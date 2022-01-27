Heritage Commerce Corp Earns a Record $14.0 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021, and a Record $47.7 Million for 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), the holding company (the “Company”) for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $14.0 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $13.7 million, or $0.23 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $47.7 million, or $0.79 per average diluted common share, an increase of 35% as compared to $35.3 million, or $0.59 per average diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 included a pre-tax $4.0 million reserve for litigation expense that was recorded during the second quarter of 2021. Earnings for the year end December 31, 2020, were impacted by the effect of a $13.2 million pre-tax provision for potential credit losses on loans, incorporating the forecasted effects on economic activity from the Coronavirus pandemic, and $2.6 million of pre-tax merger-related costs. All results are unaudited.



“The fourth quarter of 2021 results capped a stellar year for our Company which delivered record earnings for both the fourth quarter and for the full year of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 20% over the fourth quarter a year ago, supported by 11% growth in net interest income, a return on average tangible equity of 13.50%, a return on average tangible assets of 1.00%, and an improving efficiency ratio of 54.32%. Earnings for the full year of 2021 increased 35% to a record $47.7 million,” said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We ended the year with $5.5 billion in total assets. Our loan portfolio grew 18% from a year ago to $3.09 billion, reflecting growth in commercial loans, both owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans, multifamily loans, and from the purchase of residential mortgage loans. Total deposits grew 22% to $4.76 billion year-over-year, with noninterest-bearing deposits representing 40% of total deposits at year end. Growth in total deposits has been consistently robust over the past several quarters, and we expect to leverage our excess liquidity in the coming quarters to increase interest income.”

“Credit metrics were also sound at year end. Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) decreased 52% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year ago, and were down 21% from the preceding quarter. Despite taking a negative provision for credit losses on loans of $615,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to total loans remained solid at 1.40%, and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,158.11%, at December 31, 2021,” said Mr. Kaczmarek. “Although COVID-19 continues to pose a challenge to businesses and communities in our markets, our staff and this Bank remain prepared and dedicated to helping our clients navigate pandemic-related disruptions and continue to benefit from improving economic conditions in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

Operating Results, Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management, and Credit Quality

(as of, or for the periods ended December 31, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2021, except as noted):

Operating Results:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.23 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $0.23 for the third quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $0.59 for the year ended December 31, 2020.





The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average tangible assets 1.00 % 1.10 % 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.83 % Return on average tangible equity 13.50 % 13.49 % 11.75 % 11.86 % 9.04 %

Net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 11% to $38.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $34.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher average balances of loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. Net interest income remained relatively flat compared to $38.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

• For the year ended December 31, 2021, net interest income, before provision for credit losses on loans, increased 3% to $146.1 million, compared to $141.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to higher interest and fees recognized on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, higher loan prepayment fees, an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower costs of deposits, partially offset by decreases in the prime rate and decreases in yields on investment securities and overnight funds. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA. • The fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 31 basis points to 2.84% for the fourth quarter of 2021, from 3.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments, partially offset by a decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The FTE net interest margin contracted 34 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 from 3.18% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, lower loan prepayment fees, lower interest and fees on PPP loans, and a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments. • For the year ended December 31, 2021, the FTE net interest margin contracted 45 basis points to 3.05%, compared to 3.50% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to declines in the average yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and a shift in the mix of earning assets toward lower yielding shorter term investments, partially offset by an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, higher interest and fee income from PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and lower costs of deposits.

The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

• The average yield on the total loan portfolio was 4.93% for both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, as the benefit from higher fees on PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, was offset by a decline in the core bank and asset-based lending average yield. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,496,026 $ 27,167 4.32 % $ 2,256,944 $ 26,091 4.60 % Prepayment fees — 397 0.06 % — 257 0.05 % SBA PPP loans 127,592 318 0.99 % 313,335 787 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 2,211 6.87 % — 1,935 2.46 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 62,571 3,248 20.59 % 50,720 2,856 22.40 % Purchased residential mortgages 188,731 1,437 3.02 % 24,955 118 1.88 % Purchased CRE loans 8,929 69 3.07 % 20,854 176 3.36 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (7,728 ) 915 0.15 % (12,017 ) 687 0.12 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,876,121 $ 35,762 4.93 % $ 2,654,791 $ 32,907 4.93 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 5.18% for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower loan prepayment fees, and a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,496,026 $ 27,167 4.32 % $ 2,361,442 $ 26,062 4.38 % Prepayment fees — 397 0.06 % — 1,282 0.22 % SBA PPP loans 127,592 318 0.99 % 218,098 548 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 2,211 6.87 % — 2,508 4.56 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 62,571 3,248 20.59 % 50,674 2,815 22.04 % Purchased residential mortgages 188,731 1,437 3.02 % 141,073 1,019 2.87 % Purchased CRE loans 8,929 69 3.07 % 9,177 91 3.93 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (7,728 ) 915 0.15 % (8,923 ) 1,882 0.32 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,876,121 $ 35,762 4.93 % $ 2,771,541 $ 36,207 5.18 %





• The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.03% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 5.06% for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a decline in the average yield on core bank loans, and increases in the average balances of lower yielding purchased residential mortgages, partially offset by increases in interest and fees on PPP loans, higher loan prepayment fees, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans. There were higher fees recognized into income on PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily as a result of accelerated forgiveness of the PPP loans by the SBA.





