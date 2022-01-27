Innovative Partnership Between Two Microsoft Gold Cloud Partners

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Threadfin Business Solutions, a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity and Gold Cloud Platform Partner, has joined forces with 2bcloud, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider to collaborate on advanced cloud acceleration and solutions for customers.

Threadfin, a Microsoft Partner for 20 years, is a professional services company laser-focused on customers' future growth, outcomes, and key performance indicators (KPIs) when forming a successful approach to their digital transformation journey. 2bcloud, a Microsoft Gold Partner since 2017, is one of the few elite Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Providers with an advanced specialization in application modernization, an ISO 20071 certification, as well as other advanced Azure specializations. The unique synergies of these two companies' professional and technical expertise create an unparalleled opportunity for customers to realize the promise of the cloud in an ever-shifting technology landscape by leveraging the security and agility of an always-on cloud-based business.

Each company brings decades of foundational expertise on Microsoft's Cloud Platforms to build, test, deploy, optimize, and manage IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS solutions for customers. An intelligent process of asking the right questions, listening to key stakeholders, and collaborating on an effective strategy to execute on customers' desired outcomes drives this newly formed innovative partnership.

For more information:

VP of Business Development, Threadfin Business Solutions: Bryan Harris, bharris@threadfin.com

VP Marketing, 2bcloud: Ilanit Tseyrefman Parnas, ilanit@2bcloud.io

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.