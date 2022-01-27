California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Oakland, California, UNITED STATES

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was consistent with the third quarter of 2021 and represented an increase of $1.4 million, or 78%, compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net income was $13.4 million which represented an increase of $9.1 million, or 211%, compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $0.39 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, diluted earnings per share of $1.61 compared to $0.53 for the same period in 2020.

“Our fourth quarter performance completed a year in which we delivered on all of the goals we set to continue enhancing the value of our franchise,” Steven Shelton, President and CEO of California BanCorp. “Our successful new business development efforts enabled us to surpass $2 billion in total assets during 2021 despite the runoff of PPP loans. Our balance sheet growth produced a strong increase in revenue that enabled us to continue realizing more operating leverage, improve our level of profitability, and grow our book value per share by 10% in 2021. During the fourth quarter, we had 33% annualized loan growth, excluding PPP loans, which was our highest level of growth in 2021 and reflects our continued success in taking market share in our targeted industries and asset classes. We believe we are very well positioned to deliver another strong performance in 2022. Our markets are healthy and showing increasing loan demand, our business development efforts continue to generate consistent growth in loans and low-cost deposits, and the composition of our balance sheet with a high percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits, variable rate loans, and cash and cash equivalents positions us well to benefit from higher interest rates. We believe that the combination of our continued balance sheet growth, asset sensitivity, and improving operating efficiencies should result in further improvement in our core earnings power and profitability in 2022.”

“We continue to strike an effective balance between new business development and prudent risk management, as we are generating strong balance sheet growth while maintaining outstanding asset quality and our targeted level of interest rate sensitivity,” said Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “As we start 2022, we continue to have strong capital and liquidity positions to support the profitable growth of the Company.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021

  • Net income of $3.2 million and $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million and $0.39 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $15.0 million decreased $182,000, or 1%, compared to $15.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $708,000 to net interest income compared to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Provision for loan losses of $504,000 increased $204,000, or 68%, primarily as a result of growth in the loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.6 million decreased $100,000, or 1%, compared to $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower headcount during the quarter resulting from the impact of the current competitive labor market.

Profitability - twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020

  • Net income of $13.4 million and $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million and $0.53 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $58.9 million increased $10.0 million, or 20%, compared to $48.9 million in the prior year.
  • Net fees from PPP loans contributed $5.5 million to net interest income compared to $3.3 million in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $4.9 million primarily due to a charge-off recognized in the second quarter of 2020 related to a legacy problem loan as well as our continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $46.0 million compared to $45.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Financial Position – December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021

  • Total assets decreased by $34.1 million, or 2%, to $2.02 billion.
  • Total gross loans increased by $74.7 million, or 6% to $1.38 billion. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the fourth quarter by $99.6 million, or 8%, to $1.30 billion.
  • Total deposits decreased by $61.9 million, or 4%, to $1.68 billion. Average deposits increased $41.1 million, or 2%, to $1.76 billion.
  • Borrowing arrangements increased by $21.9 million, or 16%, to $160.4 million.
  • Capital ratios remained strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.23%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.62% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.75%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $14.0 million, an increase of $126,000, or 1%, over $13.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 9%, over $12.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a higher yield on loans as a result of new loan originations replacing the PPP loans that were forgiven during the current quarter, combined with growth in other earning assets due to excess liquidity.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $54.7 million, an increase of $9.8 million, or 22% over $44.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of growth in earning assets and amortization of fees received on PPP loans offset, in part, by a decline in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

The Company’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.81% compared to 2.87% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to excess liquidity and a decline in accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA. The increase in margin compared to the fourth quarter one year ago was primarily due to higher recognition of accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA, offset in part by a decrease in short-term interest rates.

