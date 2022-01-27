Mondelēz International Reports Q4 and FY 2021 Results

Full Year Highlights

Net revenues increased +8.0% driven by Organic Net Revenue 1 growth of +5.2%, favorable currency and acquisitions

growth of +5.2%, favorable currency and acquisitions Diluted EPS was $3.04, up +23.1%; Adjusted EPS 1 was $2.87, up +9.0% on a constant-currency basis

was $2.87, up +9.0% on a constant-currency basis Cash provided by operating activities was $4.1 billion, an increase of +$0.2 billion versus prior year; Free Cash Flow 1 was $3.2 billion, an increase of +$0.1 billion

was $3.2 billion, an increase of +$0.1 billion Return of capital to shareholders was $3.9 billion

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Net revenues increased +4.9% primarily driven by Organic Net Revenue growth of +5.4%

Diluted EPS was $0.71, down -11.3%; Adjusted EPS was $0.71, up +9.1% on a constant-currency basis

Return of capital to shareholders was $0.8 billion

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today reported its fourth quarter 2021 results.

"2021 marked another year of strong top and bottom-line results despite a challenging macro environment," said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We continued to execute well against our strategic growth initiatives with volume-led topline growth, strong profitability, increased investments in brands and capabilities, and strong free cash flow generation. We further strengthened our portfolio with the addition of several growth accretive acquisitions, which increase our exposure to broader snacking categories and expanding profit pools. I am proud of the way our colleagues continue to respond to challenging operating conditions by maintaining focus on delivering great products for our consumers and customers, while advancing against our ESG goals. We are confident that our brands, strategy and focus on execution position us well to successfully navigate near-term volatility; to profitably deliver against a clear set of sizable growth opportunities; and to achieve our long-term financial targets in 2022 and beyond."

Net Revenue

$ in millions Reported

Net Revenues Organic Net Revenue Growth Q4 2021 % Chg

vs PY Q4 2021

Vol/Mix

Pricing Quarter 4 Latin America $ 708 12.4 % 19.7 % 4.6 pp 15.1 pp Asia, Middle East & Africa 1,639 7.1 5.8 4.6 pp 1.2 Europe 3,121 5.5 6.5 4.6 pp 1.9 North America 2,190 0.6 (0.3 ) (1.2 ) pp 0.9 Mondelēz International $ 7,658 4.9 % 5.4 % 2.8 pp 2.6 pp Emerging Markets $ 2,692 8.8 % 11.1 % 5.8 pp 5.3 pp Developed Markets $ 4,966 2.9 % 2.5 % 1.3 pp 1.2 pp Full Year 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 Latin America $ 2,797 12.9 % 20.4 % 6.8 pp 13.6 pp Asia, Middle East & Africa 6,465 12.6 7.3 5.3 pp 2.0 Europe 11,156 9.3 5.0 3.6 pp 1.4 North America 8,302 1.8 (0.6 ) % (1.6 ) pp 1.0 Mondelēz International $ 28,720 8.0 % 5.2 % 2.6 pp 2.6 pp Emerging Markets $ 10,132 11.4 % 12.2 % 6.6 pp 5.6 pp Developed Markets $ 18,588 6.3 % 1.6 % 0.6 pp 1.0 pp

Operating Income and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data Reported

Adjusted Q4 2021 vs PY

(Rpt Fx) Q4 2021 vs PY

(Rpt Fx) vs PY

(Cst Fx)

Quarter 4 Gross Profit $ 2,833 (1.4 ) % $ 2,845 (0.5 ) % 0.7 % Gross Profit Margin 37.0 % (2.4 ) pp 37.2 % (2.0 ) pp Operating Income $ 1,204 4.8 % $ 1,175 (1.1 ) % (0.2 ) % Operating Income Margin 15.7 % — pp 15.4 % (0.9 ) pp Net Earnings 2 $ 1,003 (13.2 ) % $ 1,004 5.4 % 6.8 % Diluted EPS $ 0.71 (11.3 ) % $ 0.71 7.6 % 9.1 % Full Year 2021 FY 2021 FY 2021 Gross Profit $ 11,254 7.7 % $ 11,106 5.6 % 3.6 % Gross Profit Margin 39.2 % (0.1 ) pp 38.7 % (0.9 ) pp Operating Income $ 4,653 20.8 % $ 4,775 8.5 % 5.8 % Operating Income Margin 16.2 % 1.7 pp 16.6 % — pp Net Earnings $ 4,300 21.0 % $ 4,058 9.9 % 6.7 % Diluted EPS $ 3.04 23.1 % $ 2.87 12.1 % 9.0 %

Full Year Commentary

Net revenues increased 8.0 percent driven by Organic Net Revenue growth of 5.2 percent, favorable currency, and incremental sales from the company's acquisitions of Give & Go, Hu, Grenade and Gourmet Food. Volume and pricing drove Organic Net Revenue growth.





increased 8.0 percent driven by Organic Net Revenue growth of 5.2 percent, favorable currency, and incremental sales from the company's acquisitions of Give & Go, Hu, Grenade and Gourmet Food. Volume and pricing drove Organic Net Revenue growth. Gross profit increased $808 million, while gross profit margin decreased 10 basis points to 39.2 percent primarily driven by the decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit 1 margin, partially offset by higher mark-to-market gains from derivatives. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $376 million at constant currency, while Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 90 basis points to 38.7 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing, manufacturing productivity and volume leverage.





increased $808 million, while gross profit margin decreased 10 basis points to 39.2 percent primarily driven by the decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit margin, partially offset by higher mark-to-market gains from derivatives. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $376 million at constant currency, while Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 90 basis points to 38.7 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing, manufacturing productivity and volume leverage. Operating income increased $800 million and operating income margin was 16.2 percent, up 170 basis points primarily due to higher mark-to-market gains from derivatives, lower intangible asset impairment charges and lower restructuring charges. Adjusted Operating Income 1 increased $256 million at constant currency, with no change to Adjusted Operating Income margin at 16.6 percent, with input cost inflation and unfavorable mix offset by pricing and SG&A leverage.





increased $800 million and operating income margin was 16.2 percent, up 170 basis points primarily due to higher mark-to-market gains from derivatives, lower intangible asset impairment charges and lower restructuring charges. Adjusted Operating Income increased $256 million at constant currency, with no change to Adjusted Operating Income margin at 16.6 percent, with input cost inflation and unfavorable mix offset by pricing and SG&A leverage. Diluted EPS was $3.04, up 23.1 percent, primarily due to an increase in Adjusted EPS, lapping prior-year costs associated with the JDE Peet's transaction, favorable year-over-year mark-to-market impacts from currency and commodity derivatives and lower intangible asset impairment charges, partially offset by a lower gain on equity method investment transactions and higher initial impacts from enacted tax law changes.





was $3.04, up 23.1 percent, primarily due to an increase in Adjusted EPS, lapping prior-year costs associated with the JDE Peet's transaction, favorable year-over-year mark-to-market impacts from currency and commodity derivatives and lower intangible asset impairment charges, partially offset by a lower gain on equity method investment transactions and higher initial impacts from enacted tax law changes. Adjusted EPS was $2.87, up 9.0 percent on a constant-currency basis driven by operating gains, fewer shares outstanding, higher earnings from equity method investments and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher taxes.





was $2.87, up 9.0 percent on a constant-currency basis driven by operating gains, fewer shares outstanding, higher earnings from equity method investments and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher taxes. Capital Return: The company returned $3.9 billion to shareholders in cash dividends and share repurchases.



