Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 4Q21 GAAP EPS of $0.58 and Core EPS of $0.67

Record GAAP and Core EPS for 2021

John R. Buran, President and CEO Commentary

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company reported fourth quarter 2021 GAAP EPS of $0.58, up 427% YoY, ROAA of 0.89%, and ROAE of 10.77%. For the fourth quarter, Core EPS of $0.67 increased, 16% YoY with ROAA of 1.04% and ROAE of 12.49%. Record GAAP and Core EPS for 2021 of $2.59 and $2.81, respectively.

“2021 was a record year for earnings but it was also a challenging year for employees dealing with the pandemic and a new working environment. Our people continued to tirelessly navigate these challenges, as they supported and served customers, and masterfully executed our strategic objectives. Our employees are our competitive advantage. As a reward for our record year of earnings and employee performance through the pandemic, the Company recorded a one-time increase in compensation and benefits of $4.3 million for all employees. We are looking forward to an exciting year in 2022.” - John R. Buran, President and CEO

Slight NIM Compression QoQ; Loan Growth Returns. Net interest income of $62.7 million increased 12.5% YoY, but declined 1.1% QoQ. NIM expanded 21 bps to 3.29% YoY, but declined 5 bps from 3Q21. Core NIM increased by 18 bps to 3.21% YoY and compressed 6 bps QoQ. The decline in the NIM QoQ was primarily due to an unfavorable shift in balance sheet mix with high levels of interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold, which was fully deployed by the end of the year. Loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), increased 3.7% annualized in 4Q21 and loan closings were up 49% QoQ. Our loan pipeline, which grew 21% YoY, declined 19% QoQ from the record 3Q21 level of $530.7 million. With the yield curve steepening and the Federal Reserve expected to increase short-term rates, we expect refinance volumes will slow in 2022. Additionally, we continue to benefit from the merger disruption in our markets as we have hired 24 people (including 9 revenue producers) in 2021 from institutions involved with mergers. We are looking forward to additional expansion opportunities in 2022.

Returned 56% of Earnings in 4Q21; Capital Ratios Increase. The Company repurchased 150,976 shares of common stock at an average price of $23.75. Cash returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases was 56% of earnings in 4Q21. TCE/TA1 improved to 8.22% in 4Q21 from 8.04% in 3Q21 and 7.52% in 4Q20. Our capital priorities remain unchanged: 1) profitably grow the balance sheet, 2) return dividends to shareholders, and 3) opportunistically repurchase shares.

Key Financial Metrics2 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 GAAP: EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.11 ROAA (%) 0.89 1.26 0.93 0.93 0.18 ROAE (%) 10.77 15.42 11.95 12.29 2.27 NIM FTE3 (%) 3.29 3.34 3.14 3.18 3.08 Core: EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.54 $ 0.58 ROAA (%) 1.04 1.38 1.11 0.83 0.92 ROAE (%) 12.49 16.88 14.27 10.96 11.67 Core NIM FTE (%) 3.21 3.27 3.14 3.06 3.03 Efficiency Ratio (%) 58.7 52.3 53.4 58.6 57.6 Credit Quality: NPAs/Loans&REO (%) 0.23 0.31 0.26 0.31 0.31 LLRs/Loans (%) 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 0.67 LLRs/NPLs (%) 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.87 214.27 NCOs/Avg Loans (%) (0.00 ) (0.04 ) 0.05 0.17 0.04 Balance Sheet: Avg Loans ($B) $ 6.6 $ 6.6 $ 6.7 $ 6.7 $ 6.4 Avg Dep ($B) $ 6.5 $ 6.4 $ 6.5 $ 6.3 $ 5.5 Book Value/Share $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 $ 20.11 Tangible BV/Share $ 21.61 $ 21.13 $ 20.51 $ 19.99 $ 19.45 TCE/TA (%) 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 7.52

1 Tangible Common Equity (“TCE”)/Total Assets (“TA”) 2See “Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core and Base Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin.” 3 Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) Fully Taxable Equivalent (“FTE”)

4Q21 Highlights

Net interest income declined 1.1% QoQ (as asset yields decreased greater than funding costs), but increased 12.5% YoY to $62.7 million; core net interest income fell 1.6% QoQ and increased 11.7% YoY to $61.1 million