For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 2,344,841 $ 103,796 4.43 % $ 2,327,624 $ 109,531 4.71 % Prepayment fees — 2,700 0.12 % — 1,121 0.05 % SBA PPP loans 249,253 2,481 1.00 % 218,391 2,185 1.00 % PPP fees, net — 9,995 4.01 % — 3,877 1.78 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 52,618 11,485 21.83 % 45,765 10,727 23.44 % Purchased residential mortgages 116,890 3,555 3.04 % 29,648 725 2.45 % Purchased CRE loans 12,436 441 3.55 % 24,072 831 3.45 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (9,717 ) 4,791 0.20 % (14,005 ) 4,172 0.18 % Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale) $ 2,766,321 $ 139,244 5.03 % $ 2,631,495 $ 133,169 5.06 %





• In aggregate, the original total net purchase discount on loans from the Focus Business Bank, Tri-Valley Bank, United American Bank, and Presidio Bank loan portfolios was $25.2 million. In aggregate, the remaining net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $7.3 million at December 31, 2021.

The average cost of total deposits was 0.10% for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, compared to 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The average cost of total deposits was 0.11% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 0.17% for the year ended December 31, 2020.





During the fourth quarter of 2021, there was a $615,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans, primarily due to recoveries on previously charged-off loans, compared to a $1.3 million negative provision for credit losses on loans taken in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a $514,000 negative provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2021. There was a $3.1 million negative provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to a $13.2 million provision for credit losses on loans for year ended December 31, 2020.

• The higher provision for credit losses on loans for the year ended December 31, 2020 was driven primarily by a significantly deteriorating economic outlook resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Ongoing impacts of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, originated and acquired loan portfolio composition, portfolio duration, and other factors.

Total noninterest income increased to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher termination fees at Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of the Bank.

• For the year ended December 31, 2021, total noninterest income decreased to $9.7 million, compared to $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposits and servicing income during 2021, and a $791,000 gain on disposition of foreclosed assets, a $449,000 gain on warrants, and a $277,000 gain on the sale of securities during 2020. These decreases were partially offset by a higher gain on sales of SBA loans, higher termination fees at Bay View Funding, and a $676,000 gain on proceeds for company owned life insurance during 2021.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $22.2 million, compared to $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits during the fourth quarter of 2021. Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased from $21.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits during the fourth quarter of 2021



• Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 increased to $93.1 million, compared to $89.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to a $4.0 million reserve for a litigation matter that settled in the second quarter of 2021. • The following table reflects pre-tax merger-related costs resulting from the merger with Presidio Bank for the periods indicated:





For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended MERGER-RELATED COSTS December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 356 Other — (7 ) 101 27 2,245 Total merger-related costs $ — $ (7 ) $ 101 $ 27 $ 2,601





• Full time equivalent employees were 326 at December 31, 2021, and 331 at December 31, 2020, and 325 at September 30, 2021.

The efficiency ratio was 54.32% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 59.45% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 53.78% for the third quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio for year ended December 31, 2021 was 59.74%, compared to 58.96% for the year ended December 31, 2020.





Income tax expense was $5.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and $5.6 million the third quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 27.7%, compared to 27.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and 28.8% for the third quarter of 2021. Income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $18.2 million, compared to $13.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 27.6%, compared to 28.1% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

• The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company’s investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low-income housing limited partnerships (net of low-income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

Total assets increased 19% to $5.499 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $4.634 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased 1% from $5.463 billion at September 30, 2021.





Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $102.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $235.8 million at December 31, 2020, and $121.0 million at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s securities available-for-sale portfolio was entirely comprised of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities). The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at December 31, 2021 was $2.9 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $5.8 million at December 31, 2020, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $4.0 million at September 30, 2021. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are increasing, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.





At December 31, 2021, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $658.4 million, compared to $297.4 million at December 31, 2020, and $537.3 million at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $607.4 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $51.0 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company purchased $151.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.71% and an average life of 6.01 years. During 2021, the Company purchased $474.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (securities held-to-maturity), with a book yield of 1.56% and an average life of 5.78 years.

The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 594,108 19 % $ 578,944 20 % $ 555,707 21 % Paycheck Protection Program Loans 88,726 3 % 164,506 6 % 290,679 11 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 595,934 19 % 580,624 20 % 560,362 21 % CRE - non-owner occupied 902,326 29 % 829,022 29 % 693,103 27 % Land and construction 147,855 5 % 141,277 5 % 144,594 6 % Home equity 109,579 4 % 106,690 4 % 111,885 4 % Multifamily 218,856 7 % 205,952 7 % 166,425 6 % Residential mortgages 416,660 13 % 211,467 8 % 85,116 3 % Consumer and other 16,744 1 % 20,106 1 % 18,116 1 % Total Loans 3,090,788 100 % 2,838,588 100 % 2,625,987 100 % Deferred loan costs (fees), net (3,462 ) — (5,729 ) — (6,726 ) — Loans, net of deferred costs and fees $ 3,087,326 100 % $ 2,832,859 100 % $ 2,619,261 100 %





• Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $468.1 million, or 18%, to $3.087 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.619 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $254.5 million, or 9%, from $2.833 billion at September 30, 2021. Total loans at December 31, 2021 included $88.7 million of PPP loans, compared to $290.7 million at December 31, 2020 and $164.5 million at September 30, 2021. Total loans at December 31, 2021 included $416.7 million of residential mortgages, compared to $85.1 million at December 31, 2020, and $211.5 million at September 30, 2021. • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale and PPP loans, increased $666.0 million, or 29%, to $3.001 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.335 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $328.0 million, or 12%, from $2.673 billion at September 30, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, PPP loans and residential mortgages, increased $334.6 million, or 15%, to $2.584 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.250 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $122.8 million, or 5%, from $2.461 billion at September 30, 2021. • In response to economic stimulus laws passed by Congress in 2020 and 2021, the Bank funded two rounds of PPP loans. At December 31, 2021, after accounting for loan payoffs and SBA loan forgiveness, “Round 1” PPP loans were $1.7 million and “Round 2” PPP loans were $87.0 million. In total, the Bank had $88.7 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at December 31, 2021. The following table shows interest income, fee income and deferred origination costs generated by the PPP loans, outstanding PPP loan balances and related deferred fees and costs for the periods indicated:





At or For the Quarter Ended: At or For the Year Ended: PPP LOANS December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 318 $ 548 $ 787 $ 2,481 $ 2,185 Fee income, net 2,211 2,508 1,935 9,995 3,877 Total $ 2,529 $ 3,056 $ 2,722 $ 12,476 $ 6,062 PPP loans outstanding at period end: Round 1 $ 1,717 $ 5,795 $ 290,679 $ 1,717 $ 290,679 Round 2 87,009 158,711 — 87,009 — Total $ 88,726 $ 164,506 $ 290,679 $ 88,726 $ 290,679 Deferred fees outstanding at period end $ (2,342 ) $ (4,831 ) $ (6,819 ) $ (2,342 ) $ (6,819 ) Deferred costs outstanding at period end 189 461 783 189 783 Total $ (2,153 ) $ (4,370 ) $ (6,036 ) $ (2,153 ) $ (6,036 )





• During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $223.8 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $1.1 million, and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.01% (net of servicing fees). During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company purchased single family residential mortgage loans totaling $405.8 million, tied to homes all located in California, with average principal balances of approximately $853,000, and a weighted average yield of approximately 3.14% (net of servicing fees). Purchases of residential loans have been an attractive alternative for replacing mortgage-backed security paydowns in the investment securities portfolio. • Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) line utilization increased to 31% at December 31, 2021, compared to 28% at December 31, 2020, and 27% at September 30, 2021. • At December 31, 2021, 40% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate. • At December 31, 2021, approximately 38% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to approximately 42% at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans for the periods indicated:



For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Balance at beginning of period $ 43,680 $ 43,956 $ 45,422 $ 44,400 $ 23,285 Charge-offs during the period (87 ) (65 ) (144 ) (520 ) (1,880 ) Recoveries during the period 312 303 470 2,544 1,192 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period 225 238 326 2,024 (688 ) Impact of adopting Topic 326 — — — — 8,570 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the period (615 ) (514 ) (1,348 ) (3,134 ) 13,233 Balance at end of period $ 43,290 $ 43,680 $ 44,400 $ 43,290 $ 44,400 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 3,087,326 $ 2,832,859 $ 2,619,261 $ 3,087,326 $ 2,619,261 Total nonperforming loans $ 3,738 $ 4,733 $ 7,869 $ 3,738 $ 7,869 Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") to total loans 1.40 % 1.54 % 1.70 % 1.40 % 1.70 % ACLL to total nonperforming loans 1,158.11 % 922.88 % 564.24 % 1,158.11 % 564.24 %





• The ACLL was 1.40% of total loans at December 31, 2021 while the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 1,158.11%. The ACLL was 1.70% of total loans and the ACLL to nonperforming loans was 564.24% at December 31, 2020. The ACLL was 1.54% of total loans and the ACLL to total nonperforming loans was 922.88% at September 30, 2021. The ACLL to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.44 % at December 31, 2021, 1.91% at December 31, 2020 and 1.63% at September 30, 2021. • The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL under CECL for each of the first four quarters of 2021:





DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL UNDER CECL (in $000’s, unaudited) ACLL at December 31, 2020 $ 44,400 Net recoveries during the first quarter of 2021 1,408 Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2021 313 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts (1,825 ) ACLL at March 31, 2021 44,296 Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2021 153 Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2021 2,153 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts (2,646 ) ACLL at June 30, 2021 43,956 Net recoveries during the third quarter of 2021 238 Portfolio changes during the third quarter of 2021 2,485 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the third quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts (2,999 ) ACLL at September 30, 2021 43,680 Net recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2021 225 Portfolio changes during the fourth quarter of 2021 3,786 Qualitative and quantitative changes during the fourth quarter of 2021 including changes in economic forecasts (4,401 ) ACLL at December 31, 2021 $ 43,290





• Net recoveries totaled $225,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net recoveries of $326,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, and net recoveries of $238,000 for the third quarter of 2021. • The following is a breakout of NPAs at the periods indicated:





End of Period: NONPERFORMING ASSETS December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total CRE loans $ 2,254 60 % $ 2,260 48 % $ 3,706 47 % Commercial loans 1,122 30 % 1,330 28 % 2,726 35 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 278 8 % 642 13 % 81 1 % Home equity loans 84 2 % 94 2 % 949 12 % Consumer and other loans — — % 407 9 % 407 5 % Total nonperforming assets $ 3,738 100 % $ 4,733 100 % $ 7,869 100 %





