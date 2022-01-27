California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, which was consistent with the third quarter of 2021 and represented an increase of $1.4 million, or 78%, compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, net income was $13.4 million which represented an increase of $9.1 million, or 211%, compared to $4.3 million for the same period in 2020.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $0.39 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, diluted earnings per share of $1.61 compared to $0.53 for the same period in 2020.

“Our fourth quarter performance completed a year in which we delivered on all of the goals we set to continue enhancing the value of our franchise,” Steven Shelton, President and CEO of California BanCorp. “Our successful new business development efforts enabled us to surpass $2 billion in total assets during 2021 despite the runoff of PPP loans. Our balance sheet growth produced a strong increase in revenue that enabled us to continue realizing more operating leverage, improve our level of profitability, and grow our book value per share by 10% in 2021. During the fourth quarter, we had 33% annualized loan growth, excluding PPP loans, which was our highest level of growth in 2021 and reflects our continued success in taking market share in our targeted industries and asset classes. We believe we are very well positioned to deliver another strong performance in 2022. Our markets are healthy and showing increasing loan demand, our business development efforts continue to generate consistent growth in loans and low-cost deposits, and the composition of our balance sheet with a high percentage of noninterest-bearing deposits, variable rate loans, and cash and cash equivalents positions us well to benefit from higher interest rates. We believe that the combination of our continued balance sheet growth, asset sensitivity, and improving operating efficiencies should result in further improvement in our core earnings power and profitability in 2022.”

“We continue to strike an effective balance between new business development and prudent risk management, as we are generating strong balance sheet growth while maintaining outstanding asset quality and our targeted level of interest rate sensitivity,” said Thomas A. Sa, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “As we start 2022, we continue to have strong capital and liquidity positions to support the profitable growth of the Company.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021

Net income of $3.2 million and $0.38 per diluted share, compared to $3.2 million and $0.39 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $15.0 million decreased $182,000, or 1%, compared to $15.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $708,000 to net interest income compared to $1.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Provision for loan losses of $504,000 increased $204,000, or 68%, primarily as a result of growth in the loan portfolio.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.6 million decreased $100,000, or 1%, compared to $11.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to lower headcount during the quarter resulting from the impact of the current competitive labor market.



Profitability - twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020

Net income of $13.4 million and $1.61 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million and $0.53 per diluted share, respectively.

Revenue of $58.9 million increased $10.0 million, or 20%, compared to $48.9 million in the prior year.

Net fees from PPP loans contributed $5.5 million to net interest income compared to $3.3 million in the prior year.

Provision for loan losses decreased $4.9 million primarily due to a charge-off recognized in the second quarter of 2020 related to a legacy problem loan as well as our continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertains to our overall loan portfolio.

Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $46.0 million compared to $45.7 million for the same period in the prior year.



Financial Position – December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021

Total assets decreased by $34.1 million, or 2%, to $2.02 billion.

Total gross loans increased by $74.7 million, or 6% to $1.38 billion. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the fourth quarter by $99.6 million, or 8%, to $1.30 billion.

Total deposits decreased by $61.9 million, or 4%, to $1.68 billion. Average deposits increased $41.1 million, or 2%, to $1.76 billion.

Borrowing arrangements increased by $21.9 million, or 16%, to $160.4 million.

Capital ratios remained strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.23%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 8.62% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.75%.



Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $14.0 million, an increase of $126,000, or 1%, over $13.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.2 million, or 9%, over $12.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a higher yield on loans as a result of new loan originations replacing the PPP loans that were forgiven during the current quarter, combined with growth in other earning assets due to excess liquidity.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $54.7 million, an increase of $9.8 million, or 22% over $44.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of growth in earning assets and amortization of fees received on PPP loans offset, in part, by a decline in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

The Company’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.81% compared to 2.87% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to excess liquidity and a decline in accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA. The increase in margin compared to the fourth quarter one year ago was primarily due to higher recognition of accelerated deferred fees on PPP loans granted forgiveness by the SBA, offset in part by a decrease in short-term interest rates.

