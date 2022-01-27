Stryker reports 2021 operating results and 2022 outlook

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021:﻿﻿

Fourth Quarter Results

Reported net sales increased 10.3% from 2020 and 13.8% from 2019 to $4.7 billion

Organic net sales increased 9.0% from 2020 and 6.2% from 2019

Reported operating income margin of 17.4%

Adjusted operating income margin (1) contracted 190 bps to 27.3%

Reported EPS increased 16.1% to $1.73

Adjusted EPS(1) decreased 3.6% to $2.71

In addition to sales growth analysis versus 2020, we are including sales growth versus 2019 as 2019 provides a more normal baseline for comparison given the variability caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020. As previously disclosed, effective December 31, 2021, we have updated our reportable business segments to (i) MedSurg and Neurotechnology and (ii) Orthopaedics and Spine to align to our new internal reporting structure.

Fourth Quarter Net Sales Growth Overview From 2020 From 2019 Reported Foreign Currency Exchange Constant Currency Acquisitions / Divestitures Organic Reported Foreign Currency Exchange Constant Currency Acquisitions / Divestitures Organic MedSurg and Neurotechnology 8.7 % (0.7) % 9.4 % 0.2 % 9.2 % 12.3 % 0.5 % 11.8 % 0.2 % 11.6 % Orthopaedics and Spine 12.5 (0.8) 13.3 4.6 8.7 15.8 0.6 15.2 16.0 (0.8) Total 10.3 % (0.8) % 11.1 % 2.1 % 9.0 % 13.8 % 0.5 % 13.3 % 7.1 % 6.2 %

Full Year Results

Reported net sales increased 19.2% from 2020 and 14.9% from 2019 to $17.1 billion

Organic net sales increased 12.6% from 2020 and 7.2% from 2019

Reported operating income margin of 15.1%

Adjusted operating income margin (1) expanded 120 bps to 25.6%

Reported EPS increased 24.0% to $5.21

Adjusted EPS(1) increased 22.3% to $9.09

Full Year Net Sales Growth Overview From 2020 From 2019 Reported Foreign Currency Exchange Constant Currency Acquisitions / Divestitures Organic Reported Foreign Currency Exchange Constant Currency Acquisitions / Divestitures Organic MedSurg and Neurotechnology 14.3 % 1.0 % 13.3 % 0.2 % 13.1 % 12.6 % 1.0 % 11.6 % 0.2 % 11.4 % Orthopaedics and Spine 26.0 1.2 24.8 12.8 12.0 18.1 1.3 16.8 15.1 1.7 Total 19.2 % 1.1 % 18.1 % 5.5 % 12.6 % 14.9 % 1.1 % 13.8 % 6.6 % 7.2 %





"We delivered a strong year of financial results, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic," said Kevin Lobo, Chair & Chief Executive Officer. "Organic sales growth of over 7% versus 2019, coupled with double-digit adjusted EPS growth and excellent cash flow performance were all noteworthy achievements, as was the excellent integration of Wright Medical. We continue to be well-positioned for future growth."

Sales Analysis Compared to 2020 and 2019

Consolidated net sales of $4.7 billion and $17.1 billion increased 10.3% in the quarter, 11.1% in constant currency, and increased 19.2% in the full year, 18.1% in constant currency, from 2020. Organic net sales increased 9.0% and 12.6% in the quarter and full year including 9.8% and 13.4% from increased unit volume partially offset by 0.8% and 0.8% from lower prices. From 2019, consolidated net sales increased 13.8% in the quarter, 13.3% in constant currency, and increased 14.9% in the full year, 13.8% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 6.2% and 7.2% in the quarter and full year including 7.9% and 8.7% from increased unit volume partially offset by 1.7% and 1.5% from lower prices.

MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales of $2.6 billion and $9.5 billion increased 8.7% in the quarter, 9.4% in constant currency, and increased 14.3% in the full year, 13.3% in constant currency, from 2020. Organic net sales increased 9.2% and 13.1% in the quarter and full year including 10.0% and 13.6% from increased unit volume partially offset by 0.8% and 0.5% from lower prices. From 2019, MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales increased 12.3% in the quarter, 11.8% in constant currency, and increased 12.6% in the full year, 11.6% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 11.6% and 11.4% in the quarter and full year including 12.8% and 11.9% from increased unit volume partially offset by 1.2% and 0.5% from lower prices.

