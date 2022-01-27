Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

4th Quarter 2021 Highlights:



Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding the PPP loans, of $184 million, increased $29.4 million, or 19 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $154 million.

The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, organically grew $448 million, or 16 percent annualized, in the current quarter.

Core deposits organically increased $560 million, or 13 percent annualized, during the current quarter.

Received $201 million in PPP loan forgiveness proceeds from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the current quarter compared to $327 million in the prior quarter.

The Company transferred the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. The Company has declared 147 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 48 times.

Declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. This was the 18th special dividend the Company has declared.



Year 2021 Highlights:

Record net income of $285 million, an increase of $18.4 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year net income of $266 million.

Diluted earnings per share of $2.86, an increase of 2 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $2.81.

Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding the PPP loans, of $636 million, an increase of $57.5 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year net interest income of $578 million.

The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, organically increased $1.160 billion, or 11 percent, in 2021.

Core deposits organically increased $3.278 billion, or 22 percent, during 2021.

The Company funded 8,525 PPP loans in the amount of $555 million during the first half of 2021.

The Company received $1.305 billion in PPP loan forgiveness proceeds from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during 2021.

Dividends declared of $1.37 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 3 percent, over the prior year dividends of $1.33.

Completed the acquisition of Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, with total acquired assets of $4.132 billion. Based in American Fork, Utah, Altabank is the largest community bank in Utah. This was the Company’s 24th acquisition since 2000 and the largest acquisition in its history.



Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Operating results Net income $ 50,709 75,619 77,627 80,802 81,860 284,757 266,400 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 0.79 0.81 0.85 0.86 2.87 2.81 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 0.79 0.81 0.85 0.86 2.86 2.81 Dividends declared per share1 $ 0.42 0.32 0.32 0.31 0.45 1.37 1.33 Market value per share Closing $ 56.70 55.35 55.08 57.08 46.01 56.70 46.01 High $ 60.54 56.84 63.05 67.35 47.05 67.35 47.05 Low $ 52.62 48.62 52.99 44.55 31.29 44.55 26.66 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 110,687,533 95,512,659 95,507,234 95,501,819 95,426,364 110,687,533 95,426,364 Average outstanding shares - basic 110,687,365 95,510,772 95,505,877 95,465,801 95,418,958 99,313,255 94,883,864 Average outstanding shares - diluted 110,789,632 95,586,202 95,580,904 95,546,922 95,492,258 99,398,250 94,932,353 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.78 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 1.73 % 1.78 % 1.33 % 1.62 % Return on average equity (annualized) 6.28 % 12.49 % 13.25 % 14.12 % 14.27 % 11.08 % 12.15 % Efficiency ratio 57.68 % 50.17 % 49.92 % 46.75 % 50.34 % 51.35 % 49.97 % Dividend payout ratio2 91.30 % 40.51 % 39.51 % 36.47 % 52.33 % 47.74 % 47.33 % Loan to deposit ratio 63.24 % 65.06 % 67.64 % 70.72 % 76.29 % 63.24 % 76.29 % Number of full time equivalent employees 3,436 2,978 2,987 2,994 2,970 3,436 2,970 Number of locations 224 194 194 193 193 224 193 Number of ATMs 273 250 250 250 250 273 250

______________________

1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.10 and $0.15 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

2 Excluding the special dividend, the dividend payout ratio was 69.57 percent and 34.88 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively and 44.25 percent and 41.99 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $50.7 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $31.2 million, or 38 percent, from the $81.9 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.46 per share, a decrease of 47 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.86. The decrease in fourth quarter earnings over the prior year was driven primarily by the $22.3 million of credit loss expense and $8.2 million of acquisition-related expenses from the acquisition of Altabank. In addition, there was a $14.8 million decrease in gain on sale of loans with the slowing of purchase and refinance activity after the historic levels in the prior year. The credit loss expense due to the acquisition of Altabank reflects the requirement to fully fund an allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments post-acquisition. “The Glacier team ended 2021 on a high note with very strong net interest income and loan growth,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “All of our Divisions across the West are extremely well positioned to thrive in 2022.”

Net income for 2021 was $285 million, an increase of $18.4 million, or 7 percent, from the $266 million net income from the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the current year was $2.86 per share, an increase of 2 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $2.81 for the same period last year.

On October 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, based in American Fork, Utah (collectively, “Alta”) and the largest community bank in Utah. Alta provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Utah with twenty-five banking offices from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Alta became the seventeenth division of the Company and significantly increased the Company’s presence in the State of Utah.