Fourth Quarter Commentary

Net revenues increased 4.9 percent driven by Organic Net Revenue growth of 5.4 percent and incremental sales from the company's acquisitions of Hu, Grenade and Gourmet Food, partially offset by unfavorable currency. Volume and pricing drove Organic Net Revenue growth.





increased 4.9 percent driven by Organic Net Revenue growth of 5.4 percent and incremental sales from the company's acquisitions of Hu, Grenade and Gourmet Food, partially offset by unfavorable currency. Volume and pricing drove Organic Net Revenue growth. Gross profit decreased $39 million, while gross profit margin decreased 240 basis points to 37.0 percent primarily driven by the decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit margin and lower mark-to-market gains from derivatives. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $21 million at constant currency, while Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 200 basis points to 37.2 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing, manufacturing productivity and volume leverage.





decreased $39 million, while gross profit margin decreased 240 basis points to 37.0 percent primarily driven by the decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit margin and lower mark-to-market gains from derivatives. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $21 million at constant currency, while Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 200 basis points to 37.2 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing, manufacturing productivity and volume leverage. Operating income increased $55 million with no change to operating income margin at 15.7 percent, as lower restructuring charges were offset by lower Adjusted Operating Income margin, lower mark-to-market gains from derivatives, divestiture-related costs and lapping prior-year benefit from the resolution of tax matters. Adjusted Operating Income decreased $2 million at constant currency, and Adjusted Operating Income margin decreased 90 basis points to 15.4 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset primarily by pricing, manufacturing productivity and SG&A leverage.





increased $55 million with no change to operating income margin at 15.7 percent, as lower restructuring charges were offset by lower Adjusted Operating Income margin, lower mark-to-market gains from derivatives, divestiture-related costs and lapping prior-year benefit from the resolution of tax matters. Adjusted Operating Income decreased $2 million at constant currency, and Adjusted Operating Income margin decreased 90 basis points to 15.4 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset primarily by pricing, manufacturing productivity and SG&A leverage. Diluted EPS was $0.71, down 11.3 percent, primarily due to lapping prior-year gain on equity method investment transactions, unfavorable year-over-year mark-to-market impacts from currency and commodity derivatives and lapping prior-year benefit from resolution of tax matters, partially offset by prior-year loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses and higher restructuring costs.





was $0.71, down 11.3 percent, primarily due to lapping prior-year gain on equity method investment transactions, unfavorable year-over-year mark-to-market impacts from currency and commodity derivatives and lapping prior-year benefit from resolution of tax matters, partially offset by prior-year loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses and higher restructuring costs. Adjusted EPS was $0.71, up 9.1 percent on a constant-currency basis driven by lower taxes, fewer shares outstanding and higher earnings from equity method investments.





was $0.71, up 9.1 percent on a constant-currency basis driven by lower taxes, fewer shares outstanding and higher earnings from equity method investments. Capital Return: The company returned $0.8 billion to shareholders in cash dividends and share repurchases.



2022 Outlook

Mondelēz International provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis, as the company cannot predict some elements that are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange. Refer to the Outlook section in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures below for more details.

For 2022, the company expects performance in line with its long-term growth algorithm of 3+ percent Organic Net Revenue growth, high single-digit Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis and Free Cash Flow of $3+ billion. The company estimates currency translation would decrease 2022 net revenue growth by approximately 2.5 percent3 with a negative $0.08 impact to Adjusted EPS3.

Outlook is provided in the context of greater than usual volatility as a result of COVID-19.

End Notes

Organic Net Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (and Adjusted Gross Profit margin), Adjusted Operating Income (and Adjusted Operating Income margin), Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and presentation of amounts in constant currency are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release for more information. Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International. Currency estimate is based on published rates from XE.com on January 20, 2022.



Additional Definitions

Emerging markets consist of the Latin America region in its entirety; the Asia, Middle East and Africa region excluding Australia, New Zealand and Japan; and the following countries from the Europe region: Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, the Baltics and the East Adriatic countries.

Developed markets include the entire North America region, the Europe region excluding the countries included in the emerging markets definition, and Australia, New Zealand and Japan from the Asia, Middle East and Africa region.

Schedule 1 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 7,658 $ 7,298 $ 28,720 $ 26,581 Cost of sales 4,825 4,426 17,466 16,135 Gross profit 2,833 2,872 11,254 10,446 Gross profit margin 37.0 % 39.4 % 39.2 % 39.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,670 1,624 6,263 6,098 Asset impairment and exit costs (74 ) 48 212 301 Loss/(gain) on acquisition and divestitures 1 - (8 ) - Amortization of intangible assets 32 51 134 194 Operating income 1,204 1,149 4,653 3,853 Operating income margin 15.7 % 15.7 % 16.2 % 14.5 % Benefit plan non-service income (28 ) (36 ) (163 ) (138 ) Interest and other expense, net 89 244 447 608 Earnings before income taxes 1,143 941 4,369 3,383 Income tax provision (238 ) (344 ) (1,190 ) (1,224 ) Effective tax rate 20.8 % 36.6 % 27.2 % 36.2 % (Loss)/gain on equity method investment transactions (3 ) 452 742 989 Equity method investment net earnings 103 110 393 421 Net earnings 1,005 1,159 4,314 3,569 Noncontrolling interest earnings (2 ) (3 ) (14 ) (14 ) Net earnings attributable to Mondelēz International $ 1,003 $ 1,156 $ 4,300 $ 3,555 Per share data: Basic earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International $ 0.72 $ 0.81 $ 3.06 $ 2.48 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International $ 0.71 $ 0.80 $ 3.04 $ 2.47 Average shares outstanding: Basic 1,396 1,429 1,403 1,431 Diluted 1,405 1,439 1,413 1,441