Orthopaedics and Spine net sales of $2.1 billion and $7.6 billion increased 12.5% in the quarter, 13.3% in constant currency, and increased 26.0% in the full year, 24.8% in constant currency, from 2020. Organic net sales increased 8.7% and 12.0% in the quarter and full year including 9.6% and 13.2% from increased unit volume partially offset by 0.9% and 1.2% from lower prices. From 2019, Orthopaedics and Spine net sales increased 15.8% in the quarter, 15.2% in constant currency, and increased 18.1% in the full year, 16.8% in constant currency. Organic net sales decreased 0.8% in the quarter including 1.6% from increased unit volume and 2.4% and from lower prices. Organic net sales increased 1.7% in the full year including 4.4% from increased unit volume partially offset by 2.7% from lower prices.

Earnings Analysis Compared to 2020

Reported net earnings of $662 million and $2.0 billion increased 16.5% and 24.7% in the quarter and full year. Reported net earnings per diluted share of $1.73 and $5.21 increased 16.1% and 24.0% in the quarter and full year. Reported gross profit margin and reported operating income margin were 64.8% and 17.4% in the quarter and 64.1% and 15.1% in the full year. In the quarter, we recorded asset impairments of $137 million consisting primarily of in-process research and development, other intangible assets and property, plant and equipment as a result of COVID-19-related demand impacts on in-process product development and certain other divestiture and restructuring activities. Reported net earnings include certain items, such as charges for acquisition and integration-related activities, the amortization of purchased intangible assets, asset impairments and restructuring-related and other charges, costs to comply with certain medical device regulations, recall-related matters, regulatory and legal matters and tax matters. Excluding the aforementioned items, adjusted gross profit margin(1) was 65.8% and 65.9% in the quarter and full year, and adjusted operating income margin(1) was 27.3% and 25.6% in the quarter and full year. Adjusted net earnings(1) of $1.0 billion and $3.5 billion decreased 3.5% and increased 22.9% in the quarter and full year. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share(1) of $2.71 and $9.09 decreased 3.6% and increased 22.3% in the quarter and full year.

2022 Outlook

We continue to monitor and evaluate the impact the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and will continue to have, on our operations and financial results. As we assess the impact of the pandemic on our operations and the external environment we believe the short-term outlook remains volatile. We expect 2022 organic net sales growth to be in the range of 6% to 8% and expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share(2) to be in the range of $9.60 to $10.00. Consistent with the pricing environment experienced in previous years, we expect continued unfavorable price reductions of approximately 1% in 2022. If foreign exchange rates hold near their current levels, we anticipate sales and EPS will be modestly unfavorably impacted as compared to 2021.

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures: gross profit margin, operating income and operating income margin, net earnings and net earnings per diluted share, and other important information accompanies this press release.

(2) We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of our expected net earnings per diluted share to expected adjusted net earnings per diluted share as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of restructuring-related and other charges, acquisition-related expenses and fair value adjustments to inventory and the outcome of certain regulatory, legal and tax matters. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

STRYKER CORPORATION For the Three Months and Full Year December 31 (Unaudited - Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Three Months Full Year 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Net sales $ 4,701 $ 4,262 10.3 % $ 17,108 $ 14,351 19.2 % Cost of sales 1,656 1,545 7.2 6,140 5,294 16.0 Gross profit $ 3,045 $ 2,717 12.1 % $ 10,968 $ 9,057 21.1 % % of sales 64.8 % 63.7 % 64.1 % 63.1 % Research, development and engineering expenses 331 255 29.8 1,235 984 25.5 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,745 1,562 11.7 6,427 5,361 19.9 Recall charges 5 21 nm 103 17 nm Amortization of intangible assets 145 130 11.5 619 472 31.1 Total operating expenses $ 2,226 $ 1,968 13.1 % $ 8,384 $ 6,834 22.7 % Operating income $ 819 $ 749 9.3 % $ 2,584 $ 2,223 16.2 % % of sales 17.4 % 17.6 % 15.1 % 15.5 % Other income (expense), net (62) (78) (20.5) (303) (269) 12.6 Earnings before income taxes $ 757 $ 671 12.8 % $ 2,281 $ 1,954 16.7 % Income taxes 95 103 (7.8) 287 355 (19.2) Net earnings $ 662 $ 568 16.5 % $ 1,994 $ 1,599 24.7 % Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 1.75 $ 1.51 15.9 % $ 5.29 $ 4.26 24.2 % Diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.49 16.1 % $ 5.21 $ 4.20 24.0 % Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 377.3 375.9 377.0 375.5 Diluted 382.7 381.3 382.3 380.3