The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the Alta acquisition beginning on the acquisition date and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:





Altabank (Dollars in thousands) October 1,

2021 Total assets 4,131,662 Cash and cash equivalents 1,622,727 Debt securities 6,658 Loans receivable 1,902,321 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,201,464 Interest bearing deposits 2,072,355 Borrowings —





Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 437,686 348,888 633,142 88,798 (195,456 ) Debt securities, available-for-sale 9,170,849 7,390,580 5,337,814 1,780,269 3,833,035 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 1,199,164 1,128,299 189,836 70,865 1,009,328 Total debt securities 10,370,013 8,518,879 5,527,650 1,851,134 4,842,363 Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,051,883 781,538 802,508 270,345 249,375 Commercial real estate 8,630,831 6,912,569 6,315,895 1,718,262 2,314,936 Other commercial 2,664,190 2,598,616 3,054,817 65,574 (390,627 ) Home equity 736,288 660,920 636,405 75,368 99,883 Other consumer 348,839 340,248 313,071 8,591 35,768 Loans receivable 13,432,031 11,293,891 11,122,696 2,138,140 2,309,335 Allowance for credit losses (172,665 ) (153,609 ) (158,243 ) (19,056 ) (14,422 ) Loans receivable, net 13,259,366 11,140,282 10,964,453 2,119,084 2,294,913 Other assets 1,873,580 1,305,970 1,378,961 567,610 494,619 Total assets $ 25,940,645 21,314,019 18,504,206 4,626,626 7,436,439





Excluding the $1.623 billion of cash received from the Alta acquisition that was invested in the current quarter, total debt securities at December 31, 2021 increased $228 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and increased $3.220 billion, or 58 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The Company continues to selectively purchase debt securities with excess liquidity from the increase in core deposits and SBA forgiveness of PPP loans. Debt securities represented 40 percent of total assets at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 compared to 30 percent of total assets at December 31, 2020.

The loan portfolio of $13.432 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $2.138 billion, or 19 percent, in the current quarter and increased $2.309 billion, or 21 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the Alta acquisition, the loan portfolio increased $448 million, or 16 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate which increased $315 million, or 18 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the Alta acquisition, the loan portfolio increased $1.160 billion, or 11 percent, from the prior year end with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $912 million, or 14 percent.





Credit Quality Summary

At or for the

Year ended At or for the

Nine Months ended At or for the

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 158,243 158,243 124,490 Impact of adopting CECL — — 3,720 Acquisitions 371 — 49 Provision for credit losses 16,380 (2,921 ) 37,637 Charge-offs (11,594 ) (8,566 ) (13,808 ) Recoveries 9,265 6,853 6,155 Balance at end of period $ 172,665 153,609 158,243 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 16,380 (2,921 ) 37,637 Unfunded loan commitments 6,696 (1,959 ) 2,128 Total provision for credit losses $ 23,076 (4,880 ) 39,765 Other real estate owned $ — 88 1,182 Other foreclosed assets 18 18 562 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 17,141 5,172 1,725 Non-accrual loans 50,532 45,901 31,964 Total non-performing assets $ 67,691 51,179 35,433 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.26 % 0.24 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 255 % 301 % 470 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.29 % 1.36 % 1.42 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.07 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 50,566 26,002 22,721 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 34,591 36,666 42,003 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 2,627 2,820 3,507 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 4,028 4,116 3,011





Non-performing assets of $67.7 million at December 31, 2021 increased $16.5 million, or 32 percent, over the prior quarter which was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Alta. Non-performing assets increased $32.3 million, or 91 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily as a result of the Alta acquisition and a single credit relationship. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2021 was 0.26 percent compared to 0.24 percent in the prior quarter and 0.19 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $50.6 million at December 31, 2021 increased $24.6 million from the prior quarter with a large portion of the increase primarily isolated to a single credit relationship. Early stage delinquencies increased $27.8 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2021 was 0.38 percent, which was an increase of 15 basis points from prior quarter and an 18 basis points increase from prior year fourth quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $28.0 million included $18.1 million of provision for credit loss on loans and $4.2 million of provision for credit loss on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition of Alta. The credit loss expense due to the acquisition of Altabank reflects the requirement to fully fund an allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments post-acquisition. Excluding the Alta acquisition, the current quarter credit loss expense was $5.7 million, including $1.2 million of credit loss from loans and $4.5 million of credit loss from unfunded loan commitments.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31 2021 was 1.29 percent which was a 7 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter and a 13 basis points decrease from the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans during the current year was driven by the improvement in the economic forecasts.





Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for

Credit Losses

Loans Net Charge-Offs

(Recoveries) ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Fourth quarter 2021 $ 19,301 $ 616 1.29 % 0.38 % 0.26 % Third quarter 2021 2,313 152 1.36 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Second quarter 2021 (5,723 ) (725 ) 1.35 % 0.11 % 0.26 % First quarter 2021 489 2,286 1.39 % 0.40 % 0.19 % Fourth quarter 2020 (1,528 ) 4,781 1.42 % 0.20 % 0.19 % Third quarter 2020 2,869 826 1.42 % 0.15 % 0.25 % Second quarter 2020 13,552 1,233 1.42 % 0.22 % 0.27 % First quarter 2020 22,744 813 1.49 % 0.41 % 0.26 %





Excluding the acquisition of Alta, the current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $1.2 million which was a decrease of $1.1 million from the prior quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.3 million and an increase of $2.8 million from the prior year fourth quarter provision for credit loss benefit of $1.5 million.

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $616 thousand compared to $152 thousand for the prior quarter and $4.8 million from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.





