Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

4th Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding the PPP loans, of $184 million, increased $29.4 million, or 19 percent, over the prior quarter net interest income of $154 million.
- The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, organically grew $448 million, or 16 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
- Core deposits organically increased $560 million, or 13 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
- Received $201 million in PPP loan forgiveness proceeds from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the current quarter compared to $327 million in the prior quarter.
- The Company transferred the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market.
- Declared and paid a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share. The Company has declared 147 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 48 times.
- Declared a special dividend of $0.10 per share. This was the 18th special dividend the Company has declared.
Year 2021 Highlights:
- Record net income of $285 million, an increase of $18.4 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year net income of $266 million.
- Diluted earnings per share of $2.86, an increase of 2 percent from the prior year diluted earnings per share of $2.81.
- Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, excluding the PPP loans, of $636 million, an increase of $57.5 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year net interest income of $578 million.
- The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, organically increased $1.160 billion, or 11 percent, in 2021.
- Core deposits organically increased $3.278 billion, or 22 percent, during 2021.
- The Company funded 8,525 PPP loans in the amount of $555 million during the first half of 2021.
- The Company received $1.305 billion in PPP loan forgiveness proceeds from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during 2021.
- Dividends declared of $1.37 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share, or 3 percent, over the prior year dividends of $1.33.
- Completed the acquisition of Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, with total acquired assets of $4.132 billion. Based in American Fork, Utah, Altabank is the largest community bank in Utah. This was the Company’s 24th acquisition since 2000 and the largest acquisition in its history.
Financial Summary
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|50,709
|75,619
|77,627
|80,802
|81,860
|284,757
|266,400
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.46
|0.79
|0.81
|0.85
|0.86
|2.87
|2.81
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.46
|0.79
|0.81
|0.85
|0.86
|2.86
|2.81
|Dividends declared per share1
|$
|0.42
|0.32
|0.32
|0.31
|0.45
|1.37
|1.33
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|56.70
|55.35
|55.08
|57.08
|46.01
|56.70
|46.01
|High
|$
|60.54
|56.84
|63.05
|67.35
|47.05
|67.35
|47.05
|Low
|$
|52.62
|48.62
|52.99
|44.55
|31.29
|44.55
|26.66
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|110,687,533
|95,512,659
|95,507,234
|95,501,819
|95,426,364
|110,687,533
|95,426,364
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|110,687,365
|95,510,772
|95,505,877
|95,465,801
|95,418,958
|99,313,255
|94,883,864
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|110,789,632
|95,586,202
|95,580,904
|95,546,922
|95,492,258
|99,398,250
|94,932,353
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.78
|%
|1.43
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.78
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.62
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|6.28
|%
|12.49
|%
|13.25
|%
|14.12
|%
|14.27
|%
|11.08
|%
|12.15
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|57.68
|%
|50.17
|%
|49.92
|%
|46.75
|%
|50.34
|%
|51.35
|%
|49.97
|%
|Dividend payout ratio2
|91.30
|%
|40.51
|%
|39.51
|%
|36.47
|%
|52.33
|%
|47.74
|%
|47.33
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|63.24
|%
|65.06
|%
|67.64
|%
|70.72
|%
|76.29
|%
|63.24
|%
|76.29
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|3,436
|2,978
|2,987
|2,994
|2,970
|3,436
|2,970
|Number of locations
|224
|194
|194
|193
|193
|224
|193
|Number of ATMs
|273
|250
|250
|250
|250
|273
|250
______________________
1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.10 and $0.15 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
2 Excluding the special dividend, the dividend payout ratio was 69.57 percent and 34.88 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively and 44.25 percent and 41.99 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $50.7 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $31.2 million, or 38 percent, from the $81.9 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.46 per share, a decrease of 47 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.86. The decrease in fourth quarter earnings over the prior year was driven primarily by the $22.3 million of credit loss expense and $8.2 million of acquisition-related expenses from the acquisition of Altabank. In addition, there was a $14.8 million decrease in gain on sale of loans with the slowing of purchase and refinance activity after the historic levels in the prior year. The credit loss expense due to the acquisition of Altabank reflects the requirement to fully fund an allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments post-acquisition. “The Glacier team ended 2021 on a high note with very strong net interest income and loan growth,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “All of our Divisions across the West are extremely well positioned to thrive in 2022.”
Net income for 2021 was $285 million, an increase of $18.4 million, or 7 percent, from the $266 million net income from the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the current year was $2.86 per share, an increase of 2 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $2.81 for the same period last year.
On October 1, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, based in American Fork, Utah (collectively, “Alta”) and the largest community bank in Utah. Alta provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Utah with twenty-five banking offices from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Alta became the seventeenth division of the Company and significantly increased the Company’s presence in the State of Utah.