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,944 $ 2,943 Marketable securities 75 81 Accounts receivable, net 3,022 2,701 Inventories 3,314 3,494 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 662 488 Total current assets $ 10,017 $ 9,707 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,833 2,752 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 17,758 18,332 Noncurrent deferred income tax assets 1,760 1,530 Other noncurrent assets 2,263 2,009 Total assets $ 34,631 $ 34,330 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities $ 4,549 $ 5,041 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 12,472 13,230 Income taxes 913 990 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,820 1,985 Shareholders' equity 14,877 13,084 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 34,631 $ 34,330





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS December 31 2021 2020 Operating activities Net earnings $ 1,994 $ 1,599 Depreciation 371 340 Amortization of intangible assets 619 472 Changes in operating assets, liabilities, income taxes payable and other, net 279 866 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,263 $ 3,277 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ (339) $ (4,222) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (525) (487) Other investing, net 5 8 Net cash used in investing activities $ (859) $ (4,701) Financing activities Borrowings (payments) of debt, net $ (1,153) $ 989 Payments of dividends (950) (863) Other financing, net (262) (137) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (2,365) $ (11) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (38) 41 Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 1 $ (1,394)

nm - not meaningful

STRYKER CORPORATION For the Three Months and Full Year December 31 (Unaudited - Millions of Dollars)





SALES GROWTH ANALYSIS Three Months Full Year Percentage Change Percentage Change 2021 2020 As Reported Constant

Currency 2021 2020 As Reported Constant

Currency Geographic: United States $ 3,418 $ 3,098 10.3 % 10.3 % $ 12,321 $ 10,455 17.9 % 17.9 % International 1,283 1,164 10.2 13.1 4,787 3,896 22.8 18.8 Total $ 4,701 $ 4,262 10.3 % 11.1 % $ 17,108 $ 14,351 19.2 % 18.1 % Segment: MedSurg and Neurotechnology $ 2,639 $ 2,429 8.7 % 9.4 % $ 9,538 $ 8,345 14.3 % 13.3 % Orthopaedics and Spine 2,062 1,833 12.5 13.3 7,570 6,006 26.0 24.8 Total $ 4,701 $ 4,262 10.3 % 11.1 % $ 17,108 $ 14,351 19.2 % 18.1 %





SUPPLEMENTAL SALES GROWTH ANALYSIS Three Months United States International Percentage Change 2021 2020 As Reported Constant Currency As Reported As Reported Constant Currency MedSurg and Neurotechnology: Instruments $ 600 $ 555 8.4 % 9.0 % 5.3 % 20.9 % 23.9 % Endoscopy 629 525 19.9 21.0 19.7 20.7 25.9 Medical 709 705 0.5 1.0 0.6 0.4 2.5 Neurovascular 303 281 7.0 8.3 1.1 10.8 13.1 Neuro Cranial 324 294 10.7 11.1 11.5 7.2 9.6 Other 74 69 6.0 6.0 5.6 32.1 27.9 $ 2,639 $ 2,429 8.7 % 9.4 % 7.7 % 11.5 % 14.4 % Orthopaedics and Spine: Knees $ 523 $ 459 14.2 % 14.9 % 14.6 % 13.1 % 15.8 % Hips 352 340 3.2 4.0 1.6 5.9 8.1 Trauma and Extremities 711 570 24.5 25.5 30.7 11.4 14.4 Spine 300 307 (1.8) (1.1) (0.5) (5.2) (2.6) Other 176 157 11.7 13.0 8.2 25.2 32.1 $ 2,062 $ 1,833 12.5 % 13.3 % 14.1 % 8.7 % 11.7 % Total $ 4,701 $ 4,262 10.3 % 11.1 % 10.3 % 10.2 % 13.1 %