Net interest margin FTE decreased 5 bps QoQ but increased 21 bps YoY to 3.29%, and core net interest margin FTE declined 6 bps QoQ, but expanded 18 bps YoY to 3.21%; Core NIM compression QoQ was primarily from lower loan yields and a less favorable earning asset mix, partially offset by lower funding costs

Period end net loans excluding PPP, were up 0.9% QoQ and 0.2% YoY; loan closings were $362.7 million in 4Q21, up 48.7% QoQ and 14.8% YoY

Average deposits increased 0.8% QoQ and 17.1% YoY to $6.5 billion, with core deposits 85.3% of total average deposits

Loan pipeline increased 21.1% YoY to $429.3 million

Provision for credit losses was $0.8 million due to current period loan originations and the increased risk from the COVID-19 Omicron variant

NPAs decreased 26.1% QoQ and 29.3% YoY to $14.9 million; criticized and classified loans were down 16.3% QoQ to $57.7 million, representing 0.87% of loans

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets improved 18 bps to 8.22% from 8.04% in 3Q21

Repurchased 150,976 shares at an average price of $23.75; dividends and share repurchases were 56% of net income in 4Q21

Income Statement Highlights YoY QoQ ($000s, except EPS) 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 Change Change Net Interest Income $ 62,674 $ 63,364 $ 61,039 $ 60,892 $ 55,732 12.5 % (1.1 ) % Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 761 (6,927 ) (1,598 ) 2,820 3,862 (80.3 ) (111.0 ) Non-interest Income (Loss) (280 ) 866 (3,210 ) 6,311 (1,181 ) (76.3 ) (132.3 ) Non-interest Expense 38,807 36,345 34,011 38,159 46,811 (17.1 ) 6.8 Income Before Income Taxes 22,826 34,812 25,416 26,224 3,878 488.6 (34.4 ) Provision for Income Taxes 4,743 9,399 6,158 7,185 417 1,037.4 (49.5 ) Net Income $ 18,083 $ 25,413 $ 19,258 $ 19,039 $ 3,461 422.5 (28.8 ) Diluted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.11 427.3 (28.4 ) Avg. Diluted Shares (000s) 31,353 31,567 31,677 31,604 30,603 2.5 (0.7 ) Core Net Income1 $ 20,968 $ 27,829 $ 22,994 $ 16,973 $ 17,784 17.9 (24.7 ) Core EPS1 $ 0.67 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.54 $ 0.58 15.5 (23.9 )

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income totaled $62.7 million in 4Q21 (an increase of 12.5% YoY, but a decrease of 1.1% QoQ), compared to $63.4 million in 3Q21, $61.0 million in 2Q21, $60.9 million in 1Q21, and $55.7 million in 4Q20.

Net interest margin, FTE (“NIM”) of 3.29% increased 21 bps YoY, but declined 5 bps QoQ; PPP loans caused a 3 bps and 2 bps positive impact on the NIM in 4Q21 and 3Q21, respectively, neutral impact in 2Q21, and a drag of 4 bps in 1Q21 and 3 bps in 4Q20

Prepayment penalty income from loans and securities, net reversals and recoveries of interest from non-accrual loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $3.1 million (16 bps to the NIM) in 4Q21 compared to $3.4 million (19 bps) in 3Q21, $1.9 million (10 bps) in 2Q21, $3.3 million (17 bps) in 1Q21, and $2.1 million (11 bps) in 4Q20

Excluding the items in the previous bullet, net interest margin was 3.13% in 4Q21 compared to 3.15% in 3Q21, 3.04% in 2Q21, 3.01% in 1Q21, and 2.97% in 4Q20, or an increase of 16 bps YoY, but a decrease of 2 bps QoQ

Net PPP loan fees were $1.2 million in 4Q21, $1.3 million in 3Q21, $1.2 million in 2Q21, $0.5 million in 1Q21, and $0.4 million in 4Q20

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.8 million in 4Q21, $2.8 million in 1Q21, and $3.9 million in 4Q20 compared to a benefit for credit losses of $6.9 million in 3Q21 and $1.6 million in 2Q21.

4Q21 provision for credit losses was driven by the current period originations and the increased risk from the COVID-19 Omicron variant

Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $(29) thousand in 4Q21 (negligible as compared to average loans), $(0.6) million in 3Q21 ((4) bps), $0.9 million in 2Q21 (5 bps), $2.9 million in 1Q21 (17 bps), and $0.6 million in 4Q20 (4 bps)

Non-interest income (loss) was $(0.3) million in 4Q21, $0.9 million in 3Q21, $(3.2) million in 2Q21, $6.3 million in 1Q21, and $(1.2) million in 4Q20.

