year.

Seacoast continues to evolve our branch footprint in order to redirect capacity into attractive growth markets. In alignment with this strategy, four banking center locations were consolidated in 2021, and two new branches opened.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

In 2021, Seacoast customer satisfaction scores exceeded industry benchmarks, a reflection of best-in-class branch and call center customer service experiences. Seacoast index scores were 110% compared to the industry benchmark for branch customer service and 104% compared to the industry benchmark for call center support according to a leading data analytics and consumer intelligence company.

In November, Seacoast Bank was named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2021 by American Banker. This is the second consecutive year that Seacoast was selected for this award. In July, Seacoast Bank was named to the Orlando Business Journal’s 2021 Best Places to Work. These distinctions recognize an outstanding leadership team that continually puts its employees first and prioritizes a collaborative and inclusive workplace.

Seacoast Bank was named among Forbes Magazine’s 2021 America’s Best-In-State Banks and Credit Unions. Seacoast has the distinction of being the only Florida-headquartered community bank to make the list. Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey nearly 25,000 people in the U.S. about their banking relationships. Banks and credit unions were rated on overall recommendations and satisfaction, consumer trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice. Only 2.7% of all banks made the list.



OTHER INFORMATION

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.7 billion in assets and $8.1 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2021. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 4Q'21 4Q'20 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 33,719 $ 29,347 $ 124,403 $ 77,764 Adjusted net income1 36,854 29,350 33,251 35,497 30,700 134,952 88,950 Net interest income2 72,412 71,455 65,933 66,741 68,903 276,541 263,203 Net interest margin2,3 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.51 % 3.59 % 3.27 % 3.65 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.43 % 0.93 % 1.40 % 1.61 % 1.39 % 1.33 % 0.99 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.51 1.00 1.48 1.70 1.49 1.41 1.08 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.49 1.23 1.52 1.75 1.50 1.48 1.17 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 1.96 1.95 1.98 2.16 2.00 2.01 2.19 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 11.06 7.29 10.76 12.03 10.51 10.24 7.44 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 14.29 9.56 13.88 15.62 13.87 13.27 10.10 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 14.11 11.72 14.27 16.01 14.00 13.97 10.93 Efficiency ratio5 53.70 59.55 54.93 53.21 48.23 55.39 54.84 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 53.43 51.50 53.49 51.99 48.75 52.59 51.63 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 20.89 21.09 18.94 21.07 17.85 20.53 18.68 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 11.09 10.62 10.43 10.71 11.01 11.09 11.01 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 70.29 69.97 74.13 81.39 84.48 73.61 88.20 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 73.84 71.46 69.93 77.48 83.72 73.84 83.72 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 2.18 $ 1.44 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.62 0.40 0.57 0.61 0.53 2.20 1.45 Adjusted earnings1 0.62 0.51 0.59 0.63 0.55 2.36 1.65 Book value per share common 22.40 22.12 21.33 20.89 20.46 22.40 20.46 Tangible book value per share 17.84 17.52 17.08 16.62 16.16 17.84 16.16 Cash dividends