• NPAs totaled $3.7 million, or 0.07% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $7.9 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, $4.7 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. • There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at December 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, or September 30, 2021. • Classified assets decreased to $33.8 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, compared to $34.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, and increased from $31.9 million, or 0.58% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,903,768 40 % $ 1,804,965 38 % $ 1,661,655 42 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,308,114 27 % 1,141,944 24 % 960,179 24 % Savings and money market 1,375,825 29 % 1,600,754 34 % 1,119,968 29 % Time deposits — under $250 38,734 1 % 39,628 1 % 45,027 1 % Time deposits — $250 and over 94,700 2 % 103,046 2 % 103,746 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 38,271 1 % 36,044 1 % 23,911 1 % Total deposits $ 4,759,412 100 % $ 4,726,381 100 % $ 3,914,486 100 %





• Total deposits increased $844.9 million, or 22%, to $4.759 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.914 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $33.0 million, or 1%, from $4.726 billion at September 30, 2021. • Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, increased $845.9 million, or 23%, to $4.588 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $3.742 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased $40.0 million, or 1%, compared to $4.548 billion at September 30, 2021. • Total deposits at September 30, 2021 included $336 million of temporary deposits from one customer that were received late in the third quarter of 2021. The deposits from this customer decreased to $140 million at December 31, 2021.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at December 31, 2021, as reflected in the following table:



Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited) Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Capital 14.3 % 13.7 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Capital 12.3 % 12.8 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.3 % 12.8 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Tier 1 Leverage 7.9 % 8.2 % 5.0 % 4.0 %





____________________ (1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio. ____________________

The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 Unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale $ 1,991 $ 2,435 $ 3,709 Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity — 234 261 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (5,480 ) (6,143 ) (6,140 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (7,668 ) (8,411 ) (8,767 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 161 179 220 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (10,996 ) $ (11,706 ) $ (10,717 )

Tangible equity was $416.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $393.6 million at December 31, 2020, and $408.1 million at September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $6.91 at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.57 at December 31, 2020, and $6.77 at September 30, 2021.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Year Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30,

December 31,

December 31, December 31, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021

2020

2021 2020 Change Interest income $ 39,956 $ 39,907 $ 36,145 0 % 11 % $ 153,256 $ 150,471 2 % Interest expense 1,847 1,725 1,940 7 % (5 ) % 7,131 8,581 (17 ) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 38,109 38,182 34,205 0 % 11 % 146,125 141,890 3 % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans (615 ) (514 ) (1,348 ) (20 ) % 54 % (3,134 ) 13,233 (124 ) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 38,724 38,696 35,553 0 % 9 % 149,259 128,657 16 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 644 584 608 10 % 6 % 2,488 2,859 (13 ) % Termination fees 618 32 24 1831 % 2475 % 797 89 796 % Gain on sales of SBA loans 491 594 372 (17 ) % 32 % 1,718 839 105 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 454 470 465 (3 ) % (2 ) % 1,838 1,845 0 % Servicing income 138 129 98 7 % 41 % 553 673 (18 ) % Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance 104 109 — (5 ) % N/A 675 20 3275 % Gain on sales of securities — — 7 N/A (100 ) % — 277 (100 ) % Gain on the disposition of foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A — 791 (100 ) % Other 361 490 482 (26 ) % (25 ) % 1,619 2,529 (36 ) % Total noninterest income 2,810 2,408 2,056 17 % 37 % 9,688 9,922 (2 ) % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,871 12,461 12,457 3 % 3 % 51,862 50,927 2 % Occupancy and equipment 2,366 2,151 2,197 10 % 8 % 9,038 8,018 13 % Professional fees 1,200 1,211 1,396 (1 ) % (14 ) % 5,901 5,338 11 % Other 5,790 6,008 5,507 (4 ) % 5 % 26,276 25,228 4 % Total noninterest expense 22,227 21,831 21,557 2 % 3 % 93,077 89,511 4 % Income before income taxes 19,307 19,273 16,052 0 % 20 % 65,870 49,068 34 % Income tax expense 5,342 5,555 4,429 (4 ) % 21 % 18,170 13,769 32 % Net income $ 13,965 $ 13,718 $ 11,623 2 % 20 % $ 47,700 $ 35,299 35 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 0 % 21 % $ 0.79 $ 0.59 34 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 0 % 21 % $ 0.79 $ 0.59 34 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,298,424 60,220,717 59,616,951 0 % 1 % 60,133,821 59,478,343 1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,844,221 60,760,189 60,247,296 0 % 1 % 60,689,062 60,169,139 1 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,339,837 60,266,316 59,917,457 0 % 1 % 60,339,837 59,917,457 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 0 % 0 % $ 0.52 $ 0.52 0 % Book value per share $ 9.91 $ 9.79 $ 9.64 1 % 3 % $ 9.91 $ 9.64 3 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.91 $ 6.77 $ 6.57 2 % 5 % $ 6.91 $ 6.57 5 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 9.35 % 9.29 % 7.99 % 1 % 17 % 8.15 % 6.12 % 33 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 13.50 % 13.49 % 11.75 % 0 % 15 % 11.86 % 9.04 % 31 % Annualized return on average assets 0.97 % 1.06 % 0.98 % (8 ) % (1 ) % 0.92 % 0.80 % 15 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.00 % 1.10 % 1.02 % (9 ) % (2 ) % 0.96 % 0.83 % 16 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.84 % 3.18 % 3.15 % (11 ) % (10 ) % 3.05 % 3.50 % (13 ) % Efficiency ratio 54.32 % 53.78 % 59.45 % 1 % (9 ) % 59.74 % 58.96 % 1 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,695,136 $ 5,139,239 $ 4,703,154 11 % 21 % $ 5,166,294 $ 4,434,329 17 % Average tangible assets $ 5,513,359 $ 4,956,738 $ 4,518,279 11 % 22 % $ 4,983,407 $ 4,248,090 17 % Average earning assets $ 5,336,129 $ 4,778,574 $ 4,338,117 12 % 23 % $ 4,805,630 $ 4,071,805 18 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 4,047 $ 4,810 $ 2,772 (16 ) % 46 % $ 4,095 $ 3,459 18 % Average total loans $ 2,872,074 $ 2,766,731 $ 2,652,019 4 % 8 % $ 2,762,226 $ 2,628,036 5 % Average deposits $ 4,945,204 $ 4,396,315 $ 3,980,017 12 % 24 % $ 4,426,885 $ 3,719,896 19 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,979,940 $ 1,835,219 $ 1,749,837 8 % 13 % $ 1,834,909 $ 1,638,055 12 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,965,264 $ 2,561,096 $ 2,230,180 16 % 33 % $ 2,591,976 $ 2,081,841 25 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,005,212 $ 2,601,002 $ 2,269,960 16 % 32 % $ 2,631,848 $ 2,121,621 24 % Average equity $ 592,291 $ 586,012 $ 578,560 1 % 2 % $ 585,156 $ 576,675 1 % Average tangible equity $ 410,514 $ 403,511 $ 393,685 2 % 4 % $ 402,269 $ 390,436 3 %