PPP Loans

Three Months ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 PPP interest income $ 8,660 12,894 10,328 45,405 38,180 Deferred compensation on originating PPP loans — — 1,522 6,735 8,850 Total PPP income impact $ 8,660 12,894 11,850 52,140 47,030





(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 PPP Round 1 loans $ 32,348 56,048 909,173 PPP Round 2 loans 136,329 312,865 — Total PPP loans 168,677 368,913 909,173 Net remaining fees - Round 1 269 485 17,605 Net remaining fees - Round 2 4,808 12,501 — Total net remaining fees $ 5,077 12,986 17,605





The SBA Round 2 PPP program ended in early May 2021 after the available funds were fully drawn upon. During the first half of 2021, the Company originated $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $33.2 million of SBA deferred processing fees and $6.7 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $26.5 million.

During the current year, the SBA processing fees received on Round 2 averaged 5.99 percent which compared to the average of 3.75 percent received on Round 1 in the prior year. The increase in the fee percentage received on Round 2 was the result of an increase in the number of smaller loans which receive a higher percentage fee.

The Company received $201 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the current quarter and received $1.305 billion in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $32.3 million remaining, or 2 percent of the $1.472 billion of Round 1 PPP loans originated in the prior year still to be forgiven and had $136 million remaining, or 25 percent of the $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans originated in the current year.

In the current quarter, the Company recognized $8.7 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the Round 1 and Round 2 PPP loans. The income recognized in the current quarter included $7.4 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at December 31, 2021 were $5.1 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.





Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,779,288 6,632,402 5,454,539 1,146,886 2,324,749 NOW and DDA accounts 5,301,832 4,299,244 3,698,559 1,002,588 1,603,273 Savings accounts 3,180,046 2,502,268 2,000,174 677,778 1,179,872 Money market deposit accounts 4,014,128 3,123,425 2,627,336 890,703 1,386,792 Certificate accounts 1,036,077 919,852 978,779 116,225 57,298 Core deposits, total 21,311,371 17,477,191 14,759,387 3,834,180 6,551,984 Wholesale deposits 25,878 26,123 38,142 (245 ) (12,264 ) Deposits, total 21,337,249 17,503,314 14,797,529 3,833,935 6,539,720 Repurchase agreements 1,020,794 1,040,939 1,004,583 (20,145 ) 16,211 Other borrowed funds 44,094 33,671 33,068 10,423 11,026 Subordinated debentures 132,620 132,580 139,959 40 (7,339 ) Other liabilities 228,266 215,899 222,026 12,367 6,240 Total liabilities $ 22,763,023 18,926,403 16,197,165 3,836,620 6,565,858





Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $560 million, or 13 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $3.278 billion, or 22 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.779 billion as of December 31, 2021 organically increased $1.123 billion, or 21 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The unprecedented increase in deposits over the prior two years resulted from a number of factors including the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, federal stimulus deposits and the increase in customer savings. Non-interest bearing deposits were 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2021 and 37 percent at December 31, 2020.

The low levels of borrowings, including wholesale deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, reflected the significant increase in core deposits which funded the asset growth.





Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Common equity $ 3,150,263 2,309,957 2,163,951 840,306 986,312 Accumulated other comprehensive income 27,359 77,659 143,090 (50,300 ) (115,731 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,177,622 2,387,616 2,307,041 790,006 870,581 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (1,037,652 ) (562,058 ) (569,522 ) (475,594 ) (468,130 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,139,970 1,825,558 1,737,519 314,412 402,451 Stockholders’ equity to total assets 12.25 % 11.20 % 12.47 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 8.59 % 8.80 % 9.69 % Book value per common share $ 28.71 25.00 24.18 3.71 4.53 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.33 19.11 18.21 0.22 1.12





Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.140 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $314 million, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $402 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter which was the result of $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta and earnings retention. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the Alta acquisition and a decrease in other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per common share of $19.33 at the current quarter end increased $0.22 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.12 per share, or 6 percent, from a year ago.

Cash Dividends

On December 29, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.10 per share, the 18th special dividend the Company has declared. The special dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2022. On November 17, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend was payable December 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 7, 2021. The dividend was the 147th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.





Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Compared to September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020

Income Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Net interest income Interest income $ 192,825 166,741 159,956 161,552 171,308 Interest expense 5,203 4,128 4,487 4,740 5,550 Total net interest income 187,622 162,613 155,469 156,812 165,758 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 17,576 15,154 13,795 12,792 13,713 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 3,745 2,592 2,923 2,778 2,293 Gain on sale of loans 11,431 13,902 16,106 21,624 26,214 (Loss) gain on sale of investments (693 ) (168 ) (61 ) 284 124 Other income 2,303 3,335 2,759 2,643 2,360 Total non-interest income 34,362 34,815 35,522 40,121 44,704 Total income 221,984 197,428 190,991 196,933 210,462 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 3.39 % 3.44 % 3.74 % 4.03 % $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Net interest income Interest income $ 26,084 32,869 31,273 21,517 Interest expense 1,075 716 463 (347 ) Total net interest income 25,009 32,153 30,810 21,864 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 2,422 3,781 4,784 3,863 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 1,153 822 967 1,452 Gain on sale of loans (2,471 ) (4,675 ) (10,193 ) (14,783 ) (Loss) gain on sale of investments (525 ) (632 ) (977 ) (817 ) Other income (1,032 ) (456 ) (340 ) (57 ) Total non-interest income (453 ) (1,160 ) (5,759 ) (10,342 ) Total income $ 24,556 30,993 25,051 11,522





