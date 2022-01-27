Espress Labs Among Top Finalists for Vaughan 2022 Business Achievement Awards - Small Business

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espress Labs is thrilled with the news they are a finalist for the Vaughan 2022 Business Achievement Awards in the Small Business Category. Espress Labs was created from the passion to identify gaps in the development industry and push the boundaries to find solutions for them. Espress Labs' primary goal is to promote modern marketing services, corporate brand identity, web design, and web development to companies who are looking for something more — companies like themselves, who knew they need to be different.

A lot of meaning is attached to this award as Espress Labs has proudly been doing business in Vaughan for 18 years and is part of the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce. Operating the headquarters of Espress Labs out of the City of Vaughan has really helped nourish the growth of this small creative studio to the company it is today. The growth Vaughan has put into its city has made itself the hub of York Region. Witnessing the city investing in itself by adding subways, updating transportation, etc. gives the company confidence to grow with Vaughan.

Being recognized this way in the community is extremely rewarding and humbling. Espress Labs looks forward to their continued relationship with the City of Vaughan.

Since 1977, the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce has promoted and represented the interests of business in Vaughan. Chamber of Commerce members have played a vital role in the business community since its inception. Vaughan Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering connections, serving, and empowering the Vaughan business community alike.

For further information about partnerships or to see what we can do for you, please contact:

Dan Alexander Ifrim

Founder & Director, Espress Labs

1-647-557-6660

dan@espresslabs.com