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Interest income $ 39,956 $ 39,907 $ 36,632 $ 36,761 $ 36,145 Interest expense 1,847 1,725 1,756 1,803 1,940 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 38,109 38,182 34,876 34,958 34,205 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans (615 ) (514 ) (493 ) (1,512 ) (1,348 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 38,724 38,696 35,369 36,470 35,553 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 644 584 659 601 608 Termination fees 618 32 57 90 24 Gain on sales of SBA loans 491 594 83 550 372 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 454 470 458 456 465 Servicing income 138 129 104 182 98 Gain on proceeds from company owned life insurance 104 109 396 66 — Gain on sales of securities — — — — 7 Other 361 490 412 356 482 Total noninterest income 2,810 2,408 2,169 2,301 2,056 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,871 12,461 12,572 13,958 12,457 Occupancy and equipment 2,366 2,151 2,247 2,274 2,197 Professional fees 1,200 1,211 1,771 1,719 1,396 Other 5,790 6,008 9,185 5,293 5,507 Total noninterest expense 22,227 21,831 25,775 23,244 21,557 Income before income taxes 19,307 19,273 11,763 15,527 16,052 Income tax expense 5,342 5,555 2,950 4,323 4,429 Net income $ 13,965 $ 13,718 $ 8,813 $ 11,204 $ 11,623 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 60,298,424 60,220,717 60,089,327 59,926,816 59,616,951 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 60,844,221 60,760,189 60,730,141 60,404,213 60,247,296 Common shares outstanding at period-end 60,339,837 60,266,316 60,202,766 59,932,334 59,917,457 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 9.91 $ 9.79 $ 9.69 $ 9.71 $ 9.64 Tangible book value per share $ 6.91 $ 6.77 $ 6.65 $ 6.64 $ 6.57 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 9.35 % 9.29 % 6.06 % 7.85 % 7.99 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 13.50 % 13.49 % 8.84 % 11.50 % 11.75 % Annualized return on average assets 0.97 % 1.06 % 0.70 % 0.95 % 0.98 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.00 % 1.10 % 0.73 % 0.99 % 1.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2.84 % 3.18 % 3.00 % 3.22 % 3.15 % Efficiency ratio 54.32 % 53.78 % 69.58 % 62.38 % 59.45 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,695,136 $ 5,139,239 $ 5,047,097 $ 4,773,878 $ 4,703,154 Average tangible assets $ 5,513,359 $ 4,956,738 $ 4,863,814 $ 4,589,861 $ 4,518,279 Average earning assets $ 5,336,129 $ 4,778,574 $ 4,678,084 $ 4,419,963 $ 4,338,117 Average loans held-for-sale $ 4,047 $ 4,810 $ 4,053 $ 3,458 $ 2,772 Average total loans $ 2,872,074 $ 2,766,731 $ 2,790,368 $ 2,616,876 $ 2,652,019 Average deposits $ 4,945,204 $ 4,396,315 $ 4,307,555 $ 4,048,953 $ 3,980,017 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,979,940 $ 1,835,219 $ 1,808,638 $ 1,712,903 $ 1,749,837 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 2,965,264 $ 2,561,096 $ 2,498,917 $ 2,336,050 $ 2,230,180 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,005,212 $ 2,601,002 $ 2,538,747 $ 2,375,851 $ 2,269,960 Average equity $ 592,291 $ 586,012 $ 583,009 $ 579,157 $ 578,560 Average tangible equity $ 410,514 $ 403,511 $ 399,726 $ 395,140 $ 393,685