The Company’s net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was 2.89% compared to 2.76% for the same period in 2020. The increase in margin compared to the prior year was primarily due to an increase in fees recognized on PPP loans, partially offset by a decrease in short-term interest rates and higher liquidity.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 was $994,000, $1.3 million and $916,000, respectively. The decrease in noninterest income from the prior quarter was primarily due to prepayment penalties on loans recognized during the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by an increase in service charges and other fees.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income was $4.2 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period of 2020. The increase in non-interest income from the prior year was primarily the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $15.0 million, $15.1 million, and $13.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 was $58.9 million and $48.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 was $10.0 million, $10.5 million, and $10.4 million, respectively. The decrease in non-interest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of increased deferred loan origination costs associated with the growth in the loan portfolio. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expenses for the fourth and third quarters of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 were $11.6 million, $11.7 million, and $11.6 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $40.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 compared to $37.8 million for the same period of 2020. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $46.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and $45.7 million for the same period in 2020 which reflects the Company’s continued focus on managing expenses and leveraging the recent investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 66.90%, 69.42%, and 76.15% for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 68.65% and 77.27%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.02 billion as of December 31, 2021, represented a decrease of $34.1 million, or 2%, compared to $2.05 billion at September 30, 2021 and an increase of $109.2 million, or 6%, compared to $1.91 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total assets from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a reduction in liquidity resulting from the seasonal outflow of deposits related to tax planning distributions made by certain commercial clients, partially offset by growth in the loan and investment portfolios. The year-over-year increase in total assets was primarily due to excess liquidity generated from growth in the deposit portfolio as the result of funding additional PPP loans combined with organic growth.

Total gross loans increased by $74.7 million, or 6%, to $1.38 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021 and increased by $7.6 million, or 1%, compared to $1.37 billion at December 31, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $46.1 million and $33.0 million, respectively, due to organic growth. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2021 the Company purchased, net of discount, $22.7 million of residential solar loans. Partially offsetting these increases within the total loan portfolio, SBA loans decreased by $25.7 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $59.7 million and $146.5 million, respectively, due to organic growth. The Company also purchased two portfolios of residential solar loans totaling approximately $42.7 million, net of discount. Partially offsetting these increases within the total loan portfolio, SBA loans decreased by $236.2 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $491.3 million in loans. Approximately $418.8 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of December 31, 2021.

Total deposits decreased by $61.9 million, or 4%, to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021, from $1.74 billion at September 30, 2021 and increased by $147.9 million, or 10%, over $1.53 billion at December 31, 2020. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a reduction in noninterest- bearing demand deposits of $19.4 million and a reduction in money market and savings deposits of $32.6 million.

Compared to the same period last year, deposit growth was primarily concentrated in noninterest-bearing demand and money market deposits as the result of funding PPP loans combined with organic growth. Noninterest-bearing deposits, consisting primarily of commercial business operating accounts, represented 46% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 45% at September 30, 2021 and 44% at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had borrowing arrangements, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, of $106.4 million compared to $79.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $189.0 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in borrowings during the fourth quarter of 2021 was comprised primarily of a $50.0 million short-term FHLB advance, partially offset by a $23.1 million reduction in PPPLF activity.

Asset Quality:

The provision for loan losses increased to $504,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $300,000 for the third quarter of 2021 and decreased from $700,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loan recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $6,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, compared to net recoveries of $31,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, in the third quarter of 2021 and net recoveries of $26,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, in the fourth quarter 2020.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.01% at December 31, 2021 compared to 0.06% at September 30, 2021 and 0.01% at December 31, 2020, with non-performing loans of $232,000, $1.2 million, and $234,000 respectively, on those dates. The decrease in NPAs at December 31, 2021 compared to the September 30, 2021 primarily related to one commercial real estate loan that was paid off in full by the borrower.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $510,000 to $14.1 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $13.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2021 and decreased by $30,000 compared to $14.1 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The increase in the allowance for loan losses in the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of growth in the loan portfolio throughout the core segments of our business. The allowance as a percentage of total loans in the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020 remained consistent and reflects the Company’s continued assessment of the qualitative reserves in response to general macroeconomic impacts related to COVID-19 combined with continued strong credit quality.

Capital Adequacy:

At December 31, 2021, shareholders’ equity totaled $150.8 million compared to $147.2 million at September 30, 2021 and $136.4 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.75%, 8.62%, and 7.23%, respectively, were all substantially above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we expect to file with the SEC during the first quarter of 2022, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic and financial disruptions that have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it is possible that the U.S. and other major economies experience or continue to experience a prolonged recession, which could materially and adversely affect our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 $ % Q4 2020 $ % Interest income $ 15,543 $ 15,539 $ 4 0 % $ 14,748 $ 795 5 % Interest expense 1,576 1,698 (122 ) -7 % 1,985 (409 ) -21 % Net interest income 13,967 13,841 126 1 % 12,763 1,204 9 % Provision for loan losses 504 300 204 68 % 700 (196 ) -28 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,463 13,541 (78 ) -1 % 12,063 1,400 12 % Non-interest income 994 1,302 (308 ) -24 % 916 78 9 % Non-interest expense 10,009 10,513 (504 ) -5 % 10,416 (407 ) -4 % Income before income taxes 4,448 4,330 118 3 % 2,563 1,885 74 % Income tax expense 1,267 1,114 153 14 % 778 489 63 % Net income $ 3,181 $ 3,216 $ (35 ) -1 % $ 1,785 $ 1,396 78 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ (0.01 ) -3 % $ 0.22 $ 0.16 73 % Net interest margin 2.81 % 2.87 % -6 Basis Points 2.66 % +15 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 66.90 % 69.42 % -252 Basis Points 76.15 % -925 Basis Points Change YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: 2021 2020 $ % Interest income $ 61,293 $ 53,019 $ 8,274 16 % Interest expense 6,563 8,102 (1,539 ) -19 % Net interest income 54,730 44,917 9,813 22 % Provision for loan losses 4 4,880 (4,876 ) -100 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 54,726 40,037 14,689 37 % Non-interest income 4,173 4,012 161 4 % Non-interest expense 40,437 37,809 2,628 7 % Income before income taxes 18,462 6,240 12,222 196 % Income tax expense 5,094 1,937 3,157 163 % Net income $ 13,368 $ 4,303 $ 9,065 211 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.61 $ 0.53 $ 1.08 204 % Net interest margin 2.89 % 2.76 % +13 Basis Points Efficiency ratio 68.65 % 77.27 % -862 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Change Change PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 $ % Q4 2020 $ % Total assets $ 2,014,996 $ 2,049,079 $ (34,083 ) -2 % $ 1,905,779 $ 109,217 6 % Gross loans 1,376,649 1,301,972 74,677 6 % 1,369,070 7,579 1 % Deposits 1,680,138 1,742,054 (61,916 ) -4 % 1,532,206 147,932 10 % Tangible equity 143,241 139,715 3,526 3 % 128,856 14,385 11 % Tangible book value per share $ 17.37 $ 16.93 $ 0.44 3 % $ 15.77 $ 1.60 10 % Tangible equity / total assets 7.11 % 6.82 % +29 Basis Points 6.76 % +35 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 81.94 % 74.74 % +720 Basis Points 89.35 % -741 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 45.90 % 45.39 % +51 Basis Points 43.93 % +197 Basis Points QUARTERLY AVERAGE Change Change HIGHLIGHTS: Q4 2021 Q3 2021 $ % Q4 2020 $ % Total assets $ 2,054,490 $ 1,985,894 $ 68,596 3 % $ 1,993,661 $ 60,829 3 % Total earning assets 1,971,558 1,912,697 58,861 3 % 1,910,656 60,902 3 % Gross loans 1,330,044 1,316,080 13,964 1 % 1,375,664 (45,620 ) -3 % Deposits 1,759,592 1,718,525 41,067 2 % 1,516,441 243,151 16 % Tangible equity 142,118 138,833 3,285 2 % 127,981 14,137 11 % Tangible equity / total assets 6.92 % 6.99 % -7 Basis Points 6.42 % +50 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 75.59 % 76.58 % -99 Basis Points 90.72 % -1,513 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 45.24 % 45.17 % +7 Basis Points 44.68 % +56 Basis Points YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE Change HIGHLIGHTS: 2021 2020 $ % Total assets $ 1,968,884 $ 1,713,416 $ 255,468 15 % Total earning assets 1,891,234 1,629,615 261,619 16 % Gross loans 1,368,960 1,219,324 149,636 12 % Deposits 1,664,352 1,308,564 355,788 27 % Tangible equity 136,623 126,343 10,280 8 % Tangible equity / total assets 6.94 % 7.37 % -43 Basis Points Gross loans / total deposits 82.25 % 93.18 % -1,093 Basis Points Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 44.93 % 43.31 % +162 Basis Points





