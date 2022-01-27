MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2021

Fourth Quarter Summary1



Net income for the fourth quarter was $14.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share. Total revenue, net of interest expense, of $50.0 million. Credit loss expense of $0.6 million. Noninterest expense of $30.4 million.

Excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, commercial loans were $2.68 billion 2 , as compared to $2.64 billion 2 , an increase of 5.5% annualized.

, as compared to $2.64 billion , an increase of 5.5% annualized. Efficiency ratio was 56.74% 2 , an increase of 40 basis points ("bps").

, an increase of 40 basis points ("bps"). Nonperforming assets ratio declined 5 bps to 0.53% and the net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 3 bps.

Average total deposits were $5.0 billion, as compared to $4.9 billion, an increase of 2.7%, while cost of average total deposits decreased 2 bps to 0.24% and cost of funds decreased 2 bps to 0.35%.

Full Year 2021 Summary1

Record net income of $69.5 million, or $4.37 per diluted common share.

Book value and tangible book value per share grew 4.6% and 6.4% 2 , respectively.

, respectively. Return on average equity and return on average tangible equity of 13.18% and 16.63% 2 , respectively.

, respectively. Net charge-off ratio was a recovery of 1 basis point.

Efficiency ratio was 54.65%2, a decline of 227 bps from the prior year.



IOWA CITY, Iowa, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $14.3 million, or $0.91 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $16.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter. For the full year of 2021, the Company reported record earnings, with net income of $69.5 million, or $4.37 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the full year of 2020 of $6.6 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles Funk, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The fourth quarter of 2021 was a solid ending to a record earnings year for MidWestOne. During the quarter, we saw good ex-PPP commercial loan growth, continued progress in wealth management, and improvements in our nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios. We are pleased with the return on average tangible equity of 13.50%.

Key to continued progress in our Company is quality loan growth. We saw ex-PPP linked quarter commercial loan growth of 5.5% annualized in the fourth quarter. This is even more impressive when considering that we saw a high level of pay-offs during the fourth quarter and continued low credit line usage. We begin 2022 with a solid pipeline of new loans and optimism that this growth will continue.

The consistent improvement in overall asset quality was one of the big stories for the Company in 2021. At year-end, nonperforming loans fell below 1.0%, at 0.97% of total loans. For the quarter and for the entire year, we had a net recovery of charged-off loans. Importantly, we expect to see continued progress in nonperforming assets in 2022.

With respect to fee income, there is no doubt that our mortgage team contributed mightily to the record 2021 results. In line with the rise in long-term interest rates, we see that slowing in 2022. Our wealth management team also continued to shine as their revenue in 2021 was up $2.0 million, or 21.2%, from the prior year and we expect continued good progress.

We have continued to make headway in our previously announced acquisition of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"), which is expected to close late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2022. We look forward to welcoming our new customers and employees to MidWestOne.

Finally, between share repurchases and the cash dividend, we returned $25.8 million to our common shareholders in 2021. Looking ahead, our common stock dividend increase of 5.6% for 2022 reflects our confidence in continued sound financial performance."

1 Fourth Quarter Summary compares to the third quarter of 2021 (the "linked quarter") unless noted. Full Year 2021 Summary compares to the full year 2020 unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 38,819 $ 40,340 $ 39,037 $ 156,281 $ 152,964 Noninterest income 11,229 9,182 10,626 42,453 38,620 Total revenue, net of interest expense 50,048 49,522 49,663 198,734 191,584 Credit loss expense (benefit) 622 (1,080 ) (3,041 ) (7,336 ) 28,369 Noninterest expense 30,444 29,778 31,915 116,592 149,893 Income before income tax expense 18,982 20,824 20,789 89,478 13,322 Income tax expense 4,726 4,513 4,079 19,992 6,699 Net income $ 14,256 $ 16,311 $ 16,710 $ 69,486 $ 6,623 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 1.04 $ 4.37 $ 0.41 Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.11 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 0.13 % Return on average equity 10.68 % 12.00 % 13.15 % 13.18 % 1.28 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 13.50 % 15.06 % 17.07 % 16.63 % 10.80 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.74 % 56.34 % 59.69 % 54.65 % 56.92 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased to $38.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to decreased PPP loan fee accretion stemming from loan forgiveness that continued to be robust in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net PPP loan fee accretion was $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.6 million in the linked quarter.