declared 0.13 0.13 0.13 — — 0.39 — 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 4Q'21 4Q'20 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 8,574 $ 7,775 $ 6,559 $ 6,298 $ 6,477 $ 29,206 $ 29,718 Nontaxable 139 143 147 148 86 577 454 Fees on PPP loans 3,011 5,218 3,877 5,390 3,603 17,496 7,774 Interest on PPP loans 341 699 1,251 1,496 1,585 3,787 4,201 Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans 61,049 58,507 55,220 55,412 60,407 230,188 242,391 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 828 867 709 586 523 2,990 2,497 Total Interest Income 73,942 73,209 67,763 69,330 72,681 284,244 287,035 Interest on deposits 711 849 980 1,065 1,228 3,605 6,920 Interest on time certificates 494 583 524 1,187 2,104 2,788 13,365 Interest on borrowed money 448 453 457 468 558 1,826 4,007 Total Interest Expense 1,653 1,885 1,961 2,720 3,890 8,219 24,292 Net Interest Income 72,289 71,324 65,802 66,610 68,791 276,025 262,743 Provision for credit losses (3,942 ) 5,091 (4,855 ) (5,715 ) 1,900 (9,421 ) 38,179 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 76,231 66,233 70,657 72,325 66,891 285,446 224,564 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,606 2,495 2,338 2,338 2,423 9,777 9,429 Interchange income 4,135 4,131 4,145 3,820 3,596 16,231 13,711 Wealth management income 2,356 2,562 2,387 2,323 1,949 9,628 7,507 Mortgage banking fees 2,030 2,550 2,977 4,225 3,646 11,782 14,696 Marine finance fees 147 152 177 189 145 665 690 SBA gains 200 812 232 287 113 1,531 685 BOLI income 1,295 1,128 872 859 889 4,154 3,561 Other 6,316 5,228 2,249 3,744 2,187 17,537 10,056 19,085 19,058 15,377 17,785 14,948 71,305 60,335 Securities (losses) gains, net (379 ) (30 ) (55 ) (114 ) (18 ) (578 ) 1,235 Total Noninterest Income 18,706 19,028 15,322 17,671 14,930 70,727 61,570 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 25,005 27,919 22,966 21,393 21,490 97,283 88,539 Employee benefits 4,763 4,177 3,953 4,980 3,915 17,873 15,544 Outsourced data processing costs 5,165 5,610 4,676 4,468 4,233 19,919 19,053 Telephone / data lines 790 810 838 785 774 3,223 2,984 Occupancy 3,500 3,541 3,310 3,789 3,554 14,140 14,150 Furniture and equipment 1,403 1,567 1,166 1,254 1,317 5,390 5,874 Marketing 1,060 1,353 1,002 1,168 1,045 4,583 4,833 Legal and professional fees 2,461 4,151 2,182 2,582 509 11,376 9,167 FDIC assessments 713 651 515 526 528 2,405 1,268 Amortization of intangibles 1,304 1,306 1,212 1,211 1,421 5,033 5,857 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale (175 ) 66 (90 ) (65 ) 1,821 (264 ) 2,263 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments — 133 — — (795 ) 133 185 Other 4,274 3,984 4,054 4,029 3,869 16,341 15,835 Total Noninterest Expense 50,263 55,268 45,784 46,120 43,681 197,435 185,552 Income Before Income Taxes 44,674 29,993 40,195 43,876 38,140 158,738 100,582 Income taxes 8,344 7,049 8,785 10,157 8,793 34,335 22,818 Net Income $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 33,719 $ 29,347 $ 124,403 $ 77,764 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 2.18 $ 1.44 Net income basic 0.62 0.40 0.57 0.61 0.53 2.20 1.45 Cash dividends declared 0.13 0.13 0.13 — — 0.39 — Average diluted shares outstanding 59,016 57,645 55,901 55,992 55,739 57,088 53,930 Average basic shares outstanding 58,462 57,148 55,421 55,271 55,219 56,586 53,502