The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the Alta acquisition beginning on the acquisition date and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|Altabank
|(Dollars in thousands)
|October 1,
2021
|Total assets
|4,131,662
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,622,727
|Debt securities
|6,658
|Loans receivable
|1,902,321
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|1,201,464
|Interest bearing deposits
|2,072,355
|Borrowings
|—
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|437,686
|348,888
|633,142
|88,798
|(195,456
|)
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|9,170,849
|7,390,580
|5,337,814
|1,780,269
|3,833,035
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|1,199,164
|1,128,299
|189,836
|70,865
|1,009,328
|Total debt securities
|10,370,013
|8,518,879
|5,527,650
|1,851,134
|4,842,363
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|1,051,883
|781,538
|802,508
|270,345
|249,375
|Commercial real estate
|8,630,831
|6,912,569
|6,315,895
|1,718,262
|2,314,936
|Other commercial
|2,664,190
|2,598,616
|3,054,817
|65,574
|(390,627
|)
|Home equity
|736,288
|660,920
|636,405
|75,368
|99,883
|Other consumer
|348,839
|340,248
|313,071
|8,591
|35,768
|Loans receivable
|13,432,031
|11,293,891
|11,122,696
|2,138,140
|2,309,335
|Allowance for credit losses
|(172,665
|)
|(153,609
|)
|(158,243
|)
|(19,056
|)
|(14,422
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|13,259,366
|11,140,282
|10,964,453
|2,119,084
|2,294,913
|Other assets
|1,873,580
|1,305,970
|1,378,961
|567,610
|494,619
|Total assets
|$
|25,940,645
|21,314,019
|18,504,206
|4,626,626
|7,436,439
Excluding the $1.623 billion of cash received from the Alta acquisition that was invested in the current quarter, total debt securities at December 31, 2021 increased $228 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and increased $3.220 billion, or 58 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The Company continues to selectively purchase debt securities with excess liquidity from the increase in core deposits and SBA forgiveness of PPP loans. Debt securities represented 40 percent of total assets at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 compared to 30 percent of total assets at December 31, 2020.
The loan portfolio of $13.432 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $2.138 billion, or 19 percent, in the current quarter and increased $2.309 billion, or 21 percent, from the prior year end. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the Alta acquisition, the loan portfolio increased $448 million, or 16 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate which increased $315 million, or 18 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans and loans from the Alta acquisition, the loan portfolio increased $1.160 billion, or 11 percent, from the prior year end with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $912 million, or 14 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the
Year ended
|At or for the
Nine Months ended
|At or for the
Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|158,243
|158,243
|124,490
|Impact of adopting CECL
|—
|—
|3,720
|Acquisitions
|371
|—
|49
|Provision for credit losses
|16,380
|(2,921
|)
|37,637
|Charge-offs
|(11,594
|)
|(8,566
|)
|(13,808
|)
|Recoveries
|9,265
|6,853
|6,155
|Balance at end of period
|$
|172,665
|153,609
|158,243
|Provision for credit losses
|Loan portfolio
|$
|16,380
|(2,921
|)
|37,637
|Unfunded loan commitments
|6,696
|(1,959
|)
|2,128
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|23,076
|(4,880
|)
|39,765
|Other real estate owned
|$
|—
|88
|1,182
|Other foreclosed assets
|18
|18
|562
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|17,141
|5,172
|1,725
|Non-accrual loans
|50,532
|45,901
|31,964
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|67,691
|51,179
|35,433
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.26
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.19
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|255
|%
|301
|%
|470
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.29
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.42
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|50,566
|26,002
|22,721
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|34,591
|36,666
|42,003
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|2,627
|2,820
|3,507
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|4,028
|4,116
|3,011
Non-performing assets of $67.7 million at December 31, 2021 increased $16.5 million, or 32 percent, over the prior quarter which was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Alta. Non-performing assets increased $32.3 million, or 91 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily as a result of the Alta acquisition and a single credit relationship. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2021 was 0.26 percent compared to 0.24 percent in the prior quarter and 0.19 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $50.6 million at December 31, 2021 increased $24.6 million from the prior quarter with a large portion of the increase primarily isolated to a single credit relationship. Early stage delinquencies increased $27.8 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2021 was 0.38 percent, which was an increase of 15 basis points from prior quarter and an 18 basis points increase from prior year fourth quarter.
The current quarter credit loss expense of $28.0 million included $18.1 million of provision for credit loss on loans and $4.2 million of provision for credit loss on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition of Alta. The credit loss expense due to the acquisition of Altabank reflects the requirement to fully fund an allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments post-acquisition. Excluding the Alta acquisition, the current quarter credit loss expense was $5.7 million, including $1.2 million of credit loss from loans and $4.5 million of credit loss from unfunded loan commitments.
The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31 2021 was 1.29 percent which was a 7 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter and a 13 basis points decrease from the prior year fourth quarter. The decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans during the current year was driven by the improvement in the economic forecasts.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans
|Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)
|ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Fourth quarter 2021
|$
|19,301
|$
|616
|1.29
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.26
|%
|Third quarter 2021
|2,313
|152
|1.36
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.24
|%
|Second quarter 2021
|(5,723
|)
|(725
|)
|1.35
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.26
|%
|First quarter 2021
|489
|2,286
|1.39
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.19
|%
|Fourth quarter 2020
|(1,528
|)
|4,781
|1.42
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|Third quarter 2020
|2,869
|826
|1.42
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.25
|%
|Second quarter 2020
|13,552
|1,233
|1.42
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|First quarter 2020
|22,744
|813
|1.49
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.26
|%
Excluding the acquisition of Alta, the current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $1.2 million which was a decrease of $1.1 million from the prior quarter provision for credit loss expense of $2.3 million and an increase of $2.8 million from the prior year fourth quarter provision for credit loss benefit of $1.5 million.