Average interest earning assets increased $117.2 million to $5.61 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2021. When adjusting for the $91.0 million reduction in average PPP loan balances due to forgiveness, average interest earning assets increased $206.9 million, primarily due to cash inflows from deposit activity that resulted in an increase in interest earning deposits in banks on the balance sheet and that were used to purchase debt securities, coupled with non-PPP loan growth.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.83% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.00% in the linked quarter due to a decrease in total interest earning assets yield, partially offset by reduced funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield decreased 19 bps from the linked quarter due to the reduced benefit from PPP net loan fee accretion described above, coupled with lower loan coupon rates at origination and re-pricing, and an asset mix shift to cash and debt securities. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 3 bps to 0.43%, primarily as a result of interest bearing deposits costs of 0.30%, which declined 2 bps from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $2.0 million, or 22.3%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in loan revenue and an increase of $0.5 million in 'Other' noninterest income. The increase in loan revenue was primarily driven by a $0.9 million increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. The increase in 'Other' noninterest income partially stemmed from a $0.2 million increase in income received from our commercial loan back-to-back swap program.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Income December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Investment services and trust activities $ 3,115 $ 2,915 $ 2,518 Service charges and fees 1,684 1,613 1,571 Card revenue 1,746 1,820 1,517 Loan revenue 3,132 1,935 3,900 Bank-owned life insurance 550 532 541 Investment securities gains, net 137 36 30 Other 865 331 549 Total noninterest income $ 11,229 $ 9,182 $ 10,626

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased $0.7 million, or 2.2%, from the linked quarter primarily due to an increase of $0.9 million in compensation and employee benefits and a $0.6 million increase in legal and professional expenses. The increase in compensation and employee benefits was primarily due to an increase of $0.5 million related to incentive and commission expense. The increase in legal and professional expenses was partially due to $0.2 million merger-related legal expenses. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease of $0.5 million in 'other' noninterest expense. The decline in 'other' noninterest expense was primarily driven by the settlement of litigation claims totaling $0.7 million during the third quarter of 2021, which did not recur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The increase in noninterest expense and the decline in net interest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest income noted above, were the primary drivers of the increase in the efficiency ratio, which increased 0.40 percentage points to 56.74% from 56.34% in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Compensation and employee benefits $ 18,266 $ 17,350 $ 17,638 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,211 2,547 2,476 Equipment 2,189 1,973 2,040 Legal and professional 1,826 1,272 2,052 Data processing 1,211 1,406 1,460 Marketing 1,121 1,022 986 Amortization of intangibles 1,245 1,264 1,569 FDIC insurance 380 435 495 Communications 277 275 412 Foreclosed assets, net 7 43 (35 ) Other 1,711 2,191 2,822 Total noninterest expense $ 30,444 $ 29,778 $ 31,915

The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Merger-related Expenses 2021 2021 2020 (In thousands) Equipment $ 18 $ — $ — Legal and professional 202 — — Marketing 2 — — Other 2 — — Total merger-related expenses $ 224 $ — $ —

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate increased to 24.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 21.7% in the linked quarter. This increase was primarily due to the year-end adjustment to federal tax expense based upon 2021 taxable income. The Company's effective tax rate is lower than its combined statutory tax rate due to benefits related to tax-exempt interest and bank-owned life insurance. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 19.5-21.5%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS

As of or for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 6,025.1 $ 5,875.4 $ 5,556.6 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,245.0 3,268.6 3,482.2 Total securities held for investment 2,288.1 2,136.9 1,657.4 Total deposits 5,114.5 4,957.8 4,547.0 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 5,934.1 $ 5,811.2 $ 5,457.9 Average total loans 3,268.8 3,356.7 3,560.6 Average total deposits 5,015.5 4,882.8 4,490.0 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 181.4 $ 187.5 $ 230.8 Long-term debt 154.9 154.9 208.7 Loans to deposits ratio 63.45 % 65.93 % 76.58 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 527.5 $ 530.3 $ 515.3 Common equity ratio 8.75 % 9.03 % 9.27 % Tangible common equity(1) 445.1 446.7 427.5 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.49 % 7.71 % 7.82 % Per Share Data Book value $ 33.66 $ 33.71 $ 32.17 Tangible book value(1) $ 28.40 $ 28.40 $ 26.69 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, decreased $23.6 million, or 0.7%, to $3.25 billion from September 30, 2021, driven primarily by PPP loan forgiveness and partially offset by new loan production during the fourth quarter of 2021. The revolving line of credit utilization was consistent with the linked quarter at 32%.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Balance

