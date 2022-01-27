OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly and Annual Earnings and Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $21.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $32.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $106.1 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, as compared to $61.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the prior year. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information regarding the metrics):

 For the Three Months Ended, For the Years Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized):

December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
Return on average assets0.72% 0.78% 1.09% 0.91% 0.55%
Return on average stockholders’ equity5.65  6.05  8.65  7.02  4.20 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a)8.59  9.20  13.43  10.73  6.59 
Efficiency ratio72.04  67.43  59.86  63.50  63.70 
Net interest margin2.99  2.93  2.97  2.93  3.16 

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) measure, excludes the impact of intangible assets and goodwill from both assets and stockholders’ equity. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.


Core earnings1 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $28.5 million and $111.2 million, respectively, or $0.48 and $1.86 per diluted share, respectively. Non-core operations had an adverse impact, net of tax, of $6.8 million and $5.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

 For the Three Months Ended, For the Years Ended,
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,
Core Ratios1 (Annualized):2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
Return on average assets0.95% 0.90% 0.78% 0.95% 0.64%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity11.30  10.62  9.71  11.25  7.77 
Efficiency ratio62.57  62.22  59.69  60.84  57.81 

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Loan Growth: Total loan growth for the quarter was $441.0 million. Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $29.6 million, total loan growth was $470.6 million for the quarter, reflecting record loan originations of $989.0 million and the purchase of a residential loan pool of $82.2 million. The committed loan pipeline remains strong at a record level of $671.0 million.
  • Strengthening Margin: Net interest margin increased to 2.99%, from 2.93% in the prior linked quarter, largely driven by the reduction in excess liquidity to fund loan growth. Cost of deposits decreased two basis points to 0.20%, from 0.22% for the prior linked quarter, reflecting improved deposit quality.
  • Branch Consolidations: The Company consolidated nine branches during the fourth quarter for a total of 67 branches consolidated. The branch consolidation expense was $7.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Average deposits per branch totaled $207.1 million as of December 31, 2021. Additionally, the Company expects to consolidate another 10 branches in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Subordinated Debt: The Company has provided notice to its trustee that it will redeem $35.0 million of subordinated debt due September 30, 2026 as of March 30, 2022. The debt currently carries an interest rate of 4.14% based on a floating rate of three months LIBOR plus 392 basis points.

1 Core earnings, a non-GAAP measure, and ratios derived from core earnings, for the periods presented, excludes merger related expenses, branch consolidation expenses, net loss (gain) on equity investments, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advance prepayment fees, gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the opening credit loss expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model related to the acquisitions of Two River Bancorp (“Two River”) and Country Bank Holding Company, Inc. (“Country Bank”) and the income tax effect of these items, (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures and impact per period.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “During the fourth quarter, OceanFirst delivered exceptional loan growth with $989.0 million of loan originations while maintaining a robust committed pipeline of $671.0 million. This represents strong results from all of our commercial banking teams including our newest groups in Boston and Baltimore, which will add important momentum into 2022.” Mr. Maher added, “All of us at OceanFirst are proud to acknowledge our continued commitment to providing shareholder value as our Board of Directors has declared the Company’s 100th consecutive quarterly cash dividend for common stockholders.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 100th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.17 per share will be paid on February 18, 2022 to common stockholders of record on February 7, 2022. The Board previously declared a quarterly cash dividend on preferred stock of $0.4375 per depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock. This dividend will be paid on February 15, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Results of Operations
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $6.8 million, net of tax, while net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $8.9 million, net of tax. Net income for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $5.1 million, net of tax, and $11.0 million, net of tax, respectively. Core earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $28.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, representing an increase from core earnings of $23.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Core earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $111.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, an increase from $72.2 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the prior year. Core earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased from $26.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the prior linked quarter, which was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $3.6 million, net of tax.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased to $80.6 million, as compared to $77.9 million for the corresponding prior year period. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased to $305.3 million, as compared to $313.0 million for the prior year, as a result of the lower interest rate environment. Average interest-earning assets increased by $280.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, due to securities and loan growth, which was partly funded by the redeployment of excess cash. Average interest-earning assets increased by $512.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior year, primarily concentrated in excess balance sheet liquidity and increased securities. Average loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses, increased by $305.0 million and decreased by $201.0 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to the same prior year periods. Loans receivable, net was $8.58 billion at December 31, 2021, as compared to an average balance of $8.30 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Net interest margin for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 increased to 2.99% and decreased to 2.93%, respectively, from 2.97% and 3.16% for the same prior year periods, respectively. The net interest margin expansion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to the decrease in excess balance sheet liquidity used to fund securities and loan growth. The net interest margin compression for the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to the excess balance sheet liquidity and the lower interest rate environment. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.40% and 0.49%, respectively, from 0.74% and 0.88% in the corresponding prior year periods, respectively, as a result of the lower interest rate environment. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the total cost of deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively, as compared to 0.45% and 0.55% in the same prior year periods, respectively.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased by $3.5 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter, and net interest margin increased to 2.99%, compared to 2.93% for the prior linked quarter. Excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.18% for each of the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, net interest margin increased to 2.81%, from 2.75%. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 3.28%, from 3.24% in the prior linked quarter. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities was 0.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.44% in the prior linked quarter, partly due to maturities of higher-yielding time deposits.