The Company’s net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 2.89% compared to 2.76% for the same period in 2020. The increase in margin compared to the prior year was primarily due to an increase in fees recognized on PPP loans, partially offset by a decrease in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 was $994,000, $1.3 million and $916,000, respectively. The decrease in noninterest income from the prior quarter was primarily due to prepayment penalties on loans recognized during the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increase in service charges and other fees.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income was $4.2 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period of 2020. The increase in non-interest income from the prior year was primarily the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $15.0 million, $15.1 million, and $13.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $58.9 million and $48.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 was $10.0 million, $10.5 million, and $10.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of increased deferred loan origination costs associated with the growth in the loan portfolio. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expenses for the fourth and third quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 were $11.6 million, $11.7 million, and $11.6 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $40.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $37.8 million for the same period of 2020. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $46.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and $45.7 million for the same period in 2020 which reflects the Company’s continued focus on managing expenses and leveraging the recent investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 66.90%, 69.42%, and 76.15% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 68.65% and 77.27%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.02 billion as of December 31, 2021, represented a decrease of $34.1 million, or 2%, compared to $2.05 billion at September 30, 2021 and an increase of $109.2 million, or 6%, compared to $1.91 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total assets from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a reduction in liquidity resulting from the seasonal outflow of deposits related to tax planning distributions made by certain commercial clients, partially offset by growth in the loan and investment portfolios. The year-over-year increase in total assets was primarily due to excess liquidity generated from growth in the deposit portfolio as the result of funding additional PPP loans combined with organic growth.

Total gross loans increased by $74.7 million, or 6%, to $1.38 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021 and increased by $7.6 million, or 1%, compared to $1.37 billion at December 31, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $46.1 million and $33.0 million, respectively, due to organic growth. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company purchased, net of discount, $22.7 million of residential solar loans. Partially offsetting these increases within the total loan portfolio, SBA loans decreased by $25.7 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $59.7 million and $146.5 million, respectively, due to organic growth. The Company also purchased two portfolios of residential solar loans totaling approximately $42.7 million, net of discount. Partially offsetting these increases within the total loan portfolio, SBA loans decreased by $236.2 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $491.3 million in loans. Approximately $418.8 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of December 31, 2021.

Total deposits decreased by $61.9 million, or 4%, to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021, from $1.74 billion at September 30, 2021 and increased by $147.9 million, or 10%, over $1.53 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a reduction in noninterest- bearing demand deposits of $19.4 million and a reduction in money market and savings deposits of $32.6 million.

Compared to the same period last year, deposit growth was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand and money market deposits as the result of funding PPP loans combined with organic growth. Noninterest-bearing deposits, consisting primarily of commercial business operating accounts, represented 46% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 45% at September 30, 2021 and 44% at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had borrowing arrangements, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, of $106.4 million compared to $79.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $189.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in borrowings during the fourth quarter of 2021 was comprised primarily of a $50.0 million short-term FHLB advance, partially offset by a $23.1 million reduction in PPPLF activity.

Asset Quality:

The provision for loan losses increased to $504,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $300,000 for the third quarter of 2021 and decreased from $700,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loan recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $6,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, compared to net recoveries of $31,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, in the third quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $26,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, in the fourth quarter 2020.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.01% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.06% at September 30, 2021 and 0.01% at December 31, 2020, with non-performing loans of $232,000, $1.2 million, and $234,000 respectively, on those dates. The decrease in NPAs at December 31, 2021 compared to the September 30, 2021 primarily related to one commercial real estate loan that was paid off in full by the borrower.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $510,000 to $14.1 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $13.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and decreased by $30,000 compared to $14.1 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of growth in the loan portfolio throughout the core segments of our business. The allowance as a percentage of total loans in the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 remained consistent and reflects the Company’s continued assessment of the qualitative reserves in response to general macroeconomic impacts related to COVID-19 combined with continued strong credit quality.

