South Plains Financial, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million, compared to $15.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $15.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.79, compared to $0.82 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.87 for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $18.2 million, compared to $18.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Average cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to 23 basis points, compared to 25 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 and 31 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.30% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.32% at September 30, 2021 and 0.45% at December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 1.50% annualized, compared to 1.61% annualized for the third quarter of 2021 and 1.76% annualized for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Total assets were $3.9 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2020.

Full year net income of $58.6 million in 2021, compared to $45.4 million in 2020.

Diluted earnings per share of $3.17 in 2021, compared to $2.47 in 2020.

Loans held for investment grew $216.0 million, or 9.7%, during 2021.

Efficiency ratio of 67.1% in 2021, compared to 63.0% in 2020.

Tangible book value (non-GAAP) per share of $21.51 at December 31, 2021, compared to $18.97 at December 31, 2020.

Return on average assets of 1.56% for the full year 2021, compared to 1.31% for 2020.

Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Looking back on 2021, we believe our team delivered another year of strong financial results highlighted by 9.7% organic loan growth, year over year, which exceeded our goal of mid-single digit growth. Strength in our local Texas markets combined with the successful execution of our plan to grow our lending team contributed to these results. Importantly, we are approximately halfway to our goal of adding 20 new lenders to our 60-lender team and remain pleased with the quality of bankers that we continue to recruit and hire. This provides us with confidence in our ability to maintain mid to high single-digit loan growth in 2022 as we work to deploy our excess liquidity into attractive yielding organic loans. As we unlock the latent earnings power on our balance sheet, we believe that we will begin to offset the expected decline in our mortgage banking revenues, as we work to deliver sustained earnings and book value growth. That said, we will remain disciplined on credit quality as we grow the Company and remain very pleased with the performance of our enterprise risk management system, which has enabled our team to effectively manage the credit of our loan portfolio through the pandemic.”

Results of Operations, Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $30.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.50% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average yield on loans was 4.90% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 4.99% for the third quarter of 2021 and 5.10% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average cost of deposits was 23 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a two basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and an 8 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest income was $34.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $34.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $34.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income increased $162 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase of $264 thousand in loan interest income as a result of the growth of $66.1 million in average loans outstanding, partially offset by a decrease of 9 basis points in the yield on loans, during the fourth quarter of 2021. Further, there was approximately four basis points of yield from several large loan payoffs during the fourth quarter of 2021. In the fourth quarter of 2021, interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans declined $729 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2021, as the average balance of PPP loans outstanding decreased $38.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 due to PPP loan forgiveness payments received from the SBA during the quarter. Interest income increased $616 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly as a result that average loans outstanding were $165.8 million higher, partially offset by a reduction of 20 basis points in the related yield and a decrease of $1.3 million in PPP-related interest and fees in the fourth quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized $1.0 million in deferred PPP-related SBA fees. At December 31, 2021, the Company had $1.9 million of deferred PPP fees that have not been accreted to income, the majority of which are expected to be recognized as PPP loans continue to be forgiven by the SBA over the next several quarters.

Interest expense was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest expense declined 3.3% compared to the third quarter of 2021 as a result of a reduction in interest rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a higher average balance of these deposits during the quarter. Interest expense decreased $468 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, with a reduction of 10 basis points in interest rates on interest-bearing deposits partially offset by an increase of $157.1 million in average interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income was $22.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $25.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $26.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decrease of $2.4 million in mortgage banking activities revenue and the seasonal decrease of $1.6 million in income from insurance activities. The decrease in mortgage banking revenues was mainly the result of a reduction of $60.1 million in mortgage loan originations. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in bank card services and interchange fees of $434 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily from receiving an incentive bonus related to volume on the Company’s debit card transactions. Additionally, there was a gain on sale of real estate of $579 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2021 resulting from the sale of land that was held for future expansion. The decrease in noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily due to a decline of $4.5 million in mortgage banking activities revenue as a result of a reduction of $143.6 million in mortgage loan originations. This decrease was partially offset by the increases in bank card services and interchange fees and gain on sale as noted above.