Benefit/Provision for Credit Loss
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the credit loss benefit was $1.6 million and $11.8 million, respectively, as compared to credit loss expense of $4.1 million and $59.4 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods and a credit loss benefit of $3.2 million in the prior linked quarter. The credit loss benefit for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 and the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was influenced by positive trends in the Bank’s asset quality combined with stabilizing trends in economic forecasts, including strong employment levels and modest GDP growth, partly offset by the continuing economic uncertainty related to COVID-19 variants.

Net loan recoveries were $19,000 and $461,000 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.9 million and $18.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods and net loan recoveries of $386,000 in the prior linked quarter. The quarter ended December 31, 2020 included $2.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of under-performing residential and consumer loans. The year ended December 31, 2020 included $14.6 million of charge-offs related to the sale of higher risk commercial loans and $3.3 million of charge-offs related to the sale of under-performing residential and consumer loans. Non-performing loans totaled $18.9 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $23.3 million at September 30, 2021 and $36.4 million at December 31, 2020.

Non-interest Income
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, other income decreased to $9.4 million and $51.9 million, respectively, as compared to $40.6 million and $73.9 million, respectively, for the corresponding prior year periods. Other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 included net losses of $1.3 million and net gains of $7.1 million, respectively, related to non-core operations. Other income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 included $29.6 million and $26.0 million, respectively, of net gains related to non-core operations. The net gain on equity investments was primarily a result of several programs implemented by the Company in 2020 to invest excess liquidity in high quality equity securities with attractive dividend yields which were subsequently sold in 2020 and 2021.

Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income of $370,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to decreases in net gain on sale of loans of $1.2 million and fees and service charges of $636,000, partly offset by an increase in commercial loan swap income of $1.2 million.

Excluding non-core operations, the decrease in other income of $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior year, was primarily due to decreases in commercial loan swap income of $4.0 million and fees and service charges of $2.0 million, partly offset by increases in bankcard services of $1.9 million, due to lower card activity in the prior year period as a result of the pandemic, and income from bank owned life insurance of $408,000.

Excluding non-core operations, other income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased $313,000, as compared to the prior linked quarter, primarily due to an increase in income from bank owned life insurance of $421,000.

Non-interest Expense
Operating expenses decreased to $64.8 million and $226.9 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to $70.9 million and $246.4 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 included $7.7 million and $13.8 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations. Operating expenses for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 included $17.9 million and $37.8 million, respectively, of net expenses related to non-core operations.

Excluding non-core operations, the $4.0 million increase in operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year period, was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $3.7 million, and data processing expense of $3.2 million, partly offset by decreases in professional fees of $1.2 million, other operating expense of $573,000, and equipment expense of $503,000.

Excluding non-core operations, the $4.4 million increase in operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the prior year, was primarily due to increases in compensation and benefits expense of $5.9 million, primarily related to higher benefit costs, data processing expense of $4.1 million, and federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments of $1.3 million, partly offset by decreases in equipment expense of $2.3 million, professional fees of $1.2 million, other operating expense of $1.0 million, marketing expense of $948,000, and amortization of core deposit intangible of $733,000.        

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 increased $2.7 million, as compared to the prior linked quarter. The change was primarily due to an increase in data processing expense of $2.4 million.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $4.1 million and $32.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to $10.4 million and $17.7 million, respectively, for the same prior year periods and $7.4 million for the prior linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 15.3% and 22.6% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to 24.0% and 21.9%, respectively, for the same prior year periods and 23.3% for the prior linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the corresponding prior year periods and prior linked quarter, was primarily due to allocation of taxable income to jurisdictions other than New Jersey, which is tied to our commercial banking strategy, and other tax optimization efforts.