Schedule 2 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,546 $ 3,619 Trade receivables 2,337 2,297 Other receivables 851 657 Inventories, net 2,708 2,647 Other current assets 900 759 Total current assets 10,342 9,979 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,658 9,026 Operating lease right of use assets 613 638 Goodwill 21,978 21,895 Intangible assets, net 18,291 18,482 Prepaid pension assets 1,009 672 Deferred income taxes 541 790 Equity method investments 5,289 6,036 Other assets 371 292 TOTAL ASSETS $ 67,092 $ 67,810 LIABILITIES Short-term borrowings $ 216 $ 29 Current portion of long-term debt 1,746 2,741 Accounts payable 6,730 6,209 Accrued marketing 2,097 2,130 Accrued employment costs 822 834 Other current liabilities 2,397 3,216 Total current liabilities 14,008 15,159 Long-term debt 17,550 17,276 Long-term operating lease liabilities 459 470 Deferred income taxes 3,444 3,346 Accrued pension costs 681 1,257 Accrued postretirement health care costs 301 346 Other liabilities 2,326 2,302 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,769 40,156 EQUITY Common Stock - - Additional paid-in capital 32,097 32,070 Retained earnings 30,806 28,402 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (10,624 ) (10,690 ) Treasury stock (24,010 ) (22,204 ) Total Mondelēz International Shareholders' Equity 28,269 27,578 Noncontrolling interest 54 76 TOTAL EQUITY 28,323 27,654 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 67,092 $ 67,810 December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Incr/(Decr) Short-term borrowings $ 216 $ 29 $ 187 Current portion of long-term debt 1,746 2,741 (995 ) Long-term debt 17,550 17,276 274 Total Debt 19,512 20,046 (534 ) Cash and cash equivalents 3,546 3,619 (73 ) Net Debt (1) $ 15,966 $ 16,427 $ (461 ) (1) Net debt is defined as total debt, which includes short-term borrowings, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents.





Schedule 3 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 4,314 $ 3,569 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 1,113 1,116 Stock-based compensation expense 121 126 Deferred income tax provision/(benefit) 205 (70 ) Asset impairments and accelerated depreciation 128 136 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 110 185 Net gain on acquisition and divestitures (8 ) - Gain on equity method investment transactions (742 ) (989 ) Equity method investment net earnings (393 ) (421 ) Distributions from equity method investments 172 246 Other non-cash items, net (230 ) 243 Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables, net (197 ) 59 Inventories, net (170 ) (24 ) Accounts payable 702 436 Other current assets (169 ) (207 ) Other current liabilities (502 ) (208 ) Change in pension and postretirement assets and liabilities, net (313 ) (233 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 4,141 3,964 CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (965 ) (863 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received (833 ) (1,136 ) Proceeds from divestitures including equity method investments 1,539 2,489 Other 233 10 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (26 ) 500 CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuances of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days - 677 Repayments of commercial paper, maturities greater than 90 days - (1,174 ) Net issuances/(repayments) of other short-term borrowings 194 (2,116 ) Long-term debt proceeds 5,921 7,213 Long-term debt repayments (6,247 ) (3,878 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (2,110 ) (1,390 ) Dividends paid (1,826 ) (1,678 ) Other (1 ) 131 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (4,069 ) (2,215 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (143 ) 73 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (Decrease) / increase (97 ) 2,322 Balance at beginning of period 3,650 1,328 Balance at end of period $ 3,553 $ 3,650

Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that also presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate the comparison of the company’s historical operating results and trends in its underlying operating results, and provides additional transparency on how the company evaluates its business. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the company’s performance. The company also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

The company considers quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of its ongoing financial and business performance and trends. The adjustments generally fall within the following categories: acquisition & divestiture activities, gains and losses on intangible asset sales and non-cash impairments, major program restructuring activities, constant currency and related adjustments, major program financing and hedging activities and other major items affecting comparability of operating results. See below for a description of adjustments to the company’s U.S. GAAP financial measures included herein.

Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

DEFINITIONS OF THE COMPANY’S NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company’s non-GAAP financial measures and corresponding metrics reflect how the company evaluates its operating results currently and provide improved comparability of operating results. As new events or circumstances arise, these definitions could change. When these definitions change, the company provides the updated definitions and presents the related non-GAAP historical results on a comparable basis. When items no longer impact the company’s current or future presentation of non-GAAP operating results, the company removes these items from its non-GAAP definitions. In the second quarter of 2021, the company added to the non-GAAP definitions the exclusion of initial impacts from enacted tax law changes. In the third quarter of 2021, the company also added the exclusion of contingent consideration adjustments and the mark-to-market impacts from equity method investment derivative contracts.

“Organic Net Revenue” is defined as net revenues excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and currency rate fluctuations. The company also evaluates Organic Net Revenue growth from emerging markets and developed markets.

is defined as net revenues excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and currency rate fluctuations. The company also evaluates Organic Net Revenue growth from emerging markets and developed markets. “Adjusted Gross Profit” is defined as gross profit excluding the impacts of the Simplify to Grow Program; acquisition integration costs; the operating results of divestitures; and mark-to-market impacts from commodity, forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts. The company also presents “Adjusted Gross Profit margin,” which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Gross Profit. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Gross Profit on a constant currency basis.

is defined as gross profit excluding the impacts of the Simplify to Grow Program; acquisition integration costs; the operating results of divestitures; and mark-to-market impacts from commodity, forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts. The company also presents “Adjusted Gross Profit margin,” which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Gross Profit. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Gross Profit on a constant currency basis. “Adjusted Operating Income” and “Adjusted Segment Operating Income” are defined as operating income (or segment operating income) excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Gross Profit definition as well as gains or losses (including non-cash impairment charges) on goodwill and intangible assets; divestiture or acquisition gains or losses, divestiture-related costs, acquisition-related costs, and acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments; remeasurement of net monetary position; impacts from resolution of tax matters; CEO transition remuneration; impact from pension participation changes; initial impacts from enacted tax law changes; and costs associated with the JDE Peet's transaction. The company also presents “Adjusted Operating Income margin” and “Adjusted Segment Operating Income margin,” which are subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income on a constant currency basis.

and are defined as operating income (or segment operating income) excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Gross Profit definition as well as gains or losses (including non-cash impairment charges) on goodwill and intangible assets; divestiture or acquisition gains or losses, divestiture-related costs, acquisition-related costs, and acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments; remeasurement of net monetary position; impacts from resolution of tax matters; CEO transition remuneration; impact from pension participation changes; initial impacts from enacted tax law changes; and costs associated with the JDE Peet's transaction. The company also presents “Adjusted Operating Income margin” and “Adjusted Segment Operating Income margin,” which are subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income on a constant currency basis. “Adjusted EPS” is defined as diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International from continuing operations excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Operating Income definition, as well as losses on debt extinguishment and related expenses; gains or losses on equity method investment transactions; net earnings from divestitures; and gains or losses on interest rate swaps no longer designated as accounting cash flow hedges due to changed financing and hedging plans. Similarly, within Adjusted EPS, the company’s equity method investment net earnings exclude its proportionate share of its investees’ significant operating and non-operating items. The tax impact of each of the items excluded from the company’s GAAP results was computed based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item, and such impacts have also been excluded from Adjusted EPS. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis.

is defined as diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International from continuing operations excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Operating Income definition, as well as losses on debt extinguishment and related expenses; gains or losses on equity method investment transactions; net earnings from divestitures; and gains or losses on interest rate swaps no longer designated as accounting cash flow hedges due to changed financing and hedging plans. Similarly, within Adjusted EPS, the company’s equity method investment net earnings exclude its proportionate share of its investees’ significant operating and non-operating items. The tax impact of each of the items excluded from the company’s GAAP results was computed based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item, and such impacts have also been excluded from Adjusted EPS. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis. “Free Cash Flow” is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is the company’s primary measure used to monitor its cash flow performance.