Non-interest income included net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments of $(5.1) million in 4Q21 or $(0.13) per share, net of tax, $(2.3) million in 3Q21 or $(0.05) per share, net of tax, $(6.5) million or $(0.15) per share, net of tax in 2Q21, $1.0 million or $0.02 per share, net of tax in 1Q21, and $(4.1) million or $(0.11) per share, net of tax in 4Q20

Absent all above items and other immaterial adjustments, core non-interest income was $4.9 million in 4Q21, up 36.6% YoY, and 53.6% QoQ

Included in 4Q21 core non-interest income was a one-time $2.0 million ($0.05 per share, net of tax) dividend received on retirement plan investments



Non-interest expense totaled $38.8 million in 4Q21 (a decrease of 17.1% YoY, but an increase of 6.8% QoQ), compared to $36.3 million in 3Q21, $34.0 million in 2Q21, $38.2 million in 1Q21, and $46.8 million in 4Q20.

4Q21 non-interest expense includes pre-tax merger benefits of $17 thousand (<$0.01 per share, net of tax)

3Q21 non-interest expense includes $2.1 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.05 per share, net of tax)

2Q21 non-interest expense includes $0.5 million of pre-tax merger benefits primarily related to a refund received from a data processing vendor ($(0.01) per share, net of tax)

1Q21 non-interest expense includes $1.0 million of pre-tax merger charges ($0.02 per share, net of tax); 1Q21 includes $3.3 million of seasonal compensation expense

4Q20 non-interest expense includes $5.3 million pre-tax merger charges ($0.14 per share, net of tax) and $7.8 million pre-tax debt prepayment penalties ($0.20 per share, net of tax)

Excluding the above items and other immaterial adjustments, core operating expenses were $38.7 million in 4Q21, up 15.4% YoY and 13.4% QoQ

Included in 4Q21 non-interest expense was a one-time $4.3 million ($0.11 per share, net of tax) of increased compensation and benefits for all employees due to record year of earnings in 2021 and employee performance through the pandemic.

The efficiency ratio was 58.7% in 4Q21, 52.3% in 3Q21, 53.4% in 2Q21, 58.6% in 1Q21, and 57.6% in 4Q20

The provision for income taxes was $4.7 million in 4Q21, compared to $9.4 million in 3Q21, $6.2 million in 2Q21, $7.2 million in 1Q21, and $0.4 million in 4Q20.

The effective tax rate was 20.8% in 4Q21, 27.0% in 3Q21, 24.2% in 2Q21, 27.4% in 1Q21, and 10.8% in 4Q20

The 4Q21 effective tax rate declined due to lower levels of taxable state income and higher percentage of permanent differences

The 2Q21 effective tax rate includes $0.8 million benefit from a state tax rate change; absent this benefit the effective tax rate would have been 27.2%

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights YoY QoQ 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 4Q20 Change Change Average Loans And Deposits ($MM) Loans $ 6,558 $ 6,633 $ 6,687 $ 6,700 $ 6,376 2.9 % (1.1 ) % Deposits 6,459 6,408 6,511 6,285 5,515 17.1 0.8 Credit Quality ($000s) Nonperforming Loans $ 14,934 $ 20,217 $ 17,592 $ 21,186 $ 21,073 (29.1 ) % (26.1 ) % Nonperforming Assets 14,934 20,217 17,592 21,221 21,108 (29.2 ) (26.1 ) Criticized and Classified Loans 57,650 68,913 69,161 63,095 71,656 (19.5 ) (16.3 ) Criticized and Classified Assets 78,628 89,889 90,135 63,130 71,691 9.7 (12.5 ) Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%) 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 0.67 (11 ) bps 1 bps Capital Book Value/Share $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 $ 20.11 10.7 % 2.2 % Tangible Book Value/Share 21.61 21.13 20.51 19.99 19.45 11.1 2.3 Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%) 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 7.52 70 bps 18 bps Leverage Ratio (%) 8.98 8.83 8.50 8.44 8.38 60 15

Average loans were $6.6 billion, an increase of 2.9% YoY, but a decline of 1.1% QoQ.