Financial Condition
Total assets increased by $291.3 million to $11.74 billion at December 31, 2021, from $11.45 billion at December 31, 2020. Cash and due from banks decreased by $1.07 billion to $204.9 million at December 31, 2021, from $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020, as excess liquidity was primarily used to fund loan growth and purchase securities. Total debt securities increased by $586.9 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to December 31, 2020. Total loans, excluding PPP loans of $22.9 million and $95.4 million at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, increased by $939.2 million, to $8.60 billion at December 31, 2021, from $7.66 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily due to loan originations and purchases of residential real estate loan pools.

Deposits increased by $305.2 million, to $9.73 billion at December 31, 2021, from $9.43 billion at December 31, 2020. Total deposits, excluding time deposits of $775.0 million at December 31, 2021 and $1.37 billion at December 31, 2020, increased by $903.0 million to $8.96 billion at December 31, 2021, from $8.05 billion at December 31, 2020 as a result of the Company’s efforts to improve the quality of deposits. The loans-to-deposits ratio at December 31, 2021 was 88.6%, as compared to 82.3% at December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $1.52 billion at December 31, 2021, as compared to $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. On June 25, 2021, the Company announced the authorization by the Board of Directors of the 2021 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares, which was approximately 5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased 1,711,484 shares under its stock repurchase programs, at a weighted average cost of $21.07, and there were 3,307,661 shares available for repurchase at December 31, 2021 under the existing stock repurchase programs. Stockholders’ equity per common share increased to $25.63 at December 31, 2021, as compared to $24.57 at December 31, 2020. Tangible common equity per common share increased by 6.3%, to $15.93 at December 31, 2021, as compared to $14.98 at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality
The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $18.9 million at December 31, 2021, as compared to $36.4 million at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans at December 31, 2021 do not include $41.8 million of purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans from prior bank acquisitions. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 257.8% at December 31, 2021, as compared to 166.8% at December 31, 2020. The Company’s level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing and PCD loans, improved to $13.5 million at December 31, 2021, from $34.7 million at December 31, 2020. The Company’s proactive management of higher risk loans in 2020 has proven valuable, as credit trends have steadily improved throughout 2021.

The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.57% of total loans at December 31, 2021, as compared to 0.78% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan credit losses plus the unamortized credit and PCD marks amounted to $67.8 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets and goodwill, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Annual Meeting
The Company also announced today that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The record date for stockholders to vote at the Annual Meeting is April 6, 2022. Additional information regarding virtual access to the meeting will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is 1-844-200-6205, toll free, using the access code 733688. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403, access code 549028, from one hour after the end of the call until April 28, 2022. The conference call will also be available (listen-only) via the Internet by accessing the Company’s Web address: www.oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. The webcast will be available for 90 days.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.7 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C and Boston. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
        
In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, levels of unemployment in the Bank’s lending area, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area, future natural disasters and increases to flood insurance premiums, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, accounting principles and guidelines and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



 

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)