Capital Adequacy:

At December 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled $150.8 million compared to $147.2 million at September 30, 2021 and $136.4 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.75%, 8.62%, and 7.23%, respectively, were all substantially above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
President and Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
Senior Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we expect to file with the SEC during the first quarter of 2022, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic and financial disruptions that have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it is possible that the U.S. and other major economies experience or continue to experience a prolonged recession, which could materially and adversely affect our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
                
      Change    Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 $ %  Q4 2020 $ %
                
Interest income $15,543  $15,539  $4  0%  $14,748  $795  5%
Interest expense  1,576   1,698   (122) -7%   1,985   (409) -21%
Net interest income  13,967   13,841   126  1%   12,763   1,204  9%
                
Provision for loan losses  504   300   204  68%   700   (196) -28%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  13,463   13,541   (78) -1%   12,063   1,400  12%
                
Non-interest income  994   1,302   (308) -24%   916   78  9%
Non-interest expense  10,009   10,513   (504) -5%   10,416   (407) -4%
Income before income taxes  4,448   4,330   118  3%   2,563   1,885  74%
                
Income tax expense  1,267   1,114   153  14%   778   489  63%
Net income $3,181  $3,216  $(35) -1%  $1,785  $1,396  78%
                
Diluted earnings per share $0.38  $0.39  $(0.01) -3%  $0.22  $0.16  73%
                
Net interest margin  2.81%  2.87% -6 Basis Points   2.66% +15 Basis Points
                
Efficiency ratio  66.90%  69.42% -252 Basis Points   76.15% -925 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
    Change       
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:  2021   2020  $ %       
                
Interest income $61,293  $53,019  $8,274  16%       
Interest expense  6,563   8,102   (1,539) -19%       
Net interest income  54,730   44,917   9,813  22%       
                
Provision for loan losses  4   4,880   (4,876) -100%       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  54,726   40,037   14,689  37%       
                
Non-interest income  4,173   4,012   161  4%       
Non-interest expense  40,437   37,809   2,628  7%       
Income before income taxes  18,462   6,240   12,222  196%       
                
Income tax expense  5,094   1,937   3,157  163%       
Net income $13,368  $4,303  $9,065  211%       
                
Diluted earnings per share $1.61  $0.53  $1.08  204%       
                
Net interest margin  2.89%  2.76% +13 Basis Points       
                
Efficiency ratio  68.65%  77.27% -862 Basis Points       
                


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
                
      Change    Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 $ %  Q4 2020 $ %
                
Total assets $2,014,996  $2,049,079  $(34,083) -2%  $1,905,779  $109,217  6%
Gross loans  1,376,649   1,301,972   74,677  6%   1,369,070   7,579  1%
Deposits  1,680,138   1,742,054   (61,916) -4%   1,532,206   147,932  10%
Tangible equity  143,241   139,715   3,526  3%   128,856   14,385  11%
                
Tangible book value per share $17.37  $16.93  $0.44  3%  $15.77  $1.60  10%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  7.11%  6.82% +29 Basis Points   6.76% +35 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  81.94%  74.74% +720 Basis Points   89.35% -741 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  45.90%  45.39% +51 Basis Points   43.93% +197 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
                
                
QUARTERLY AVERAGE     Change    Change
HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 $ %  Q4 2020 $ %
                
Total assets $2,054,490  $1,985,894  $68,596  3%  $1,993,661  $60,829  3%
Total earning assets  1,971,558   1,912,697   58,861  3%   1,910,656   60,902  3%
Gross loans  1,330,044   1,316,080   13,964  1%   1,375,664   (45,620) -3%
Deposits  1,759,592   1,718,525   41,067  2%   1,516,441   243,151  16%
Tangible equity  142,118   138,833   3,285  2%   127,981   14,137  11%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  6.92%  6.99% -7 Basis Points   6.42% +50 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  75.59%  76.58% -99 Basis Points   90.72% -1,513 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  45.24%  45.17% +7 Basis Points   44.68% +56 Basis Points
                
                
                
                
                
                
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE     Change       
HIGHLIGHTS:  2021   2020  $ %       
                