Total loan closings were $362.7 million in 4Q21, $243.9 million in 3Q21, $324.4 million in 2Q21, $322.9 million in 1Q21, and $316.0 million in 4Q20

The loan pipeline of $429.3 million at December 31, 2021 was up 21.1% YoY, but down 19.1% QoQ as the third quarter 2021 pipeline was at record levels

PPP loans were $77.4 million at 4Q21, $130.8 million at 3Q21, $197.3 million at 2Q21, $251.0 million at 1Q21, and $151.9 million at 4Q20; forgiven PPP loans were $53.4 million in 4Q21, $66.5 million in 3Q21, $69.2 million in 2Q21, $24.1 million in 1Q21, and $19.7 million in 4Q20; remaining unamortized net PPP fees were $1.9 million at December 31, 2021

Period end net loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $6.5 billion, up 0.2% YoY and 0.9% QoQ

Average Deposits totaled $6.5 billion, increasing 17.1% YoY and 0.8% QoQ.

Average core deposits (non-CD deposits) increased to 85.3% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q21, compared to 79.8% a year ago

Average non-interest bearing deposits increased 33.6% YoY and 4.6% QoQ and comprised 15.1% of total average deposits (including escrow deposits) in 4Q21 compared to 13.3% a year ago

Credit Quality: Non-performing loans totaled $14.9 million in 4Q21, $20.2 million in 3Q21, $17.6 million in 2Q21, $21.2 million in 1Q21, and $21.1 million in 4Q20.

Non-performing assets were down 29.3% YoY and 26.1% QoQ

Criticized and classified loans totaled $57.7 million in 4Q21 (87 bps of loans), $68.9 million in 3Q21 (104 bps of loans), $69.2 million at 2Q21 (103 bps), $63.1 million at 1Q21 (94 bps), and $71.7 million at 4Q20 (107 bps)

Criticized and classified assets are composed of criticized and classified loans, as detailed above, plus one criticized investment security totaling $21.0 million in both 4Q21 and 3Q21, which is currently under a principal payment forbearance agreement (interest payments are received)

Loans classified as troubled debt restructured (TDR) totaled $12.7 million in 4Q21 compared to $13.1 million in 3Q21 and $15.7 million a year ago

Over 87% of gross loans are collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <38% as of December 31, 2021

Allowance for credit losses were 0.56% of loans at 4Q21 compared to 0.55% at 3Q21 and 0.67% a year ago

Allowance for credit losses were 248.7% of nonperforming loans at 4Q21 compared to 179.9% at 3Q21 and 214.3% a year ago



Capital: Book value per common share increased to $22.26 at 4Q21, compared to $21.78 at 3Q21, $21.16 at 2Q21, $20.65 at 1Q21, and $20.11 at 4Q20; tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.61 in 4Q21, $21.13 at 3Q21, $20.51 at 2Q21, $19.99 at 1Q21, and $19.45 in 4Q20.

The Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share and repurchased 150,976 shares at an average price of $23.75 in 4Q21

As of the end of 4Q21, 848,187 shares remain subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration or maximum dollar limit

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.22% at 4Q21 compared to 8.04% at 3Q21 and 7.52% a year ago

The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under all applicable regulatory requirements

The leverage ratio was 8.98% in 4Q21 versus 8.83% in 3Q21 and 8.38% in 4Q20



Conference Call Information And First Quarter Earnings Release Date

Conference Call Information:

John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter 2021 results and strategy.

Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ffic220128.html

Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 4089423

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release First Quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on April 26, 2022; followed by a conference call at 9:30 AM (ET) on April 27, 2022.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the first quarter’s close confirming the date and time of the earnings release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State—chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank’s experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company’s website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation’s earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.flushingbank.com under Investor Relations.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “forecasts”, “goals”, “potential” or “continue” or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