% of

Balance

% of Balance

% of (dollars in thousands) Total Total Total Commercial and industrial $ 902,314 27.8 % $ 927,258 28.4 % $ 1,055,488 30.3 % Agricultural 103,417 3.2 106,356 3.3 116,392 3.3 Commercial real estate Construction and development 172,160 5.3 146,417 4.5 181,291 5.2 Farmland 144,673 4.5 130,936 4.0 144,970 4.2 Multifamily 244,503 7.5 273,347 8.4 256,525 7.4 Other 1,143,205 35.2 1,148,658 35.0 1,149,575 33.0 Total commercial real estate 1,704,541 52.5 1,699,358 51.9 1,732,361 49.8 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 333,308 10.3 334,267 10.2 355,684 10.2 One-to-four family junior liens 133,014 4.1 133,869 4.1 143,422 4.1 Total residential real estate 466,322 14.4 468,136 14.3 499,106 14.3 Consumer 68,418 2.1 67,536 2.1 78,876 2.3 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,245,012 100.0 % $ 3,268,644 100.0 % $ 3,482,223 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,014,397 $ 950,157 $ 897,274

PPP Loans

The following table presents PPP loan measures as of the dates indicated:

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Round 1(3) Round 2(3) Total Round 1(3) Round 2(3) Total (Dollars in millions) # $ # $ # $ # $ # $ # $ Total PPP Loans Funded 2,681 348.5 2,175 149.3 4,856 497.8 2,681 348.5 2,175 149.3 4,856 497.8 PPP Loan Forgiveness(1) 2,609 334.2 2,009 122.4 4,618 456.6 2,478 323.7 1,514 72.9 3,992 396.6 Outstanding PPP Loans(2) 53 5.6 164 25.2 217 30.8 184 16.3 661 73.1 845 89.4 Unearned Income $— $0.9 $0.9 $0.1 $2.8 $2.9 (1) Excluded from the PPP Loan Forgiveness is $9.3 million as of December 31, 2021 and $9.1 million as of September 30, 2021 of PPP loans that were paid off by the borrower prior to forgiveness or through the SBA PPP loan guarantee. (2) Outstanding loans are presented net of unearned income. (3) Round 1 refers to PPP loan applications from the first wave of funding made available through the CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in March 2020. Round 2 refers to the second wave of PPP funding made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, which was signed into law by President Trump in December 2020 and extended by the PPP Extension Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Biden in March 2021.

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Year Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Beginning balance $ 47,900 $ 48,000 $ 58,500 $ 55,500 $ 29,079 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle - CECL — — — — 3,984 Charge-offs (255 ) (234 ) (1,005 ) (2,332 ) (6,793 ) Recoveries 533 1,114 646 2,768 1,528 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 278 880 (359 ) 436 (5,265 ) Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans 522 (980 ) (2,641 ) (7,236 ) 27,702 Ending balance $ 48,700 $ 47,900 $ 55,500 $ 48,700 $ 55,500

As of December 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $48.7 million, or 1.50% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $47.9 million, or 1.47% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at September 30, 2021. The ACL declined 12.3% from the prior year-end. After excluding net PPP loans, the ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased to 1.52%(1) as of December 31, 2021, from 1.51%(1) at September 30, 2021. The increase in the ACL during the fourth quarter was primarily attributable to reserve taken to support loan growth.