See the attached schedules for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures referred to above to the most comparable GAAP financial measures for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. See Items Impacting Comparability of Operating Results below for more information about the items referenced in these definitions that specifically impacted the company’s results.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

The company uses segment operating income to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. The company believes it is appropriate to disclose this measure to help investors analyze segment performance and trends. Segment operating income excludes unrealized gains and losses on hedging activities (which are a component of cost of sales), general corporate expenses (which are a component of selling, general and administrative expenses), amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on divestitures and acquisition-related costs (which are a component of selling, general and administrative expenses) in all periods presented. The company excludes these items from segment operating income in order to provide better transparency of its segment operating results. Furthermore, the company centrally manages benefit plan non-service income and interest and other expense, net. Accordingly, the company does not present these items by segment because they are excluded from the segment profitability measure that management reviews.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY OF OPERATING RESULTS

The following information is provided to give qualitative and quantitative information related to items impacting comparability of operating results. The company identifies these based on how management views the company’s business; makes financial, operating and planning decisions; and evaluates the company’s ongoing performance. In addition, the company discloses the impact of changes in currency exchange rates on the company’s financial results in order to reflect results on a constant currency basis.

Divestitures, Divestiture-related costs and Gains/(losses) on divestitures

Divestitures include completed sales of businesses (including the partial or full sale of an equity method investment - discussed separately below under the gains and losses on equity method investment transactions section) and exits of major product lines upon completion of a sale or licensing agreement. As the company records its share of KDP and JDE Peet’s ongoing earnings on a one-quarter lag basis, any KDP or JDE Peet’s ownership reductions are reflected as divestitures within the company's non-GAAP results the following quarter.

The company's non-GAAP results include the impacts from the 2020 partial sales of its equity method investments in KDP and JDE Peet’s and the second and third quarter 2021 sales of KDP shares as if the sales occurred at the beginning of all periods presented. See the section on gains/losses on equity method transactions below for more information.





On November 1, 2021, the company completed the sale of MaxFoods Pty Ltd, an Australian packaged seafood business that it had acquired as part of its acquisition of Gourmet Food Holdings Pty Ltd ("Gourmet Food"). The sales price was $57 million Australian dollars ($41 million), net of cash divested with the business, and the company recorded an immaterial loss on the transaction. The packaged seafood business added incremental net revenues of $35 million in 2021 and operating income of $5 million during 2021.



Acquisitions, Acquisition-related costs and Acquisition integration costs

During the third quarter of 2021, the company began to exclude the impact of certain adjustments made to its acquisition contingent consideration liabilities that were recorded at the date of acquisition. The company made this adjustment to better facilitate comparisons of its underlying operating performance across periods.

On January 3, 2022, the company acquired 100% of equity of Chipita S.A. (“Chipita”), a leading croissants and baked snacks company in the Central and Eastern European markets. The acquisition of Chipita offers a strategic complement to the company's existing portfolio and advances its strategy to become the global leader in broader snacking. The company incurred acquisition-related costs of $6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The company also incurred acquisition integration costs of $11 million in the three months and $17 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as these expenses were incurred in preparation of the acquisition.

On April 1, 2021, the company acquired Gourmet Food Holdings Pty Ltd, a leading Australian food company in the premium biscuit and cracker category. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $20 million in the three months and $49 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and operating income of $4 million in the three months and $7 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The company also incurred acquisition-related costs of $1 million in the three months and $8 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

On March 25, 2021, the company acquired a majority interest in Lion/Gemstone Topco Ltd ("Grenade"), a performance nutrition leader in the United Kingdom. The acquisition of Grenade expands the company's position into the premium nutrition market. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $22 million in the three months and $67 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and operating income of $2 million in the three months and $6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The company also incurred acquisition-related costs of $2 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

On January 4, 2021, the company acquired the remaining 93% of equity of Hu Master Holdings, a category leader in premium chocolate in the United States, which provides a strategic complement to the company's snacking portfolio in North America through growth opportunities in chocolate and other offerings in the well-being segment. The initial cash consideration paid was $229 million, net of cash received, and the company may be required to pay additional contingent consideration. The estimated fair value of the contingent consideration obligation at the acquisition date was $132 million and was determined using a Monte Carlo simulation based on forecasted future results. During the third quarter, based on latest estimates, the company recorded a $70 million reduction to the liability as recent economic and market conditions related to COVID and supply chain challenges in the U.S. have impacted the pace of growth. This reduction was recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses. As a result of acquiring the remaining equity interest, the company consolidated the operation and recorded a pre-tax gain of $9 million ($7 million after-tax) related to stepping up the company's previously-held $8 million (7%) investment to fair value. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $11 million in the three months and $38 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and an operating loss of $6 million in the three months and operating income (inclusive of the adjustment to the contingent consideration liability) of $44 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The company also incurred acquisition-related costs of $9 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

On April 1, 2020, the company acquired a majority interest in Give & Go, a North American leader in fully-finished sweet baked goods and owner of the famous two-bite® brand of brownies and the Create-A-Treat® brand, known for cookie and gingerbread house decorating kits. The acquisition of Give & Go provides access to the in-store bakery channel and expands the company's position in broader snacking. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $106 million and operating income of $6 million in 2021. The company incurred acquisition-integrations costs of $3 million in the three months and $6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The company also incurred acquisition-related costs of $15 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Simplify to Grow Program

The primary objective of the Simplify to Grow Program is to reduce the company’s operating cost structure in both its supply chain and overhead costs. The program covers severance as well as asset disposals and other manufacturing and procurement-related one-time costs.

Restructuring costs

The company recorded a net credit within restructuring costs of $96 million, due to gains on sale of assets, primarily real estate, included in the restructuring program in the three months and recorded restructuring charges of $154 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and $45 million in the three months and $156 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 within asset impairment and exit costs and benefit plan non-service income. These charges were for severance and related costs, non-cash asset write-downs (including accelerated depreciation and asset impairments) and other adjustments, including any gains on sale of restructuring program assets.

Implementation costs

Implementation costs primarily relate to reorganizing the company’s operations and facilities in connection with its supply chain reinvention program and other identified productivity and cost saving initiatives. The costs include incremental expenses related to the closure of facilities, costs to terminate certain contracts and the simplification of the company’s information systems. The company recorded implementation costs of $35 million in the three months and $167 million in the twelve months

ended December 31, 2021 and $66 million in the three months and $207 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Intangible asset impairment charges

In 2021, the company recorded $32 million of intangible asset impairment charges related to one biscuit brand in North America. The company continues to monitor its brand performance, particularly in light of the significant uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts to our business. If a brand's earnings expectations, including the timing of the expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic impacts, are not met or specific valuation factors outside of the company's control, such as discount rates, change significantly, then a brand or brands could become impaired in the future. In 2020, we recorded $144 million of impairment charges for gum, chocolate, biscuits and candy brands of $83 million in North America, $53 million in Europe, $5 million in AMEA and $3 million in Latin America. The impairment charges were recorded within asset impairment and exit costs.

