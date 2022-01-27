ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Year-over-year revenue grows 12%, operating profit up 12%, non-GAAP operating profit up 5%

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 12% to $894.9 million; up 13% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin of 56.4%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 230 bps to 57.6%

Income from operations increased 12%; non-GAAP operating profit up 5%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.37; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.47

“Our second-quarter results reflect continued strong performance across our business resulting in double-digit top-line revenue growth, driven by ongoing high demand for our sleep and respiratory care products, and solid growth in our software-as-a-service business,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed CEO. “Our global ResMed team continues to find ways to deliver products and solutions to our customers, even amid ongoing supply chain challenges that have limited additional access to critical electronic components. We are working every day to meet the extraordinary demand generated by our competitor’s ongoing device recall. We continue to ensure priority for the highest-need patients first, and we are working with physicians, providers, and healthcare systems to maintain delivery of medical devices and digital health solutions for the patients who need care.”

“Despite constantly evolving market dynamics, we remain focused on our goal to improve 250 million lives in the year 2025; supporting patients with the sleep apnea therapy, respiratory care therapy, and digital health solutions they need as we deliver value for all of our customers. We are investing in medical device research and development, as well as digital health innovation that will unlock value across the healthcare system. I am incredibly proud of our global ResMed team, working around the clock with providers and physicians across 140 countries to get products directly into the hands of patients who most need our help.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 % Change Constant Currency (A) Revenue $ 894.9 $ 800.0 12 % 13 % Gross margin (B) 56.4 % 57.8 % (2 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.6 % 59.9 % (4 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 185.4 169.5 9 10 Research and development expenses 62.5 54.9 14 14 Income from operations 248.7 221.7 12 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 267.7 254.5 5 Net income 201.8 179.5 12 Non-GAAP net income (B) 216.2 206.4 5 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.23 11 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.47 $ 1.41 4 Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 % Change Constant Currency (A) Revenue $ 1,798.9 $ 1,552.0 16 % 16 % Gross margin (B) 56.2 % 58.1 % (3 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.4 % 59.9 % (4 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 362.1 328.5 10 10 Research and development expenses 122.5 109.5 12 11 Income from operations 510.6 438.6 16 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 548.4 491.6 12 Net income 405.4 357.9 13 Non-GAAP net income (B) 438.3 391.8 12 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.76 $ 2.45 13 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 2.98 $ 2.68 11

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.



Discussion of Second Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 13 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep and respiratory care devices and increased demand following a recent product recall by one of our competitors. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software as a Service, grew by 14 percent, primarily due to the factors discussed above and recovery of core sleep patient flow that was previously impacted by COVID-19. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets grew by 12 percent on a constant currency basis, primarily due to the factors discussed above. Software as a Service revenue increased by 8 percent, due to continued growth in our Durable Medical Equipment category and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings.

Gross margin decreased by 140 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin decreased by 230 basis points, mainly due to higher freight and manufacturing costs, partially offset by favorable product mix changes.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 10 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 20.7 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 21.2 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses.

Income from operations increased by 12 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 5 percent.

Net income grew by 12 percent and diluted earnings per share grew by 11 percent. Non-GAAP net income grew by 5 percent and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew by 4 percent, predominantly attributable to strong sales.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $219.9 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $201.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $216.2 million. During the quarter we paid $61.2 million in dividends.



Other Business and Operational Highlights

Elected Desney Tan and John Hernandez, both leaders with digital health experience at world-leading technology companies, to ResMed’s board of directors.



Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend will have a record date of February 10, 2022, payable on March 17, 2022. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be February 9, 2022, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from February 9, 2022, through February 10, 2022, inclusive.

Webcast details

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, litigation, and tax outlook – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net revenue $ 894,874 $ 800,011 $ 1,798,890 $ 1,551,955 Cost of sales 379,325 321,132 765,993 622,436 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 11,231 11,164 22,289 23,143 Restructuring - cost of sales (1) - 5,232 - 5,232 Total cost of sales $ 390,556 $ 337,528 $ 788,282 $ 650,811 Gross profit $ 504,318 $ 462,483 $ 1,010,608 $ 901,144 Selling, general, and administrative 185,362 169,470 362,082 328,459 Research and development 62,507 54,935 122,457 109,468 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 7,738 7,689 15,445 15,932 Restructuring - operating expenses (1) - 8,673 - 8,673 Total operating expenses $ 255,607 $ 240,767 $ 499,984 $ 462,532 Income from operations 248,711 221,716 510,624 438,612 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (5,948 ) $ (5,792 ) $ (11,308 ) $ (12,517 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (1,914 ) (2,640 ) (3,300 ) (4,928 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments (4,404 ) (3,700 ) 1,208 4,776 Other, net 841 1,008 (1,150 ) 503 Total other income (expenses), net (11,425 ) (11,124 ) (14,550 ) (12,166 ) Income before income taxes $ 237,286 $ 210,592 $ 496,074 $ 426,446 Income taxes 35,535 31,078 90,710 68,560 Net income $ 201,751 $ 179,514 $ 405,364 $ 357,886 Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.24 $ 2.78 $ 2.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.23 $ 2.76 $ 2.45 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.47 $ 1.41 $ 2.98 $ 2.68 Basic shares outstanding 145,990 145,246 145,835 145,053 Diluted shares outstanding 147,040 146,421 147,044 146,350