 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$204,949  $981,126  $1,272,134 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 568,255   314,620   183,302 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $1,467 at December 31, 2021, $1,503 at September 30, 2021, and $1,715 at December 31, 2020 (estimated fair value of $1,152,744 at December 31, 2021, $1,143,381 at September 30, 2021, and $968,466 at December 31, 2020) 1,139,193   1,125,382   937,253 
Equity investments 101,155   101,314   107,079 
Restricted equity investments, at cost 53,195   53,017   51,705 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $48,850 at December 31, 2021, $50,153 at September 30, 2021, and $60,735 at December 31, 2020 8,583,352   8,139,961   7,704,857 
Loans held-for-sale    13,428   45,524 
Interest and dividends receivable 32,606   32,512   35,269 
Other real estate owned 106   106   106 
Premises and equipment, net 125,828   123,669   107,094 
Bank owned life insurance 259,207   260,072   265,253 
Assets held for sale 6,229   4,613   5,782 
Goodwill 500,319   500,319   500,319 
Core deposit intangible 18,215   19,558   23,668 
Other assets 147,007   159,991   208,968 
Total assets$11,739,616  $11,829,688  $11,448,313 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Deposits$9,732,816  $9,774,097  $9,427,616 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with retail customers 118,769   143,292   128,454 
Other borrowings 229,141   228,887   235,471 
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 20,305   22,214   17,296 
Other liabilities 122,032   147,949   155,346 
Total liabilities 10,223,063   10,316,439   9,964,183 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,516,553   1,513,249   1,484,130 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$11,739,616  $11,829,688  $11,448,313 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended
 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31,
  2021
  2021
  2020
  2021
  2020
 |--------------------- (Unaudited) ---------------------| (Unaudited)  
Interest income:         
Loans$81,392  $78,889  $84,997  $315,237  $349,221 
Debt securities 5,654   5,040   5,539   22,033   24,116 
Equity investments and other 1,411   1,491   2,026   4,822   6,271 
Total interest income 88,457   85,420   92,562   342,092   379,608 
Interest expense:         
Deposits 5,010   5,379   10,679   25,210   48,290 
Borrowed funds 2,861   2,909   4,032   11,544   18,367 
Total interest expense 7,871   8,288   14,711   36,754   66,657 
Net interest income 80,586   77,132   77,851   305,338   312,951 
Credit loss (benefit) expense (1,573)  (3,179)  4,072   (11,832)  59,404 
Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 82,159   80,311   73,779   317,170   253,547 
Other income:         
Bankcard services revenue 3,308   3,409   3,098   13,360   11,417 
Trust and asset management revenue 562   584   492   2,336   2,052 
Fees and service charges 3,314   2,973   3,950   13,833   15,808 
Net gain (loss) on sales of loans 6   (15)  6,348   3,186   8,278 
Net (loss) gain on equity investments (1,252)  (466)  24,487   7,145   21,214 
Net (loss) gain from other real estate operations (3)  (3)  23   (15)  35 
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,061   1,640   1,798   6,832   6,424 
Commercial loan swap income 1,323   1,588   116   4,095   8,080 
Other 91   173   308   1,159   618 
Total other income 9,410   9,883   40,620   51,931   73,926 
Operating expenses:         
Compensation and employee benefits 31,006   30,730   27,323   120,014   114,155 
Occupancy 5,101   5,005   4,968   20,481   20,782 
Equipment 1,435   1,124   1,938   5,443   7,769 
Marketing 614   496   632   2,169   3,117 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 1,733   1,459   1,859   6,155   4,871 
Data processing 7,774   5,363   4,624   21,570   17,467 
Check card processing 1,170   1,337   1,507   5,182   5,458 
Professional fees 2,726   3,089   3,908   11,043   12,247 
FHLB advance prepayment fees       13,333      14,257 
Amortization of core deposit intangible 1,343   1,354   1,526   5,453   6,186 
Branch consolidation expense 7,286   4,014   3,336   12,337   7,623 
Merger related expenses 451   225   1,194   1,503   15,947 
Other operating expense 4,195   4,477   4,768   15,510   16,552 
Total operating expenses 64,834   58,673   70,916   226,860   246,431 
Income before provision for income taxes 26,735   31,521   43,483   142,241   81,042 
Provision for income taxes 4,078   7,354   10,419   32,165   17,733 
Net income 22,657   24,167   33,064   110,076   63,309 
Dividends on preferred shares 1,004   1,004   1,004   4,016   2,097 
Net income available to common stockholders$21,653  $23,163  $32,060  $106,060  $61,212 
Basic earnings per share$0.37  $0.40  $0.53  $1.79  $1.02 
Diluted earnings per share$0.37  $0.39  $0.54  $1.78  $1.02 
Average basic shares outstanding 58,801   59,311   59,961   59,406   59,919 
Average diluted shares outstanding 59,044   59,515   60,057   59,649   60,072 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)

LOANS RECEIVABLE  At
   December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
   2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Commercial:                    
Commercial and industrial  $449,224  $457,674  $474,919  $498,245  $470,656 
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied  1,055,065   1,123,973   1,045,514   1,066,351   1,145,065 
Commercial real estate - investor  4,378,061   3,922,983   3,836,230   3,804,351   3,491,464 
Total commercial   5,882,350   5,504,630   5,356,663   5,368,947   5,107,185 
Consumer:            
Residential real estate   2,479,701   2,401,240   2,168,545   2,189,348   2,309,459 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer  260,819   275,962   295,582   314,242   339,462 
Total consumer   2,740,520   2,677,202   2,464,127   2,503,590   2,648,921 
Total loans   8,622,870   8,181,832   7,820,790   7,872,537   7,756,106 
Deferred origination costs (fees), net  9,332   8,282   7,437   8,029   9,486 
Allowance for loan credit losses   (48,850)  (50,153)  (53,876)  (59,976)  (60,735)
Loans receivable, net  $8,583,352  $8,139,961  $7,774,351  $7,820,590  $7,704,857 
Mortgage loans serviced for others $60,447  $64,840  $68,778  $74,037  $95,789 
 At December 31, 2021 Average Yield           
Loan pipeline (1):            
Commercial3.65% $539,426  $482,942  $463,388  $154,946  $210,024 
Residential real estate3.03   123,211   160,070   153,798   178,352   151,152 
Home equity loans and lines4.41   8,381   8,420   11,369   11,031   6,630 
Total3.55% $671,018  $651,432  $628,555  $344,329  $367,806 