Net Interest Income

The current quarter net interest income of $188 million increased $25.0 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $21.9 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The increases were primarily attributable to the $25.6 million of net interest income from Alta bank division. The current quarter interest income of $193 million increased $26.1 million, or 16 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $21.5 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter due to an increase in interest income from Alta bank division. The interest income (which included deferred fees and deferred costs) from the PPP loans was $8.7 million in the current quarter, $12.9 million in the prior quarter and $21.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter.

The current quarter interest expense of $5.2 million increased $1.1 million, or 26 percent, over the prior quarter primarily as a result of the the addition of the Alta bank division. Interest expense decreased $347 thousand, or 6 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily the result of a decrease in deposit rates. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 9 basis points in the current and prior quarter compared to 14 basis points in the prior year fourth quarter which was driven by a decrease in rates in deposits and borrowings.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent compared to 3.39 percent in the prior quarter and 4.03 in the prior year fourth quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 2 basis points from non-accrual interest and 11 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.04 percent compared to 3.17 in the prior quarter and 3.76 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 13 basis points in the current quarter and decreased 72 basis points from the prior fourth quarter due to a decrease in earning asset yields. Earning asset yields have decreased due to the combined impact of the significant increase in the debt securities and the lower yields on both core loans and debt securities. Debt securities comprised 43.8 percent of the earning assets during the current quarter compared to 42.5 percent in the prior quarter and 31.8 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $34.4 million which was a decrease of $453 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $10.3 million, or 23 percent, over the same quarter last year. Gain on the sale of loans of $11.4 million for the current quarter decreased $2.5 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $14.8 million, or 56 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods as a result reduced mortgage purchase and refinance activity after the historic highs the Company recently experienced.

Service charges and other fees increased $2.4 million from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of the addition of Alta bank division. Service charges and other fees increased $3.9 million from the prior year fourth quarter as a result of increased customer accounts and transaction activity and activity from Alta bank division.





Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Compensation and employee benefits $ 77,703 66,364 64,109 62,468 70,540 Occupancy and equipment 11,259 9,412 9,208 9,515 9,728 Advertising and promotions 3,436 3,236 2,906 2,371 2,797 Data processing 7,468 5,135 5,661 5,206 5,211 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 34 142 48 12 550 Regulatory assessments and insurance 2,657 2,011 1,702 1,879 1,034 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,807 2,488 2,488 2,488 2,612 Other expenses 28,683 15,320 13,960 12,646 18,715 Total non-interest expense $ 134,047 104,108 100,082 96,585 111,187 $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Compensation and employee benefits $ 11,339 13,594 15,235 7,163 Occupancy and equipment 1,847 2,051 1,744 1,531 Advertising and promotions 200 530 1,065 639 Data processing 2,333 1,807 2,262 2,257 Other real estate owned (108 ) (14 ) 22 (516 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 646 955 778 1,623 Core deposit intangibles amortization 319 319 319 195 Other expenses 13,363 14,723 16,037 9,968 Total non-interest expense $ 29,939 33,965 37,462 22,860



Total non-interest expense of $134 million for the current quarter increased $29.9 million, or 29 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $22.9 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter which was primarily driven by the acquisition of Alta. Excluding the Alta bank division and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $5.3 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.8 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter non-interest expense includes $17.0 million of expense from Alta bank division, $8.2 million of acquisition-related expenses, $806 thousand of increased compensation and employee benefits due to incremental overtime at several bank divisions, $1.1 million of expenses primarily due to branch upgrades, and $600 thousand of increased loan expense due to the loan growth.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.3 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 45 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $9.7 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 15.5 compared to 18.3 in the prior quarter and 18.8 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter was attributable to lower taxable income.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 57.68 percent in the current quarter compared to 50.17 percent in the prior quarter and 50.34 in the prior year fourth quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.09 percent in the current quarter compared to 49.94 percent in the prior quarter and 50.11 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in efficiency ratio was driven by the decrease in gain on sale of loans and the increase in non-interest expense.





Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2021

Compared to December 31, 2020

Income Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 681,074 $ 627,064 $ 54,010 9 % Interest expense 18,558 27,315 (8,757 ) (32 ) % Total net interest income 662,516 599,749 62,767 10 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 59,317 52,503 6,814 13 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 12,038 7,344 4,694 64 % Gain on sale of loans 63,063 99,450 (36,387 ) (37 ) % (Loss) gain on sale of investments (638 ) 1,139 (1,777 ) (156 ) % Other income 11,040 12,431 (1,391 ) (11 ) % Total non-interest income 144,820 172,867 (28,047 ) (16 ) % Total Income $ 807,336 $ 772,616 $ 34,720 4 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.42 % 4.09 %





Net Interest Income

Net-interest income of $663 million for 2021 increased $62.8 million, or 10 percent, over the same period in 2020 and included a $25.6 million increase from the acquisition of Alta. Interest income of $681 million for the current year increased $54.0 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to a $26.9 million increase from the Alta bank division and a $22.5 million increase in interest income on debt securities. Interest income on debt securities increased $22.5 million, or 23 percent, over the prior year which resulted from the increased volume of debt securities. Interest expense of $18.6 million during 2021 decreased $8.8 million, or 32 percent over the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in the cost of deposits. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2021 was 10 basis points, which decreased 9 basis points compared to 19 basis points in 2020.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2021 was 3.42 percent, a 67 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.09 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 2 basis point of non-accrual interest and 12 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.24 which was an 81 basis point decrease from the core margin of 4.05 percent in the prior year. Although the Company was successful in reducing the total cost of funding, it was not enough to outpace the lower yields on core loans and debt securities driven by the current interest rate environment and the shift in the earning asset mix to lower yielding debt securities.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $145 million for 2021 decreased $28.0 million, or 16 percent, over the same period last year. Gain on the sale of loans of $63.1 million for 2021 decreased $36.4 million, or 37 percent, compared to the same period last year which was the result of the anticipated slowing of purchase and refinance activity after the historically high levels in the prior year.

Service charges and other fees of $59.3 million for 2021 increased $6.8 million, or 13 percent, from prior year as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts and transaction activity and the acquisition of Alta. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges of $12.0 million increased $4.7 million, or 64 percent, driven by increases in loan servicing income and credit card interchange fees due to increased activity. Other income of $11.0 million decreased $1.4 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year.





Non-interest Expense Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 270,644 $ 253,047 $ 17,597 7 % Occupancy and equipment 39,394 37,673 1,721 5 % Advertising and promotions 11,949 10,201 1,748 17 % Data processing 23,470 21,132 2,338 11 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 236 923 (687 ) (74 ) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 8,249 4,656 3,593 77 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 10,271 10,370 (99 ) (1 ) % Other expenses 70,609 66,809 3,800 6 % Total non-interest expense $ 434,822 $ 404,811 $ 30,011 7 %



Total non-interest expense of $435 million for 2021 increased $30.0 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year same period. Excluding the Alta bank division and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $11.0 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year. Included in the current year was $9.8 million of acquisition-related expenses and $17.0 million of expenses from the Alta bank division.

Compensation and employee benefits for 2021 increased $17.6 million, or 7 percent, from last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth. Advertising and promotions for 2021 increased $1.7 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year. Data processing expense increased $2.3 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year primarily from the acquisition of Alta. Regulatory assessment and insurance for 2021 increased $3.6 million from the prior year as a result of organic growth, the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses of $70.6 million, increased $3.8 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year. Current year other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $9.8 million compared to $7.8 million in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $23.1 million for 2021 compared to $39.8 million in 2020. Excluding the impact from the Alta and State Bank of Arizona acquisitions, the current year provision for credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments was $2.5 million compared to a credit loss expense of $2.1 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact from the acquisitions, the current year provision for credit loss benefit on loans was $1.7 million compared to a credit loss expense of $32.8 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the current year were $2.3 million compared to $7.7 million during the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $64.7 million in 2021 increased $3.0 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 18.5 percent compared to 18.8 percent in the prior year same period.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 51.35 percent for 2021 compared to 49.97 percent for the same period last year. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 50.16 in 2021 compared to 48.98 in 2020 and the increase was primarily driven by the reduction in gain on sale of loans. “The Bank divisions have worked diligently to control their expenses to achieve an efficiency ratio near 50 percent,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;

changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;

legislative or regulatory changes, such as the those signaled by the Biden Administration, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 198,087 250,579 227,108 Interest bearing cash deposits 239,599 98,309 406,034 Cash and cash equivalents 437,686 348,888 633,142 Debt securities, available-for-sale 9,170,849 7,390,580 5,337,814 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 1,199,164 1,128,299 189,836 Total debt securities 10,370,013 8,518,879 5,527,650 Loans held for sale, at fair value 60,797 94,138 166,572 Loans receivable 13,432,031 11,293,891 11,122,696 Allowance for credit losses (172,665 ) (153,609 ) (158,243 ) Loans receivable, net 13,259,366 11,140,282 10,964,453 Premises and equipment, net 372,597 316,191 325,335 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 18 106 1,744 Accrued interest receivable 76,673 79,699 75,497 Deferred tax asset 27,693 — — Core deposit intangible, net 52,259 48,045 55,509 Goodwill 985,393 514,013 514,013 Non-marketable equity securities 10,020 10,021 10,023 Bank-owned life insurance 167,671 123,729 123,763 Other assets 120,459 120,028 106,505 Total assets $ 25,940,645 21,314,019 18,504,206 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,779,288 6,632,402 5,454,539 Interest bearing deposits 13,557,961 10,870,912 9,342,990 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,020,794 1,040,939 1,004,583 Other borrowed funds 44,094 33,671 33,068 Subordinated debentures 132,620 132,580 139,959 Accrued interest payable 2,409 2,437 3,305 Deferred tax liability — 1,815 23,860 Other liabilities 225,857 211,647 194,861 Total liabilities 22,763,023 18,926,403 16,197,165 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized 1,107 955 954 Paid-in capital 2,338,814 1,497,939 1,495,053 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 810,342 811,063 667,944 Accumulated other comprehensive income 27,359 77,659 143,090 Total stockholders’ equity 3,177,622 2,387,616 2,307,041 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 25,940,645 21,314,019 18,504,206





