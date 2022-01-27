Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) (“Crown Castle”) announced today certain year-end tax reporting information for its 2021 distributions.
The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of distributions paid to holders of Crown Castle Common Stock, par value $.01 per share (“Common Stock”), presented on a per share basis, during the calendar year ended December 31, 2021. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Crown Castle’s distributions.
Crown Castle Common Stock
Ticker Symbol: CCI
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|Cash
Distribution
(per share)
|Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)
|Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)*
|Section 199A
Dividend
(per share)*
|Non-Taxable
Distribution
(per share)
|3/15/2021
|3/31/2021
|$1.330000
|$0.784306
|$0.012321
|$0.771985
|$0.545694
|6/14/2021
|6/30/2021
|$1.330000
|$0.784306
|$0.012321
|$0.771985
|$0.545694
|9/15/2021
|9/30/2021
|$1.330000
|$0.784306
|$0.012321
|$0.771985
|$0.545694
|12/15/2021
|12/31/2021
|$1.470000
|$0.866865
|$0.013617
|$0.853248
|$0.603135
*Qualified taxable dividend and section 199A dividend amounts included in ordinary taxable dividend amount.
Notes:
- During the calendar year ended December 31, 2021, there was no Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain and no long-term capital gain, with respect to Common Stock.