 For the Three Months Ended 
   September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 
 December 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 
 Average Yield           
Loan originations:            
Commercial3.28% $780,464  $585,667  $259,163 (2)$547,591 (2)$173,715  
Residential real estate3.01   195,942 (3) 174,365 (3) 173,354   189,942   222,780  
Home equity loans and lines4.05   12,552   11,782   14,870   10,278   13,435  
Total3.24% $988,958  $771,814  $447,387  $747,811  $409,930  
 Loans sold  $649  $1,756  $29,556  $67,500  $56,126 (4)


 (1)Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
 (2)Excludes loans originated through the PPP of $13 million and $60 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
 (3)Excludes residential real estate loan pool purchases of $82.2 million and $219.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
 (4)Excludes the sale of PPP loans of $298.1 million, higher risk commercial loans of $64.8 million, net of charge-offs and under-performing residential and home equity loans and lines of $10.5 million, net of charge-offs, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.


DEPOSITS At
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Type of Account                    
Non-interest-bearing $2,412,056  $2,467,952  $2,505,355  $2,417,935  $2,133,195 
Interest-bearing checking  4,201,736   4,013,565   3,628,741   3,623,132   3,646,866 
Money market  736,090   816,691   734,320   782,459   783,521 
Savings  1,607,933   1,620,447   1,590,441   1,568,528   1,491,251 
Time deposits  775,001   855,442   956,429   1,110,758   1,372,783 
Total deposits $9,732,816  $9,774,097  $9,415,286  $9,502,812  $9,427,616 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)

 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
ASSET QUALITY2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Non-performing loans:                   
Commercial and industrial$299  $354  $1,566  $1,616  $1,551 
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 8,687   8,997   11,527   11,676   13,054 
Commercial real estate - investor 2,021   6,904   10,549   12,366   10,660 
Residential real estate 6,094   5,484   6,114   6,398   8,642 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 1,847   1,605   1,924   2,072   2,503 
Total non-performing loans 18,948   23,344   31,680   34,128   36,410 
Other real estate owned 106   106   106   106   106 
Total non-performing assets$19,054  $23,450  $31,786  $34,234  $36,516 
PCD loans (1)$41,817  $41,372  $40,064  $44,421  $48,488 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days$13,546  $6,647  $5,313  $16,477  $34,683 
Troubled debt restructurings:         
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)$10,974  $9,617  $9,803  $4,785  $5,158 
Performing 12,320   9,661   10,311   11,466   12,009 
Total troubled debt restructurings$23,294  $19,278  $20,114  $16,251  $17,167 
Allowance for loan credit losses$48,850  $50,153  $53,876  $59,976  $60,735 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (2) 0.57%  0.61%  0.69%  0.76%  0.78%
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans (2) 257.81   214.84   170.06   175.74   166.81 
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.22   0.29   0.41   0.43   0.47 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.16   0.20   0.28   0.30   0.32 


 (1)PCD loans are not included in non-performing loans, troubled debt restructurings or delinquent loans totals as such loans are marked to fair value at the time of acquisition.
 (2)Loans acquired from prior bank acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $18.9 million, $21.3 million, $23.6 million, $25.7 million, and $28.0 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.


NET LOAN RECOVERIES (CHARGE-OFFS)For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30,
 March 31,
 December 31,
 
 2021 2021 2021
 2021
 2020
 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs):                    
Loan charge-offs$(92) $(163) $(420) $(356) $(3,220) 
Recoveries on loans 111   549   196   636   278  
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)$19  $386  $(224) $280  $(2,942)(1)
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average total loans (annualized)NM*  NM*   0.01% NM*   0.15% 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs) detail:               
Commercial$(24) $(33) $(304) $126  $(775) 
Residential real estate 21   280      (203)  (1,731) 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer 22   139   80   357   (436) 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)$19  $386  $(224) $280  $(2,942)(1)


 (1)Included in net loan charge-offs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $2.3 million related to under-performing residential and consumer loans sold.
 *Not meaningful