Mark-to-market impacts from commodity and currency derivative contracts

The company excludes unrealized gains and losses (mark-to-market impacts) from outstanding commodity, forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts from its non-GAAP earnings measures. The mark-to-market impacts of commodity and forecasted currency transaction derivatives are excluded until such time that the related exposures impact the company's operating results. Since the company purchases commodity and forecasted currency transaction contracts to mitigate price volatility primarily for inventory requirements in future periods, the company makes this adjustment to remove the volatility of these future inventory purchases on current operating results to facilitate comparisons of its underlying operating performance across periods. The company excludes equity method investment derivative contract settlements as they represent protection of value for future divestitures. The company recorded net unrealized gains on commodity, forecasted currency and equity method transaction derivatives of $9 million in the three months and $277 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and recorded net unrealized gains of $57 million in the three months and $19 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Remeasurement of net monetary position

During the second quarter of 2018, primarily based on published estimates which indicated that Argentina's three-year cumulative inflation rate exceeded 100%, the company concluded that Argentina became a highly inflationary economy for accounting purposes. As of July 1, 2018, the company began to apply highly inflationary accounting for its Argentinean subsidiaries and changed their functional currency from the Argentinean peso to the U.S. dollar. On July 1, 2018, both monetary and non-monetary assets and liabilities denominated in Argentinian pesos were remeasured into U.S. dollars. As of each subsequent balance sheet date, Argentinean peso denominated monetary assets and liabilities were remeasured into U.S. dollars using the exchange rate as of the balance sheet date, with remeasurement and other transaction gains and losses recorded in net earnings. Within selling, general and administrative expenses, the company recorded remeasurement losses of $3 million in the three months and $13 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and $2 million in the three months and $9 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 related to the revaluation of the Argentinean peso denominated net monetary position over these periods.

Impact from pension participation changes

The impact from pension participation changes represent the charges incurred when employee groups are withdrawn from multiemployer pension plans and other changes in employee group pension plan participation. The company excludes these charges from its non-GAAP results because those amounts do not reflect the company’s ongoing pension obligations.

During the third quarter of 2021, the company terminated its Defined Benefit Pension Scheme in Nigeria. During the second quarter of 2021, the company made a decision to freeze its Defined Benefit Pension Scheme in the United Kingdom. As a result of these actions, the company recognized a curtailment credit of $17 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 recorded within benefit plan non-service income. In connection with the United Kingdom plan freeze, the company also incurred incentive payment charges and other expenses related to this decision of $1 million in the three months and $48 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 included in operating income.

On July 11, 2019, the company received an undiscounted withdrawal liability assessment related to the company's complete withdrawal from the Bakery and Confectionery Union and Industry International Pension Fund totaling $526 million and requiring pro-rata monthly payments over 20 years. The company began making monthly payments during the third quarter of 2019. The company recorded $3 million of accreted interest in the three months and $11 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and $2 million in the three months and $11 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 on the long-term liability within interest and other expense, net. As of December 31, 2021, the remaining discounted withdrawal liability was $360 million, with $14 million recorded in other current liabilities and $346 million recorded in long-term other liabilities.

Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses

On March 31, 2021, the company completed an early redemption of euro (€1,200 million) and U.S. dollar ($992 million) denominated notes. The company recorded $137 million of extinguishment loss and debt-related expenses within interest and other expense, net related to $110 million paid in excess of carrying value of the debt and recognizing unamortized discounts and deferred financing in earnings and $27 million foreign currency derivative loss related to the redemption payment at the time of the debt extinguishment.

On December 4, 2020, the company completed an early redemption of $391 million of U.S. dollar denominated notes. The company recorded an extinguishment loss of $31 million within interest and other expense, net primarily related to the amount the company paid in excess of carrying value of the debt and from recognizing unamortized discounts and deferred financing in earnings at the time of the debt extinguishment.

On October 16, 2020, the company completed a tender offer in cash and redeemed $950 million of long-term U.S. dollar-denominated notes. The company recorded a loss on debt extinguishment of approximately $154 million within interest and other expense, net related to the amount the company paid to retire the debt in excess of its carrying value and from recognizing unamortized discounts, deferred financing and unamortized forward starting swaps in earnings at the time of the debt extinguishment.

Loss related to interest rate swaps

Within interest and other expense, net, the company recognized a pre-tax loss related to forward-starting interest rate swaps of $103 million ($79 million after-tax) in the first quarter of 2020 due to the changes in related forecasted debt.

Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes

The company excludes initial impacts from enacted tax law changes from its non-GAAP financial measures as they do not reflect its ongoing tax obligations under the enacted tax law changes. Initial impacts include items such as the remeasurement of deferred tax balances and the transition tax from the 2017 U.S. tax reform. Previously, the company only excluded the initial impacts from more material tax reforms, specifically the impacts of the 2019 Swiss tax reform and 2017 U.S. tax reform. To facilitate comparisons of its underlying operating results, the company has recast all historical non-GAAP earnings measures to exclude the initial impacts from enacted tax law changes.

The company recorded a net tax expense from an increase of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from enacted tax legislation of $5 million in the three months and $100 million (mainly in the United Kingdom) in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The company recorded a net tax expense from the increase of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from enacted tax legislation of $6 million in the three months and $36 million (mainly in the United Kingdom) in twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Gains and losses on equity method investment transactions

Keurig Dr Pepper transactions

On August 2, 2021, the company sold approximately $14.7 million shares of KDP, which reduced its ownership interest by 1% to 5.3% of the total outstanding shares. The company received $500 million of proceeds and recorded a pre-tax gain of $248 million (or $189 million after-tax) during the third quarter of 2021.

On June 7, 2021, the company participated in a secondary offering of KDP shares and sold approximately 28.0 million shares, which reduced its ownership interest by 2% to 6.4% of the total outstanding shares. The company received $997 million of proceeds and recorded a pre-tax gain of $520 million (or $392 million after-tax) during the second quarter of 2021.

On November 17, 2020, the company participated in a secondary offering of KDP shares and sold approximately 40.0 million shares, which reduced the company's ownership interest by 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The company received $1,132 million of proceeds and recorded a pre-tax gain of $459 million (or $350 million after-tax) during the fourth quarter of 2020.

On September 9, 2020, the company sold approximately 12.5 million shares of KDP, which reduced its ownership interest by 0.9% of the total outstanding shares. The company received $363 million of proceeds and recorded a pre-tax gain of $154 million (or $119 million after-tax) during the third quarter of 2020.

On August 3, 2020, the company sold approximately 14.1 million shares of KDP, which reduced its ownership interest by 1.0% of the total outstanding shares. The company received $414 million of proceeds and recorded a pre-tax gain of $181 million (or $139 million after-tax) during the third quarter of 2020.