(1)Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Deposits

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,005,369 19.6 % $ 999,887 20.2 % $ 910,655 20.0 % Interest checking deposits 1,619,136 31.6 1,464,389 29.5 1,351,641 29.7 Money market deposits 939,523 18.4 989,095 20.0 918,654 20.2 Savings deposits 628,242 12.3 616,924 12.4 529,751 11.7 Total non-maturity deposits 4,192,270 81.9 4,070,295 82.1 3,710,701 81.6 Time deposits of $250 and under 505,392 9.9 522,907 10.5 581,471 12.8 Time deposits over $250 416,857 8.2 364,579 7.4 254,877 5.6 Total time deposits 922,249 18.1 887,486 17.9 836,348 18.4 Total deposits $ 5,114,519 100.0 % $ 4,957,781 100.0 % $ 4,547,049 100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans $ 522 $ (980 ) $ (2,641 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (278 ) $ (880 ) $ 359 Net (recovery) charge-off ratio(1) (0.03 )% (0.10 )% 0.04 % At period-end Pass $ 3,013,917 $ 3,069,314 $ 3,202,704 Special Mention / Watch 117,401 82,871 157,213 Classified 113,694 116,459 122,306 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,245,012 $ 3,268,644 $ 3,482,223 Classified loans ratio(2) 3.50 % 3.56 % 3.51 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 31,540 $ 33,657 $ 41,950 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more — 51 739 Total nonperforming loans 31,540 33,708 42,689 Foreclosed assets, net 357 454 2,316 Total nonperforming assets $ 31,897 $ 34,162 $ 45,005 Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.97 % 1.03 % 1.23 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.53 % 0.58 % 0.81 % Allowance for credit losses $ 48,700 $ 47,900 $ 55,500 Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.50 % 1.47 % 1.59 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.72 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7) 154.41 % 142.32 % 132.30 % (1) Net (recovery) charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs divided by average loans held for investment, net of unearned income, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (7)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we saw improvements in overall asset quality when compared to the linked quarter and the corresponding period in the prior year. We continued to experience net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 and recorded net recoveries of $0.4 million for the year-ended December 31, 2021. Our nonperforming loans ratio of 0.97% was an improvement of 6 bps from the linked quarter and 23 bps from the prior year-end. Special mention / watch credits did increase $34.5 million from the linked quarter based upon our proactive credit monitoring processes. However, year-over-year, special mention / watch credits were down $39.8 million, or 25.3%.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:

Nonperforming Loans 90+ Days Past Due

(Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual & Still Accruing Total Balance at September 30, 2021 $ 33,657 $ 51 $ 33,708 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 512 10 522 Repayments (including interest applied to principal) (2,153 ) — (2,153 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (312 ) (49 ) (361 ) Charge-offs (164 ) (10 ) (174 ) Transfers to nonaccrual — (2 ) (2 ) Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 31,540 $ — $ 31,540

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. The modified CECL transitional amount of $9.4 million will then be reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

Regulatory Capital Ratios



December 31, September 30, December 31, 2021 (1) 2021 2020 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.67 % 8.70 % 8.50 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.94 % 10.26 % 9.72 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.83 % 11.20 % 10.70 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 13.09 % 13.58 % 13.41 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.25 % 9.41 % 9.35 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.58 % 12.14 % 11.79 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.58 % 12.14 % 11.79 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.46 % 13.05 % 12.89 % (1) Capital ratios for December 31, 2021 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

Under the current repurchase program, the Company repurchased 58,900 shares of its common stock at an average price of $31.02 per share and a total cost of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2021, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $5.8 million.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On January 25, 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2375 per common share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 42,949 $ 53,562 $ 52,297 $ 57,154 $ 65,078 Interest earning deposits in banks 160,881 84,952 11,124 80,924 17,409 Federal funds sold — — 13 7,691 172 Total cash and cash equivalents 203,830 138,514 63,434 145,769 82,659 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 2,288,110 2,136,902 2,072,452 1,896,894 1,657,381 Loans held for sale 12,917 58,679 6,149 58,333 59,956 Gross loans held for investment 3,252,194 3,278,150 3,344,156 3,374,076 3,496,790 Unearned income, net (7,182 ) (9,506 ) (14,000 ) (15,915 ) (14,567 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,245,012 3,268,644 3,330,156 3,358,161 3,482,223 Allowance for credit losses (48,700 ) (47,900 ) (48,000 ) (50,650 ) (55,500 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,196,312 3,220,744 3,282,156 3,307,511 3,426,723 Premises and equipment, net 83,492 84,130 84,667 85,581 86,401 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 Other intangible assets, net 19,885 21,130 22,394 23,735 25,242 Foreclosed assets, net 357 454 755 1,487 2,316 Other assets 157,748 152,393 154,731 155,525 153,493 Total assets $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,005,369 $ 999,887 $ 952,764 $ 958,526 $ 910,655 Interest bearing deposits 4,109,150 3,957,894 3,839,902 3,836,037 3,636,394 Total deposits 5,114,519 4,957,781 4,792,666 4,794,563 4,547,049 Short-term borrowings 181,368 187,508 212,261 175,785 230,789 Long-term debt 154,879 154,860 169,839 201,696 208,691 Other liabilities 46,887 45,010 44,156 53,948 54,869 Total liabilities 5,497,653 5,345,159 5,218,922 5,225,992 5,041,398 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 300,940 300,327 299,888 299,747 300,137 Retained earnings 243,365 232,639 219,884 206,230 188,191 Treasury stock (24,546 ) (22,735 ) (15,888 ) (15,278 ) (14,251 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,865 ) 3,452 9,828 4,040 24,592 Total shareholders' equity 527,475 530,264 530,293 511,320 515,250 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December