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$        698,652  $        300          0.17% $        1,053,797  $        441          0.17% $        1,223,472  $        341          0.11%
Securities (2)         1,710,143           6,765          1.57           1,542,630           6,090          1.57           1,209,543           7,224          2.38 
Loans receivable, net (3)                 
Commercial         5,635,642           57,829          4.07           5,361,472           55,387         4.10           5,271,633           58,776          4.44 
Residential real estate         2,430,635           20,454          3.37           2,260,673           20,076          3.55           2,420,494           21,530          3.56 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer         273,007           3,109          4.52           289,011           3,426          4.70           351,920           4,691          5.30 
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees         (41,889)          —           —           (46,436)          —          —           (51,682)          —          — 
Loans receivable, net         8,297,395           81,392          3.89           7,864,720           78,889          3.98           7,992,365           84,997          4.23 
Total interest-earning assets         10,706,190           88,457          3.28           10,461,147           85,420          3.24           10,425,380           92,562          3.53 
Non-interest-earning assets         1,247,420               1,276,890               1,322,112     
Total assets$        11,953,610      $        11,738,037      $        11,747,492     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing checking$        4,249,001           2,851          0.27% $        3,841,475           2,854          0.29% $        3,601,814           4,836          0.53%
Money market         790,471           282          0.14           767,854           245          0.13           766,866           586          0.30 
Savings         1,611,522           141          0.03           1,609,197           146          0.04           1,489,853           240          0.06 
Time deposits         819,025           1,736          0.84           904,384           2,134          0.94           1,437,770           5,017          1.39 
Total         7,470,019           5,010          0.27           7,122,910           5,379          0.30           7,296,303           10,679          0.58 
FHLB advances         —           —          —           —           —          —           204,880           779          1.51 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase         132,520           50          0.15           142,494           51          0.14           143,385           154          0.43 
Other borrowings         228,980           2,811          4.87           228,695           2,858          4.96           242,030           3,099          5.09 
Total borrowings         361,500           2,861          3.14           371,189           2,909          3.11           590,295           4,032          2.72 
Total interest-bearing liabilities         7,831,519           7,871          0.40           7,494,099           8,288          0.44           7,886,598           14,711          0.74 
Non-interest-bearing deposits         2,467,588               2,576,123               2,209,532     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities         134,527               148,327               176,274     
Total liabilities         10,433,634               10,218,549               10,272,404     
Stockholders’ equity         1,519,976               1,519,488               1,475,088     
Total liabilities and equity$        11,953,610      $        11,738,037      $        11,747,492     
Net interest income  $        80,586      $        77,132      $        77,851   
Net interest rate spread (4)            2.88%             2.80%             2.79%
Net interest margin (5)            2.99%             2.93%             2.97%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)            0.20%             0.22%             0.45%


 For the Year Ended
 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
(dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$        969,982  $        1,258          0.13% $        613,971  $        1,034          0.17%
Securities (2)         1,517,649           25,597          1.69           1,159,764           29,353          2.53 
Loans receivable, net (3)           
Commercial         5,362,265           221,144          4.12           5,299,813           236,749          4.47 
Residential real estate         2,309,790           79,696          3.45           2,465,740           93,120          3.78 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer         298,193           14,397          4.83           390,421           19,352          4.96 
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees         (48,637)          —          —           (33,343)          —          — 
Loans receivable, net         7,921,611           315,237          3.98           8,122,631           349,221          4.30 
Total interest-earning assets         10,409,242           342,092          3.29           9,896,366           379,608          3.84 
Non-interest-earning assets         1,260,079               1,310,474     
Total assets$        11,669,321      $        11,206,840     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing checking$        3,878,465           13,400          0.35% $        3,168,889           19,395          0.61%
Money market         769,157           1,105          0.14           677,554           2,902          0.43 
Savings         1,581,472           631          0.04           1,449,982           2,505          0.17 
Time deposits         985,328           10,074          1.02           1,531,857           23,488          1.53 
Total         7,214,422           25,210          0.35           6,828,282           48,290          0.71 
FHLB advances         —           —          —           413,290           7,018          1.70 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase         134,939           253          0.19           125,500           562          0.45 
Other borrowings         228,600           11,291          4.94           207,386           10,787          5.20 
Total borrowings         363,539           11,544          3.18           746,176           18,367          2.46 
Total interest-bearing liabilities         7,577,961           36,754          0.49           7,574,458           66,657          0.88 
Non-interest-bearing deposits         2,429,547               2,031,100     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities         151,950               144,571     
Total liabilities         10,159,458               9,750,129     
Stockholders’ equity         1,509,863               1,456,711     
Total liabilities and equity$        11,669,321      $        11,206,840     
Net interest income  $        305,338      $        312,951   
Net interest rate spread (4)            2.80%             2.96%
Net interest margin (5)            2.93%             3.16%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)            0.26%             0.55%