End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,703 $ 33,013 $ 30,598 (52 ) % (49 ) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,290,513 1,588,334 1,100,475 (19 ) % 17 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 102,252 121,000 235,774 (15 ) % (57 ) % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 658,397 537,285 297,389 23 % 121 % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 2,367 3,678 1,699 (36 ) % 39 % Loans: Commercial 594,108 578,944 555,707 3 % 7 % SBA PPP loans 88,726 164,506 290,679 (46 ) % (69 ) % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 595,934 580,624 560,362 3 % 6 % CRE - non-owner occupied 902,326 829,022 693,103 9 % 30 % Land and construction 147,855 141,277 144,594 5 % 2 % Home equity 109,579 106,690 111,885 3 % (2 ) % Multifamily 218,856 205,952 166,425 6 % 32 % Residential mortgages 416,660 211,467 85,116 97 % 390 % Consumer and other 16,744 20,106 18,116 (17 ) % (8 ) % Loans 3,090,788 2,838,588 2,625,987 9 % 18 % Deferred loan fees, net (3,462 ) (5,729 ) (6,726 ) (40 ) % (49 ) % Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees 3,087,326 2,832,859 2,619,261 9 % 18 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (43,290 ) (43,680 ) (44,400 ) (1 ) % (3 ) % Loans, net 3,044,036 2,789,179 2,574,861 9 % 18 % Company-owned life insurance 77,589 77,509 77,523 0 % 0 % Premises and equipment, net 9,639 9,821 10,459 (2 ) % (8 ) % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 13,668 14,423 16,664 (5 ) % (18 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 117,614 121,129 121,041 (3 ) % (3 ) % Total assets $ 5,499,409 $ 5,463,002 $ 4,634,114 1 % 19 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,903,768 $ 1,804,965 $ 1,661,655 5 % 15 % Demand, interest-bearing 1,308,114 1,141,944 960,179 15 % 36 % Savings and money market 1,375,825 1,600,754 1,119,968 (14 ) % 23 % Time deposits-under $250 38,734 39,628 45,027 (2 ) % (14 ) % Time deposits-$250 and over 94,700 103,046 103,746 (8 ) % (9 ) % CDARS - money market and time deposits 38,271 36,044 23,911 6 % 60 % Total deposits 4,759,412 4,726,381 3,914,486 1 % 22 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,925 39,878 39,740 0 % 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 102,044 106,625 101,999 (4 ) % 0 % Total liabilities 4,901,381 4,872,884 4,056,225 1 % 21 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 497,695 496,622 493,707 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 111,329 105,202 94,899 6 % 17 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,996 ) (11,706 ) (10,717 ) 6 % (3 ) % Total shareholders' equity 598,028 590,118 577,889 1 % 3 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,499,409 $ 5,463,002 $ 4,634,114 1 % 19 %





End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,703 $ 33,013 $ 41,904 $ 36,534 $ 30,598 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,290,513 1,588,334 1,286,418 1,406,520 1,100,475 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 102,252 121,000 145,955 196,718 235,774 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 658,397 537,285 421,286 306,535 297,389 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 2,367 3,678 4,344 2,834 1,699 Loans: Commercial 594,108 578,944 557,686 559,698 555,707 SBA PPP loans 88,726 164,506 286,461 349,744 290,679 Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 595,934 580,624 583,091 568,637 560,362 CRE - non-owner occupied 902,326 829,022 742,135 700,117 693,103 Land and construction 147,855 141,277 129,426 159,504 144,594 Home equity 109,579 106,690 107,873 104,303 111,885 Multifamily 218,856 205,952 198,771 168,917 166,425 Residential mortgages 416,660 211,467 205,904 82,181 85,116 Consumer and other 16,744 20,106 21,519 19,872 18,116 Loans 3,090,788 2,838,588 2,832,866 2,712,973 2,625,987 Deferred loan fees, net (3,462 ) (5,729 ) (8,070 ) (8,266 ) (6,726 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 3,087,326 2,832,859 2,824,796 2,704,707 2,619,261 Allowance for credit losses on loans (43,290 ) (43,680 ) (43,956 ) (44,296 ) (44,400 ) Loans, net 3,044,036 2,789,179 2,780,840 2,660,411 2,574,861 Company-owned life insurance 77,589 77,509 77,393 77,421 77,523 Premises and equipment, net 9,639 9,821 10,040 10,220 10,459 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 13,668 14,423 15,177 15,931 16,664 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 117,614 121,129 121,887 120,635 121,041 Total assets $ 5,499,409 $ 5,463,002 $ 5,072,875 $ 5,001,390 $ 4,634,114 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,903,768 $ 1,804,965 $ 1,840,516 $ 1,813,962 $ 1,661,655 Demand, interest-bearing 1,308,114 1,141,944 1,140,867 1,101,807 960,179 Savings and money market 1,375,825 1,600,754 1,174,587 1,189,566 1,119,968 Time deposits-under $250 38,734 39,628 42,118 42,596 45,027 Time deposits-$250 and over 94,700 103,046 110,111 102,508 103,746 CDARS - money market and time deposits 38,271 36,044 36,273 28,663 23,911 Total deposits 4,759,412 4,726,381 4,344,472 4,279,102 3,914,486 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,925 39,878 39,832 39,786 39,740 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 102,044 106,625 105,127 100,839 101,999 Total liabilities 4,901,381 4,872,884 4,489,431 4,419,727 4,056,225 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 497,695 496,622 495,665 494,617 493,707 Retained earnings 111,329 105,202 99,311 98,314 94,899 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,996 ) (11,706 ) (11,532 ) (11,268 ) (10,717 ) Total shareholders' equity 598,028 590,118 583,444 581,663 577,889 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,499,409 $ 5,463,002 $ 5,072,875 $ 5,001,390 $ 4,634,114