31, September

30, June

30, March

31, December

31, December

31, December

31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 33,643 $ 36,115 $ 34,736 $ 36,542 $ 38,239 $ 141,036 $ 158,656 Taxable investment securities 7,461 6,655 6,483 5,093 4,673 25,692 17,610 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,415 2,428 2,549 2,555 2,529 9,947 8,259 Other 37 21 19 14 29 91 262 Total interest income 43,556 45,219 43,787 44,204 45,470 176,766 184,787 Interest expense Deposits 3,031 3,150 3,409 3,608 4,265 13,198 23,919 Short-term borrowings 130 132 161 128 142 551 914 Long-term debt 1,576 1,597 1,712 1,851 2,026 6,736 6,990 Total interest expense 4,737 4,879 5,282 5,587 6,433 20,485 31,823 Net interest income 38,819 40,340 38,505 38,617 39,037 156,281 152,964 Credit loss expense (benefit) 622 (1,080 ) (2,144 ) (4,734 ) (3,041 ) (7,336 ) 28,369 Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 38,197 41,420 40,649 43,351 42,078 163,617 124,595 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 3,115 2,915 2,809 2,836 2,518 11,675 9,632 Service charges and fees 1,684 1,613 1,475 1,487 1,571 6,259 6,178 Card revenue 1,746 1,820 1,913 1,536 1,517 7,015 5,719 Loan revenue 3,132 1,935 3,151 4,730 3,900 12,948 10,185 Bank-owned life insurance 550 532 538 542 541 2,162 2,226 Investment securities gains, net 137 36 42 27 30 242 184 Other 865 331 290 666 549 2,152 4,496 Total noninterest income 11,229 9,182 10,218 11,824 10,626 42,453 38,620 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 18,266 17,350 17,404 16,917 17,638 69,937 66,397 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,211 2,547 2,198 2,318 2,476 9,274 9,348 Equipment 2,189 1,973 1,861 1,793 2,040 7,816 7,865 Legal and professional 1,826 1,272 1,375 783 2,052 5,256 6,153 Data processing 1,211 1,406 1,347 1,252 1,460 5,216 5,362 Marketing 1,121 1,022 873 1,006 986 4,022 3,815 Amortization of intangibles 1,245 1,264 1,341 1,507 1,569 5,357 6,976 FDIC insurance 380 435 245 512 495 1,572 1,858 Communications 277 275 371 409 412 1,332 1,746 Foreclosed assets, net 7 43 136 47 (35 ) 233 150 Goodwill impairment — — — — — — 31,500 Other 1,711 2,191 1,519 1,156 2,822 6,577 8,723 Total noninterest expense 30,444 29,778 28,670 27,700 31,915 116,592 149,893 Income before income tax expense 18,982 20,824 22,197 27,475 20,789 89,478 13,322 Income tax expense 4,726 4,513 4,926 5,827 4,079 19,992 6,699 Net income $ 14,256 $ 16,311 $ 17,271 $ 21,648 $ 16,710 $ 69,486 $ 6,623 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ 4.38 $ 0.41 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 1.08 $ 1.35 $ 1.04 $ 4.37 $ 0.41 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,692 15,841 15,987 15,991 16,074 15,877 16,102 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,734 15,863 16,012 16,021 16,092 15,905 16,110 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2200 $ 0.9000 $ 0.8800