 (1)Average yields and costs are annualized.
 (2)Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
 (3)Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held for sale and non-performing loans.
 (4)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
 (5)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Selected Financial Condition Data:                   
Total assets$11,739,616  $11,829,688  $11,483,901  $11,577,472  $11,448,313 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 568,255   314,620   249,330   268,511   183,302 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses 1,139,193   1,125,382   1,146,735   1,082,326   937,253 
Equity investments 101,155   101,314   90,917   50,159   107,079 
Restricted equity investments, at cost 53,195   53,017   52,519   52,199   51,705 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 8,583,352   8,139,961   7,774,351   7,820,590   7,704,857 
Deposits 9,732,816   9,774,097   9,415,286   9,502,812   9,427,616 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 347,910   372,179   370,039   362,641   363,925 
Stockholders’ equity 1,516,553   1,513,249   1,508,789   1,498,719   1,484,130 
          
 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Selected Operating Data:         
Interest income$88,457  $85,420  $83,341  $84,874  $92,562 
Interest expense 7,871   8,288   9,325   11,270   14,711 
Net interest income 80,586   77,132   74,016   73,604   77,851 
Credit loss (benefit) expense (1,573)  (3,179)  (6,460)  (620)  4,072 
Net interest income after credit loss (benefit) expense 82,159   80,311   80,476   74,224   73,779 
Other income (excluding net (loss) gain on equity investments and gain on sale of PPP loans) 10,662   10,349   11,227   12,548   11,032 
Net (loss) gain on equity investments (1,252)  (466)  576   8,287   24,487 
Gain on sale of PPP loans             5,101 
Operating expenses (excluding FHLB advance prepayment fees, branch consolidation and merger related expenses) 57,097   54,434   51,198   50,291   53,053 
FHLB advance prepayment fees             13,333 
Branch consolidation expense 7,286   4,014   26   1,011   3,336 
Merger related expenses 451   225   446   381   1,194 
Income before provision for income taxes 26,735   31,521   40,609   43,376   43,483 
Provision for income taxes 4,078   7,354   10,054   10,679   10,419 
Net income$22,657  $24,167  $30,555  $32,697  $33,064 
Net income available to common stockholders$21,653  $23,163  $29,551  $31,693  $32,060 
Diluted earnings per share$0.37  $0.39  $0.49  $0.53  $0.54 
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income$3,610  $3,644  $2,835  $3,650  $6,186 
          
 At or For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1):         
Performance Ratios (Annualized):         
Return on average assets (2) 0.72%  0.78%  1.03%  1.12%  1.09%
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3) 0.75   0.82   1.08   1.18   1.14 
Return on average stockholders' equity (2) 5.65   6.05   7.88   8.59   8.65 
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3) 8.59   9.20   12.07   13.22   13.43 
Stockholders' equity to total assets 12.92   12.79   13.14   12.95   12.96 
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (3) 8.89   8.78   9.01   8.83   8.79 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.40   8.29   8.50   8.33   8.28 
Net interest rate spread 2.88   2.80   2.75   2.78   2.79 
Net interest margin 2.99   2.93   2.89   2.93   2.97 
Operating expenses to average assets (2) 2.15   1.98   1.80   1.83   2.40 
Efficiency ratio (2) (4) 72.04   67.43   60.21   54.73   59.86 
Loans-to-deposits 88.60   83.71   83.06   82.84   82.27 
                    
             At or For the Year Ended December 31,
             2021 2020
Performance Ratios:                   
Return on average assets (2)             0.91%  0.55%
Return on average tangible assets (2) (3)             0.95   0.57 
Return on average stockholders' equity (2)             7.02   4.20 
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (2) (3)             10.73   6.59 
Net interest rate spread             2.80   2.96 
Net interest margin             2.93   3.16 
Operating expenses to average assets (2)             1.94   2.20 
Efficiency ratio (2) (4)             63.50   63.70 
          