#FF

- Statistical Tables Follow -



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended At or for the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Performance Ratios (1) Return on average assets 0.89 % 1.26 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.18 % 1.00 % 0.48 % Return on average equity 10.77 15.42 11.95 12.29 2.27 12.60 5.98 Yield on average interest-earning assets (2) 3.77 3.84 3.69 3.77 3.82 3.77 3.86 Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 0.58 0.61 0.66 0.69 0.86 0.63 1.16 Cost of funds 0.50 0.53 0.57 0.61 0.77 0.55 1.06 Net interest rate spread during period (2) 3.19 3.23 3.03 3.08 2.96 3.14 2.70 Net interest margin (2) 3.29 3.34 3.14 3.18 3.08 3.24 2.85 Non-interest expense to average assets 1.92 1.80 1.65 1.87 2.43 1.81 1.90 Efficiency ratio (3) 58.66 52.28 53.38 58.58 57.56 55.72 58.69 Average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 X 1.21 X 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.20 X 1.16 X Average Balances Total loans, net $ 6,558,285 $ 6,633,301 $ 6,686,888 $ 6,700,476 $ 6,375,516 $ 6,644,317 $ 6,005,947 Total interest-earning assets 7,627,256 7,608,317 7,790,174 7,667,217 7,243,472 7,672,954 6,862,798 Total assets 8,090,701 8,072,918 8,263,553 8,147,714 7,705,407 8,143,372 7,276,022 Total due to depositors 5,397,802 5,406,423 5,495,936 5,363,647 4,708,760 5,416,020 4,509,206 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,276,221 6,310,859 6,532,891 6,477,871 6,169,574 6,398,666 5,941,594 Stockholders' equity 671,474 659,288 644,690 619,647 609,463 648,946 580,067 Per Share Data Book value per common share (4) $ 22.26 $ 21.78 $ 21.16 $ 20.65 $ 20.11 $ 22.26 $ 20.11 Tangible book value per common share (5) $ 21.61 $ 21.13 $ 20.51 $ 19.99 $ 19.45 $ 21.61 $ 19.45 Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity $ 679,628 $ 668,096 $ 655,167 $ 639,201 $ 618,997 $ 679,628 $ 618,997 Tangible stockholders' equity 659,758 648,039 634,959 618,839 598,476 659,758 598,476 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios Tier 1 capital $ 726,174 $ 711,276 $ 697,591 $ 679,343 $ 662,987 $ 726,174 $ 662,987 Common equity Tier 1 capital 671,494 661,340 649,367 636,071 621,247 671,494 621,247 Total risk-based capital 885,469 832,255 823,494 806,922 794,034 885,469 794,034 Risk Weighted Assets 6,182,095 6,194,207 6,344,076 6,281,136 6,287,598 6,182,095 6,287,598 Tier 1 leverage capital

(well capitalized = 5%) 8.98 % 8.83 % 8.50 % 8.44 % 8.38 % 8.98 % 8.38 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%) 10.86 10.68 10.24 10.13 9.88 10.86 9.88 Tier 1 risk-based capital

(well capitalized = 8.0%) 11.75 11.48 11.00 10.82 10.54 11.75 10.54 Total risk-based capital

(well capitalized = 10.0%) 14.32 13.44 12.98 12.85 12.63 14.32 12.63 Capital Ratios Average equity to average assets 8.30 % 8.17 % 7.80 % 7.61 % 7.91 % 7.97 % 7.97 % Equity to total assets 8.45 8.27 8.03 7.83 7.76 8.45 7.76 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6) 8.22 8.04 7.80 7.60 7.52 8.22 7.52 Asset Quality Non-accrual loans (7) $ 14,933 $ 18,292 $ 17,391 $ 18,604 $ 18,325 $ 14,933 $ 18,325 Non-performing loans 14,933 20,217 17,592 21,186 21,073 14,933 21,073 Non-performing assets 14,933 20,217 17,592 21,221 21,108 14,933 21,108 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (29 ) (619 ) 902 2,865 646 3,119 3,639 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans to gross loans 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.23 % 0.31 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.19 0.25 0.22 0.26 0.26 0.19 0.26 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.56 0.55 0.64 0.67 0.67 0.56 0.67 Allowance for loan losses to

non-performing assets 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.52 213.91 248.66 213.91 Allowance for loan losses to

non-performing loans 248.66 179.86 242.55 212.87 214.27 248.66 214.27 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.00 ) (0.04 ) 0.05 0.17 0.04 0.05 0.06 Full-service customer facilities 24 24 25 25 25 24 25

_____________________

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense (excluding merger expense, OREO expense, prepayment penalty on borrowings, the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) by the total of net interest income (excluding net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges and net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments) and non-interest income (excluding life insurance proceeds, net gains and losses from the sale or disposition of securities, assets and fair value adjustments).