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 238,750 $ 199,460 $ 97,468 $ 89,123 $ 86,630 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 498,979 1,028,235 1,351,377 890,202 317,458 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 737,729 1,227,695 1,448,845 979,325 404,088 Time deposits with other banks — 750 750 750 750 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,644,319 1,546,155 1,322,776 1,051,396 1,398,157 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 638,640 526,502 493,467 512,307 184,484 Total Debt Securities 2,282,959 2,072,657 1,816,243 1,563,703 1,582,641 Loans held for sale 31,791 49,597 42,793 60,924 68,890 Loans 5,925,029 5,905,884 5,437,049 5,661,492 5,735,349 Less: Allowance for credit losses (83,315 ) (87,823 ) (81,127 ) (86,643 ) (92,733 ) Net Loans 5,841,714 5,818,061 5,355,922 5,574,849 5,642,616 Bank premises and equipment, net 72,404 71,250 69,392 70,385 75,117 Other real estate owned 13,618 13,628 12,804 15,549 12,750 Goodwill 252,154 252,154 221,176 221,176 221,176 Other intangible assets, net 14,845 16,153 14,106 15,382 16,745 Bank owned life insurance 205,041 193,747 158,506 132,634 131,776 Net deferred tax assets 27,321 24,187 21,839 24,497 23,629 Other assets 201,857 153,619 154,457 152,646 162,214 Total Assets $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 $ 9,316,833 $ 8,811,820 $ 8,342,392 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 3,075,534 $ 3,086,466 $ 2,952,160 $ 2,685,247 $ 2,289,787 Interest-bearing demand 1,890,212 1,845,165 1,763,884 1,647,935 1,566,069 Savings 895,019 834,309 811,516 768,362 689,179 Money market 1,651,881 1,951,639 1,807,190 1,671,179 1,556,370 Other time certificates 404,601 437,973 335,370 373,297 425,878 Brokered time certificates — 20,000 20,000 93,500 233,815 Time certificates of more than $250,000 150,342 158,620 146,316 146,229 171,463 Total Deposits 8,067,589 8,334,172 7,836,436 7,385,749 6,932,561 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 121,565 105,548 119,973 109,171 119,609 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings — — — — — Subordinated debt 71,646 71,576 71,506 71,436 71,365 Other liabilities 109,897 91,682 106,571 90,115 88,455 Total Liabilities 8,370,697 8,602,978 8,134,486 7,656,471 7,211,990 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 5,850 5,835 5,544 5,529 5,524 Additional paid in capital 963,851 959,644 862,598 858,688 856,092 Retained earnings 358,598 329,918 314,584 290,420 256,701 Treasury stock (10,569 ) (10,146 ) (10,180 ) (8,693 ) (8,285 ) 1,317,730 1,285,251 1,172,546 1,145,944 1,110,032 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (6,994 ) 5,269 9,801 9,405 20,370 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,310,736 1,290,520 1,182,347 1,155,349 1,130,402 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 $ 9,316,833 $ 8,811,820 $ 8,342,392 Common shares outstanding 58,504 58,349 55,436 55,294 55,243





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans $ 541 $ 198 $ 214 $ 292 $ 3,028 Net charge-offs - acquired loans 29 1,234 441 78 99 Total Net Charge-offs 570 1,432 655 370 3,127 Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.20 % Net charge-offs to average loans - acquired loans — 0.09 0.03 0.01 0.01 Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.04 0.10 0.05 0.03 0.21 Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 64,710 $ 64,740 $ 64,525 $ 66,523 $ 69,786 Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 18,605 23,083 16,602 20,120 22,947 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 83,315 $ 87,823 $ 81,127 $ 86,643 $ 92,733 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 4,860,171 $ 4,608,801 $ 4,290,622 $ 4,208,911 $ 4,196,205 Acquired loans at end of period 973,751 1,106,481 782,315 870,928 972,183 Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period1 91,107 190,602 364,112 581,653 566,961 Total Loans $ 5,925,029 $ 5,905,884 $ 5,437,049 $ 5,661,492 $ 5,735,349 Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.33 % 1.40 % 1.50 % 1.58 % 1.66 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.41 1.49 1.49 1.53 1.62 