Noninterest expense was $36.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $38.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $36.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of a decrease of $2.6 million in personnel expense due to the seasonal decline of $1.1 million in commissions expense on insurance activities and a reduction of $854 thousand in mortgage commissions related to the decline in mortgage loan originations. Partially offsetting these declines was an $881 thousand increase in professional services from the third quarter of 2021. This increase primarily relates to $386 thousand invested in planning the Company’s transition of computing and data storage to the cloud as well as further development of the new customer lead generation initiative and an increase of $274,000 in legal expense. The decrease in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by a $1.6 million decrease in personnel expense as mortgage commissions were $2.1 million lower, based on the reduction in mortgage loan originations, partially offset by personnel costs reflective of the Company’s stated initiative of growing its loan officer capacity. Also, professional services expense increased $657 thousand primarily as noted above.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

Loans held for investment were $2.44 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $2.43 billion as of September 30, 2021 and $2.22 billion as of December 31, 2020. The $8.5 million, or 0.4%, increase during the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of organic net loan growth of $30.5 million, partially offset by a decrease due to SBA forgiveness and repayments of $22.0 million in PPP loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. The organic loan growth remained relationship-focused and occurred in a majority of loan segments, with the largest volume growth in commercial land development loans, commercial retail loans, and direct energy loans. Additionally, there was a $16.5 million reduction in hotel loans, primarily from the early payoff of two credits, and a $10.3 million payoff of a classified commercial credit during the fourth quarter of 2021. As of December 31, 2021, loans held for investment increased $216.0 million, or 9.7%, from December 31, 2020, attributable to organic loan growth experienced in each quarter of 2021, partially offset by SBA forgiveness or repayments, net of originations, of $129.8 million on PPP loans.

Agricultural production loans were $103.0 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $119.3 million as of September 30, 2021 and $105.9 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease of $16.4 million from the third quarter of 2021 is due to typical seasonal repayments of these agricultural production loans.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $3.34 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $3.21 billion as of September 30, 2021 and $2.97 billion as of December 31, 2020. Deposits increased by $129.0 million, or 4.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 from September 30, 2021, with a majority of the increase relating to personal accounts. As of December 31, 2021, deposits increased $366.9 million, or 12.3%, from December 31, 2020. The increase in deposits since December 31, 2020 is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers depositing funds received from PPP loan advances, stimulus checks, and generally maintaining higher liquidity in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $1.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1.05 billion as of September 30, 2021 and $917.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 32.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was an increase of $17.1 million, or 1.6%. The change in noninterest-bearing deposit balances at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was an increase of $154.0 million, or 16.8%. The changes from both compared periods is primarily a result of organic growth as well as existing customers increasing their deposit balances.

Asset Quality

As part of the Bank’s efforts to support its customers and protect the Bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank has provided borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with relief by offering varying forms of loan modifications including 90-day payment deferrals, 6-month interest only terms, or in certain select cases periods of longer than 6 months of interest only terms. As of December 31, 2021, there were three total active loan modifications attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic totaling $15.9 million, or 0.7% of the Company’s loan portfolio. All of these active modified loans at December 31, 2021 are in the hotel portfolio and have original modified terms that extended up to 18 months. We expect that these remaining modified loans will return to full payment status at the end of their respective modification periods.

The Company did not record a provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 or in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a provision for loan losses of $141 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company experienced continued growth in the non-PPP loan portfolio while classified loans decreased by $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and annualized net charge-offs increased eight basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021. As a result, the Company determined that no adjustment to the allowance for loan losses was necessary in the fourth quarter of 2021. There is continued uncertainty from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (and any current or future variants thereof) and the full extent of the impact on the economy and the Company’s customers remains unknown at this time. Accordingly, additional or reversal of provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.73% as of December 31, 2021, compared to 1.76% as of September 30, 2021 and 2.05% as of December 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans held for investment was 1.76% as of December 31, 2021.