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Interest Income Debt securities $ 35,711 30,352 27,388 122,099 99,616 Residential real estate loans 13,728 9,885 11,176 43,300 46,392 Commercial loans 131,158 115,533 121,956 471,061 436,497 Consumer and other loans 12,228 10,971 10,788 44,614 44,559 Total interest income 192,825 166,741 171,308 681,074 627,064 Interest Expense Deposits 3,708 2,609 3,500 12,135 17,620 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 467 496 818 2,303 3,601 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — 49 — 733 Other borrowed funds 184 178 173 713 646 Subordinated debentures 844 845 1,010 3,407 4,715 Total interest expense 5,203 4,128 5,550 18,558 27,315 Net Interest Income 187,622 162,613 165,758 662,516 599,749 Provision for credit losses 27,956 725 (1,535 ) 23,076 39,765 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,666 161,888 167,293 639,440 559,984 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 17,576 15,154 13,713 59,317 52,503 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 3,745 2,592 2,293 12,038 7,344 Gain on sale of loans 11,431 13,902 26,214 63,063 99,450 (Loss) gain on sale of debt securities (693 ) (168 ) 124 (638 ) 1,139 Other income 2,303 3,335 2,360 11,040 12,431 Total non-interest income 34,362 34,815 44,704 144,820 172,867 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 77,703 66,364 70,540 270,644 253,047 Occupancy and equipment 11,259 9,412 9,728 39,394 37,673 Advertising and promotions 3,436 3,236 2,797 11,949 10,201 Data processing 7,468 5,135 5,211 23,470 21,132 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 34 142 550 236 923 Regulatory assessments and insurance 2,657 2,011 1,034 8,249 4,656 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,807 2,488 2,612 10,271 10,370 Other expenses 28,683 15,320 18,715 70,609 66,809 Total non-interest expense 134,047 104,108 111,187 434,822 404,811 Income Before Income Taxes 59,981 92,595 100,810 349,438 328,040 Federal and state income tax expense 9,272 16,976 18,950 64,681 61,640 Net Income $ 50,709 75,619 81,860 284,757 266,400