Total assets $1,968,884  $1,713,416  $255,468  15%       
Total earning assets  1,891,234   1,629,615   261,619  16%       
Gross loans  1,368,960   1,219,324   149,636  12%       
Deposits  1,664,352   1,308,564   355,788  27%       
Tangible equity  136,623   126,343   10,280  8%       
                
Tangible equity / total assets  6.94%  7.37% -43 Basis Points       
Gross loans / total deposits  82.25%  93.18% -1,093 Basis Points       
              
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  44.93%  43.31% +162 Basis Points       
                


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20
           
           
Balance, beginning of period $13,571  $13,240  $14,577  $14,111  $13,385 
Provision for loan losses, quarterly  504   300   (1,100)  300   700 
Charge-offs, quarterly  -   -   (278)  -   - 
Recoveries, quarterly  6   31   41   166   26 
Balance, end of period $14,081  $13,571  $13,240  $14,577  $14,111 
           
           
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20
           
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234 
Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming loans $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234 
           
Loans restructured and in compliance with modified terms  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234 
           
           
Nonperforming loans by asset type:          
Commercial $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Real estate other  -   1,000   1,000   -   - 
Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   - 
SBA  232   233   234   234   234 
Other  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming loans $232  $1,233  $1,234  $234  $234 
           
           
           
           
ASSET QUALITY: 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20
           
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans  1.02%  1.04%  0.98%  0.99%  1.03%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans  6069.40%  1100.65%  1072.93%  6229.49%  6030.34%
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.01%  0.06%  0.07%  0.01%  0.01%
Nonperforming loans / gross loans  0.02%  0.09%  0.09%  0.02%  0.02%
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  -0.00%  -0.00%  0.02%  -0.01%  -0.00%
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
           
           
  Three months ended Twelve months ended
  12/31/21 09/30/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans $14,520  $14,870  $14,305  $58,677  $51,401 
Federal funds sold  216   199   131   587   685 
Investment securities  807   470   312   2,029   933 
Total interest income  15,543   15,539   14,748   61,293   53,019 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits  937   1,152   1,359   4,418   6,341 
Other  639   546   626   2,145   1,761 
Total interest expense  1,576   1,698   1,985   6,563   8,102 
           
Net interest income  13,967   13,841   12,763   54,730   44,917 
Provision for loan losses  504   300   700   4   4,880 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  13,463   13,541   12,063   54,726   40,037 
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and other fees  1,038   905   662   3,222   2,949 
Other non-interest income  (44)  397   254   951   1,063 
Total non-interest income  994   1,302   916   4,173   4,012 
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits  6,370   6,920   7,072   26,031   22,122 
Premises and equipment  1,320   1,372   1,125   5,098   4,755 
Other  2,319   2,221   2,219   9,308   10,932 
Total non-interest expense  10,009   10,513   10,416   40,437   37,809 
           
Income before income taxes  4,448   4,330   2,563   18,462   6,240 
Income taxes  1,267   1,114   778   5,094   1,937 
           
NET INCOME $3,181  $3,216  $1,785  $13,368  $4,303 
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic earnings per share $0.39  $0.39  $0.22  $1.63  $0.53 
Diluted earnings per share $0.38  $0.39  $0.22  $1.61  $0.53 
Average common shares outstanding  8,255,340   8,244,154   8,152,052   8,222,749   8,131,325 
Average common and equivalent shares outstanding  8,342,032   8,310,799   8,203,931   8,292,942   8,169,082 
           
PERFORMANCE MEASURES          
Return on average assets  0.61%  0.64%  0.36%  0.68%  0.25%
Return on average equity  8.43%  8.72%  5.25%  9.27%  3.22%
Return on average tangible equity  8.88%  9.19%  5.55%  9.78%  3.41%
Efficiency ratio  66.90%  69.42%  76.15%  68.65%  77.27%
           


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
  12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20
           