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders’ equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ common equity is stockholders’ equity less intangible assets (goodwill, net of deferred taxes). See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(6) See “Calculation of Tangible Stockholders’ Common Equity to Tangible Assets”.

(7) Excludes performing non-accrual TDR loans.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and Dividend Income Interest and fees on loans $ 68,113 $ 69,198 $ 67,999 $ 69,021 $ 66,120 $ 274,331 $ 248,153 Interest and dividends on securities: Interest 3,536 3,706 3,685 3,072 2,813 13,999 15,776 Dividends 7 7 7 8 8 29 43 Other interest income 74 42 51 36 30 203 355 Total interest and dividend income 71,730 72,953 71,742 72,137 68,971 288,562 264,327 Interest Expense Deposits 3,975 4,705 5,539 6,105 6,470 20,324 42,312 Other interest expense 5,081 4,884 5,164 5,140 6,769 20,269 26,816 Total interest expense 9,056 9,589 10,703 11,245 13,239 40,593 69,128 Net Interest Income 62,674 63,364 61,039 60,892 55,732 247,969 195,199 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 761 (6,927 ) (1,598 ) 2,820 3,862 (4,944 ) 23,129 Net Interest Income After Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses 61,913 70,291 62,637 58,072 51,870 252,913 172,070 Non-interest Income (Loss) Banking services fee income 1,142 865 1,233 2,725 1,442 5,965 4,500 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities — (10 ) 123 — (610 ) 113 (701 ) Net gain on sale of loans 46 131 127 31 6 335 48 Net gain on disposition of assets — — — 621 — 621 — Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments (5,140 ) (2,289 ) (6,548 ) 982 (4,129 ) (12,995 ) (2,142 ) Federal Home Loan Bank

of New York stock dividends 417 491 500 689 734 2,097 3,453 Life insurance proceeds — — — — — — 659 Bank owned life insurance 1,023 1,015 1,009 997 1,016 4,044 3,814 Other income 2,232 663 346 266 360 3,507 1,412 Total non-interest income (loss) (280 ) 866 (3,210 ) 6,311 (1,181 ) 3,687 11,043 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 25,223 20,544 19,879 22,664 22,089 88,310 74,228 Occupancy and equipment 3,579 3,534 3,522 3,367 3,446 14,002 12,134 Professional services 1,152 1,899 1,988 2,400 2,463 7,439 9,374 FDIC deposit insurance 391 618 729 1,213 562 2,951 2,676 Data processing 1,757 1,759 1,419 2,109 3,411 7,044 8,586 Depreciation and amortization 1,521 1,627 1,638 1,639 1,579 6,425 6,212 Other real estate owned/foreclosure (recoveries) expense 129 182 22 (10 ) 95 323 216 Prepayment penalty on borrowings — — — — 7,834 — 7,834 Other operating expenses 5,055 6,182 4,814 4,777 5,332 20,828 16,671 Total non-interest expense 38,807 36,345 34,011 38,159 46,811 147,322 137,931 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 22,826 34,812 25,416 26,224 3,878 109,278 45,182 Provision for Income Taxes 4,743 9,399 6,158 7,185 417 27,485 10,508 Net Income $ 18,083 $ 25,413 $ 19,258 $ 19,039 $ 3,461 $ 81,793 $ 34,674 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 2.59 $ 1.18 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 2.59 $ 1.18 Dividends per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.84 $ 0.84 Basic average shares 31,353 31,567 31,677 31,604 30,603 31,550 29,301 Diluted average shares 31,353 31,567 31,677 31,604 30,603 31,550 29,301

