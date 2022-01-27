Konica Minolta Achieves Fogra Accreditation for AccurioPress C14000 and C4080 Series

English French

MISSISAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce two of its high-speed colour digital printing systems, the AccurioPress C14000 and C4080 Series, have earned international FograCert Validation Printing System (VPS) certification. Fogra, a research institute in Germany for media technologies, recognizes print production systems that demonstrate commitment to ISO standards, based on measurable criteria.

Fogra found that the Konica Minolta AccurioPress C14000 and C4080 Series ‘fulfill all criteria of this program in the tested configurations.’ The presses are now certified when running the optional EFI Fiery, or Konica Minolta controllers.

The Fogra accreditation follows extensive testing in various printing conditions covering a wide range of capabilities. These included PDF/X conformance, proofing substrate colour, gloss and fluorescence, colour accuracy, uniformity, permanence and light fastness. Other factors considered were fading, long and short-term repeatability, print rub resistance, colourimetric tone value transfer, tone value reproduction limits, image register and resolving power and margin information.

The AccurioPress C14000/C12000 Series, launched in February 2020, provides high-volume CMYK cut-sheet toner presses complete with advanced automation to maximize production and produce unparalleled quality and consistency print after print. The series represents Konica Minolta’s solutions for the high-volume toner printing segment.

The AccurioPress C4080 Series was launched in November 2020, offering versatile digital presses that serve as all-in-one print manufacturing powerhouses, with features to streamline workflow and print output that consistently exceed customer expectations. The series represents entry- and mid-level presses that also help customers rethink graphical communications.

Core to both platforms, Konica Minolta’s IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer performs automatic engine setup and front-to-back registration prior to printing. This ensures excellent print quality and accuracy, while maintaining repeatability between jobs. The IQ-501 enhanced auto inspection options provide expanded inspection performance, verifying print quality and detecting streaks and spots as well as blemishes.

"At Konica Minolta, our goal has always been to enhance the profitability of our clients by supplying the most innovative products and solutions," said Mario Mottillo, President, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. "We are honoured to be recognized with this independent certification. It is a testament to our commitment to excellence as we continue to provide industry-leading print quality and repeatability."

Earlier this year, both Konica Minolta’s AccurioPress C14000/C12000 and AccurioPress C4080/C4070 also received Idealliance® Digital Press Certification and Idealliance® SO/PAS 15339 System Certification. Learn more about these and other Konica Minolta print production devices online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 14 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) , and Instagram!