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $616 thousand compared to $152 thousand for the prior quarter and $4.8 million from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
PPP Loans
|Three Months ended
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Dec 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|PPP interest income
|$
|8,660
|12,894
|10,328
|45,405
|38,180
|Deferred compensation on originating PPP loans
|—
|—
|1,522
|6,735
|8,850
|Total PPP income impact
|$
|8,660
|12,894
|11,850
|52,140
|47,030
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|PPP Round 1 loans
|$
|32,348
|56,048
|909,173
|PPP Round 2 loans
|136,329
|312,865
|—
|Total PPP loans
|168,677
|368,913
|909,173
|Net remaining fees - Round 1
|269
|485
|17,605
|Net remaining fees - Round 2
|4,808
|12,501
|—
|Total net remaining fees
|$
|5,077
|12,986
|17,605
The SBA Round 2 PPP program ended in early May 2021 after the available funds were fully drawn upon. During the first half of 2021, the Company originated $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $33.2 million of SBA deferred processing fees and $6.7 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $26.5 million.
During the current year, the SBA processing fees received on Round 2 averaged 5.99 percent which compared to the average of 3.75 percent received on Round 1 in the prior year. The increase in the fee percentage received on Round 2 was the result of an increase in the number of smaller loans which receive a higher percentage fee.
The Company received $201 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the current quarter and received $1.305 billion in 2021. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $32.3 million remaining, or 2 percent of the $1.472 billion of Round 1 PPP loans originated in the prior year still to be forgiven and had $136 million remaining, or 25 percent of the $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans originated in the current year.
In the current quarter, the Company recognized $8.7 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the Round 1 and Round 2 PPP loans. The income recognized in the current quarter included $7.4 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at December 31, 2021 were $5.1 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|7,779,288
|6,632,402
|5,454,539
|1,146,886
|2,324,749
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,301,832
|4,299,244
|3,698,559
|1,002,588
|1,603,273
|Savings accounts
|3,180,046
|2,502,268
|2,000,174
|677,778
|1,179,872
|Money market deposit accounts
|4,014,128
|3,123,425
|2,627,336
|890,703
|1,386,792
|Certificate accounts
|1,036,077
|919,852
|978,779
|116,225
|57,298
|Core deposits, total
|21,311,371
|17,477,191
|14,759,387
|3,834,180
|6,551,984
|Wholesale deposits
|25,878
|26,123
|38,142
|(245
|)
|(12,264
|)
|Deposits, total
|21,337,249
|17,503,314
|14,797,529
|3,833,935
|6,539,720
|Repurchase agreements
|1,020,794
|1,040,939
|1,004,583
|(20,145
|)
|16,211
|Other borrowed funds
|44,094
|33,671
|33,068
|10,423
|11,026
|Subordinated debentures
|132,620
|132,580
|139,959
|40
|(7,339
|)
|Other liabilities
|228,266
|215,899
|222,026
|12,367
|6,240
|Total liabilities
|$
|22,763,023
|18,926,403
|16,197,165
|3,836,620
|6,565,858
Excluding the Alta acquisition, core deposits increased $560 million, or 13 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $3.278 billion, or 22 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.779 billion as of December 31, 2021 organically increased $1.123 billion, or 21 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The unprecedented increase in deposits over the prior two years resulted from a number of factors including the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, federal stimulus deposits and the increase in customer savings. Non-interest bearing deposits were 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to 38 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2021 and 37 percent at December 31, 2020.
The low levels of borrowings, including wholesale deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, reflected the significant increase in core deposits which funded the asset growth.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Common equity
|$
|3,150,263
|2,309,957
|2,163,951
|840,306
|986,312
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|27,359
|77,659
|143,090
|(50,300
|)
|(115,731
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,177,622
|2,387,616
|2,307,041
|790,006
|870,581
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(1,037,652
|)
|(562,058
|)
|(569,522
|)
|(475,594
|)
|(468,130
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,139,970
|1,825,558
|1,737,519
|314,412
|402,451
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|12.25
|%
|11.20
|%
|12.47
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|8.59
|%
|8.80
|%
|9.69
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|28.71
|25.00
|24.18
|3.71
|4.53
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|19.33
|19.11
|18.21
|0.22
|1.12
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.140 billion at December 31, 2021 increased $314 million, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $402 million, or 23 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter which was the result of $840 million of Company common stock issued for the acquisition of Alta and earnings retention. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the Alta acquisition and a decrease in other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per common share of $19.33 at the current quarter end increased $0.22 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.12 per share, or 6 percent, from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On December 29, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.10 per share, the 18th special dividend the Company has declared. The special dividend was payable on January 20, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 11, 2022. On November 17, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend was payable December 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 7, 2021. The dividend was the 147th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Compared to September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|192,825
|166,741
|159,956
|161,552
|171,308
|Interest expense
|5,203
|4,128
|4,487
|4,740
|5,550
|Total net interest income
|187,622
|162,613
|155,469
|156,812
|165,758
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|17,576
|15,154
|13,795
|12,792
|13,713
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|3,745
|2,592
|2,923
|2,778
|2,293
|Gain on sale of loans
|11,431
|13,902
|16,106
|21,624
|26,214
|(Loss) gain on sale of investments
|(693
|)
|(168
|)
|(61
|)
|284
|124
|Other income
|2,303
|3,335
|2,759
|2,643
|2,360
|Total non-interest income
|34,362
|34,815
|35,522
|40,121
|44,704
|Total income
|221,984
|197,428
|190,991
|196,933
|210,462
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.74
|%
|4.03
|%
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|26,084
|32,869
|31,273
|21,517
|Interest expense
|1,075
|716
|463
|(347
|)
|Total net interest income
|25,009
|32,153
|30,810
|21,864
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|2,422
|3,781
|4,784
|3,863
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|1,153
|822
|967
|1,452
|Gain on sale of loans
|(2,471
|)
|(4,675
|)
|(10,193
|)
|(14,783
|)
|(Loss) gain on sale of investments
|(525
|)
|(632
|)
|(977
|)
|(817
|)
|Other income
|(1,032
|)
|(456
|)
|(340
|)
|(57
|)
|Total non-interest income
|(453
|)
|(1,160
|)
|(5,759
|)
|(10,342
|)
|Total income
|$
|24,556
|30,993
|25,051
|11,522
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $188 million increased $25.0 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $21.9 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The increases were primarily attributable to the $25.6 million of net interest income from Alta bank division. The current quarter interest income of $193 million increased $26.1 million, or 16 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $21.5 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter due to an increase in interest income from Alta bank division. The interest income (which included deferred fees and deferred costs) from the PPP loans was $8.7 million in the current quarter, $12.9 million in the prior quarter and $21.5 million in the prior year fourth quarter.