On March 4, 2020, the company participated in a secondary offering of KDP shares and sold approximately 6.8 million shares, which reduced its ownership interest by 0.5% of total outstanding shares. The company received $185 million of proceeds and recorded a pre-tax gain of $71 million (or $54 million after-tax) during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The company considers these ownership reductions partial divestitures of its equity method investment in KDP. Therefore, the company has removed the equity method investment net earnings related to this divested portion from its non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS for all historical periods presented to facilitate comparison of results. The company's U.S. GAAP results, which include its equity method investment net earnings from KDP, did not change from what was previously reported.

JDE Peet’s transaction

In May 2020, JDE Peet’s B.V. (renamed JDE Peet’s N.V. immediately prior to Settlement (as defined below), “JDE Peet’s”) consummated the offering, listing and trading of its ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam, a regulated market operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V. In connection with this transaction, JDE Peet’s and the selling shareholders, including the company, agreed to sell at a price of €31.50 per ordinary share a total of approximately 82.1 million ordinary shares, including ordinary shares subject to an over-allotment option. The ordinary shares were listed and first traded on May 29, 2020, and payment for, and delivery of, the ordinary shares sold in the offering (excluding ordinary shares subject to the over-allotment option) took place on June 2, 2020 (“Settlement”).

Prior to Settlement, the company exchanged its 26.4% ownership interest in JDE for a 26.5% equity interest in JDE Peet’s. The company did not invest new capital in connection with the transaction and the exchange was accounted for as a change in interest transaction. Upon Settlement, the company sold approximately 9.7 million of its ordinary shares in JDE Peet’s in the offering for gross proceeds of €304 million ($343 million). The company subsequently sold approximately 1.4 million additional shares and received gross proceeds of €46 million ($51 million) upon exercise of the over-allotment option. Following Settlement and the exercise of the over-allotment option, the company held a 22.9% equity interest in JDE Peet’s. During the second quarter of 2020, the company recorded a preliminary gain of $121 million, net of $33 million released from accumulated other comprehensive losses, and incurred $48 million of transaction costs. The company also incurred a $261 million tax expense. During the third quarter of 2020, the company increased its preliminary gain by $10 million to $131 million. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company recorded a $7 million loss related to a minor dilution of its ownership percentage and reduced its tax expense by $11 million to $250 million. In addition, the company considers the ownership reduction a partial divestiture of its equity method investment in JDE Peet's. Therefore, the company has removed the equity method investment net earnings related to this divested portion from its non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS for all historical periods presented to facilitate comparison of results. The company's U.S. GAAP results, which include its equity method investment net earnings from JDE Peet's, did not change from what was previously reported.

Equity method investee items

Within Adjusted EPS, the company’s equity method investment net earnings exclude its proportionate share of its equity method investees’ significant operating and non-operating items, such as acquisition and divestiture-related costs and restructuring program costs.

Constant currency

Management evaluates the operating performance of the company and its international subsidiaries on a constant currency basis. The company determines its constant currency operating results by dividing or multiplying, as appropriate, the current period local currency operating results by the currency exchange rates used to translate the company’s financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.

OUTLOOK

The company’s outlook for 2022 Organic Net Revenue growth, Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or otherwise adjust for items impacting comparability of financial results such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, restructuring activities, acquisitions and divestitures. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Organic Net Revenue growth to its projected reported net revenue growth for the full-year 2022 because the company is unable to predict during this period the impact from potential acquisitions or divestitures, as well as the impact of currency translation due to the unpredictability of future changes in currency exchange rates, which could be material as a significant portion of the company’s operations are outside the U.S. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis to its projected reported diluted EPS growth for the full-year 2022 because the company is unable to predict during this period the timing of its restructuring program costs, mark-to-market impacts from commodity and forecasted currency transaction derivative contracts and impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures as well as the impact of currency translation due to the unpredictability of future changes in currency exchange rates, which could be material as a significant portion of the company’s operations are outside the U.S. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Free Cash Flow to its projected net cash from operating activities for the full-year 2022 because the company is unable to predict during this period the timing and amount of capital expenditures impacting cash flow. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the company is unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.

Schedule 4a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 708 $ 1,639 $ 3,121 $ 2,190 $ 7,658 Divestitures - (5 ) - - (5 ) Acquisitions - (21 ) (22 ) (11 ) (54 ) Currency 46 7 51 (8 ) 96 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 754 $ 1,620 $ 3,150 $ 2,171 $ 7,695 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 630 $ 1,531 $ 2,959 $ 2,178 $ 7,298 Divestitures - - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 630 $ 1,531 $ 2,959 $ 2,178 $ 7,298 % Change Reported (GAAP) 12.4 % 7.1 % 5.5 % 0.6 % 4.9 % Divestitures - pp (0.4)pp - pp - pp - pp Acquisitions - (1.4 ) (0.7 ) (0.5 ) (0.8 ) Currency 7.3 0.5 1.7 (0.4 ) 1.3 Organic (Non-GAAP) 19.7 % 5.8 % 6.5 % (0.3 )% 5.4 % Vol/Mix 4.6 pp 4.6 pp 4.6 pp (1.2)pp 2.8 pp Pricing 15.1 1.2 1.9 0.9 2.6 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Mondelēz International For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,797 $ 6,465 $ 11,156 $ 8,302 $ 28,720 Divestitures - (35 ) - - (35 ) Acquisitions - (47 ) (63 ) (144 ) (254 ) Currency 186 (222 ) (376 ) (50 ) (462 ) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,983 $ 6,161 $ 10,717 $ 8,108 $ 27,969 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,477 $ 5,740 $ 10,207 $ 8,157 $ 26,581 Divestitures - - - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,477 $ 5,740 $ 10,207 $ 8,157 $ 26,581 % Change Reported (GAAP) 12.9 % 12.6 % 9.3 % 1.8 % 8.0 % Divestitures - pp (0.6)pp - pp - pp (0.1)pp Acquisitions - (0.9 ) (0.6 ) (1.8 ) (1.0 ) Currency 7.5 (3.8 ) (3.7 ) (0.6 ) (1.7 ) Organic (Non-GAAP) 20.4 % 7.3 % 5.0 % (0.6 )% 5.2 % Vol/Mix 6.8 pp 5.3 pp 3.6 pp (1.6)pp 2.6 pp Pricing 13.6 2.0 1.4 1.0 2.6