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 81,723 $ 178,598 $ 145,971 $ 174,420 $ 157,388 Securities held-to-maturity: Mortgage-backed securities 7,894 7,899 7,904 7,909 7,914 Other securities 49,974 49,989 49,986 49,912 49,918 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed securities 572,184 584,145 596,661 518,781 404,460 Other securities 205,052 212,654 224,784 242,440 243,514 Loans 6,638,105 6,630,354 6,718,806 6,745,316 6,704,674 Allowance for loan losses (37,135 ) (36,363 ) (42,670 ) (45,099 ) (45,153 ) Net loans 6,600,970 6,593,991 6,676,136 6,700,217 6,659,521 Interest and dividends receivable 38,698 40,912 43,803 44,941 44,041 Bank premises and equipment, net 23,338 24,018 26,438 27,498 28,179 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 35,937 36,158 41,630 41,498 43,439 Bank owned life insurance 210,754 184,730 183,715 182,707 181,710 Goodwill 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 17,636 Core deposit intangibles 2,562 2,708 2,859 3,013 3,172 Right of use asset 50,200 50,155 51,972 53,802 50,743 Other assets 148,989 93,741 89,850 94,410 84,759 Total assets $ 8,045,911 $ 8,077,334 $ 8,159,345 $ 8,159,184 $ 7,976,394 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 6,333,532 $ 6,421,391 $ 6,298,790 $ 6,326,577 $ 6,090,733 Mortgagors' escrow deposits 51,913 67,207 58,230 74,348 45,622 Borrowed funds 815,544 752,925 971,827 948,920 1,020,895 Operating lease liability 54,155 54,239 56,151 58,080 59,100 Other liabilities 111,139 113,476 119,180 112,058 141,047 Total liabilities 7,366,283 7,409,238 7,504,178 7,519,983 7,357,397 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued) — — — — — Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized) 341 341 341 341 341 Additional paid-in capital 263,375 262,009 260,958 260,019 261,533 Treasury stock (75,293 ) (71,738 ) (65,335 ) (65,479 ) (69,400 ) Retained earnings 497,889 486,418 467,620 455,023 442,789 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (6,684 ) (8,934 ) (8,417 ) (10,703 ) (16,266 ) Total stockholders' equity 679,628 668,096 655,167 639,201 618,997 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,045,911 $ 8,077,334 $ 8,159,345 $ 8,159,184 $ 7,976,394 (In thousands) Issued shares 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 34,088 Outstanding shares 30,526 30,676 30,962 30,954 30,776 Treasury shares 3,561 3,412 3,126 3,133 3,312

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest-earning Assets: Mortgage loans, net $ 5,140,233 $ 5,158,213 $ 5,130,400 $ 5,155,975 $ 5,010,097 $ 5,146,195 $ 4,798,232 Other loans, net 1,418,052 1,475,088 1,556,488 1,544,501 1,365,419 1,498,122 1,207,715 Total loans, net 6,558,285 6,633,301 6,686,888 6,700,476 6,375,516 6,644,317 6,005,947 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 595,538 590,732 578,134 433,917 413,875 550,136 450,065 Other securities 207,482 217,763 232,020 300,828 266,663 239,208 249,533 Total taxable securities 803,020 808,495 810,154 734,745 680,538 789,344 699,598 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 50,834 50,832 50,830 50,828 50,768 50,831 56,530 Total tax-exempt securities 50,834 50,832 50,830 50,828 50,768 50,831 56,530 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 215,117 115,689 242,302 181,168 136,650 188,462 100,723 Total interest-earning assets 7,627,256 7,608,317 7,790,174 7,667,217 7,243,472 7,672,954 6,862,798 Other assets 463,445 464,601 473,379 480,497 461,935 470,418 413,224 Total assets $ 8,090,701 $ 8,072,918 $ 8,263,553 $ 8,147,714 $ 7,705,407 $ 8,143,372 $ 7,276,022 Interest-bearing Liabilities: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 154,471 $ 153,120 $ 153,113 $ 170,079 $ 163,382 $ 157,640 $ 176,443 NOW accounts 2,115,619 2,107,866 2,255,581 2,185,384 1,924,840 2,165,762 1,603,402 Money market accounts 2,177,928 2,107,473 2,043,257 1,905,543 1,507,245 2,059,431 1,561,496 Certificate of deposit accounts 949,784 1,037,964 1,043,985 1,102,641 1,113,293 1,033,187 1,167,865 Total due to depositors 5,397,802 5,406,423 5,495,936 5,363,647 4,708,760 5,416,020 4,509,206 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 84,617 68,562 91,545 65,372 75,005 77,552 70,829 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,482,419 5,474,985 5,587,481 5,429,019 4,783,765 5,493,572 4,580,035 Borrowings 793,802 835,874 945,410 1,048,852 1,385,809 905,094 1,361,559 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,276,221 6,310,859 6,532,891 6,477,871 6,169,574 6,398,666 5,941,594 Non interest-bearing demand deposits 976,803 933,443 923,220 856,052 731,170 922,741 583,235 Other liabilities 166,203 169,328 162,752 194,144 195,200 173,019 171,126 Total liabilities 7,419,227 7,413,630 7,618,863 7,528,067 7,095,944 7,494,426 6,695,955 Equity 671,474 659,288 644,690 619,647 609,463 648,946 580,067 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,090,701 $ 8,072,918 $ 8,263,553 $ 8,147,714 $ 7,705,407 $ 8,143,372 $ 7,276,022 Net interest-earning assets $ 1,351,035 $ 1,297,458 $ 1,257,283 $ 1,189,346 $ 1,073,898 $ 1,274,288 $ 921,204