The current quarter interest expense of $5.2 million increased $1.1 million, or 26 percent, over the prior quarter primarily as a result of the the addition of the Alta bank division. Interest expense decreased $347 thousand, or 6 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily the result of a decrease in deposit rates. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 9 basis points in the current and prior quarter compared to 14 basis points in the prior year fourth quarter which was driven by a decrease in rates in deposits and borrowings.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent compared to 3.39 percent in the prior quarter and 4.03 in the prior year fourth quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 2 basis points from non-accrual interest and 11 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.04 percent compared to 3.17 in the prior quarter and 3.76 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 13 basis points in the current quarter and decreased 72 basis points from the prior fourth quarter due to a decrease in earning asset yields. Earning asset yields have decreased due to the combined impact of the significant increase in the debt securities and the lower yields on both core loans and debt securities. Debt securities comprised 43.8 percent of the earning assets during the current quarter compared to 42.5 percent in the prior quarter and 31.8 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $34.4 million which was a decrease of $453 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $10.3 million, or 23 percent, over the same quarter last year. Gain on the sale of loans of $11.4 million for the current quarter decreased $2.5 million, or 18 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $14.8 million, or 56 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods as a result reduced mortgage purchase and refinance activity after the historic highs the Company recently experienced.
Service charges and other fees increased $2.4 million from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of the addition of Alta bank division. Service charges and other fees increased $3.9 million from the prior year fourth quarter as a result of increased customer accounts and transaction activity and activity from Alta bank division.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|77,703
|66,364
|64,109
|62,468
|70,540
|Occupancy and equipment
|11,259
|9,412
|9,208
|9,515
|9,728
|Advertising and promotions
|3,436
|3,236
|2,906
|2,371
|2,797
|Data processing
|7,468
|5,135
|5,661
|5,206
|5,211
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|34
|142
|48
|12
|550
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|2,657
|2,011
|1,702
|1,879
|1,034
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,807
|2,488
|2,488
|2,488
|2,612
|Other expenses
|28,683
|15,320
|13,960
|12,646
|18,715
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|134,047
|104,108
|100,082
|96,585
|111,187
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|11,339
|13,594
|15,235
|7,163
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,847
|2,051
|1,744
|1,531
|Advertising and promotions
|200
|530
|1,065
|639
|Data processing
|2,333
|1,807
|2,262
|2,257
|Other real estate owned
|(108
|)
|(14
|)
|22
|(516
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|646
|955
|778
|1,623
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|319
|319
|319
|195
|Other expenses
|13,363
|14,723
|16,037
|9,968
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|29,939
|33,965
|37,462
|22,860
Total non-interest expense of $134 million for the current quarter increased $29.9 million, or 29 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $22.9 million, or 21 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter which was primarily driven by the acquisition of Alta. Excluding the Alta bank division and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $5.3 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.8 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter non-interest expense includes $17.0 million of expense from Alta bank division, $8.2 million of acquisition-related expenses, $806 thousand of increased compensation and employee benefits due to incremental overtime at several bank divisions, $1.1 million of expenses primarily due to branch upgrades, and $600 thousand of increased loan expense due to the loan growth.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.3 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 45 percent, compared to the prior quarter and a decrease of $9.7 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 15.5 compared to 18.3 in the prior quarter and 18.8 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter was attributable to lower taxable income.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 57.68 percent in the current quarter compared to 50.17 percent in the prior quarter and 50.34 in the prior year fourth quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.09 percent in the current quarter compared to 49.94 percent in the prior quarter and 50.11 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in efficiency ratio was driven by the decrease in gain on sale of loans and the increase in non-interest expense.
Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2021
Compared to December 31, 2020
Income Summary
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|681,074
|$
|627,064
|$
|54,010
|9
|%
|Interest expense
|18,558
|27,315
|(8,757
|)
|(32
|)
|%
|Total net interest income
|662,516
|599,749
|62,767
|10
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|59,317
|52,503
|6,814
|13
|%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|12,038
|7,344
|4,694
|64
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|63,063
|99,450
|(36,387
|)
|(37
|)
|%
|(Loss) gain on sale of investments
|(638
|)
|1,139
|(1,777
|)
|(156
|)
|%
|Other income
|11,040
|12,431
|(1,391
|)
|(11
|)
|%
|Total non-interest income
|144,820
|172,867
|(28,047
|)
|(16
|)
|%
|Total Income
|$
|807,336
|$
|772,616
|$
|34,720
|4
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.42
|%
|4.09
|%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $663 million for 2021 increased $62.8 million, or 10 percent, over the same period in 2020 and included a $25.6 million increase from the acquisition of Alta. Interest income of $681 million for the current year increased $54.0 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to a $26.9 million increase from the Alta bank division and a $22.5 million increase in interest income on debt securities. Interest income on debt securities increased $22.5 million, or 23 percent, over the prior year which resulted from the increased volume of debt securities. Interest expense of $18.6 million during 2021 decreased $8.8 million, or 32 percent over the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in the cost of deposits. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2021 was 10 basis points, which decreased 9 basis points compared to 19 basis points in 2020.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2021 was 3.42 percent, a 67 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.09 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 2 basis point of non-accrual interest and 12 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.24 which was an 81 basis point decrease from the core margin of 4.05 percent in the prior year. Although the Company was successful in reducing the total cost of funding, it was not enough to outpace the lower yields on core loans and debt securities driven by the current interest rate environment and the shift in the earning asset mix to lower yielding debt securities.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $145 million for 2021 decreased $28.0 million, or 16 percent, over the same period last year. Gain on the sale of loans of $63.1 million for 2021 decreased $36.4 million, or 37 percent, compared to the same period last year which was the result of the anticipated slowing of purchase and refinance activity after the historically high levels in the prior year.
Service charges and other fees of $59.3 million for 2021 increased $6.8 million, or 13 percent, from prior year as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts and transaction activity and the acquisition of Alta. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges of $12.0 million increased $4.7 million, or 64 percent, driven by increases in loan servicing income and credit card interchange fees due to increased activity. Other income of $11.0 million decreased $1.4 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|270,644
|$
|253,047
|$
|17,597
|7
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|39,394
|37,673
|1,721
|5
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|11,949
|10,201
|1,748
|17
|%
|Data processing
|23,470
|21,132
|2,338
|11
|%
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|236
|923
|(687
|)
|(74
|)
|%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|8,249
|4,656
|3,593
|77
|%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|10,271
|10,370
|(99
|)
|(1
|)
|%
|Other expenses
|70,609
|66,809
|3,800
|6
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|434,822
|$
|404,811
|$
|30,011
|7
|%
Total non-interest expense of $435 million for 2021 increased $30.0 million, or 7 percent, over the prior year same period. Excluding the Alta bank division and acquisition-related expenses, non-interest expense increased $11.0 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year. Included in the current year was $9.8 million of acquisition-related expenses and $17.0 million of expenses from the Alta bank division.
Compensation and employee benefits for 2021 increased $17.6 million, or 7 percent, from last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth. Advertising and promotions for 2021 increased $1.7 million, or 17 percent, from the prior year. Data processing expense increased $2.3 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year primarily from the acquisition of Alta. Regulatory assessment and insurance for 2021 increased $3.6 million from the prior year as a result of organic growth, the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses of $70.6 million, increased $3.8 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year. Current year other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $9.8 million compared to $7.8 million in the prior year.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $23.1 million for 2021 compared to $39.8 million in 2020. Excluding the impact from the Alta and State Bank of Arizona acquisitions, the current year provision for credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments was $2.5 million compared to a credit loss expense of $2.1 million in the prior year. Excluding the impact from the acquisitions, the current year provision for credit loss benefit on loans was $1.7 million compared to a credit loss expense of $32.8 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the current year were $2.3 million compared to $7.7 million during the prior year.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $64.7 million in 2021 increased $3.0 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 18.5 percent compared to 18.8 percent in the prior year same period.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 51.35 percent for 2021 compared to 49.97 percent for the same period last year. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 50.16 in 2021 compared to 48.98 in 2020 and the increase was primarily driven by the reduction in gain on sale of loans. “The Bank divisions have worked diligently to control their expenses to achieve an efficiency ratio near 50 percent,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|198,087