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $4,539  $22,424  $26,159  $18,475  $22,485 
Federal funds sold  465,917   578,626   366,347   342,305   396,032 
Investment securities  103,278   82,108   61,142   58,105   55,093 
Loans:          
Commercial  474,281   428,169   425,643   439,044   414,548 
Real estate other  697,212   664,202   616,451   573,520   550,690 
Real estate construction and land  43,194   41,312   41,558   45,550   37,193 
SBA  81,403   107,096   204,734   364,273   317,564 
Other  80,559   61,193   64,253   47,926   49,075 
Loans, gross  1,376,649   1,301,972   1,352,639   1,470,313   1,369,070 
Unearned fee income  1,688   760   (629)  (1,569)  523 
Allowance for loan losses  (14,081)  (13,571)  (13,240)  (14,577)  (14,111)
Loans, net  1,364,256   1,289,161   1,338,770   1,454,167   1,355,482 
Premises and equipment, net  4,405   4,227   5,089   5,452   5,778 
Bank owned life insurance  24,412   24,247   24,085   23,920   23,718 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,513   7,524   7,534   7,544   7,554 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 40,676   40,762   39,937   37,620   39,637 
Total assets $2,014,996  $2,049,079  $1,869,063  $1,947,588  $1,905,779 
           
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:          
Demand noninterest-bearing $771,205  $790,646  $791,580  $742,574  $673,100 
Demand interest-bearing  37,250   39,679   36,268   33,022   34,869 
Money market and savings  717,480   750,112   674,390   670,517   623,603 
Time  154,203   161,617   177,534   183,602   200,634 
Total deposits  1,680,138   1,742,054   1,679,772   1,629,715   1,532,206 
           
Junior subordinated debt securities  54,028   59,009   24,745   24,729   24,994 
Other borrowings  106,387   79,536   -   134,819   189,043 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 23,689   21,241   20,805   19,147   23,126 
Total liabilities  1,864,242   1,901,840   1,725,322   1,808,410   1,769,369 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock  109,473   109,009   108,417   108,430   107,948 
Retained earnings  41,189   38,008   34,792   30,630   27,821 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)  92   222   532   118   641 
Total shareholders' equity  150,754   147,239   143,741   139,178   136,410 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,014,996  $2,049,079  $1,869,063  $1,947,588  $1,905,779 
   -   -   -   -   - 
CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
Tier I leverage ratio  7.23%  7.29%  7.53%  7.46%  7.49%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio  8.62%  9.17%  9.35%  9.47%  10.11%
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.75%  13.92%  11.93%  12.34%  13.22%
Total equity/ total assets  7.48%  7.19%  7.69%  7.15%  7.16%
Book value per share $18.28  $17.85  $17.47  $16.99  $16.69 
           
Common shares outstanding  8,246,300   8,250,109   8,229,116   8,189,598   8,171,734 
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
  Three months ended December 31,
 Three months ended September 30,
  2021 2021
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
Loans (1) $1,330,044  4.33% $14,520  $1,316,080  4.48% $14,870 
Federal funds sold  536,503  0.16%  216   530,806  0.15%  199 
Investment securities  105,011  3.05%  807   65,811  2.83%  470 
Total interest earning assets  1,971,558  3.13%  15,543   1,912,697  3.22%  15,539 
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks  18,886       18,627     
All other assets (2)  64,046       54,570     
TOTAL $2,054,490      $1,985,894     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Demand $37,379  0.10% $9  $36,696  0.09% $8 
Money market and savings  766,826  0.40%  769   735,785  0.52%  961 
Time  159,420  0.40%  159   169,849  0.43%  183 
Other  122,722  2.07%  639   102,287  2.12%  546 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,086,347  0.58%  1,576   1,044,617  0.64%  1,698 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  795,967       776,195     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  22,539       18,719     
Shareholders' equity  149,637       146,363     
TOTAL $2,054,490      $1,985,894     
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   2.81% $13,967    2.87% $13,841 
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $125,000 and $1.0 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $13.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
             


