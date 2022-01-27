WISeKey Releases New Version of WISe.ART NFT Marketplace with Trusted NFTs from New Artists

WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually adding new chains to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of its overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution

WISe.Art platform is developing into a fully-fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, white-labeling options and custom-made NFT design

Geneva, New York, Madrid –January 27, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding, a leading cybersecurity, IoT Blockchain company, announced during the Blockchain Conference in NY “Trends in the World of NFTs and Crypto” hosted by M-Vest, the release of the new version of WISe.ART NFT Marketplace with trusted NFTs from new artists.

WISeKey’s CEO Carlos Moreira announced the release of the new WISe.ART version 2.0 during the “Go to market strategies” panel which was moderated by Maxim’s research analyst Allen Klee.

During the panel Mr. Moreira explained the uniqueness of the WISe.ART platform which is secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies enabling the authentication of digital identity based NFTs, physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. The WISe.ART platform offers users full control of their WISeID NFT, while other NFTs must request access to identity information and WISeID NFTs users then can decide by themselves what level of information they wish to share.

The new WISe.ART 2.0 version also includes new features providing art collectors and artists both, a secure marketplace and platform where NFT buyers and sellers can easily connect their crypto wallets to instantly purchase or list their NFTs for sale. WISeKey has added the support of Polygon and CasperLabs blockchains, drastically reducing and even eliminating gas fees for creators, buyers and sellers on the WISe.ART marketplace. WISe.ART is working on cross-blockchain support, enabling a truly open data economy with the support of Ethereum, Polygon and CasperLabs and gradually add new chains so to ensure interoperability and scalability as part of WISeKey’s overall strategy to act as a leading platform of the Web3.0 revolution.

The new design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams, if relevant.

The NFT tokenization uses the WISeKey registered patent application “System and Method for Providing Persistent Authenticatable NFT” in the USA. With this method, NFTs have increased in value and will hold their value for a long-term. For more information visit: https://www.wisekey.com/press/wisekey-files-patent-application-for-persistent-and-authenticatable-nfts/

New artists joining the WISe.ART NFT Marketplace that increasingly see a future for the tokens that upends the economics of content creation and influence on the internet.

New artists added into the platform include names such as:

Evan Kareem:

Evan Kareem has been drawing traditionally and digitally for many years. The style of his art usually focusses on abstract division, specifically in combining colors and geometric patterns and taking patterns from nature, natural phenomenon and landscapes and portraying those using various unusual ways. Although he never could get into to art school but took a slightly different route, he studied Drama and Performance Arts in college and studied Computer Science in University of Sheffield Hallam in the United Kingdom, which personally he does realize that it is a strange combination even till this day. He spent many days understanding computer programming but he continued to experiment with new tools to always find out how to generate art in a new way. What besides art interests him is Quantum Physics and the fascinating mind-bending topics that it entails.

Tina Buchholtz:

As per Tina Buchholtz, “Painting has always been part of my life and whilst my background lies in figurative painting, the more I worked, the more I was fascinated with the subject of color in its own right. Gradually, the landscapes dissolved, in favor of landscape-inspired color fields and clouds. So, I can honestly say that abstraction discovered me, rather than the other way around, perhaps as a logical conclusion of my own development and maturity. Having my own artistic ‘signature’ and unique style are non-negotiable for me - I developed my own techniques almost from the beginning as I began to experiment with my spatula tool. Some of my works explore political developments (e.g., Exodus, Ground Offensive), or emotions and memories, so a spectrum between relative objectivity and personal subjectivity. For me uniqueness, my own personal signature, is crucial, as is authenticity. I am also very excited about the interaction between a work and the viewer. A painting can trigger so many associations, link to music, personal memories and so much more. This is what I experience in conversations with viewers, collectors, and mere onlookers.”

Patrick Hourcade: Photographer, Video artist, Sculptor & Author

Throughout the 80s and 90s, Patrick, heavily invested in 18th Century design was at the helm as the Art Director for Vogue Paris. He soon became very attached to Karl Lagerfeld and acted as his personal advisor for over twenty years. In 2011, he held its first solo photography show “La Puissance d’Aimer » at the Salpëtrière in Paris. The shows kept on coming in 2014 « La Nuit, Pouvoir de l’Obscur » at the Cordeliers in Paris, in 2017 « La Nuit Rodin » at the Rodin Museum in Paris, in 2019 a sculpture show « Les Rubans Éphémères » at the Chateau de Vaux le Vicomte, in 2021 another photography exhibition « Versailles Nuit » at the Château de Versailles. His book on Karl Lagerfeld, edited by Flammarion, is currently on the shelves.

Indra Putra: Composer

Indra is the proud producer of “Humans,” a collaborative musical piece including Derek Sherinian (Keyboard & Music Producer, USA), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Guitar, USA,) Billy Sheehan (Bass, USA), Simon Phillips (Drum, USA), Jeff Scott Soto (Vocal, USA), Dino Jelusic (Vocal, Croatia), Once Mekel (Vocal, Indonesia) & Edo Widiz (Guitar, Indonesia). This song was recorded in 8 studios in 3 countries. (May to October 2021). He tells us “The wonderful story behind this song project is that I received videos from Engelbert Humperdinck, Richard Marx, Pricilla Presley and David Pomeranz giving me advice to keep going, to finish the song and get it done. Even Steve Wozniak chipped in by giving his advice on climate change.”

Leila Fisher:

Leila is an English artist known for her acute observational works that frame the familiar within new contexts to draw focus on our lives and its innate meaning. Her work is both intimate yet profoundly universal. The artist produces work in a variety of media including painting, print, film and photography, and currently spends her time in Belgium, United Kingdom and the South of France between international travel.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