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.43 1.54 1.60 1.71 1.79 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 2.27 2.27 2.98 2.93 2.86 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 30,598 $ 32,612 $ 32,920 $ 35,328 $ 36,110 Other real estate owned 12,223 11,843 11,019 10,836 10,182 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 1,395 1,785 1,785 4,713 2,569 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 44,216 $ 46,240 $ 45,724 $ 50,877 $ 48,861 Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) $ 3,917 $ 4,047 $ 4,037 $ 4,067 $ 4,182 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.52 % 0.55 % 0.61 % 0.62 % 0.63 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.46 0.47 0.49 0.58 0.59 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loans 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Construction and land development $ 230,824 $ 227,459 $ 234,347 $ 227,117 $ 245,108 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,197,774 1,201,336 1,127,640 1,133,085 1,141,310 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,736,439 1,673,587 1,412,439 1,438,365 1,395,854 Residential real estate 1,425,354 1,467,329 1,226,536 1,246,549 1,342,628 Commercial and financial 1,069,356 982,552 900,206 860,813 854,753 Consumer 174,175 163,019 171,769 173,910 188,735 Paycheck Protection Program 91,107 190,602 364,112 581,653 566,961 Total Loans $ 5,925,029 $ 5,905,884 $ 5,437,049 $ 5,661,492 $ 5,735,349 13Q'21 includes $39 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans acquired from Legacy Bank of Florida.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 4Q'21 3Q'21 4Q'20 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,198,517 $ 8,574 1.56 % $ 1,971,520 $ 7,775 1.58 % $ 1,496,536 $ 6,477 1.73 % Nontaxable 24,664 176 2.85 25,311 181 2.86 25,943 109 1.68 Total Securities 2,223,181 8,750 1.57 1,996,831 7,956 1.59 1,522,479 6,586 1.73 Federal funds sold and other investments 913,867 828 0.36 1,091,997 867 0.31 197,379 523 1.05 Loans excluding PPP loans 5,804,149 61,135 4.18 5,422,350 58,600 4.29 5,276,224 60,497 4.56 PPP loans 136,942 3,352 9.71 281,724 5,917 8.33 629,855 5,187 3.28 Total Loans 5,941,091 64,487 4.31 5,704,074 64,517 4.49 5,906,079 65,684 4.42 Total Earning Assets 9,078,139 74,065 3.24 8,792,902 73,340 3.31 7,625,937 72,793 3.80 Allowance for credit losses (88,484 ) (88,412 ) (93,148 ) Cash and due from banks 359,287 386,781 235,519 Premises and equipment 72,148 70,667 76,001 Intangible assets 267,692 254,980 238,631 Bank owned life insurance 195,169 164,879 131,208 Other assets 177,431 171,937 162,248 Total Assets $ 10,061,382 $ 9,753,734 $ 8,376,396 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,960,083 $ 183 0.04 % $ 1,891,092 $ 219 0.05 % $ 1,458,299 $ 249 0.07 % Savings 866,257 63 0.03 842,018 65 0.03 672,864 166 0.10 Money market 1,851,275 465 0.10 1,860,386 565 0.12 1,523,960 813 0.21 Time deposits 595,230 494 0.33 572,661 583 0.40 911,091 2,104 0.92 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 106,691 30 0.11 120,507 35 0.12 101,665 42 0.16 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings — — — — — — 15,978 80 1.99 Other borrowings 71,600 418 2.32 71,530 418 2.32 71,321 436 2.43 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,451,136 1,653 0.12 5,358,194 1,885 0.14 4,755,178 3,890 0.33 Noninterest demand 3,179,798 2,985,582 2,424,523 Other liabilities 126,762 161,411 85,622 Total Liabilities 8,757,696 8,505,187 7,265,323 Shareholders' equity 1,303,686 1,248,547 1,111,073 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 10,061,382 $ 9,753,734 $ 8,376,396 Cost of deposits 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.19 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.20 