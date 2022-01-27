FUSIONWRX Inc. Finishes Runner-Up for the 2021 “Best Customer Experience Execution” Pinnacle Award from the American Marketing Association

Cincinnati, Ohio - Northern Kentucky, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company is a full-service marketing agency based in Northern Kentucky, with a focus on digital marketing. One of their specializations is building and optimizing Google Business Profiles, formerly named Google My Business listings, for regional and national clientele. FUSIONWRX was recognized as a Pinnacle Award finalist for employing this tactic to improve online presence and sales entitled “Increasing Online Sales Success for the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family.”

Every year, the Cincinnati American Marketing Association honors hundreds of standout marketers through their Pinnacle Awards. The AMA Cincinnati Pinnacle Awards are the highlight of the year for local marketers, and a chance to celebrate regional industry excellence. These awards highlight top performers across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana in the fields of marketing, entrepreneurship, promotions and advertising.

In early December of 2021, the AMA named FUSIONWRX and Health Carousel as finalists for an award in the category of Best Customer Experience Execution. The category of customer experience has been revered as highlighting the ultimate marketing tool. This category welcomes submissions from organizations that facilitate the pathways that anticipate wants, needs and problems, and addresses them in a way that makes a difference.

FUSIONWRX received their honor in recognition of their efforts with the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. In the midst of the pandemic, Jeff Wyler, like many other retailers, was forced to modify the way they do business, pivoting from a primarily face-to-face sales model to a predominantly online sales format. At the onset of the pandemic, FUSIONWRX immediately acted to make Jeff Wyler’s online sales and purchase portals more visible, viable and accessible. By verifying information, enhancing content and increasing imagery across all thirty Jeff Wyler dealership Google Business Profile listings, FUSIONWRX delivered exponentially more organic search traffic than previous years. This increase in potential purchaser website visits led to more opportunity, more interest and ultimately more sales.

Congratulations to the FUSIONWRX Inc TEAM (photo attached, named L-to-R):

Robert (Bob) Niederhausen – Marketing Intern, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College

Chelsea Vaal – Senior Designer and Marketing Manager

Ed McMasters – Director of Marketing and Communications

Byron Slaby – Director of Business Development

At the 2021 Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, FUSIONWRX was honored as Runner-Up in the customer experience category and received a framed certificate and admiration of their peers. According to Ed McMasters, Director of Marketing and Communication for FUSIONWRX, “…this award showcases the dedication our team shows our clients. I am proud of our team and thankful for clients that believe in us and our abilities. It is because of our clients we are able to be successful, we win only when they win.”

American Marketing Association Cincinnati – www.AMACincinnati.org

Strategically situated in the Cincinnati tri-state area that includes Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana, AMA Cincinnati is the premier professional organization to connect, grow and inspire marketers in what is broadly considered to be the brand capital of the world. We are a membership-based organization serving B2B and B2C, representing products, technologies and services, with a solid core in mid-market and involvement from virtually every key industry in the Region. Join us today.

About FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company: www.FUSIONWRX.com

FUSIONWRX Inc, a Flottman Company is an integrated digital and traditional marketing agency, serving clients in the food service, financial, educational and service industries. FUSIONWRX supplies clients with a multitude of media outlets to connect with their target audience, digital ads, directory listings, print materials and social media communications. Growth in the fields of content management, geofencing and out-of-home media have diversified FUSIONWRX’s service portfolio, adding to their product offerings. FUSIONWRX has experience working with companies of all sizes, from family and private businesses to leading Fortune 500 companies. FUSIONWRX is part of the 100-year-old Flottman Company Inc.’s family of businesses that are all women-owned, third-generation family businesses. FUSIONWRX is a three-time recipient of the Print Solutions PEAK Award for Top Marketing, Cross-Media Campaigns. Clutch, a global marketing research company, ranked FUSIONWRX amongst the top digital, public relations, web design and strategic marketing business-to-business firms in Cincinnati, Ohio.

