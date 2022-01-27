Millicom files standard form for notification of major holdings
Luxembourg, January 27, 2022 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. announced today the CSSF regulatory filing of the form:
- ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings (attachment)
-END-
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of the end of September 2021, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employ close to 21,000 people and provide mobile services to approximately 44 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