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 72,412 3.16 % $ 71,455 3.22 % $ 68,903 3.59 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 1,839,619 $ 29,206 1.59 % $ 1,277,441 $ 29,718 2.33 % Nontaxable 25,369 730 2.88 22,164 570 2.57 Total Securities 1,864,988 29,936 1.61 1,299,605 30,288 2.33 Federal funds sold and other investments 829,328 2,990 0.36 239,494 2,497 1.04 Loans excluding PPP loans 5,369,204 230,552 4.29 5,259,653 242,736 4.62 PPP loans 381,860 21,282 5.57 419,154 11,974 2.86 Total Loans 5,751,064 251,834 4.38 5,678,807 254,710 4.49 Total Earning Assets 8,445,380 284,760 3.37 7,217,906 287,495 3.98 Allowance for credit losses (88,659 ) (81,858 ) Cash and due from banks 332,664 142,314 Premises and equipment 71,771 71,846 Intangible assets 249,089 231,267 Bank owned life insurance 156,599 128,569 Other assets 170,210 149,956 Total Assets $ 9,337,054 $ 7,860,000 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,787,234 $ 895 0.05 % $ 1,324,433 $ 1,710 0.13 % Savings 805,816 383 0.05 610,015 849 0.14 Money market 1,765,444 2,327 0.13 1,294,629 4,361 0.34 Time deposits 602,739 2,788 0.46 1,101,321 13,365 1.21 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 113,881 141 0.12 84,514 283 0.33 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings — — — 139,439 1,540 1.10 Other borrowings 71,495 1,685 2.36 71,220 2,184 3.07 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,146,609 8,219 0.16 4,625,571 24,292 0.53 Noninterest demand 2,851,687 2,107,931 Other liabilities 123,446 81,279 Total Liabilities 8,121,742 6,814,781 Shareholders' equity 1,215,312 1,045,219 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 9,337,054 $ 7,860,000 Cost of deposits 0.08 % 0.32 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.10 % 0.34 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 276,541 3.27 % $ 263,203 3.65 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 2,477,111 $ 2,535,922 $ 2,431,928 $ 2,189,564 $ 1,821,361 Retail 458,626 416,779 401,988 379,257 350,783 Public funds 107,523 84,337 88,057 83,315 90,973 Other 32,274 49,428 30,187 33,111 26,670 Total Noninterest Demand 3,075,534 3,086,466 2,952,160 2,685,247 2,289,787 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 497,466 554,366 545,797 497,047 454,909 Retail 1,144,635 1,069,668 958,619 895,853 839,958 Public funds 248,111 221,131 259,468 255,035 271,202 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,890,212 1,845,165 1,763,884 1,647,935 1,566,069 Total transaction accounts Commercial 2,974,577 3,090,288 2,977,725 2,686,611 2,276,270 Retail 1,603,261 1,486,447 1,360,607 1,275,110 1,190,741 Public funds 355,634 305,468 347,525 338,350 362,175 Other 32,274 49,428 30,187 33,111 26,670 Total Transaction Accounts 4,965,746 4,931,631 4,716,044 4,333,182 3,855,856 Savings 895,019 834,309 811,516 768,362 689,179 Money market Commercial 732,639 827,901 787,894 692,537 611,623 Retail 840,054 834,628 737,554 701,453 661,311 Brokered 8,007 196,548 187,023 197,389 196,616 Public funds 71,181 92,562 94,719 79,800 86,820 Total Money Market 1,651,881 1,951,639 1,807,190 1,671,179 1,556,370 Brokered time certificates — 20,000 20,000 93,500 233,815 Other time certificates 554,943 596,593 481,686 519,526 597,341 554,943 616,593 501,686 613,026 831,156 Total Deposits $ 8,067,589 $ 8,334,172 $ 7,836,436 $ 7,385,749 $ 6,932,561 Customer sweep accounts $ 121,565 $ 105,548 $ 119,973 $ 109,171 $ 119,609