 At or For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020
Trust and Asset Management:         
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)$287,404  $274,807  $278,785  $274,172  $245,175 
Nest Egg AUA/M 428,558   423,563   425,921   410,497   398,174 
Total AUA/M 715,962   698,370   704,706   684,669   643,349 
Per Share Data:         
Cash dividends per common share$0.17  $0.17  $0.17  $0.17  $0.17 
Stockholders’ equity per common share at end of period 25.63   25.47   25.22   24.84   24.57 
Tangible common equity per common share at end of period (3) 15.93   15.78   15.58   15.26   14.98 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 59,175,046   59,417,266   59,834,018   60,329,504   60,392,043 
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period 57,370   57,370   57,370   57,370   57,370 
Number of full-service customer facilities: 47   58   58   62   62 
Quarterly Average Balances         
Total securities$1,710,143  $1,542,630  $1,501,484  $1,311,683  $1,209,543 
Loans receivable, net 8,297,395   7,864,720   7,788,919   7,729,798   7,992,365 
Total interest-earning assets 10,706,190   10,461,147   10,282,888   10,180,392   10,425,380 
Total goodwill and core deposit intangible 519,401   520,765   522,122   523,499   525,511 
Total assets 11,953,610   11,738,037   11,539,732   11,439,501   11,747,439 
Time deposits 819,025   904,384   1,002,086   1,221,123   1,437,770 
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 9,937,607   9,699,033   9,507,392   9,425,609   9,505,835 
Total borrowed funds 361,500   371,189   363,531   357,812   590,295 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,831,519   7,494,099   7,408,720   7,571,148   7,886,598 
Non-interest bearing deposits 2,467,588   2,576,123   2,462,203   2,212,273   2,209,532 
Stockholders’ equity 1,519,976   1,519,488   1,504,035   1,495,580   1,475,088 
Tangible stockholders’ equity 1,000,575   998,723   981,913   972,081   949,577 
Quarterly Yields         
Total securities 1.57%  1.57%  1.62%  2.07%  2.38%
Loans receivable, net 3.89   3.98   3.97   4.09   4.23 
Total interest-earning assets 3.28   3.24   3.25   3.38   3.53 
Time deposits 0.84   0.94   1.03   1.21   1.39 
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 0.20   0.22   0.27   0.37   0.45 
Total borrowed funds 3.14   3.11   3.31   3.14   2.72 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.40   0.44   0.50   0.60   0.74 
Net interest spread 2.88   2.80   2.75   2.78   2.79 
Net interest margin 2.99   2.93   2.89   2.93   2.97 


 (1)With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
 (2)Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
 (3)Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude intangible assets related to goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill, core deposit intangible and preferred equity.
 (4)Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
 For the Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020
Core Earnings:                   
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$21,653  $23,163  $29,551  $31,693  $32,060 
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:         
Merger related expenses 451   225   446   381   1,194 
Branch consolidation expense 7,286 (1)  4,014   26   1,011   3,336 
Net loss (gain) on equity investments 1,252   466   (576)  (8,287)  (24,487)
FHLB advance prepayment fees             13,333 
Gain on sale of PPP loans             (5,101)
Income tax (benefit) expense on items (2,144)  (1,138)  26   1,666   2,832 
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)$28,498  $26,730  $29,473  $26,464  $23,167 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.48  $0.45  $0.49  $0.44  $0.39 
          
Core Ratios (Annualized):         
Return on average assets 0.95%  0.90%  1.02%  0.94%  0.78%
Return on average tangible assets 0.99   0.95   1.07   0.98   0.82 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 11.30   10.62   12.04   11.04   9.71 
Efficiency ratio 62.57   62.22   60.06   58.37   59.69 
(1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
                    
             For the Years Ended December 31,
             2021 2020
Core Earnings:                   
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)            $106,060  $61,212 
Add (less) non-recurring and non-core items:                   
Merger related expenses             1,503   15,947 
Branch consolidation expense             12,337 (1)  7,623 
Net gain on equity investments             (7,145)  (20,911)
FHLB advance prepayment fees                14,257 
Gain on sale of PPP loans                (5,101)
Two River and Country Bank opening credit loss expense under the CECL model                2,447 
Income tax benefit on items             (1,590)  (3,288)
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)            $111,165  $72,186 
Core diluted earnings per share            $1.86  $1.20 
                    
Core Ratios:                   
Return on average assets             0.95%  0.64%
Return on average tangible assets             1.00   0.68 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity             11.25   7.77 
Efficiency ratio             60.84   57.81 
(1) Includes $2.0 million of gains related to the sale of two branches for the year ended December 31, 2021.
          
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2021  2021  2021  2021  2020
Tangible Equity:         
Total stockholders' equity$1,516,553  $1,513,249  $1,508,789  $1,498,719  $1,484,130 
Less:         
Goodwill 500,319   500,319   500,319   500,319   500,319 
Core deposit intangible 18,215   19,558   20,912   22,273   23,668 
Tangible stockholders’ equity 998,019   993,372   987,558   976,127   960,143 
Less:         
Preferred stock 55,527   55,527   55,527   55,527   55,527 
Tangible common equity$942,492  $937,845  $932,031  $920,600  $904,616 
          
Tangible Assets:         
Total assets$11,739,616  $11,829,688  $11,483,901  $11,577,472  $11,448,313 
Less:         
Goodwill 500,319   500,319   500,319   500,319   500,319 
Core deposit intangible 18,215   19,558   20,912   22,273   23,668 
Tangible assets$11,221,082  $11,309,811  $10,962,670  $11,054,880  $10,924,326 
          
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.89%  8.78%  9.01%  8.83%  8.79%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.40%  8.29%  8.50%  8.33%  8.28%
          