Schedule 4b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues - Markets (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,692 $ 4,966 $ 7,658 Divestitures - (5 ) (5 ) Acquisitions - (54 ) (54 ) Currency 56 40 96 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,748 $ 4,947 $ 7,695 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,474 $ 4,824 $ 7,298 Divestitures - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,474 $ 4,824 $ 7,298 % Change Reported (GAAP) 8.8 % 2.9 % 4.9 % Divestitures - pp (0.1)pp - pp Acquisitions - (1.2 ) (0.8 ) Currency 2.3 0.9 1.3 Organic (Non-GAAP) 11.1 % 2.5 % 5.4 % Vol/Mix 5.8 pp 1.3 pp 2.8 pp Pricing 5.3 1.2 2.6 Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 10,132 $ 18,588 $ 28,720 Divestitures - (35 ) (35 ) Acquisitions - (254 ) (254 ) Currency 74 (536 ) (462 ) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 10,206 $ 17,763 $ 27,969 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Reported (GAAP) $ 9,097 $ 17,484 $ 26,581 Divestitures - - - Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 9,097 $ 17,484 $ 26,581 % Change Reported (GAAP) 11.4 % 6.3 % 8.0 % Divestitures - pp (0.2)pp (0.1)pp Acquisitions - (1.4 ) (1.0 ) Currency 0.8 (3.1 ) (1.7 ) Organic (Non-GAAP) 12.2 % 1.6 % 5.2 % Vol/Mix 6.6 pp 0.6 pp 2.6 pp Pricing 5.6 1.0 2.6







Schedule 5a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Gross Profit / Operating Income (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 7,658 $ 2,833 37.0 % $ 1,204 15.7 % Simplify to Grow Program - 22 (62 ) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (9 ) (9 ) Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments - (1 ) 14 Acquisition-related costs - - 1 Divestiture-related costs - - 22 Operating income from divestitures (5 ) (1 ) - Loss on divestiture - - 1 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 3 Impact from pension participation changes - - 1 Rounding - 1 - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 7,653 $ 2,845 37.2 % $ 1,175 15.4 % Currency 35 11 Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 2,880 $ 1,186 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 7,298 $ 2,872 39.4 % $ 1,149 15.7 % Simplify to Grow Program - 42 112 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (56 ) (58 ) Acquisition integration costs - 1 2 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 2 Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (20 ) Rounding - - 1 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 7,298 $ 2,859 39.2 % $ 1,188 16.3 % Gross Profit Operating Income $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ (39 ) $ 55 $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (14 ) (13 ) $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 21 (2 ) % Change - Reported (GAAP) (1.4 )% 4.8 % % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (0.5 )% (1.1 )% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 0.7 % (0.2 )%







Schedule 5b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Gross Profit / Operating Income (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 28,720 $ 11,254 39.2 % $ 4,653 16.2 % Simplify to Grow Program - 114 319 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (279 ) (279 ) Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments - 1 (40 ) Acquisition-related costs - - 25 Divestiture-related costs - - 22 Operating income from divestitures (35 ) (5 ) (5 ) Net gain on acquisition and divestitures - - (8 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 13 Impact from pension participation changes - 20 48 Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5 ) Rounding - 1 - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 28,685 $ 11,106 38.7 % $ 4,775 16.6 % Currency (209 ) (118 ) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 10,897 $ 4,657 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 26,581 $ 10,446 39.3 % $ 3,853 14.5 % Simplify to Grow Program - 90 360 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 144 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (16 ) (16 ) Acquisition integration costs - 1 4 Acquisition-related costs - - 15 Divestiture-related costs - - 4 Costs associated with JDE Peet’s transaction - - 48 Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 9 Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (20 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 26,581 $ 10,521 39.6 % $ 4,401 16.6 % Gross Profit Operating Income $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 808 $ 800 $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 585 374 $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 376 256 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 7.7 % 20.8 % % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 5.6 % 8.5 % % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 3.6 % 5.8 %







Schedule 6a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Earnings and Tax Rate (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Loss on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 1,204 $ (28 ) $ 89 $ 1,143 $ 238 20.8 % $ 3 $ (103 ) $ 2 $ 1,003 $ 0.71 Simplify to Grow Program (62 ) (1 ) - (61 ) (15 ) - - - (46 ) (0.03 ) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (9 ) - - (9 ) (2 ) - - - (7 ) - Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments 14 - - 14 2 - - - 12 0.01 Acquisition-related costs 1 - - 1 - - - - 1 - Divestiture-related costs 22 - - 22 8 - - - 14 0.01 Loss on divestiture 1 - - 1 (1 ) - - - 2 - Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - 3 - - - - 3 - Impact from pension participation changes 1 - (3 ) 4 - - - - 4 - Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (5 ) - - - 5 - Loss on equity method investment transactions - - - - - (3 ) - - 3 - Equity method investee items - - - - 1 - (11 ) - 10 0.01 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,175 $ (29 ) $ 86 $ 1,118 $ 226 20.2 % $ - $ (114 ) $ 2 $ 1,004 $ 0.71 Currency 14 0.01 Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,018 $ 0.72 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,405 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 1,149 $ (36 ) $ 244 $ 941 $ 344 36.6 % $ (452 ) $ (110 ) $ 3 $ 1,156 $ 0.80 Simplify to Grow Program 112 1 - 111 26 - - - 85 0.06 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (58 ) - (1 ) (57 ) (13 ) - - - (44 ) (0.03 ) Acquisition integration costs 2 - - 2 2 - - - - - Net earnings from divestitures - - - - (6 ) - 27 - (21 ) (0.01 ) Costs associated with JDE Peet’s transaction - - - - 11 - - - (11 ) (0.01 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position 2 - - 2 - - - - 2 - Impact from pension participation changes - - (2 ) 2 - - - - 2 - Impact from resolution of tax matters (20 ) - 28 (48 ) (16 ) - - - (32 ) (0.02 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses - - (185 ) 185 46 - - - 139 0.10 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (6 ) - - - 6 - Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (108 ) 452 - - (344 ) (0.24 ) Equity method investee items - - - - - - (14 ) - 14 0.01 Rounding 1 - - 1 - - - - 1 - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,188 $ (35 ) $ 84 $ 1,139 $ 280 24.6 % $ - $ (97 ) $ 3 $ 953 $ 0.66 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,439 (1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company’s GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.