|250,579
|227,108
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|239,599
|98,309
|406,034
|Cash and cash equivalents
|437,686
|348,888
|633,142
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|9,170,849
|7,390,580
|5,337,814
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|1,199,164
|1,128,299
|189,836
|Total debt securities
|10,370,013
|8,518,879
|5,527,650
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|60,797
|94,138
|166,572
|Loans receivable
|13,432,031
|11,293,891
|11,122,696
|Allowance for credit losses
|(172,665
|)
|(153,609
|)
|(158,243
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|13,259,366
|11,140,282
|10,964,453
|Premises and equipment, net
|372,597
|316,191
|325,335
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|18
|106
|1,744
|Accrued interest receivable
|76,673
|79,699
|75,497
|Deferred tax asset
|27,693
|—
|—
|Core deposit intangible, net
|52,259
|48,045
|55,509
|Goodwill
|985,393
|514,013
|514,013
|Non-marketable equity securities
|10,020
|10,021
|10,023
|Bank-owned life insurance
|167,671
|123,729
|123,763
|Other assets
|120,459
|120,028
|106,505
|Total assets
|$
|25,940,645
|21,314,019
|18,504,206
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|7,779,288
|6,632,402
|5,454,539
|Interest bearing deposits
|13,557,961
|10,870,912
|9,342,990
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|1,020,794
|1,040,939
|1,004,583
|Other borrowed funds
|44,094
|33,671
|33,068
|Subordinated debentures
|132,620
|132,580
|139,959
|Accrued interest payable
|2,409
|2,437
|3,305
|Deferred tax liability
|—
|1,815
|23,860
|Other liabilities
|225,857
|211,647
|194,861
|Total liabilities
|22,763,023
|18,926,403
|16,197,165
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
|1,107
|955
|954
|Paid-in capital
|2,338,814
|1,497,939
|1,495,053
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|810,342
|811,063
|667,944
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|27,359
|77,659
|143,090
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,177,622
|2,387,616
|2,307,041
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|25,940,645
|21,314,019
|18,504,206
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Year ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|35,711
|30,352
|27,388
|122,099
|99,616
|Residential real estate loans
|13,728
|9,885
|11,176
|43,300
|46,392
|Commercial loans
|131,158
|115,533
|121,956
|471,061
|436,497
|Consumer and other loans
|12,228
|10,971
|10,788
|44,614
|44,559
|Total interest income
|192,825
|166,741
|171,308
|681,074
|627,064
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|3,708
|2,609
|3,500
|12,135
|17,620
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|467
|496
|818
|2,303
|3,601
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|49
|—
|733
|Other borrowed funds
|184
|178
|173
|713
|646
|Subordinated debentures
|844
|845
|1,010
|3,407
|4,715
|Total interest expense
|5,203
|4,128
|5,550
|18,558
|27,315
|Net Interest Income
|187,622
|162,613
|165,758
|662,516
|599,749
|Provision for credit losses
|27,956
|725
|(1,535
|)
|23,076
|39,765
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|159,666
|161,888
|167,293
|639,440
|559,984
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|17,576
|15,154
|13,713
|59,317
|52,503
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|3,745
|2,592
|2,293
|12,038
|7,344
|Gain on sale of loans
|11,431
|13,902
|26,214
|63,063
|99,450
|(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities
|(693
|)
|(168
|)
|124
|(638
|)
|1,139
|Other income
|2,303
|3,335
|2,360
|11,040
|12,431
|Total non-interest income
|34,362
|34,815
|44,704
|144,820
|172,867
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|77,703
|66,364
|70,540
|270,644
|253,047
|Occupancy and equipment
|11,259
|9,412
|9,728
|39,394
|37,673
|Advertising and promotions
|3,436
|3,236
|2,797
|11,949
|10,201
|Data processing
|7,468
|5,135
|5,211
|23,470
|21,132
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|34
|142
|550
|236
|923
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|2,657
|2,011
|1,034
|8,249
|4,656
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,807
|2,488
|2,612
|10,271
|10,370
|Other expenses
|28,683
|15,320
|18,715
|70,609
|66,809
|Total non-interest expense
|134,047
|104,108
|111,187
|434,822
|404,811
|Income Before Income Taxes
|59,981
|92,595
|100,810
|349,438
|328,040
|Federal and state income tax expense
|9,272
|16,976
|18,950
|64,681
|61,640
|Net Income
|$
|50,709
|75,619
|81,860
|284,757
|266,400
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|December 31, 2021
|September 30, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,104,232
|$
|13,728
|4.97
|%
|$
|817,150
|$
|9,885
|4.84
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|11,184,129
|132,561
|4.70
|%
|9,468,440
|116,963
|4.90
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,082,341
|12,228
|4.48
|%
|974,582
|10,971
|4.47
|%
|Total loans 2
|13,370,702
|158,517
|4.70
|%
|11,260,172
|137,819
|4.86
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 2
|1,693,761
|15,552
|3.67
|%
|1,548,447
|14,711
|3.80
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|8,709,938
|23,555
|1.08
|%
|6,767,418
|18,896
|1.12
|%
|Total earning assets
|23,774,401
|197,624
|3.30
|%
|19,576,037
|171,426
|3.47
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,031,002
|563,257
|Non-earning assets
|950,923
|803,226
|Total assets
|$
|25,756,326
|$
|20,942,520
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|7,955,888
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|6,505,530
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,120,484
|970
|0.08
|%
|4,261,648
|597
|0.06
|%
|Savings accounts
|3,133,654
|346
|0.04
|%
|2,440,332
|146
|0.02
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,883,818
|1,374
|0.14
|%
|3,041,634
|814
|0.11
|%
|Certificate accounts
|1,051,787
|1,004
|0.38
|%
|928,165
|1,036
|0.44
|%
|Total core deposits
|21,145,631
|3,694
|0.07
|%
|17,177,309
|2,593
|0.06
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|26,104
|14
|0.21
|%
|26,117
|16
|0.24
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,015,369
|467
|0.18
|%
|988,283
|495
|0.20
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|167,545
|1,028
|2.43
|%
|166,151