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets

Three Months ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,104,232 $ 13,728 4.97 % $ 817,150 $ 9,885 4.84 % Commercial loans 1 11,184,129 132,561 4.70 % 9,468,440 116,963 4.90 % Consumer and other loans 1,082,341 12,228 4.48 % 974,582 10,971 4.47 % Total loans 2 13,370,702 158,517 4.70 % 11,260,172 137,819 4.86 % Tax-exempt debt securities 2 1,693,761 15,552 3.67 % 1,548,447 14,711 3.80 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,709,938 23,555 1.08 % 6,767,418 18,896 1.12 % Total earning assets 23,774,401 197,624 3.30 % 19,576,037 171,426 3.47 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,031,002 563,257 Non-earning assets 950,923 803,226 Total assets $ 25,756,326 $ 20,942,520 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,955,888 $ — — % $ 6,505,530 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,120,484 970 0.08 % 4,261,648 597 0.06 % Savings accounts 3,133,654 346 0.04 % 2,440,332 146 0.02 % Money market deposit accounts 3,883,818 1,374 0.14 % 3,041,634 814 0.11 % Certificate accounts 1,051,787 1,004 0.38 % 928,165 1,036 0.44 % Total core deposits 21,145,631 3,694 0.07 % 17,177,309 2,593 0.06 % Wholesale deposits 5 26,104 14 0.21 % 26,117 16 0.24 % Repurchase agreements 1,015,369 467 0.18 % 988,283 495 0.20 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 167,545 1,028 2.43 % 166,151 1,024 2.44 % Total funding liabilities 22,354,649 5,203 0.09 % 18,357,860 4,128 0.09 % Other liabilities 199,207 182,573 Total liabilities 22,553,856 18,540,433 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,107 955 Paid-in capital 2,338,013 1,497,107 Retained earnings 815,726 805,253 Accumulated other comprehensive income 47,624 98,772 Total stockholders’ equity 3,202,470 2,402,087 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 25,756,326 $ 20,942,520 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 192,421 $ 167,298 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 3.38 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 3.39 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $3.2 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Three Months ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,104,232 $ 13,728 4.97 % $ 984,942 $ 11,176 4.54 % Commercial loans 1 11,184,129 132,561 4.70 % 9,535,228 123,327 5.15 % Consumer and other loans 1,082,341 12,228 4.48 % 951,379 10,788 4.51 % Total loans 2 13,370,702 158,517 4.70 % 11,471,549 145,291 5.04 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,693,761 15,552 3.67 % 1,511,725 14,659 3.88 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,709,938 23,555 1.08 % 3,838,896 15,957 1.66 % Total earning assets 23,774,401 197,624 3.30 % 16,822,170 175,907 4.16 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,031,002 570,771 Non-earning assets 950,923 853,518 Total assets $ 25,756,326 $ 18,246,459 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,955,888 $ — — % $ 5,498,744 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,120,484 970 0.08 % 3,460,923 607 0.07 % Savings accounts 3,133,654 346 0.04 % 1,935,476 162 0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 3,883,818 1,374 0.14 % 2,635,653 1,052 0.16 % Certificate accounts 1,051,787 1,004 0.38 % 984,100 1,629 0.66 % Total core deposits 21,145,631 3,694 0.07 % 14,514,896 3,450 0.09 % Wholesale deposits 5 26,104 14 0.21 % 100,329 50 0.20 % Repurchase agreements 1,015,369 467 0.18 % 969,263 818 0.34 % FHLB advances — — — % 6,540 49 2.93 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 167,545 1,028 2.43 % 172,936 1,183 2.72 % Total funding liabilities 22,354,649 5,203 0.09 % 15,763,964 5,550 0.14 % Other liabilities 199,207 199,771 Total liabilities 22,553,856 15,963,735 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,107 954 Paid-in capital 2,338,013 1,494,422 Retained earnings 815,726 657,906 Accumulated other comprehensive income 47,624 129,442 Total stockholders’ equity 3,202,470 2,282,724 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 25,756,326 $ 18,246,459 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 192,421 $ 170,357 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 4.02 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.21 % 4.03 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $3.2 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $276 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 910,300 $ 43,300 4.76 % $ 1,006,001 $ 46,392 4.61 % Commercial loans 1 9,900,056 476,678 4.81 % 9,057,210 441,762 4.88 % Consumer and other loans 993,082 44,614 4.49 % 948,379 44,559 4.70 % Total loans 2 11,803,438 564,592 4.78 % 11,011,590 532,713 4.84 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,584,313 59,713 3.77 % 1,306,640 52,201 4.00 % Taxable debt securities 4 6,512,202 75,553 1.16 % 2,746,855 59,027 2.15 % Total earning assets 19,899,953 699,858 3.52 % 15,065,085 643,941 4.27 % Goodwill and intangibles 683,000 564,603 Non-earning assets 850,742 784,075 Total assets $ 21,433,695 $ 16,413,763 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 6,544,843 $ — — % $ 4,772,386 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 4,325,071 2,737 0.06 % 3,094,675 2,849 0.09 % Savings accounts 2,493,174 771 0.03 % 1,737,272 742 0.04 % Money market deposit accounts 3,144,507 3,914 0.12 % 2,356,508 5,077 0.22 % Certificate accounts 976,894 4,643 0.48 % 986,126 8,568 0.87 % Total core deposits 17,484,489 12,065 0.07 % 12,946,967 17,236 0.13 % Wholesale deposits 5 31,103 70 0.22 % 78,283 384 0.49 % Repurchase agreements 994,968 2,302 0.23 % 783,100 3,601 0.94 % FHLB advances — — — % 79,278 733 0.91 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 166,386 4,121 2.48 % 172,104 5,361 3.11 % Total funding liabilities 18,676,946 18,558 0.10 % 14,059,732 27,315 0.19 % Other liabilities 186,068 162,079 Total liabilities 18,863,014 14,221,811 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 993 949 Paid-in capital 1,708,271 1,474,359 Retained earnings 772,300 604,796 Accumulated other comprehensive income 89,117 111,848 Total stockholders’ equity 2,570,681 2,191,952 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 21,433,695 $ 16,413,763 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 681,300 $ 616,626 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.42 % 4.08 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.42 % 4.09 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $5.6 million and $5.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $12.2 million and $10.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the year months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $990 thousand and $1,064 thousand on federal income tax credits for the year months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 263,758 $ 170,489 $ 157,529 55 % 67 % Pre-sold and spec construction 257,568 188,668 148,845 37 % 73 % Total residential construction 521,326 359,157 306,374 45 % 70 % Land development 185,200 151,640 102,930 22 % 80 % Consumer land or lots 173,305 143,977 123,747 20 % 40 % Unimproved land 81,064 68,805 59,500 18 % 36 % Developed lots for operative builders 41,840 33,487 30,449 25 % 37 % Commercial lots 99,418 76,382 60,499 30 % 64 % Other construction 762,970 562,223 555,375 36 % 37 % Total land, lot, and other construction 1,343,797 1,036,514 932,500 30 % 44 % Owner occupied 2,645,841 2,069,551 1,945,686 28 % 36 % Non-owner occupied 3,056,658 2,561,777 2,290,512 19 % 33 % Total commercial real estate 5,702,499 4,631,328 4,236,198 23 % 35 % Commercial and industrial 1,463,022 1,407,353 1,850,197 4 % (21 ) % Agriculture 751,185 748,548 721,490 — % 4 % 1st lien 1,393,267 1,159,265 1,228,867 20 % 13 % Junior lien 34,830 36,942 41,641 (6 ) % (16 ) % Total 1-4 family 1,428,097 1,196,207 1,270,508 19 % 12 % Multifamily residential 545,001 373,022 391,895 46 % 39 % Home equity lines of credit 761,990 709,828 657,626 7 % 16 % Other consumer 207,513 198,763 190,186 4 % 9 % Total consumer 969,503 908,591 847,812 7 % 14 % States and political subdivisions 615,251 612,882 575,647 — % 7 % Other 153,147 114,427 156,647 34 % (2 ) % Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 13,492,828 11,388,029 11,289,268 18 % 20 % Less loans held for sale 1 (60,797 ) (94,138 ) (166,572 ) (35 ) % (64 ) % Total loans receivable $ 13,432,031 $ 11,293,891 $ 11,122,696 19 % 21 %