End of Period: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30,

December 31,

(in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2021

2020

Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 3,460 $ 4,091 $ 7,788 (15 ) % (56 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 278 642 81 (57 ) % 243 % Total nonperforming loans 3,738 4,733 7,869 (21 ) % (52 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 3,738 $ 4,733 $ 7,869 (21 ) % (52 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 125 $ 90 $ 169 39 % (26 ) % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (225 ) $ (238 ) $ (326 ) 5 % 31 % Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ (615 ) $ (514 ) $ (1,348 ) (20 ) % 54 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 43,290 $ 43,680 $ 44,400 (1 ) % (3 ) % Classified assets $ 33,846 $ 31,937 $ 34,028 6 % (1 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.40 % 1.54 % 1.70 % (9 ) % (18 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,158.11 % 922.88 % 564.24 % 25 % 105 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.17 % (22 ) % (59 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.30 % (29 ) % (60 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 0 % 0 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 0 % 0 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 416,729 $ 408,064 $ 393,594 2 % 6 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 10.87 % 10.80 % 12.47 % 1 % (13 ) % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 7.84 % 7.73 % 8.85 % 1 % (11 ) % Loan to deposit ratio 64.87 % 59.94 % 66.91 % 8 % (3 ) % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.00 % 38.19 % 42.45 % 5 % (6 ) % Total capital ratio 14.3 % 15.1 % 16.5 % (5 ) % (13 ) % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 % 12.9 % 14.0 % (5 ) % (12 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 % 12.9 % 14.0 % (5 ) % (12 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.9 % 8.6 % 9.1 % (8 ) % (13 ) % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 13.7 % 14.5 % 15.8 % (6 ) % (13 ) % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.8 % 13.5 % 14.6 % (5 ) % (12 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.8 % 13.5 % 14.6 % (5 ) % (12 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.2 % 9.0 % 9.5 % (9 ) % (14 ) %





____________________ (1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets (2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets





End of Period: CREDIT QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 3,460 $ 4,091 $ 5,291 $ 5,542 $ 7,788 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 278 642 889 51 81 Total nonperforming loans 3,738 4,733 6,180 5,593 7,869 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 3,738 $ 4,733 $ 6,180 $ 5,593 $ 7,869 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 125 $ 90 $ 93 $ 152 $ 169 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (225 ) $ (238 ) $ (153 ) $ (1,408 ) $ (326 ) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans during the quarter $ (615 ) $ (514 ) $ (493 ) $ (1,512 ) $ (1,348 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 43,290 $ 43,680 $ 43,956 $ 44,296 $ 44,400 Classified assets $ 33,846 $ 31,937 $ 32,402 $ 33,420 $ 34,028 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.40 % 1.54 % 1.56 % 1.64 % 1.70 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,158.11 % 922.88 % 711.26 % 791.99 % 564.24 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.17 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.30 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 416,729 $ 408,064 $ 400,636 $ 398,101 $ 393,594 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 10.87 % 10.80 % 11.50 % 11.63 % 12.47 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 7.84 % 7.73 % 8.19 % 8.26 % 8.85 % Loan to deposit ratio 64.87 % 59.94 % 65.02 % 63.21 % 66.91 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.00 % 38.19 % 42.36 % 42.39 % 42.45 % Total capital ratio 14.3 % 15.1 % 15.6 % 16.5 % 16.5 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 % 12.9 % 13.3 % 14.0 % 14.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.3 % 12.9 % 13.3 % 14.0 % 14.0 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.9 % 8.6 % 8.6 % 9.1 % 9.1 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total capital ratio 13.7 % 14.5 % 15.0 % 15.8 % 15.8 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.8 % 13.5 % 13.9 % 14.7 % 14.6 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.8 % 13.5 % 13.9 % 14.7 % 14.6 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.2 % 9.0 % 9.0 % 9.5 % 9.5 %