|1,024
|2.44
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|22,354,649
|5,203
|0.09
|%
|18,357,860
|4,128
|0.09
|%
|Other liabilities
|199,207
|182,573
|Total liabilities
|22,553,856
|18,540,433
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|1,107
|955
|Paid-in capital
|2,338,013
|1,497,107
|Retained earnings
|815,726
|805,253
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|47,624
|98,772
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,202,470
|2,402,087
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|25,756,326
|$
|20,942,520
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|192,421
|$
|167,298
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|3.38
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|3.39
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.2 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,104,232
|$
|13,728
|4.97
|%
|$
|984,942
|$
|11,176
|4.54
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|11,184,129
|132,561
|4.70
|%
|9,535,228
|123,327
|5.15
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,082,341
|12,228
|4.48
|%
|951,379
|10,788
|4.51
|%
|Total loans 2
|13,370,702
|158,517
|4.70
|%
|11,471,549
|145,291
|5.04
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,693,761
|15,552
|3.67
|%
|1,511,725
|14,659
|3.88
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|8,709,938
|23,555
|1.08
|%
|3,838,896
|15,957
|1.66
|%
|Total earning assets
|23,774,401
|197,624
|3.30
|%
|16,822,170
|175,907
|4.16
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,031,002
|570,771
|Non-earning assets
|950,923
|853,518
|Total assets
|$
|25,756,326
|$
|18,246,459
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|7,955,888
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|5,498,744
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,120,484
|970
|0.08
|%
|3,460,923
|607
|0.07
|%
|Savings accounts
|3,133,654
|346
|0.04
|%
|1,935,476
|162
|0.03
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,883,818
|1,374
|0.14
|%
|2,635,653
|1,052
|0.16
|%
|Certificate accounts
|1,051,787
|1,004
|0.38
|%
|984,100
|1,629
|0.66
|%
|Total core deposits
|21,145,631
|3,694
|0.07
|%
|14,514,896
|3,450
|0.09
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|26,104
|14
|0.21
|%
|100,329
|50
|0.20
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,015,369
|467
|0.18
|%
|969,263
|818
|0.34
|%
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|6,540
|49
|2.93
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|167,545
|1,028
|2.43
|%
|172,936
|1,183
|2.72
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|22,354,649
|5,203
|0.09
|%
|15,763,964
|5,550
|0.14
|%
|Other liabilities
|199,207
|199,771
|Total liabilities
|22,553,856
|15,963,735
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|1,107
|954
|Paid-in capital
|2,338,013
|1,494,422
|Retained earnings
|815,726
|657,906
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|47,624
|129,442
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,202,470
|2,282,724
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|25,756,326
|$
|18,246,459
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|192,421
|$
|170,357
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|4.02
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|4.03
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.2 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $276 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Year ended
|December 31, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|910,300
|$
|43,300
|4.76
|%
|$
|1,006,001
|$
|46,392
|4.61
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,900,056
|476,678
|4.81
|%
|9,057,210
|441,762
|4.88
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|993,082
|44,614
|4.49
|%
|948,379
|44,559
|4.70
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,803,438
|564,592
|4.78
|%
|11,011,590
|532,713
|4.84
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,584,313
|59,713
|3.77
|%
|1,306,640
|52,201
|4.00
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|6,512,202
|75,553
|1.16
|%
|2,746,855
|59,027
|2.15
|%
|Total earning assets
|19,899,953
|699,858
|3.52
|%
|15,065,085
|643,941
|4.27
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|683,000
|564,603
|Non-earning assets
|850,742
|784,075
|Total assets
|$
|21,433,695
|$
|16,413,763
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,544,843
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|4,772,386
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|4,325,071
|2,737
|0.06
|%
|3,094,675
|2,849
|0.09
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,493,174
|771
|0.03
|%
|1,737,272
|742
|0.04
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,144,507
|3,914
|0.12
|%
|2,356,508
|5,077
|0.22
|%
|Certificate accounts
|976,894
|4,643
|0.48
|%
|986,126
|8,568
|0.87
|%
|Total core deposits
|17,484,489
|12,065
|0.07
|%
|12,946,967
|17,236
|0.13
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|31,103
|70
|0.22
|%
|78,283
|384
|0.49
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|994,968
|2,302
|0.23
|%
|783,100
|3,601
|0.94
|%
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|79,278
|733
|0.91
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|166,386
|4,121
|2.48
|%
|172,104
|5,361
|3.11
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|18,676,946
|18,558
|0.10
|%
|14,059,732
|27,315
|0.19
|%
|Other liabilities
|186,068
|162,079
|Total liabilities
|18,863,014
|14,221,811
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|993
|949
|Paid-in capital
|1,708,271
|1,474,359
|Retained earnings
|772,300
|604,796
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|89,117
|111,848
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,570,681
|2,191,952
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|21,433,695
|$
|16,413,763
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|681,300
|$
|616,626
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.42
|%
|4.08
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.42
|%
|4.09
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $5.6 million and $5.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the year months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $12.2 million and $10.5 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the year months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $990 thousand and $1,064 thousand on federal income tax credits for the year months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|263,758