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands) ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 Balance, beginning of period $ 13,571 $ 13,240 $ 14,577 $ 14,111 $ 13,385 Provision for loan losses, quarterly 504 300 (1,100 ) 300 700 Charge-offs, quarterly - - (278 ) - - Recoveries, quarterly 6 31 41 166 26 Balance, end of period $ 14,081 $ 13,571 $ 13,240 $ 14,577 $ 14,111 NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 232 $ 1,233 $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 232 $ 1,233 $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 Other real estate owned - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 232 $ 1,233 $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 Loans restructured and in compliance with modified terms - - - - - Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $ 232 $ 1,233 $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 Nonperforming loans by asset type: Commercial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Real estate other - 1,000 1,000 - - Real estate construction and land - - - - - SBA 232 233 234 234 234 Other - - - - - Nonperforming loans $ 232 $ 1,233 $ 1,234 $ 234 $ 234 ASSET QUALITY: 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 Allowance for loan losses / gross loans 1.02 % 1.04 % 0.98 % 0.99 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 6069.40 % 1100.65 % 1072.93 % 6229.49 % 6030.34 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.01 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans / gross loans 0.02 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.02 % -0.01 % -0.00 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Three months ended Twelve months ended 12/31/21 09/30/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 14,520 $ 14,870 $ 14,305 $ 58,677 $ 51,401 Federal funds sold 216 199 131 587 685 Investment securities 807 470 312 2,029 933 Total interest income 15,543 15,539 14,748 61,293 53,019 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 937 1,152 1,359 4,418 6,341 Other 639 546 626 2,145 1,761 Total interest expense 1,576 1,698 1,985 6,563 8,102 Net interest income 13,967 13,841 12,763 54,730 44,917 Provision for loan losses 504 300 700 4 4,880 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,463 13,541 12,063 54,726 40,037 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and other fees 1,038 905 662 3,222 2,949 Other non-interest income (44 ) 397 254 951 1,063 Total non-interest income 994 1,302 916 4,173 4,012 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 6,370 6,920 7,072 26,031 22,122 Premises and equipment 1,320 1,372 1,125 5,098 4,755 Other 2,319 2,221 2,219 9,308 10,932 Total non-interest expense 10,009 10,513 10,416 40,437 37,809 Income before income taxes 4,448 4,330 2,563 18,462 6,240 Income taxes 1,267 1,114 778 5,094 1,937 NET INCOME $ 3,181 $ 3,216 $ 1,785 $ 13,368 $ 4,303 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.39 $ 0.22 $ 1.63 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.22 $ 1.61 $ 0.53 Average common shares outstanding 8,255,340 8,244,154 8,152,052 8,222,749 8,131,325 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 8,342,032 8,310,799 8,203,931 8,292,942 8,169,082 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 0.61 % 0.64 % 0.36 % 0.68 % 0.25 % Return on average equity 8.43 % 8.72 % 5.25 % 9.27 % 3.22 % Return on average tangible equity 8.88 % 9.19 % 5.55 % 9.78 % 3.41 % Efficiency ratio 66.90 % 69.42 % 76.15 % 68.65 % 77.27 %





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21 03/31/21 12/31/20 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,539 $ 22,424 $ 26,159 $ 18,475 $ 22,485 Federal funds sold 465,917 578,626 366,347 342,305 396,032 Investment securities 103,278 82,108 61,142 58,105 55,093 Loans: Commercial 474,281 428,169 425,643 439,044 414,548 Real estate other 697,212 664,202 616,451 573,520 550,690 Real estate construction and land 43,194 41,312 41,558 45,550 37,193 SBA 81,403 107,096 204,734 364,273 317,564 Other 80,559 61,193 64,253 47,926 49,075 Loans, gross 1,376,649 1,301,972 1,352,639 1,470,313 1,369,070 Unearned fee income 1,688 760 (629 ) (1,569 ) 523 Allowance for loan losses (14,081 ) (13,571 ) (13,240 ) (14,577 ) (14,111 ) Loans, net 1,364,256 1,289,161 1,338,770 1,454,167 1,355,482 Premises and equipment, net 4,405 4,227 5,089 5,452 5,778 Bank owned life insurance 24,412 24,247 24,085 23,920 23,718 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 7,513 7,524 7,534 7,544 7,554 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 40,676 40,762 39,937 37,620 39,637 Total assets $ 2,014,996 $ 2,049,079 $ 1,869,063 $ 1,947,588 $ 1,905,779 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 771,205 $ 790,646 $ 791,580 $ 742,574 $ 673,100 Demand interest-bearing 37,250 39,679 36,268 33,022 34,869 Money market and savings 717,480 750,112 674,390 670,517 623,603 Time 154,203 161,617 177,534 183,602 200,634 Total deposits 1,680,138 1,742,054 1,679,772 1,629,715 1,532,206 Junior subordinated debt securities 54,028 59,009 24,745 24,729 24,994 Other borrowings 106,387 79,536 - 134,819 189,043 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 23,689 21,241 20,805 19,147 23,126 Total liabilities 1,864,242 1,901,840 1,725,322 1,808,410 1,769,369 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 109,473 109,009 108,417 108,430 107,948 Retained earnings 41,189 38,008 34,792 30,630 27,821 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) 92 222 532 118 641 Total shareholders' equity 150,754 147,239 143,741 139,178 136,410 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,014,996 $ 2,049,079 $ 1,869,063 $ 1,947,588 $ 1,905,779 - - - - - CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier I leverage ratio 7.23 % 7.29 % 7.53 % 7.46 % 7.49 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio 8.62 % 9.17 % 9.35 % 9.47 % 10.11 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.75 % 13.92 % 11.93 % 12.34 % 13.22 % Total equity/ total assets 7.48 % 7.19 % 7.69 % 7.15 % 7.16 % Book value per share $ 18.28 $ 17.85 $ 17.47 $ 16.99 $ 16.69 Common shares outstanding 8,246,300 8,250,109 8,229,116 8,189,598 8,171,734