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL STATISTICS As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Year Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings: Net interest income $ 38,819 $ 40,340 $ 39,037 $ 156,281 $ 152,964 Noninterest income 11,229 9,182 10,626 42,453 38,620 Total revenue, net of interest expense 50,048 49,522 49,663 198,734 191,584 Credit loss expense (benefit) 622 (1,080 ) (3,041 ) (7,336 ) 28,369 Noninterest expense 30,444 29,778 31,915 116,592 149,893 Income before income tax expense 18,982 20,824 20,789 89,478 13,322 Income tax expense 4,726 4,513 4,079 19,992 6,699 Net income $ 14,256 $ 16,311 $ 16,710 $ 69,486 $ 6,623 Per Share Data: Diluted earnings $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 1.04 $ 4.37 $ 0.41 Book value 33.66 33.71 32.17 33.66 32.17 Tangible book value(1) 28.40 28.40 26.69 28.40 26.69 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 $ 5,556,648 $ 6,025,128 $ 5,556,648 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,245,012 3,268,644 3,482,223 3,245,012 3,482,223 Total securities held for investment 2,288,110 2,136,902 1,657,381 2,288,110 1,657,381 Total deposits 5,114,519 4,957,781 4,547,049 5,114,519 4,547,049 Short-term borrowings 181,368 187,508 230,789 181,368 230,789 Long-term debt 154,879 154,860 208,691 154,879 208,691 Total shareholders' equity 527,475 530,264 515,250 527,475 515,250 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 5,934,076 $ 5,811,228 $ 5,457,939 $ 5,780,556 $ 5,135,841 Average total loans 3,268,783 3,356,680 3,560,632 3,362,488 3,551,945 Average total deposits 5,015,506 4,882,835 4,490,048 4,838,227 4,184,406 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.11 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 0.13 % Return on average equity 10.68 % 12.00 % 13.15 % 13.18 % 1.28 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 13.50 % 15.06 % 17.07 % 16.63 % 10.80 % Efficiency ratio(1) 56.74 % 56.34 % 59.69 % 54.65 % 56.92 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.83 % 3.00 % 3.13 % 2.95 % 3.30 % Loans to deposits ratio 63.45 % 65.93 % 76.58 % 63.45 % 76.58 % Common equity ratio 8.75 % 9.03 % 9.27 % 8.75 % 9.27 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 7.49 % 7.71 % 7.82 % 7.49 % 7.82 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 31,540 $ 33,708 $ 42,689 $ 31,540 $ 42,689 Nonperforming loans ratio 0.97 % 1.03 % 1.23 % 0.97 % 1.23 % Total nonperforming assets $ 31,897 $ 34,162 $ 45,005 $ 31,897 $ 45,005 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.53 % 0.58 % 0.81 % 0.53 % 0.81 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (278 ) $ (880 ) $ 359 $ (436 ) $ 5,265 Net (recovery) charge-off ratio (0.03 )% (0.10 )% 0.04 % (0.01 )% 0.15 % Allowance for credit losses $ 48,700 $ 47,900 $ 55,500 $ 48,700 $ 55,500 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.50 % 1.47 % 1.59 % 1.50 % 1.59 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.72 % 1.52 % 1.72 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 154.41 % 142.32 % 132.30 % 154.41 % 132.30 % PPP Loans: Average PPP loans $ 52,564 $ 143,628 $ 313,252 $ 186,333 $ 223,137 Fee Income 1,996 3,593 2,853 11,731 5,228 (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,268,783 $ 34,191 4.15 % $ 3,356,680 $ 36,622 4.33 % $ 3,560,632 $ 38,795 4.33 % Taxable investment securities 1,802,349 7,461 1.64 % 1,628,605 6,655 1.62 % 1,026,359 4,673 1.81 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 455,570 3,026 2.64 % 459,717 3,043 2.63 % 450,659 3,180 2.81 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,257,919 10,487 1.84 % 2,088,322 9,698 1.84 % 1,477,018 7,853 2.12 % Other 80,415 37 0.18 % 44,915 21 0.19 % 80,019 29 0.14 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,607,117 44,715 3.16 % $ 5,489,917 46,341 3.35 % $ 5,117,669 46,677 3.63 % Other assets 326,959 321,311 340,270 Total assets $ 5,934,076 $ 5,811,228 $ 5,457,939 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,506,600 $ 1,065 0.28 % $ 1,434,560 $ 1,056 0.29 % $ 1,276,320 $ 958 0.30 % Money market deposits 976,018 520 0.21 % 955,174 506 0.21 % 931,900 544 0.23 % Savings deposits 621,871 285 0.18 % 606,449 316 0.21 % 508,763 279 0.22 % Time deposits 903,765 1,161 0.51 % 890,866 1,272 0.57 % 862,408 2,484 1.15 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,008,254 3,031 0.30 % 3,887,049 3,150 0.32 % 3,579,391 4,265 0.47 % Short-term borrowings 190,788 130 0.27 % 182,484 132 0.29 % 182,080 142 0.31 % Long-term debt 154,870 1,576 4.04 % 163,817 1,597 3.87 % 223,407 2,026 3.61 % Total borrowed funds 345,658 1,706 1.96 % 346,301 1,729 1.98 % 405,487 2,168 2.13 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,353,912 $ 4,737 0.43 % $ 4,233,350 $ 4,879 0.46 % $ 3,984,878 $ 6,433 0.64 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,007,252 995,786 910,657 Other liabilities 43,576 43,040 56,898 Shareholders’ equity 529,336 539,052 505,506 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,934,076 $ 5,811,228 $ 5,457,939 Net interest income(2) $ 39,978 $ 41,462 $ 40,244 Net interest spread(2) 2.73 % 2.89 % 2.99 % Net interest margin(2) 2.83 % 3.00 % 3.13 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,015,506 $ 3,031 0.24 % $ 4,882,835 $ 3,150 0.26 % $ 4,490,048 $ 4,265 0.38 % Cost of funds(6) 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.52 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $1.9 million, $3.5 million, and $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $599 thousand, $774 thousand, and $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $548 thousand, $507 thousand, and $556 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $611 thousand, $615 thousand, and $651 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,362,488 $ 143,141 4.26 % $ 3,551,945 $ 160,752 4.53 % Taxable investment securities 1,577,146 25,692 1.63 % 797,954 17,610 2.21 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 463,526 12,468 2.69 % 342,000 10,395 3.04 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,040,672 38,160 1.87 % 1,139,954 28,005 2.46 % Other 52,617 91 0.17 % 73,255 262 0.36 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,455,777 181,392 3.32 % $ 4,765,154 189,019 3.97 % Other assets 324,779 370,687 Total assets $ 5,780,556 $ 5,135,841 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,440,585 $ 4,208 0.29 % $ 1,108,997 $ 4,435 0.40 % Money market deposits 946,784 2,006 0.21 % 844,137 3,696 0.44 % Savings deposits 594,543 1,210 0.20 % 454,000 1,386 0.31 % Time deposits 882,271 5,774 0.65 % 945,234 14,402 1.52 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,864,183 13,198 0.34 % 3,352,368 23,919 0.71 % Short-term borrowings 191,757 551 0.29 % 157,346 914 0.58 % Long-term debt 178,395 6,736 3.78 % 220,448 6,990 3.17 % Total borrowed funds 370,152 7,287 1.97 % 377,794 7,904 2.09 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,234,335 $ 20,485 0.48 % $ 3,730,162 $ 31,823 0.85 % Noninterest bearing deposits 974,044 832,038 Other liabilities 45,141 58,186 Shareholders’ equity 527,036 515,455 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,780,556 $ 5,135,841 Net interest income(2) $ 160,907 $ 157,196 Net interest spread(2) 2.84 % 3.12 % Net interest margin(2) 2.95 % 3.30 % Total deposits(5) $ 4,838,227 $ 13,198 0.27 % $ 4,184,406 $ 23,919 0.57 % Cost of funds(6) 0.39 % 0.70 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $11.2 million and $4.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.3 million and $9.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.1 million and $2.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $2.5 million and $2.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 527,475 $ 530,264 $ 530,293 $ 511,320 $ 515,250 Intangible assets, net (82,362 ) (83,607 ) (84,871 ) (86,212 ) (87,719 ) Tangible common equity $ 445,113 $ 446,657 $ 445,422 $ 425,108 $ 427,531 Total assets $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 $ 5,749,215 $ 5,737,312 $ 5,556,648 Intangible assets, net (82,362 ) (83,607 ) (84,871 ) (86,212 ) (87,719 ) Tangible assets $ 5,942,766 $ 5,791,816 $ 5,664,344 $ 5,651,100 $ 5,468,929 Book value per share $ 33.66 $ 33.71 $ 33.22 $ 32.00 $ 32.17 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 28.40 $ 28.40 $ 27.90 $ 26.60 $ 26.69 Shares outstanding 15,671,147 15,729,451 15,963,468 15,981,088 16,016,780 Common equity ratio 8.75 % 9.03 % 9.22 % 8.91 % 9.27 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 7.49 % 7.71 % 7.86 % 7.52 % 7.82 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 14,256 $ 16,311 $ 16,710 $ 69,486 $ 6,623 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 934 948 1,177 4,018 5,232 Goodwill impairment — — — — 31,500 Tangible net income $ 15,190 $ 17,259 $ 17,887 $ 73,504 $ 43,355 Average shareholders’ equity $ 529,336 $ 539,052 $ 505,506 $ 527,036 $ 515,455 Average intangible assets, net (82,990 ) (84,288 ) (88,543 ) (84,927 ) (113,978 ) Average tangible equity $ 446,346 $ 454,764 $ 416,963 $ 442,109 $ 401,477 Return on average equity 10.68 % 12.00 % 13.15 % 13.18 % 1.28 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 13.50 % 15.06 % 17.07 % 16.63 % 10.80 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 38,819 $ 40,340 $ 39,037 $ 156,281 $ 152,964 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 548 507 556 2,105 2,096 Securities(1) 611 615 651 2,521 2,136 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 39,978 $ 41,462 $ 40,244 $ 160,907 $ 157,196 Loan purchase discount accretion (599 ) (774 ) (1,542 ) (3,344 ) (9,098 ) Core net interest income $ 39,379 $ 40,688 $ 38,702 $ 157,563 $ 148,098 Net interest margin 2.75 % 2.92 % 3.03 % 2.86 % 3.21 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 2.83 % 3.00 % 3.13 % 2.95 % 3.30 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.79 % 2.94 % 3.01 % 2.89 % 3.11 % Average interest earning assets $ 5,607,117 $ 5,489,917 $ 5,117,669 $ 5,455,777 $ 4,765,154