Full Year United States International Percentage Change 2021 2020 As Reported Constant Currency As Reported As Reported Constant Currency MedSurg and Neurotechnology: Instruments $ 2,111 $ 1,863 13.4 % 12.5 % 11.3 % 20.9 % 16.6 % Endoscopy 2,141 1,763 21.5 20.8 18.6 32.7 29.4 Medical 2,607 2,524 3.3 2.2 5.1 (2.4) (6.6) Neurovascular 1,188 973 22.0 19.5 18.3 24.4 20.3 Neuro Cranial 1,214 972 24.9 24.3 23.4 32.4 28.6 Other 277 250 10.4 10.3 10.0 48.9 40.8 $ 9,538 $ 8,345 14.3 % 13.3 % 13.0 % 18.1 % 14.0 % Orthopaedics and Spine: Knees $ 1,848 $ 1,567 18.0 % 16.9 % 15.4 % 25.5 % 21.3 % Hips 1,342 1,206 11.2 9.9 5.8 21.1 17.2 Trauma and Extremities 2,664 1,722 54.6 53.0 63.8 36.8 32.3 Spine 1,167 1,047 11.5 10.5 8.7 19.1 15.2 Other 549 464 18.2 18.0 10.1 58.8 57.4 $ 7,570 $ 6,006 26.0 % 24.8 % 25.0 % 28.6 % 24.5 % Total $ 17,108 $ 14,351 19.2 % 18.1 % 17.9 % 22.8 % 18.8 %





STRYKER CORPORATION For the Three Months and Full Year December 31 (Unaudited - Millions of Dollars)





SALES GROWTH ANALYSIS Three Months Full Year Percentage Change Percentage Change 2021 2019 As Reported Constant

Currency 2021 2019 As Reported Constant

Currency Geographic: United States $ 3,418 $ 3,039 12.5 % 12.5 % $ 12,321 $ 10,957 12.4 % 12.4 % International 1,283 1,092 17.5 15.5 4,787 3,927 21.9 17.6 Total $ 4,701 $ 4,131 13.8 % 13.3 % $ 17,108 $ 14,884 14.9 % 13.8 % Segment: MedSurg and Neurotechnology $ 2,639 $ 2,352 12.3 % 11.8 % $ 9,538 $ 8,475 12.6 % 11.6 % Orthopaedics and Spine 2,062 1,779 15.8 15.2 7,570 6,409 18.1 16.8 Total $ 4,701 $ 4,131 13.8 % 13.3 % $ 17,108 $ 14,884 14.9 % 13.8 %





SUPPLEMENTAL SALES GROWTH ANALYSIS Three Months United States International Percentage Change 2021 2019 As Reported Constant Currency As Reported As Reported Constant Currency MedSurg and Neurotechnology: Instruments $ 600 $ 542 10.8 % 10.3 % 10.8 % 10.6 % 8.6 % Endoscopy 629 559 12.5 12.7 11.3 17.0 17.7 Medical 709 637 11.4 10.9 10.3 15.1 13.1 Neurovascular 303 245 23.3 20.9 7.4 35.0 30.6 Neuro Cranial 324 295 10.2 10.0 6.7 28.5 26.9 Other 74 74 0.4 0.3 (0.6) 87.0 78.6 $ 2,639 $ 2,352 12.3 % 11.8 % 9.6 % 20.7 % 18.7 % Orthopaedics and Spine: Knees $ 523 $ 510 2.6 % 2.2 % 0.3 % 9.7 % 7.9 % Hips 352 372 (5.3) (5.8) (9.7) 2.7 1.3 Trauma and Extremities 711 442 60.5 59.0 78.2 29.1 25.9 Spine 300 312 (3.7) (4.2) (6.6) 5.3 2.9 Other 176 143 22.1 22.3 21.5 24.0 24.7 $ 2,062 $ 1,779 15.8 % 15.2 % 16.6 % 14.0 % 12.1 % Total $ 4,701 $ 4,131 13.8 % 13.3 % 12.5 % 17.5 % 15.5 %