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real

estate owned

and

foreclosed

assets (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 237 240 247 237 — — Land development 250 31 342 250 — — Consumer land or lots 309 186 201 176 133 — Unimproved land 124 166 294 124 — — Commercial lots — — 368 — — — Other construction 12,884 276 — — 12,884 — Total land, lot and other construction 13,567 659 1,205 550 13,017 — Owner occupied 3,918 3,323 6,725 3,918 — — Non-owner occupied 6,063 2,089 4,796 5,848 215 — Total commercial real estate 9,981 5,412 11,521 9,766 215 — Commercial and Industrial 3,066 5,621 6,689 2,517 549 — Agriculture 29,151 32,712 6,313 26,323 2,828 — 1st lien 2,870 3,178 5,353 2,612 258 — Junior lien 136 166 301 136 — — Total 1-4 family 3,006 3,344 5,654 2,748 258 — Multifamily residential 6,548 — — 6,548 — — Home equity lines of credit 1,563 2,393 2,939 1,522 41 — Other consumer 460 539 572 321 121 18 Total consumer 2,023 2,932 3,511 1,843 162 18 Other 112 259 293 — 112 — Total $ 67,691 51,179 35,433 50,532 17,141 18





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 1,243 $ 892 $ 788 39 % 58 % Pre-sold and spec construction 443 325 — 36 % n/m Total residential construction 1,686 1,217 788 39 % 114 % Land development — 276 202 (100 ) % (100 ) % Consumer land or lots 149 325 71 (54 ) % 110 % Unimproved land 305 181 357 69 % (15 ) % Developed lots for operative builders — 59 306 (100 ) % (100 ) % Other construction 30,788 12,884 — 139 % n/m Total land, lot and other construction 31,242 13,725 936 128 % 3,238 % Owner occupied 1,739 1,933 3,432 (10 ) % (49 ) % Non-owner occupied 1,558 443 149 252 % 946 % Total commercial real estate 3,297 2,376 3,581 39 % (8 ) % Commercial and industrial 4,732 1,581 1,814 199 % 161 % Agriculture 459 1,032 1,553 (56 ) % (70 ) % 1st lien 2,197 350 6,677 528 % (67 ) % Junior lien 87 167 55 (48 ) % 58 % Total 1-4 family 2,284 517 6,732 342 % (66 ) % Home equity lines of credit 1,994 3,023 2,840 (34 ) % (30 ) % Other consumer 1,681 1,361 1,054 24 % 59 % Total consumer 3,675 4,384 3,894 (16 ) % (6 ) % States and political subdivisions 1,733 — 2,358 n/m

(27 ) % Other 1,458 1,170 1,065 25 % 37 % Total $ 50,566 $ 26,002 $ 22,721 94 % 123 %

______________________________

n/m - not measurable





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Custom and owner occupied construction $ — — (9 ) — — Pre-sold and spec construction (15 ) (12 ) (24 ) — 15 Total residential construction (15 ) (12 ) (33 ) — 15 Land development (233 ) (163 ) (106 ) — 233 Consumer land or lots (165 ) (164 ) (221 ) 3 168 Unimproved land (241 ) (241 ) (489 ) — 241 Commercial lots — — (55 ) — — Total land, lot and other construction (639 ) (568 ) (871 ) 3 642 Owner occupied (423 ) (410 ) (168 ) 117 540 Non-owner occupied (357 ) (356 ) 3,030 148 505 Total commercial real estate (780 ) (766 ) 2,862 265 1,045 Commercial and industrial 41 (87 ) 1,533 988 947 Agriculture (20 ) — 337 12 32 1st lien (331 ) (250 ) 69 42 373 Junior lien (650 ) (511 ) (211 ) — 650 Total 1-4 family (981 ) (761 ) (142 ) 42 1,023 Multifamily residential (40 ) (40 ) (244 ) — 40 Home equity lines of credit (621 ) (601 ) 101 41 662 Other consumer 236 145 307 532 296 Total consumer (385 ) (456 ) 408 573 958 Other 5,148 4,403 3,803 9,711 4,563 Total $ 2,329 1,713 7,653 11,594 9,265