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 4Q'21 4Q'20 Net Income $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 33,719 $ 29,347 $ 124,403 $ 77,764 Total noninterest income 18,706 19,028 15,322 17,671 14,930 70,727 61,570 Securities losses (gains), net 379 30 55 114 18 578 (1,235 ) Gain on sale of domain name (included in other income) (755 ) — — — — (755 ) — Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (376 ) 30 55 114 18 (177 ) (1,235 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Income 18,330 19,058 15,377 17,785 14,948 70,550 60,335 Total noninterest expense 50,263 55,268 45,784 46,120 43,681 197,435 185,552 Merger related charges (482 ) (6,281 ) (509 ) (581 ) — (7,853 ) (9,074 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,304 ) (1,306 ) (1,212 ) (1,211 ) (1,421 ) (5,033 ) (5,857 ) Business continuity expenses — — — — — — (307 ) Branch reductions and other expense initiatives (168 ) (870 ) (663 ) (449 ) (354 ) (2,150 ) (818 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (1,954 ) (8,457 ) (2,384 ) (2,241 ) (1,775 ) (15,036 ) (16,056 ) Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense 48,309 46,811 43,400 43,879 41,906 182,399 169,496 Income Taxes 8,344 7,049 8,785 10,157 8,793 34,335 22,818 Tax effect of adjustments 280 2,081 598 577 440 3,536 3,635 Effect of change in corporate tax rate on deferred tax assets 774 — — — — 774 — Total Adjustments to Income Taxes 1,054 2,081 598 577 440 4,310 3,635 Adjusted Income Taxes 9,398 9,130 9,383 10,734 9,233 38,645 26,453 Adjusted Net Income $ 36,854 $ 29,350 $ 33,251 $ 35,497 $ 30,700 $ 134,952 $ 88,950 Earnings per diluted share, as reported $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 2.18 $ 1.44 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.62 0.51 0.59 0.63 0.55 2.36 1.65 Average diluted shares outstanding 59,016 57,645 55,901 55,992 55,739 57,088 53,930 Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 48,309 $ 46,811 $ 43,400 $ 43,879 $ 41,906 $ 182,399 $ 169,496 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments — (133 ) — — 795 (133 ) (185 ) Foreclosed property expense and net gain / (loss) on sale 175 (66 ) 90 65 (1,821 ) 264 (2,263 ) Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 48,484 $ 46,612 $ 43,490 $ 43,944 $ 40,880 $ 182,530 $ 167,048 Revenue $ 90,995 $ 90,352 $ 81,124 $ 84,281 $ 83,721 $ 346,752 $ 324,313 Total Adjustments to Revenue (376 ) 30 55 114 18 (177 ) (1,235 ) Impact of FTE adjustment 123 131 131 131 112 516 460 Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 90,742 $ 90,513 $ 81,310 $ 84,526 $ 83,851 $ 347,091 $ 323,538 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.43 % 51.50 % 53.49 % 51.99 % 48.75 % 52.59 % 51.63 % Net Interest Income $ 72,289 $ 71,324 $ 65,802 $ 66,610 $ 68,791 $ 276,025 $ 262,743 Impact of FTE adjustment 123 131 131 131 112 516 460 Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment $ 72,412 $ 71,455 $ 65,933 $ 66,741 $ 68,903 $ 276,541 $ 263,203 Total noninterest income 18,706 19,028 15,322 17,671 14,930 70,727 61,570 Total noninterest expense 50,263 55,268 45,784 46,120 43,681 197,435 185,552 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 40,855 $ 35,215 $ 35,471 $ 38,292 $ 40,152 $ 149,833 $ 139,221 Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income (376 ) 30 55 114 18 (177 ) (1,235 ) Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense (1,779 ) (8,656 ) (2,294 ) (2,176 ) (2,801 ) (14,905 ) (18,504 ) Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings $ 42,258 $ 43,901 $ 37,820 $ 40,582 $ 42,971 $ 164,561 $ 156,490 Average Assets $ 10,061,382 $ 9,753,734 $ 9,025,846 $ 8,485,354 $ 8,376,396 $ 9,337,054 $ 7,860,000 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (267,692 ) (254,980 ) (235,964 ) (237,323 ) (238,631 ) (249,089 ) (231,267 ) Average Tangible Assets $ 9,793,690 $ 9,498,754 $ 8,789,882 $ 8,248,031 $ 8,137,765 $ 9,087,965 $ 7,628,733 Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.43 % 0.93 % 1.40 % 1.61 % 1.39 % 1.33 % 0.99 