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 194,476 $ 295,278 Accounts receivable, net 526,036 614,292 Inventories 592,146 457,033 Prepayments and other current assets 234,582 208,154 Total current assets $ 1,547,240 $ 1,574,757 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 477,778 $ 463,490 Operating lease right-of-use assets 146,045 128,575 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 2,323,472 2,320,483 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 240,207 240,820 Total non-current assets $ 3,187,502 $ 3,153,368 Total assets $ 4,734,742 $ 4,728,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 163,369 $ 138,008 Accrued expenses 286,803 320,599 Operating lease liabilities, current 23,912 23,585 Deferred revenue 111,647 109,611 Income taxes payable 23,333 307,963 Short-term debt 12,000 12,000 Total current liabilities $ 621,064 $ 911,766 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 94,427 $ 91,496 Deferred income taxes 12,873 11,319 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 132,970 114,779 Other long-term liabilities 6,350 6,802 Long-term debt 667,979 643,351 Long-term income taxes payable 53,244 62,933 Total non-current liabilities $ 967,843 $ 930,680 Total liabilities $ 1,588,907 $ 1,842,446 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 585 $ 583 Additional paid-in capital 1,629,031 1,622,199 Retained earnings 3,362,570 3,079,640 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (223,095 ) (193,487 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 3,145,835 $ 2,885,679 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,734,742 $ 4,728,125





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 405,364 $ 357,886 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79,891 80,046 Amortization of right-of-use assets 17,334 17,911 Stock-based compensation costs 33,404 31,441 Loss attributable to equity method investments 3,300 4,928 (Gain) loss on equity investment (1,208 ) (4,776 ) Restructuring expenses - 8,673 Changes in fair value of business combination contingent consideration - 500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 82,469 (19,259 ) Inventories, net (139,249 ) (34,212 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (21,389 ) (29,875 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other (305,694 ) (99,348 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ 154,222 $ 313,915 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (57,747 ) (48,443 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (13,737 ) (8,367 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,915 ) (437 ) Purchases of investments (12,364 ) (14,446 ) (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts (5,419 ) 19,922 Net cash used in investing activities $ (125,182 ) $ (51,771 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 23,455 18,614 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (50,025 ) (46,507 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 160,000 55,000 Repayment of borrowings (136,000 ) (406,000 ) Dividends paid (122,434 ) (113,165 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (125,004 ) $ (492,058 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (4,838 ) $ 22,623 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (100,802 ) (207,291 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 295,278 463,156 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 194,476 $ 255,865



RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Revenue $ 894,874 $ 800,011 $ 1,798,890 $ 1,551,955 GAAP Cost of sales $ 390,556 $ 337,528 $ 788,282 $ 650,811 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (11,231 ) (11,164 ) (22,289 ) (23,143 ) Less: Restructuring - cost of sales (A) - (5,232 ) - (5,232 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 379,325 $ 321,132 $ 765,993 $ 622,436 GAAP gross profit $ 504,318 $ 462,483 $ 1,010,608 $ 901,144 GAAP gross margin 56.4 % 57.8 % 56.2 % 58.1 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 515,549 $ 478,879 $ 1,032,897 $ 929,519 Non-GAAP gross margin 57.6 % 59.9 % 57.4 % 59.9 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 GAAP income from operations $ 248,711 $ 221,716 $ 510,624 $ 438,612 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales (A) 11,231 11,164 22,289 23,143 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses (A) 7,738 7,689 15,445 15,932 Restructuring - cost of sales (A) - 5,232 - 5,232 Restructuring - operating expenses (A) - 8,673 - 8,673 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 267,680 $ 254,474 $ 548,358 $ 491,592

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 GAAP net income $ 201,751 $ 179,514 $ 405,364 $ 357,886 Amortization of acquired intangibles - cost of sales, net of tax (A) 8,564 8,566 16,999 17,742 Amortization of acquired intangibles - operating expenses, net of tax (A) 5,901 5,900 11,780 12,214 Reserve for disputed tax position (A) - - 4,111 - Restructuring - cost of sales, net of tax (A) - 4,663 - 4,663 Restructuring - operating expenses, net of tax (A) - 7,730 - 7,730 (Gain) loss on equity investments (A) - - - (8,476 ) Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 216,216 $ 206,373 $ 438,254 $ 391,759 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,040 146,421 147,044 146,350 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.23 $ 2.76 $ 2.45 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 1.47 $ 1.41 $ 2.98 $ 2.68

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, reserve for disputed tax positions, restructuring expenses and the (gain) loss on equity investments from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.





RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 (A) December 31,

2020 (A) % Change Constant Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 244.8 $ 205.0 19 % Masks and other 242.0 221.8 9 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 486.8 $ 426.8 14 Software as a Service 99.0 91.8 8 Total $ 585.8 $ 518.6 13 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 207.7 $ 188.0 11 % 13 % Masks and other 101.3 93.4 8 11 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 309.0 $ 281.4 10 12 Global revenue Devices $ 452.5 $ 393.0 15 % 16 % Masks and other 343.3 315.2 9 10 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 795.8 $ 708.2 12 13 Software as a Service 99.0 91.8 8 8 Total $ 894.9 $ 800.0 12 13 Six Months Ended December 31,

2021 (A) December 31,

2020 (A) % Change Constant Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 520.7 $ 402.4 29 % Masks and other 457.1 427.5 7 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 977.8 $ 829.9 18 Software as a Service 196.6 184.0 7 Total $ 1,174.4 $ 1,013.9 16 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 429.0 $ 364.0 18 % 18 % Masks and other 195.5 174.0 12 13 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 624.5 $ 538.1 16 16 Global revenue Devices $ 949.7 $ 766.4 24 % 24 % Masks and other 652.6 601.6 8 8 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,602.3 $ 1,368.0 17 17 Software as a Service 196.6 184.0 7 7 Total $ 1,798.9 $ 1,552.0 16 16

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.