Schedule 6b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Earnings and Tax Rate (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 4,653 $ (163 ) $ 447 $ 4,369 $ 1,190 27.2 % $ (742 ) $ (393 ) $ 14 $ 4,300 $ 3.04 Simplify to Grow Program 319 (2 ) - 321 83 - - - 238 0.17 Intangible asset impairment charges 32 - - 32 8 - - - 24 0.02 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (279 ) - (4 ) (275 ) (44 ) 2 - - (233 ) (0.17 ) Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments (40 ) - - (40 ) (12 ) - - - (28 ) (0.02 ) Acquisition-related costs 25 - - 25 4 - - - 21 0.01 Divestiture-related costs 22 - - 22 8 - - - 14 0.01 Net earnings from divestitures (5 ) - - (5 ) (9 ) - 29 - (25 ) (0.02 ) Net gain on acquisition and divestitures (8 ) - - (8 ) (3 ) - - - (5 ) - Remeasurement of net monetary position 13 - - 13 - - - - 13 0.01 Impact from pension participation changes 48 17 (11 ) 42 8 - - - 34 0.02 Impact from resolution of tax matters (5 ) - 2 (7 ) (1 ) - - - (6 ) - Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses - - (137 ) 137 34 - - - 103 0.07 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (100 ) - - - 100 0.07 Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (184 ) 740 - - (556 ) (0.39 ) Equity method investee items - - - - 4 - (68 ) - 64 0.05 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 4,775 $ (148 ) $ 297 $ 4,626 $ 986 21.3 % $ - $ (432 ) $ 14 $ 4,058 $ 2.87 Currency (118 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 3,940 $ 2.79 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,413 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 3,853 $ (138 ) $ 608 $ 3,383 $ 1,224 36.2 % $ (989 ) $ (421 ) $ 14 $ 3,555 $ 2.47 Simplify to Grow Program 360 (3 ) - 363 81 - - - 282 0.20 Intangible asset impairment charges 144 - - 144 33 - - - 111 0.08 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (16 ) - 3 (19 ) (8 ) - - - (11 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition integration costs 4 - - 4 2 - - - 2 - Acquisition-related costs 15 - - 15 - - - - 15 0.01 Divestiture-related costs 4 - - 4 - - - - 4 - Net earnings from divestitures - - - - (26 ) - 117 - (91 ) (0.07 ) Costs associated with JDE Peet’s transaction 48 - - 48 (250 ) - - - 298 0.20 Remeasurement of net monetary position 9 - - 9 - - - - 9 0.01 Impact from pension participation changes - - (11 ) 11 2 - - - 9 0.01 Impact from resolution of tax matters (20 ) - 28 (48 ) (16 ) - - - (32 ) (0.02 ) Loss related to interest rate swaps - - (103 ) 103 24 - - - 79 0.05 Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses - - (185 ) 185 46 - - - 139 0.10 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (36 ) - - - 36 0.02 Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (202 ) 989 - - (787 ) (0.55 ) Equity method investee items - - - - 4 - (80 ) - 76 0.06 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 4,401 $ (141 ) $ 340 $ 4,202 $ 878 20.9 % $ - $ (384 ) $ 14 $ 3,694 $ 2.56 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,441 (1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company’s GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.







Schedule 7a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Diluted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 0.71 $ 0.80 $ (0.09 ) (11.3 )% Simplify to Grow Program (0.03 ) 0.06 (0.09 ) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (0.03 ) 0.03 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments 0.01 - 0.01 Divestiture-related costs 0.01 - 0.01 Net earnings from divestitures - (0.01 ) 0.01 Costs associated with JDE Peet’s transaction - (0.01 ) 0.01 Impact from resolution of tax matters - (0.02 ) 0.02 Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses - 0.10 (0.10 ) Gain on equity method investment transactions - (0.24 ) 0.24 Equity method investee items 0.01 0.01 - Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.71 $ 0.66 $ 0.05 7.6 % Impact of unfavorable currency 0.01 - 0.01 Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 0.72 $ 0.66 $ 0.06 9.1 % Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers Increase in operations $ - Change in benefit plan non-service income - Change in interest and other expense, net - Change in equity method investment net earnings 0.01 Change in income taxes 0.03 Change in shares outstanding 0.02 $ 0.06





Schedule 7b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Diluted EPS (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 3.04 $ 2.47 $ 0.57 23.1 % Simplify to Grow Program 0.17 0.20 (0.03 ) Intangible asset impairment charges 0.02 0.08 (0.06 ) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (0.17 ) (0.01 ) (0.16 ) Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments (0.02 ) - (0.02 ) Acquisition-related costs 0.01 0.01 - Divestiture-related costs 0.01 - 0.01 Net earnings from divestitures (0.02 ) (0.07 ) 0.05 Costs associated with JDE Peet’s transaction - 0.20 (0.20 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position 0.01 0.01 - Impact from pension participation changes 0.02 0.01 0.01 Impact from resolution of tax matters - (0.02 ) 0.02 Loss related to interest rate swaps - 0.05 (0.05 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses 0.07 0.10 (0.03 ) Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.07 0.02 0.05 Gain on equity method investment transactions (0.39 ) (0.55 ) 0.16 Equity method investee items 0.05 0.06 (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 2.87 $ 2.56 $ 0.31 12.1 % Impact of favorable currency (0.08 ) - (0.08 ) Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 2.79 $ 2.56 $ 0.23 9.0 % Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers Increase in operations $ 0.14 Change in benefit plan non-service income - Change in interest and other expense, net 0.02 Change in equity method investment net earnings 0.03 Change in income taxes (0.01 ) Change in shares outstanding 0.05 $ 0.23







Schedule 8a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Segment Data (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 708 $ 1,639 $ 3,121 $ 2,190 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,658 Divestitures - (5 ) - - - - - - (5 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 708 $ 1,634 $ 3,121 $ 2,190 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,653 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 40 $ 212 $ 614 $ 439 $ 9 $ (76 ) $ (32 ) $ (2 ) $ 1,204 Simplify to Grow Program 5 4 3 (78 ) - 4 - - (62 ) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (9 ) - - - (9 ) Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments - 1 10 1 - 2 - - 14 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 1 1 Divestiture-related costs 22 - - - - - - - 22 Loss on divestiture - - - - - - - 1 1 Remeasurement of net monetary position 3 - - - - - - - 3 Impact from pension participation changes - - 1 - - - - - 1 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 70 $ 217 $ 628 $ 362 $ - $ (70 ) $ (32 ) $ - $ 1,175 Currency 4 2 15 (1 ) - (10 ) 1 - 11 Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 74 $ 219 $ 643 $ 361 $ - $ (80 ) $ (31 ) $ - $ 1,186 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 0.0 % 2.9 % 7.0 % 11.1 % n/m (4.1 )% 37.3 % n/m 4.8 % % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 79.5 % 0.9 % 2.6 % (20.1 )% n/m 12.5 % 37.3 % n/m (1.1 )% % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 89.7 % 1.9 % 5.1 % (20.3 )% n/m 0.0 % 39.2 % n/m (0.2 )% Operating Income Margin Reported % 5.6 % 12.9 % 19.7 % 20.0 % 15.7 % Reported pp change (0.7)pp (0.6)pp 0.3 pp 1.9 pp - pp Adjusted % 9.9 % 13.3 % 20.1 % 16.5 % 15.4 % Adjusted pp change 3.7 pp (0.7)pp (0.6)pp (4.3)pp (0.9)pp For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Latin America AMEA Europe North America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization of Intangibles Other Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 630 $ 1,531 $ 2,959 $ 2,178 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,298 Divestitures - - - - - - - - - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 630 $ 1,531 $ 2,959 $ 2,178 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,298 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 40 $ 206 $ 574 $ 395 $ 58 $ (73 ) $ (51 ) $ - $ 1,149 Simplify to Grow Program 17 9 38 56 - (8 ) - - 112 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (58 ) - - - (58 ) Acquisition integration costs - - - 2 - - - - 2 Remeasurement of net monetary position 2 - - - - - - - 2 Impact from resolution of tax matters (20 ) - - - - - - - (20 ) Rounding - - - - - 1 - - 1 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 39 $ 215 $ 612 $ 453 $ - $ (80 ) $ (51 ) $ - $ 1,188 Operating Income Margin Reported % 6.3 % 13.5 % 19.4 % 18.1 % 15.7 % Adjusted % 6.2 % 14.0 % 20.7 % 20.8 % 16.3 %