Full Year United States International Percentage Change 2021 2019 As Reported Constant Currency As Reported As Reported Constant Currency MedSurg and Neurotechnology: Instruments $ 2,111 $ 1,959 7.7 % 6.8 % 6.1 % 13.6 % 9.4 % Endoscopy 2,141 1,983 8.0 7.6 5.9 16.0 14.2 Medical 2,607 2,264 15.2 14.2 12.4 25.8 21.0 Neurovascular 1,188 924 28.6 25.3 15.5 38.2 32.4 Neuro Cranial 1,214 1,059 14.7 14.0 10.9 34.3 29.8 Other 277 286 (3.2) (3.3) (3.7) 46.2 37.7 $ 9,538 $ 8,475 12.6 % 11.6 % 8.6 % 25.3 % 21.0 % Orthopaedics and Spine: Knees $ 1,848 $ 1,815 1.8 % 0.9 % 0.3 % 6.3 % 2.6 % Hips 1,342 1,383 (3.0) (4.2) (6.9) 4.0 0.6 Trauma and Extremities 2,664 1,639 62.5 60.3 77.6 35.6 30.2 Spine 1,167 1,157 0.9 (0.2) (4.8) 18.4 13.6 Other 549 415 32.1 31.5 27.5 51.0 47.9 $ 7,570 $ 6,409 18.1 % 16.8 % 18.0 % 18.3 % 14.1 % Total $ 17,108 $ 14,884 14.9 % 13.8 % 12.4 % 21.9 % 17.6 %

Note: Fourth quarter 2021 had the same number of selling days as 2020 and 2019. The full year 2021 had one less selling day than 2020 and the same number of selling days as 2019.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: percentage sales growth; percentage sales growth in constant currency; percentage organic sales growth; adjusted gross profit; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted research, development and engineering expenses; adjusted operating income; adjusted other income (expense), net; adjusted effective income tax rate; adjusted net earnings; adjusted net earnings per diluted share (Diluted EPS); free cash flow; and free cash flow conversion. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and shareholders in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. Management believes percentage sales growth in constant currency and the other adjusted measures described above are important indicators of our operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to our core operating results and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for reviewing the operating results of reportable business segments and analyzing potential future business trends in connection with our budget process and bases certain management incentive compensation on these non-GAAP financial measures.

To measure percentage sales growth in constant currency, we remove the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates that affect the comparability and trend of sales. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating current and prior year results at the same foreign currency exchange rate. To measure percentage organic sales growth, we remove the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, acquisitions and divestitures, which affect the comparability and trend of sales. Percentage organic sales growth is calculated by translating current year and prior year results at the same foreign currency exchange rate excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, we exclude certain items that affect the comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. To measure free cash flow, we adjust cash provided by operating activities by the amount of purchases of property, plant and equipment and proceeds from long-lived asset disposals and remove the impact of certain legal settlements and recall payments. To measure free cash flow conversion we divide free cash flow by adjusted net earnings.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported sales growth, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, research, development and engineering expenses, operating income, other income (expense), net, effective income tax rate, net earnings and net earnings per diluted share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures below, provide a more complete understanding of our business. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding used in the calculation of non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share are the same as those used in the calculation of reported net earnings per diluted share for the respective period.

STRYKER CORPORATION For the Three Months and Full Year December 31 (Unaudited - Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures Three Months 2021 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Research, Development & Engineering Expenses Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Net Earnings Effective

Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 3,045 $ 1,745 $ 331 $ 819 $ (62) $ 662 12.5 % $ 1.73 Reported percent net sales 64.8 % 37.1 % 7.0 % 17.4 % (1.3) % 14.1 % Acquisition and integration-related charges (a) Inventory stepped-up to fair value 35 — — 35 — 27 0.4 0.07 Other acquisition and integration-related — (55) — 55 — 40 0.8 0.11 Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — — 145 — 111 1.4 0.29 Restructuring-related and other charges (b) 8 (169) — 177 — 147 0.5 0.38 Medical device regulations (c) 3 — (32) 35 — 30 — 0.08 Recall-related matters (d) — — — 5 — 4 0.1 0.01 Regulatory and legal matters (e) — (14) — 14 (4) 7 0.2 0.03 Tax matters (f) — — — — — 6 (0.7) 0.01 Adjusted $ 3,091 $ 1,507 $ 299 $ 1,285 $ (66) $ 1,034 15.2 % $ 2.71 Adjusted percent net sales 65.8 % 32.1 % 6.4 % 27.3 % (1.4) % 22.0 %





Three Months 2020 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Research, Development & Engineering Expenses Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Net Earnings Effective

Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 2,717 $ 1,562 $ 255 $ 749 $ (78) $ 568 15.4 % $ 1.49 Reported percent net sales 63.7 % 36.6 % 6.0 % 17.6 % (1.8) % 13.3 % Acquisition and integration-related charges (a) Inventory stepped-up to fair value 39 — — 39 — 30 0.9 0.08 Other acquisition and integration-related — (118) — 118 — 97 1.8 0.25 Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — — 130 — 104 2.3 0.27 Restructuring-related and other charges (b) 17 (150) — 166 — 159 (1.0) 0.42 Medical device regulations (c) 1 — (20) 21 — 16 0.4 0.05 Recall-related matters (d) — — — 21 — 15 0.8 0.03 Regulatory and legal matters (e) — (1) — 1 — 2 — — Tax matters (f) — — — — (3) 80 (12.6) 0.22 Adjusted $ 2,774 $ 1,293 $ 235 $ 1,245 $ (81) $ 1,071 8.0 % $ 2.81 Adjusted percent net sales 65.1 % 30.3 % 5.5 % 29.2 % (1.9) % 25.1 %





Full Year 2021 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Research, Development & Engineering Expenses Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Net Earnings Effective

Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 10,968 $ 6,427 $ 1,235 $ 2,584 $ (303) $ 1,994 12.6 % $ 5.21 Reported percent net sales 64.1 % 37.6 % 7.2 % 15.1 % (1.8) % 11.7 % Acquisition and integration-related charges (a) Inventory stepped-up to fair value 266 — — 266 — 203 1.0 0.53 Other acquisition and integration-related — (319) — 319 — 244 1.2 0.64 Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — — 619 — 489 1.6 1.28 Restructuring-related and other charges (b) 28 (358) — 386 11 345 (0.3) 0.90 Medical device regulations (c) 5 — (102) 107 — 90 — 0.24 Recall-related matters (d) — — — 103 — 89 — 0.23 Regulatory and legal matters (e) — 2 — (2) (7) (12) 0.2 (0.02) Tax matters (f) — — — — — 32 (1.4) 0.08 Adjusted $ 11,267 $ 5,752 $ 1,133 $ 4,382 $ (299) $ 3,474 14.9 % $ 9.09 Adjusted percent net sales 65.9 % 33.6 % 6.6 % 25.6 % (1.7) % 20.3 %





Full Year 2020 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Research, Development & Engineering Expenses Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Net Earnings Effective

Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 9,057 $ 5,361 $ 984 $ 2,223 $ (269) $ 1,599 18.2 % $ 4.20 Reported percent net sales 63.1 % 37.4 % 6.9 % 15.5 % (1.9) % 11.1 % Acquisition and integration-related charges (a) Inventory stepped-up to fair value 48 — — 48 — 36 0.3 0.10 Other acquisition and integration-related — (194) — 194 — 157 0.7 0.41 Amortization of purchased intangible assets — — — 472 — 381 1.6 1.00 Restructuring-related and other charges (b) 53 (406) — 458 — 397 0.2 1.04 Medical device regulations (c) 2 — (79) 81 — 63 0.4 0.17 Recall-related matters (d) — — — 17 — 13 0.1 0.03 Regulatory and legal matters (e) — (6) — 6 — 8 (0.1) 0.02 Tax matters (f) — — — — 4 173 (8.8) 0.46 Adjusted $ 9,160 $ 4,755 $ 905 $ 3,499 $ (265) $ 2,827 12.6 % $ 7.43 Adjusted percent net sales 63.8 % 33.1 % 6.3 % 24.4 % (1.8) % 19.7 %





(a) Charges represent certain acquisition and integration-related costs associated with acquisitions. (b) Charges represent the costs associated with the termination of sales relationships in certain countries, workforce reductions, elimination of product lines, certain long-lived and intangible asset impairments and associated costs and other restructuring-related activities. (c) Charges represent the costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union and China. (d) Charges represent changes in our best estimate of the minimum end of the range of probable loss to resolve certain recall-related matters. (e) Our best estimate of the minimum of the range of probable loss to resolve certain regulatory or other legal matters and the amount of favorable awards from settlements. (f) Benefits and charges represent the accounting impact of certain significant and discrete tax items, including adjustments related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and the transfer of certain intellectual properties between tax jurisdictions.