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended December 31,

Three months ended September 30,

2021 2021 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,330,044 4.33 % $ 14,520 $ 1,316,080 4.48 % $ 14,870 Federal funds sold 536,503 0.16 % 216 530,806 0.15 % 199 Investment securities 105,011 3.05 % 807 65,811 2.83 % 470 Total interest earning assets 1,971,558 3.13 % 15,543 1,912,697 3.22 % 15,539 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,886 18,627 All other assets (2) 64,046 54,570 TOTAL $ 2,054,490 $ 1,985,894 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 37,379 0.10 % $ 9 $ 36,696 0.09 % $ 8 Money market and savings 766,826 0.40 % 769 735,785 0.52 % 961 Time 159,420 0.40 % 159 169,849 0.43 % 183 Other 122,722 2.07 % 639 102,287 2.12 % 546 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,086,347 0.58 % 1,576 1,044,617 0.64 % 1,698 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 795,967 776,195 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,539 18,719 Shareholders' equity 149,637 146,363 TOTAL $ 2,054,490 $ 1,985,894 Net interest income and margin (3) 2.81 % $ 13,967 2.87 % $ 13,841 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $125,000 and $1.0 million, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $13.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2021 2020 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,330,044 4.33 % $ 14,520 $ 1,375,664 4.14 % $ 14,305 Federal funds sold 536,503 0.16 % 216 480,790 0.11 % 131 Investment securities 105,011 3.05 % 807 54,202 2.29 % 312 Total interest earning assets 1,971,558 3.13 % 15,543 1,910,656 3.07 % 14,748 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 18,886 20,616 All other assets (2) 64,046 62,389 TOTAL $ 2,054,490 $ 1,993,661 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 37,379 0.10 % $ 9 $ 33,674 0.13 % $ 11 Money market and savings 766,826 0.40 % 769 604,578 0.74 % 1,118 Time 159,420 0.40 % 159 200,606 0.46 % 230 Other 122,722 2.07 % 639 318,570 0.78 % 626 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,086,347 0.58 % 1,576 1,157,428 0.68 % 1,985 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 795,967 677,583 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,539 23,466 Shareholders' equity 149,637 135,184 TOTAL $ 2,054,490 $ 1,993,661 Net interest income and margin (3) 2.81 % $ 13,967 2.66 % $ 12,763 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $125,000 and $494,000, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of 13.6 million and $13.4 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 Yields Interest Yields Interest Average or Income/ Average or Income/ Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense ASSETS Interest earning assets: Loans (1) $ 1,368,960 4.29 % $ 58,677 $ 1,219,324 4.22 % $ 51,401 Federal funds sold 450,898 0.13 % 587 371,476 0.18 % 685 Investment securities 71,376 2.84 % 2,029 38,815 2.40 % 933 Total interest earning assets 1,891,234 3.24 % 61,293 1,629,615 3.25 % 53,019 Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 17,642 20,810 All other assets (2) 60,008 62,991 TOTAL $ 1,968,884 $ 1,713,416 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 35,623 0.11 % $ 38 $ 28,559 0.13 % $ 36 Money market and savings 705,621 0.51 % 3,627 547,592 0.88 % 4,795 Time 175,240 0.43 % 753 165,630 0.91 % 1,510 Other 139,011 1.54 % 2,145 249,474 0.71 % 1,761 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,055,495 0.62 % 6,563 991,255 0.82 % 8,102 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 747,868 566,783 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,363 21,843 Shareholders' equity 144,158 133,535 TOTAL $ 1,968,884 $ 1,713,416 Net interest income and margin (3) 2.89 % $ 54,730 2.76 % $ 44,917 (1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $3.4 million and $1.6 million, respectively. (2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $13.9 million and $12.3 million, respectively. (3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.