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 0.08 0.07 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.08 0.09 Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA) 1.51 1.00 1.48 1.70 1.49 1.41 1.08 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income (0.02 ) 0.23 0.04 0.05 0.01 0.07 0.09 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.49 1.23 1.52 1.75 1.50 1.48 1.17 Average Shareholders' Equity $ 1,303,686 $ 1,248,547 $ 1,170,395 $ 1,136,416 $ 1,111,073 $ 1,215,312 $ 1,045,219 Less average goodwill and intangible assets (267,692 ) (254,980 ) (235,964 ) (237,323 ) (238,631 ) (249,089 ) (231,267 ) Average Tangible Equity $ 1,035,994 $ 993,567 $ 934,431 $ 899,093 $ 872,442 $ 966,223 $ 813,952 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 11.06 % 7.29 % 10.76 % 12.03 % 10.51 % 10.24 % 7.44 % Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization 3.23 2.27 3.12 3.59 3.36 3.03 2.66 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) 14.29 9.56 13.88 15.62 13.87 13.27 10.10 Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income (0.18 ) 2.16 0.39 0.39 0.13 0.70 0.83 Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.11 11.72 14.27 16.01 14.00 13.97 10.93 Loan interest income1 $ 64,487 $ 64,517 $ 60,440 $ 62,390 $ 65,684 $ 251,834 $ 254,710 Accretion on acquired loans (3,520 ) (3,483 ) (2,886 ) (2,868 ) (4,448 ) (12,757 ) (14,977 ) Interest and fees on PPP loans (3,352 ) (5,917 ) (5,127 ) (6,886 ) (5,187 ) (21,282 ) (11,974 ) Loan interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 57,615 $ 55,117 $ 52,427 $ 52,636 $ 56,049 $ 217,795 $ 227,759 Yield on loans1 4.31 4.49 4.33 4.39 4.42 4.38 4.49 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.24 ) (0.24 ) (0.21 ) (0.20 ) (0.30 ) (0.22 ) (0.27 ) Impact of PPP loans (0.13 ) (0.22 ) 0.01 (0.04 ) 0.11 (0.10 ) 0.11 Yield on loans excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 3.94 % 4.03 % 4.13 % 4.15 % 4.23 % 4.06 % 4.33 % Net Interest Income1 $ 72,412 $ 71,455 $ 65,933 $ 66,741 $ 68,903 $ 276,541 $ 263,203 Accretion on acquired loans (3,520 ) (3,483 ) (2,886 ) (2,868 ) (4,448 ) (12,757 ) (14,977 ) Interest and fees on PPP loans (3,352 ) (5,917 ) (5,127 ) (6,886 ) (5,187 ) (21,282 ) (11,974 ) Net interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans $ 65,540 $ 62,055 $ 57,920 $ 56,987 $ 59,268 $ 242,502 $ 236,252 Net Interest Margin 3.16 3.22 3.23 3.51 3.59 3.27 3.65 Impact of accretion on acquired loans (0.15 ) (0.15 ) (0.14 ) (0.15 ) (0.23 ) (0.15 ) (0.21 ) Impact of PPP loans (0.10 ) (0.18 ) (0.06 ) (0.11 ) 0.01 (0.11 ) 0.03 Net interest margin excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans 2.91 % 2.89 % 3.03 % 3.25 % 3.37 % 3.01 % 3.47 % Security interest income1 $ 8,750 $ 7,956 $ 6,745 $ 6,485 $ 6,586 $ 29,936 $ 30,288 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (37 ) (38 ) (39 ) (39 ) (23 ) (153 ) (116 ) Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 8,713 $ 7,918 $ 6,706 $ 6,446 $ 6,563 $ 29,783 $ 30,172 Loan interest income1 $ 64,487 $ 64,517 $ 60,440 $ 62,390 $ 65,684 $ 251,834 $ 254,710 Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (86 ) (93 ) (92 ) (92 ) (89 ) (363 ) (344 ) Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 64,401 $ 64,424 $ 60,348 $ 62,298 $ 65,595 $ 251,471 $ 254,366 Net Interest Income1 $ 72,412 $ 71,455 $ 65,933 $ 66,741 $ 68,903 $ 276,541 $ 263,203 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities (37 ) (38 ) (39 ) (39 ) (23 ) (153 ) (116 ) Tax equivalent adjustment on loans (86 ) (93 ) (92 ) (92 ) (89 ) (363 ) (344 ) Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment $ 72,289 $ 71,324 $ 65,802 $ 66,610 $ 68,791 $ 276,025 $ 262,743 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.



