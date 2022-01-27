Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller Mixes Business with Nonprofit Smiles During The Week of Kindness and Gratitude Giveaway Summit

Findlay, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findlay, Ohio -

During "The Week of Kindness and Gratitude Giveaway Summit," the gift of giving still lingers after the holidays. Through February 1, 2022, the 85+ speakers, including Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, international publicist of 'TheREDCarpetConnection.com' and Executive Director of the nonprofit, 'TheKeepSmilingMovement.com,' share an attitude of gratitude and caring.

Dr. Adams-Miller shares how to mix business with the pleasure of philanthropy with her presentation. Merging a business with a nonprofit helps increase profits while increasing philanthropic outreach. Innovative business mergers derive increased smiles. She is giving away a free press release, a free funnel program, and a free publishing opportunity to each viewer that registers after her presentation. The gifts are valued at over $5,500. To view Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller's presentation, search for her name on "The Week of Kindness and Gratitude" dashboard.

Dr. Adams-Miller is also the Executive Director of 'www.TheKeepSmilingMovement.com,' a dental and mental nonprofit saves lives by inspiring smiles with a 'D.O.S.E. of H.O.P.E.' They focus on showing people how to lift themselves to be resilient in a time of stress and challenge. 'D.O.S.E.' stands for the neurotransmitters dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins released with a smile. These neurotransmitters bathe the brain and body with a chemical response that leads to the likelihood of emotional positivity. 'H.O.P.E.' stands for 'hold on, pain ends'.

The other speakers share high-level presentations on personal and professional development. This event, presented by 'Standout Stars,' includes eight categories that provide more than 60 hours of content. The event consists of virtual gift giveaways of more than 100 items donated by the speakers valued at over $60,000.

Register to watch a choice of diverse speakers for the 'Week of Kindness and Gratitude.'

For attendees, there is no cost for general admission tickets. Therefore, the attendees have free access to the talks, gifts, and offers. Additionally, attendees have an option to upgrade to an all-access V.I.P. pass for $97.00 to gain access to all the replays beyond the end date.

The 'Week of Kindness and Gratitude' is a premier event for industry leaders, speakers, authors, healers, and coaches to come together virtually. In sharing their wisdom, tools, and experience, the viewer's benefit is educational information that is implementable for their personal and professional use. Categories featured include business development, author development, podcast production, wealth mastery, sales & lead gen, health & wellness, personal development, and spirituality.

Toni Munoz-Kaufman, C.E.O. of 'Standout Stars Speakers Bureau,' and Linda Cain, C.E.O. of 'BluDiamond Events' state, "Outstanding opportunities to leverage knowledge, experience, gifts, and offers from 85+ speakers grow other's wisdom and business growth. Thanks to the speaker's expertise, attendees will experience the unique power, independence, and fulfillment that this summit offers."

Kaufman continues, "Whether someone is looking to grow a business, a bank account, an audience, or focus inwards, attendees can find the right expert to be a guide. There are presentations from all fields of expertise and all walks of life. There is something here for everyone."

Featured speakers include Linda Cain & Toni Kaufman, Tom Beal, Sarah Michael, Sheridan Wickens-Fogg, Catharine O'Leary, Catharine O'Leary, Jonathan Bengel, Noah Gabriel, Jennifer Evans, and Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller.

Attend the event by clicking on 'Week of Kindness and Gratitude,' and get free access to the 85 talks and year-long access to upgrade for $97.

'The R.E.D. Carpet Connection Publishing, Publicity, & Talent Agency' takes clients through the process of reaching the 'red carpet' aka a level of success in their business utilizing press releases, book publishing, radio show, and podcast appearances, joint ventures, events, sponsorships, social media, and more. C.E.O., Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, an international speaker, is a best-selling author of multiple books, including compilations with Tony Robbins, Brian Tracy, and other notable leaders.

Utilizing her publicity skills, she has been on 20/20, CNN, E! News, A.B.C., C.B.S., N.B.C., FOX, and PBS. Plus, she has shared the stage with Sir Anthony Hopkins, Leeza Gibbons, Joe Theismann, Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen, Sharon Lechter, etc. To book Dr. Andrea or to learn more, visit: http://www.TheREDCarpetConnection.com

'Standout Stars Speakers Bureau' helps undiscovered experts step out of the shadows and into the spotlight. Founded by noted media expert Toni Kaufman, their organization also features a newsletter and event listings to help emerging speakers develop standout stars. To know more, visit: http://www.standoutuniverse.com.