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
  Three months ended December 31,
  2021 2020
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
Loans (1) $1,330,044  4.33% $14,520  $1,375,664  4.14% $14,305 
Federal funds sold  536,503  0.16%  216   480,790  0.11%  131 
Investment securities  105,011  3.05%  807   54,202  2.29%  312 
Total interest earning assets  1,971,558  3.13%  15,543   1,910,656  3.07%  14,748 
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks  18,886       20,616     
All other assets (2)  64,046       62,389     
TOTAL $2,054,490      $1,993,661     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Demand $37,379  0.10% $9  $33,674  0.13% $11 
Money market and savings  766,826  0.40%  769   604,578  0.74%  1,118 
Time  159,420  0.40%  159   200,606  0.46%  230 
Other  122,722  2.07%  639   318,570  0.78%  626 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,086,347  0.58%  1,576   1,157,428  0.68%  1,985 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  795,967       677,583     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  22,539       23,466     
Shareholders' equity  149,637       135,184     
TOTAL $2,054,490      $1,993,661     
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   2.81% $13,967    2.66% $12,763 
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $125,000 and $494,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of 13.6 million and $13.4 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
             


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
             
  Twelve months ended December 31,
  2021 2020
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
Loans (1) $1,368,960  4.29% $58,677  $1,219,324  4.22% $51,401 
Federal funds sold  450,898  0.13%  587   371,476  0.18%  685 
Investment securities  71,376  2.84%  2,029   38,815  2.40%  933 
Total interest earning assets  1,891,234  3.24%  61,293   1,629,615  3.25%  53,019 
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks  17,642       20,810     
All other assets (2)  60,008       62,991     
TOTAL $1,968,884      $1,713,416     
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Demand $35,623  0.11% $38  $28,559  0.13% $36 
Money market and savings  705,621  0.51%  3,627   547,592  0.88%  4,795 
Time  175,240  0.43%  753   165,630  0.91%  1,510 
Other  139,011  1.54%  2,145   249,474  0.71%  1,761 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,055,495  0.62%  6,563   991,255  0.82%  8,102 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  747,868       566,783     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  21,363       21,843     
Shareholders' equity  144,158       133,535     
TOTAL $1,968,884      $1,713,416     
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   2.89% $54,730    2.76% $44,917 
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.4 million and $1.6 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $13.9 million and $12.3 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     
             


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
           
REVENUE: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
           
Net interest income $13,967  $13,841  $13,586  $13,336  $12,763 
Non-interest income  994   1,302   956   921   916 
Total revenue $14,961  $15,143  $14,542  $14,257  $13,679 
           
           
           
PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES       Amortization
 Deferred
AND COSTS: Deferred Balance at Origination of Deferred Balance
  2021 Program2020 ProgramTotal Balance Remaining
           
PPP fees $4,479  $9,086  $13,565  $11,429  $2,136 
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  540   2,451   2,991   2,650  $341 
Net PPP fees $3,939  $6,635  $10,574  $8,779  $1,795 
           
           
IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED Amortization of Deferred Balance
IN NET INTEREST INCOME: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
           
PPP fees $817  $1,909  $2,185  $2,222  $2,083 
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  109   348   514   633   527 
Net PPP fees $708  $1,561  $1,671  $1,589  $1,556 
           
           
           
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
           
Total non-interest expense $10,009  $10,513  $9,835  $10,080  $10,416 
Total capitalized loan origination costs  1,601   1,197   1,217   1,513   1,198 
Total operating expenses, before capitalization of loan origination costs $11,610  $11,710  $11,052  $11,593  $11,614 
           
           
           
           
GROSS LOANS: 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20
           
Gross loans $1,376,649  $1,301,972  $1,352,639  $1,470,313  $1,369,070 
PPP loans  72,527   97,451   194,472   353,426   306,373 
Gross loans, excluding PPP loans $1,304,122  $1,204,521  $1,158,167  $1,116,887  $1,062,697 
           