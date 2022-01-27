Opendoor to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 24, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) (Nasdaq: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Thursday, February 24, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



What: Opendoor Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website, https://investor.opendoor.com

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on Opendoor’s investor relations website for one year following the live call at https://investor.opendoor.com

About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Elise Wang

investors@opendoor.com

Media:

Sheila Tran

press@opendoor.com