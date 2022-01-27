World-Renowned Artist Gal Yosef Launches Digital Art NFT Collection Backed by Major Gallery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gal Yosef, the 3D artist impacting the NFT world, is about to launch the Meta Eagle Club NFT collection. As one of the most influential role models in 3D NFT art, Gal reveals his popular and incredibly detailed, life-like cartoon style avatars along with high-end curation by the internationally acclaimed Eden Gallery.





As the NFT art market matures, projects from accredited artists should take more of a center stage. This is where Gal Yosef and Eden Gallery deliver their uniquely talented curation skills, to bring a new vision to NFT art through the Meta Eagle Club.

Meta Eagle Club is Gal Yosef’s premiere installment of a series of his own collections - making up a digital art world called Galyverse. This first collection in the Galyverse includes 12,000 captivating eagle avatars.

“I was searching for a character that could help portray a charismatic avatar, but also one that’s warm and inspiring to others,” said Gal Yosef. “Depicted as a symbol of freedom in so many different cultures, Eagles, out of the entire animal kingdom, also represent the strong and brave-hearted. Working on the wings and feathers allowed me to soar and explore new heights in 3D art,” added Yosef.

A proven artist in art galleries, with millions of dollars in sales, Gal Yosef’s 3D mastery is by no means new to the NFT world. He is the artist behind the outstanding Crypto Bulls Society; a collection of bull avatars that sold out immediately upon minting and generated more than $50 million through primary sales and market auctions. At its peak, the collection was listed among OpenSea’s top positions. Gal has collaborated with A-list stars including Justin Beiber and famous DJ Steve Aoki - he created a one-of-a-kind NFT, which sold for $214,000 at Sotheby’s auction.

Meta Eagle Club will cultivate an environment that combines upscale art and community-building, exclusive physical gallery events, and evolving artistic vision. The Meta Eagle Club will focus on supporting NFT collectors by providing Eagle avatar owners with physical artwork in cooperation with Eden Gallery and its cutting edge NFT studio - RNSNC. Among other benefits, collectors will enjoy VIP flights around the world and additional aviation related experiences.

The Meta Eagle Club NFT sale event is coming soon. For upcoming whitelistings and event timelines, check out the Official Galyverse Website, Galyverse Discord channel, Instagram and Twitter.

About Gal Yosef:

A self-taught prodigy in the field of 3D art and digital sculpting, Gal Yosef specializes in reimagined designs of well-loved cartoon characters and avatars forged from his own imagination. A curiosity and passion for painting and drawing inspired Gal to begin experimenting with 3D design when he was just 12 years old. Gal Yosef’s art continues to evolve in the style of his latest pieces, depicting a darker, avant-garde version of an imagined cartooniverse.

Gal has evolved his career from a digital studio owner, who specialized in 3D art, into a recognized gallery-proven artist, who was one of the most talked about artist at the last Art Basel in Miami.

About Eden Gallery:

Since its foundation in 1997, Eden Gallery has evolved into one of the largest global network of high-end art galleries. Collectively, Eden artists represent and promote contemporary optimism and a colorful view of life.

Eden offers premiere gallery spaces, including locations in New York, London, Miami, Mykonos, Aspen, and opening soon in Dubai.

About RNSNC:

RNSNC (renaissance) is the new age of art. Its mission is to connect art, tech and luxury, connecting like minded individuals to the new age of art. Operating worldwide and collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry, utilities and benefits are plentiful.