|$
|170,489
|$
|157,529
|55
|%
|67
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|257,568
|188,668
|148,845
|37
|%
|73
|%
|Total residential construction
|521,326
|359,157
|306,374
|45
|%
|70
|%
|Land development
|185,200
|151,640
|102,930
|22
|%
|80
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|173,305
|143,977
|123,747
|20
|%
|40
|%
|Unimproved land
|81,064
|68,805
|59,500
|18
|%
|36
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|41,840
|33,487
|30,449
|25
|%
|37
|%
|Commercial lots
|99,418
|76,382
|60,499
|30
|%
|64
|%
|Other construction
|762,970
|562,223
|555,375
|36
|%
|37
|%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|1,343,797
|1,036,514
|932,500
|30
|%
|44
|%
|Owner occupied
|2,645,841
|2,069,551
|1,945,686
|28
|%
|36
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|3,056,658
|2,561,777
|2,290,512
|19
|%
|33
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|5,702,499
|4,631,328
|4,236,198
|23
|%
|35
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|1,463,022
|1,407,353
|1,850,197
|4
|%
|(21
|)
|%
|Agriculture
|751,185
|748,548
|721,490
|—
|%
|4
|%
|1st lien
|1,393,267
|1,159,265
|1,228,867
|20
|%
|13
|%
|Junior lien
|34,830
|36,942
|41,641
|(6
|)
|%
|(16
|)
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,428,097
|1,196,207
|1,270,508
|19
|%
|12
|%
|Multifamily residential
|545,001
|373,022
|391,895
|46
|%
|39
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|761,990
|709,828
|657,626
|7
|%
|16
|%
|Other consumer
|207,513
|198,763
|190,186
|4
|%
|9
|%
|Total consumer
|969,503
|908,591
|847,812
|7
|%
|14
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|615,251
|612,882
|575,647
|—
|%
|7
|%
|Other
|153,147
|114,427
|156,647
|34
|%
|(2
|)
|%
|Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale
|13,492,828
|11,388,029
|11,289,268
|18
|%
|20
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(60,797
|)
|(94,138
|)
|(166,572
|)
|(35
|)
|%
|(64
|)
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|13,432,031
|$
|11,293,891
|$
|11,122,696
|19
|%
|21
|%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
|Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other real
estate owned
and
foreclosed
assets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2021
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|237
|240
|247
|237
|—
|—
|Land development
|250
|31
|342
|250
|—
|—
|Consumer land or lots
|309
|186
|201
|176
|133
|—
|Unimproved land
|124
|166
|294
|124
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|368
|—
|—
|—
|Other construction
|12,884
|276
|—
|—
|12,884
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|13,567
|659
|1,205
|550
|13,017
|—
|Owner occupied
|3,918
|3,323
|6,725
|3,918
|—
|—
|Non-owner occupied
|6,063
|2,089
|4,796
|5,848
|215
|—
|Total commercial real estate
|9,981
|5,412
|11,521
|9,766
|215
|—
|Commercial and Industrial
|3,066
|5,621
|6,689
|2,517
|549
|—
|Agriculture
|29,151
|32,712
|6,313
|26,323
|2,828
|—
|1st lien
|2,870
|3,178
|5,353
|2,612
|258
|—
|Junior lien
|136
|166
|301
|136
|—
|—
|Total 1-4 family
|3,006
|3,344
|5,654
|2,748
|258
|—
|Multifamily residential
|6,548
|—
|—
|6,548
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,563
|2,393
|2,939
|1,522
|41
|—
|Other consumer
|460
|539
|572
|321
|121
|18
|Total consumer
|2,023
|2,932
|3,511
|1,843
|162
|18
|Other
|112
|259
|293
|—
|112
|—
|Total
|$
|67,691
|51,179
|35,433
|50,532
|17,141
|18
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|1,243
|$
|892
|$
|788
|39
|%
|58
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|443
|325
|—
|36
|%
|n/m
|Total residential construction
|1,686
|1,217
|788
|39
|%
|114
|%
|Land development
|—
|276
|202
|(100
|)
|%
|(100
|)
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|149
|325
|71
|(54
|)
|%
|110
|%
|Unimproved land
|305
|181
|357
|69
|%
|(15
|)
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|59
|306
|(100
|)
|%
|(100
|)
|%
|Other construction
|30,788
|12,884
|—
|139
|%
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|31,242
|13,725
|936
|128
|%
|3,238
|%
|Owner occupied
|1,739
|1,933
|3,432
|(10
|)
|%
|(49
|)
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|1,558
|443
|149
|252
|%
|946
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|3,297
|2,376
|3,581
|39
|%
|(8
|)
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|4,732
|1,581
|1,814
|199
|%
|161
|%
|Agriculture
|459
|1,032
|1,553
|(56
|)
|%
|(70
|)
|%
|1st lien
|2,197
|350
|6,677
|528
|%
|(67
|)
|%
|Junior lien
|87
|167
|55
|(48
|)
|%
|58
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|2,284
|517
|6,732
|342
|%
|(66
|)
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,994
|3,023
|2,840
|(34
|)
|%
|(30
|)
|%
|Other consumer
|1,681
|1,361
|1,054
|24
|%
|59
|%
|Total consumer
|3,675
|4,384
|3,894
|(16
|)
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|1,733
|—
|2,358
|n/m
|(27
|)
|%
|Other
|1,458
|1,170
|1,065
|25
|%
|37
|%
|Total
|$
|50,566
|$
|26,002
|$
|22,721
|94
|%
|123
|%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Dec 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2021
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|—
|—
|(9
|)
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|(15
|)
|(12
|)
|(24
|)
|—
|15
|Total residential construction
|(15
|)
|(12
|)
|(33
|)
|—
|15
|Land development
|(233
|)
|(163
|)
|(106
|)
|—
|233
|Consumer land or lots
|(165
|)
|(164
|)
|(221
|)
|3
|168
|Unimproved land
|(241
|)
|(241
|)
|(489
|)
|—
|241
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|(55
|)
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(639
|)
|(568
|)
|(871
|)
|3
|642
|Owner occupied
|(423
|)
|(410
|)
|(168
|)
|117
|540
|Non-owner occupied
|(357
|)
|(356
|)
|3,030
|148
|505
|Total commercial real estate
|(780
|)
|(766
|)
|2,862
|265
|1,045
|Commercial and industrial
|41
|(87
|)
|1,533
|988
|947
|Agriculture
|(20
|)
|—
|337
|12
|32
|1st lien
|(331
|)
|(250
|)
|69
|42
|373
|Junior lien
|(650
|)
|(511
|)
|(211
|)
|—
|650
|Total 1-4 family
|(981
|)
|(761
|)
|(142
|)
|42
|1,023
|Multifamily residential
|(40
|)
|(40
|)
|(244
|)
|—
|40
|Home equity lines of credit
|(621
|)
|(601
|)
|101
|41
|662
|Other consumer
|236
|145
|307
|532
|296
|Total consumer
|(385
|)
|(456
|)
|408
|573
|958
|Other
|5,148
|4,403
|3,803
|9,711
|4,563
|Total
|$
|2,329
|1,713
|7,653
|11,594
|9,265