____________________ (1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets (2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,876,121 $ 35,762 4.93 % $ 2,654,791 $ 32,907 4.93 % Securities - taxable 660,663 2,686 1.61 % 482,951 2,053 1.69 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 54,965 457 3.30 % 70,318 570 3.22 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,744,380 1,147 0.26 % 1,130,057 735 0.26 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,336,129 40,052 2.98 % 4,338,117 36,265 3.33 % Cash and due from banks 38,178 42,861 Premises and equipment, net 9,755 10,387 Goodwill and other intangible assets 181,777 184,875 Other assets 129,297 126,914 Total assets $ 5,695,136 $ 4,703,154 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,979,940 $ 1,749,837 Demand, interest-bearing 1,346,878 559 0.16 % 939,203 462 0.20 % Savings and money market 1,451,230 582 0.16 % 1,121,636 674 0.24 % Time deposits - under $100 13,766 5 0.14 % 16,748 11 0.26 % Time deposits - $100 and over 118,089 116 0.39 % 131,740 208 0.63 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 35,301 2 0.02 % 20,853 1 0.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,965,264 1,264 0.17 % 2,230,180 1,356 0.24 % Total deposits 4,945,204 1,264 0.10 % 3,980,017 1,356 0.14 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,896 583 5.80 % 39,710 583 5.84 % Short-term borrowings 52 — 0.00 % 70 1 5.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,005,212 1,847 0.24 % 2,269,960 1,940 0.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,985,152 1,847 0.15 % 4,019,797 1,940 0.19 % Other liabilities 117,693 104,797 Total liabilities 5,102,845 4,124,594 Shareholders’ equity 592,291 578,560 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,695,136 $ 4,703,154 Net interest income (3) / margin 38,205 2.84 % 34,325 3.15 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (96 ) (120 ) Net interest income $ 38,109 $ 34,205





____________________ (1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances. (2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,567,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 (of which $2,211,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,120,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 (of which $1,935,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $397,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $257,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020. (3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,876,121 $ 35,762 4.93 % $ 2,771,541 $ 36,207 5.18 % Securities - taxable 660,663 2,686 1.61 % 557,890 2,320 1.65 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 54,965 457 3.30 % 58,679 485 3.28 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,744,380 1,147 0.26 % 1,390,464 998 0.28 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,336,129 40,052 2.98 % 4,778,574 40,010 3.32 % Cash and due from banks 38,178 37,963 Premises and equipment, net 9,755 9,962 Goodwill and other intangible assets 181,777 182,501 Other assets 129,297 130,239 Total assets $ 5,695,136 $ 5,139,239 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,979,940 $ 1,835,219 Demand, interest-bearing 1,346,878 559 0.16 % 1,142,762 473 0.16 % Savings and money market 1,451,230 582 0.16 % 1,234,109 513 0.16 % Time deposits - under $100 13,766 5 0.14 % 14,721 7 0.19 % Time deposits - $100 and over 118,089 116 0.39 % 132,247 147 0.44 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 35,301 2 0.02 % 37,257 1 0.01 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,965,264 1,264 0.17 % 2,561,096 1,141 0.18 % Total deposits 4,945,204 1,264 0.10 % 4,396,315 1,141 0.10 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,896 583 5.80 % 39,851 583 5.80 % Short-term borrowings 52 — 0.00 % 55 1 7.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,005,212 1,847 0.24 % 2,601,002 1,725 0.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,985,152 1,847 0.15 % 4,436,221 1,725 0.15 % Other liabilities 117,693 117,006 Total liabilities 5,102,845 4,553,227 Shareholders’ equity 592,291 586,012 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,695,136 $ 5,139,239 Net interest income (3) / margin 38,205 2.84 % 38,285 3.18 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (96 ) (103 ) Net interest income $ 38,109 $ 38,182





____________________ (1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances. (2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $2,567,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 (of which $2,211,000 was from PPP loans), compared to $2,809,000 for the third quarter of 2021 (of which $2,508,000 was from PPP loans). Prepayment fees totaled $397,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $1,282,000 for the third quarter of 2021. (3) Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate.





For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 2,766,321 $ 139,244 5.03 % $ 2,631,495 $ 133,169 5.06 % Securities - taxable 534,387 8,678 1.62 % 578,506 11,637 2.01 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 60,566 1,995 3.29 % 74,849 2,415 3.23 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 1,444,356 3,758 0.26 % 786,955 3,757 0.48 % Total interest earning assets (3) 4,805,630 153,675 3.20 % 4,071,805 150,978 3.71 % Cash and due from banks 39,841 40,401 Premises and equipment, net 10,056 9,497 Goodwill and other intangible assets 182,887 186,239 Other assets 127,880 126,387 Total assets $ 5,166,294 $ 4,434,329 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,834,909 $ 1,638,055 Demand, interest-bearing 1,164,556 1,988 0.17 % 891,513 2,035 0.23 % Savings and money market 1,251,438 2,195 0.18 % 1,026,319 3,144 0.31 % Time deposits - under $100 14,924 29 0.19 % 17,659 67 0.38 % Time deposits - $100 and over 128,753 598 0.46 % 128,461 1,009 0.79 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 32,305 6 0.02 % 17,889 5 0.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,591,976 4,816 0.19 % 2,081,841 6,260 0.30 % Total deposits 4,426,885 4,816 0.11 % 3,719,896 6,260 0.17 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,827 2,314 5.81 % 39,641 2,320 5.85 % Short-term borrowings 45 1 2.22 % 139 1 0.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,631,848 7,131 0.27 % 2,121,621 8,581 0.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,466,757 7,131 0.16 % 3,759,676 8,581 0.23 % Other liabilities 114,381 97,978 Total liabilities 4,581,138 3,857,654 Shareholders’ equity 585,156 576,675 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,166,294 $ 4,434,329 Net interest income (3) / margin 146,544 3.05 % 142,397 3.50 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (419 ) (507 ) Net interest income $ 146,125 $ 141,890