The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets as of December 31, 2021 was 0.30%, compared to 0.32% as of September 30, 2021 and 0.45% at December 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.03% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.11% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets, and Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) As of and for the quarter ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Selected Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 34,600 $ 34,438 $ 33,016 $ 32,982 $ 33,984 Interest expense 3,151 3,260 3,423 3,438 3,619 Net interest income 31,449 31,178 29,593 29,544 30,365 Provision for loan losses - - (2,007 ) 89 141 Noninterest income 22,928 25,791 22,250 26,500 26,172 Noninterest expense 36,132 38,063 36,778 37,057 36,504 Income tax expense 3,631 3,716 3,422 3,738 3,968 Net income 14,614 15,190 13,650 15,160 15,924 Per Share Data (Common Stock): Net earnings, basic 0.82 0.85 0.76 0.84 0.88 Net earnings, diluted 0.79 0.82 0.74 0.82 0.87 Cash dividends declared and paid 0.09 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.05 Book value 22.94 22.34 21.81 20.75 20.47 Tangible book value (non-GAAP) 21.51 20.90 20.35 19.28 18.97 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 17,777,542 17,931,174 18,039,553 18,069,186 18,053,467 Weighted average shares outstanding, dilutive 18,433,038 18,463,697 18,553,050 18,511,120 18,366,129 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,760,243 17,824,094 18,014,398 18,053,229 18,076,364 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents 486,821 327,600 383,949 413,406 300,307 Investment securities 724,504 752,562 777,613 777,208 803,087 Total loans held for investment 2,437,577 2,429,041 2,303,462 2,242,676 2,221,583 Allowance for loan losses 42,098 42,768 42,963 45,019 45,553 Total assets 3,901,855 3,774,175 3,712,915 3,732,894 3,599,160 Interest-bearing deposits 2,269,855 2,157,981 2,159,554 2,193,427 2,057,029 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,071,367 1,054,264 998,941 962,205 917,322 Total deposits 3,341,222 3,212,245 3,158,495 3,155,632 2,974,351 Borrowings 122,168 122,121 125,965 164,553 223,532 Total stockholders’ equity 407,427 398,276 392,815 374,671 370,048 Summary Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.50 % 1.61 % 1.46 % 1.66 % 1.76 % Return on average equity 14.39 % 15.24 % 14.27 % 16.51 % 17.53 % Net interest margin (1) 3.50 % 3.58 % 3.42 % 3.52 % 3.64 % Yield on loans 4.90 % 4.99 % 4.97 % 5.07 % 5.10 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.45 % Efficiency ratio 66.07 % 66.45 % 70.52 % 65.76 % 64.19 % Summary Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming loans 10,598 10,895 12,538 14,316 14,964 Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.54 % 0.64 % 0.67 % Other real estate owned 1,032 1,081 1,146 1,377 1,353 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.37 % 0.42 % 0.45 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment 1.73 % 1.76 % 1.87 % 2.01 % 2.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.11 %





As of and for the quarter ended December 31

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Capital Ratios: Total stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.44 % 10.55 % 10.58 % 10.04 % 10.28 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.85 % 9.94 % 9.94 % 9.39 % 9.60 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 12.91 % 12.68 % 13.14 % 13.23 % 12.96 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 10.77 % 10.83 % 10.54 % 10.35 % 10.24 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 18.40 % 18.21 % 18.95 % 19.24 % 19.08 %

(1) Net interest margin is calculated as the annual net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,469,703 $ 29,940 4.81 % $ 2,157,510 $ 27,712 5.11 % Loans - PPP 48,033 1,143 9.44 % 194,413 2,452 5.02 % Debt securities - taxable 507,948 2,174 1.70 % 554,480 2,567 1.84 % Debt securities - nontaxable 219,812 1,458 2.63 % 207,453 1,452 2.78 % Other interest-bearing assets 359,088 192 0.21 % 242,241 137 0.22 % Total interest-earning assets 3,604,584 34,907 3.84 % 3,356,097 34,320 4.07 % Noninterest-earning assets 260,211 252,574 Total assets $ 3,864,795 $ 3,608,671 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,864,373 904 0.19 % $ 1,720,778 1,138 0.26 % Time deposits 337,449 1,016 1.19 % 323,921 1,196 1.47 % Short-term borrowings 4 - 0.00 % 18,344 2 0.04 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings - - 0.00 % 75,000 40 0.21 % Subordinated debt securities 75,752 1,012 5.30 % 75,572 1,013 5.33 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 219 1.87 % 46,393 230 1.97 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,323,971 3,151 0.54 % 2,260,008 3,619 0.64 % Demand deposits 1,093,352 942,799 Other liabilities 44,620 44,556 Stockholders’ equity 402,852 361,308 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,864,795 $ 3,608,671 Net interest income $ 31,756 $ 30,701 Net interest margin (2) 3.50 % 3.64 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields - (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Average