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loan interest income, including fees $ 33,643 $ 36,115 $ 38,239 $ 141,036 $ 158,656 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 548 507 556 2,105 2,096 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 34,191 $ 36,622 $ 38,795 $ 143,141 $ 160,752 Loan purchase discount accretion (599 ) (774 ) (1,542 ) (3,344 ) (9,098 ) Core loan interest income $ 33,592 $ 35,848 $ 37,253 $ 139,797 $ 151,654 Yield on loans 4.08 % 4.27 % 4.27 % 4.19 % 4.47 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.15 % 4.33 % 4.33 % 4.26 % 4.53 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.08 % 4.24 % 4.16 % 4.16 % 4.27 % Average loans $ 3,268,783 $ 3,356,680 $ 3,560,632 $ 3,362,488 $ 3,551,945

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Efficiency Ratio December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total noninterest expense $ 30,444 $ 29,778 $ 31,915 $ 116,592 $ 149,893 Amortization of intangibles (1,245 ) (1,264 ) (1,569 ) (5,357 ) (6,976 ) Merger-related expenses (224 ) — — (224 ) (61 ) Goodwill impairment — — — — (31,500 ) Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 28,975 $ 28,514 $ 30,346 $ 111,011 $ 111,356 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 39,978 $ 41,462 $ 40,244 $ 160,907 $ 157,196 Noninterest income 11,229 9,182 10,626 42,453 38,620 Investment securities gains, net (137 ) (36 ) (30 ) (242 ) (184 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 51,070 $ 50,608 $ 50,840 $ 203,118 $ 195,632 Efficiency ratio (2) 56.74 % 56.34 % 59.69 % 54.65 % 56.92 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles, merger-related expenses, and goodwill impairment divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,245,012 $ 3,268,644 $ 3,330,156 $ 3,358,161 $ 3,482,223 PPP loans (30,841 ) (89,354 ) (184,390 ) (248,682 ) (259,260 ) Core loans $ 3,214,171 $ 3,179,290 $ 3,145,766 $ 3,109,479 $ 3,222,963 Allowance for credit losses $ 48,700 $ 47,900 $ 48,000 $ 50,650 $ 55,500 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.50 % 1.47 % 1.44 % 1.51 % 1.59 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.52 % 1.51 % 1.53 % 1.63 % 1.72 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans.

Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 902,314 $ 927,258 $ 982,092 $ 993,770 $ 1,055,488 Agricultural 103,417 106,356 107,834 117,099 116,392 Commercial real estate 1,704,541 1,699,358 1,705,789 1,693,592 1,732,361 Total commercial loans $ 2,710,272 $ 2,732,972 $ 2,795,715 $ 2,804,461 $ 2,904,241 Consumer loans: Residential real estate $ 466,322 $ 468,136 $ 468,581 $ 474,433 $ 499,106 Other consumer 68,418 67,536 65,860 79,267 78,876 Total consumer loans $ 534,740 $ 535,672 $ 534,441 $ 553,700 $ 577,982 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,245,012 $ 3,268,644 $ 3,330,156 $ 3,358,161 $ 3,482,223 PPP loans $ 30,841 $ 89,354 $ 184,390 $ 248,682 $ 259,260 Core loans(1) $ 3,214,171 $ 3,179,290 $ 3,145,766 $ 3,109,479 $ 3,222,963 Core commercial loans(2) $ 2,679,431 $ 2,643,618 $ 2,611,325 $ 2,555,779 $ 2,644,981

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.

(2) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.