Balance Interest

Income

Expense Yield Assets Loans, excluding PPP (1) $ 2,302,413 $ 112,255 4.88 % $ 2,181,118 $ 116,753 5.35 % Loans - PPP 117,788 8,290 7.04 % 144,514 5,130 3.55 % Debt securities - taxable 532,272 9,292 1.75 % 547,107 11,852 2.17 % Debt securities - nontaxable 219,385 5,872 2.68 % 158,482 4,489 2.83 % Other interest-bearing assets 336,081 565 0.17 % 184,262 1,100 0.60 % Total interest-earning assets 3,507,939 136,274 3.88 % 3,215,483 139,324 4.33 % Noninterest-earning assets 261,140 249,536 Total assets $ 3,769,079 $ 3,465,019 Liabilities & stockholders’ equity NOW, Savings, MMA’s $ 1,841,678 4,163 0.23 % $ 1,653,088 6,337 0.38 % Time deposits 329,509 4,130 1.25 % 331,623 5,557 1.68 % Short-term borrowings 8,045 5 0.06 % 19,404 104 0.54 % Notes payable & other long-term borrowings 19,641 38 0.19 % 107,045 558 0.52 % Subordinated debt securities 75,699 4,056 5.36 % 38,747 2,223 5.74 % Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 46,393 880 1.90 % 46,393 1,167 2.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,320,965 13,272 0.57 % 2,196,300 15,946 0.73 % Demand deposits 1,016,835 888,653 Other liabilities 42,654 41,573 Stockholders’ equity 388,625 338,493 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 3,769,079 $ 3,465,019 Net interest income $ 123,002 $ 123,378 Net interest margin (2) 3.51 % 3.84 %

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

(2) Net interest margin is calculated as the annualized net income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, divided by average interest-earning assets.

South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 68,425 $ 76,146 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 418,396 224,161 Federal funds sold — — Investment securities 724,504 803,087 Loans held for sale 76,507 111,477 Loans held for investment 2,437,577 2,221,583 Less: Allowance for loan losses (42,098 ) (45,553 ) Net loans held for investment 2,395,479 2,176,030 Premises and equipment, net 57,699 60,331 Goodwill 19,508 19,508 Intangible assets 5,895 7,562 Mortgage servicing assets 19,700 9,049 Other assets 115,742 111,809 Total assets $ 3,901,855 $ 3,599,160 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,071,367 $ 917,322 Interest-bearing deposits 2,269,855 2,057,029 Total deposits 3,341,222 2,974,351 Other borrowings - 101,550 Subordinated debt securities 75,775 75,589 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 46,393 46,393 Other liabilities 31,038 31,229 Total liabilities 3,494,428 3,229,112 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 17,760 18,076 Additional paid-in capital 133,215 141,112 Retained earnings 242,750 189,521 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13,702 21,339 Total stockholders’ equity 407,427 370,048 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,901,855 $ 3,599,160





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 31,082 $ 30,133 $ 120,540 $ 121,733 Other 3,518 3,851 14,496 16,498 Total Interest income 34,600 33,984 135,036 138,231 Interest expense: Deposits 1,920 2,334 8,293 11,894 Subordinated debt securities 1,012 1,013 4,056 2,223 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 219 230 880 1,167 Other - 42 43 662 Total Interest expense 3,151 3,619 13,272 15,946 Net interest income 31,449 30,365 121,764 122,285 Provision for loan losses - 141 (1,918 ) 25,570 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,449 30,224 123,682 96,715 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,940 1,861 6,963 7,032 Income from insurance activities 2,168 2,160 8,314 7,644 Mortgage banking activities 12,397 16,925 59,726 65,042 Bank card services and interchange fees 3,479 2,845 12,239 10,035 Other 2,944 2,381 10,227 9,532 Total Noninterest income 22,928 26,172 97,469 101,603 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 21,549 23,117 93,360 89,220 Net occupancy expense 3,600 3,762 14,560 14,658 Professional services 2,269 1,612 6,752 6,322 Marketing and development 1,068 899 3,225 3,088 Other 7,646 7,114 30,133 28,427 Total noninterest expense 36,132 36,504 148,030 141,715 Income before income taxes 18,245 19,892 73,121 56,603 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,631 3,968 14,507 11,250 Net income $ 14,614 $ 15,924 $ 58,614 $ 45,353





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Loan Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Loans: Commercial Real Estate $ 755,444 $ 663,344 Commercial - Specialized 378,725 311,686 Commercial - General 460,024 518,309 Consumer: 1-4 Family Residential 387,690 360,315 Auto Loans 240,719 205,840 Other Consumer 68,113 67,595 Construction 146,862 94,494 Total loans held for investment $ 2,437,577 $ 2,221,583





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Deposit Composition

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,071,367 $ 917,322 NOW & other transaction accounts 465,741 332,829 MMDA & other savings 1,464,376 1,398,699 Time deposits 339,738 325,501 Total deposits $ 3,341,222 $ 2,974,351





South Plains Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) As of and for the quarter ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Net income $ 14,614 $ 15,190 $ 13,650 $ 15,160 $ 15,924 Income tax expense 3,631 3,716 3,422 3,738 3,968 Provision for loan losses - - (2,007 ) 89 141 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 18,245 $ 18,906 $ 15,065 $ 18,987 $ 20,033