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income: Mortgage loans, net $ 54,260 $ 55,114 $ 52,987 $ 55,219 $ 53,777 $ 217,580 $ 202,722 Other loans, net 13,853 14,084 15,012 13,802 12,343 56,751 45,431 Total loans, net 68,113 69,198 67,999 69,021 66,120 274,331 248,153 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 2,125 2,279 2,233 1,698 1,435 8,335 8,730 Other securities 993 1,008 1,037 963 957 4,001 5,178 Total taxable securities 3,118 3,287 3,270 2,661 2,392 12,336 13,908 Tax-exempt securities: Other securities 538 539 535 530 543 2,142 2,419 Total tax-exempt securities 538 539 535 530 543 2,142 2,419 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 74 42 51 36 30 203 355 Total interest-earning assets 71,843 73,066 71,855 72,248 69,085 289,012 264,835 Interest Expense: Deposits: Savings accounts $ 53 $ 61 $ 66 $ 75 $ 75 $ 255 $ 495 NOW accounts 1,021 1,227 1,499 1,706 1,320 5,453 9,309 Money market accounts 1,428 1,683 2,060 2,100 2,010 7,271 14,368 Certificate of deposit accounts 1,471 1,734 1,913 2,222 3,065 7,340 18,096 Total due to depositors 3,973 4,705 5,538 6,103 6,470 20,319 42,268 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 2 — 1 2 — 5 44 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,975 4,705 5,539 6,105 6,470 20,324 42,312 Borrowings 5,081 4,884 5,164 5,140 6,769 20,269 26,816 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,056 9,589 10,703 11,245 13,239 40,593 69,128 Net interest income- tax equivalent $ 62,787 $ 63,477 $ 61,152 $ 61,003 $ 55,846 $ 248,419 $ 195,707 Included in net interest income above: Prepayment penalties received on loans and securities and net of reversals and recovered interest from non-accrual loans $ 1,497 $ 2,136 $ 2,046 $ 948 $ 1,093 $ 6,627 $ 4,576 Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges included in loan interest income 1,122 194 (664 ) 1,427 1,023 2,079 (1,185 ) Purchase accounting adjustments 462 1,100 565 922 11 3,049 11 Interest-earning Assets Yields: Mortgage loans, net 4.22 % 4.27 % 4.13 % 4.28 % 4.29 % 4.23 % 4.22 % Other loans, net 3.91 3.82 3.86 3.57 3.62 3.79 3.76 Total loans, net 4.15 4.17 4.07 4.12 4.15 4.13 4.13 Taxable securities: Mortgage-backed securities 1.43 1.54 1.54 1.57 1.39 1.52 1.94 Other securities 1.91 1.85 1.79 1.28 1.44 1.67 2.08 Total taxable securities 1.55 1.63 1.61 1.45 1.41 1.56 1.99 Tax-exempt securities: (1) Other securities 4.23 4.24 4.21 4.17 4.28 4.21 4.28 Total tax-exempt securities 4.23 4.24 4.21 4.17 4.28 4.21 4.28 Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold 0.14 0.15 0.08 0.08 0.09 0.11 0.35 Total interest-earning assets 3.77 % 3.84 % 3.69 % 3.77 % 3.82 % 3.77 % 3.86 % Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields: Deposits: Savings accounts 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.28 % NOW accounts 0.19 0.23 0.27 0.31 0.27 0.25 0.58 Money market accounts 0.26 0.32 0.40 0.44 0.53 0.35 0.92 Certificate of deposit accounts 0.62 0.67 0.73 0.81 1.10 0.71 1.55 Total due to depositors 0.29 0.35 0.40 0.46 0.55 0.38 0.94 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 0.01 — — 0.01 — 0.01 0.06 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.29 0.34 0.40 0.45 0.54 0.37 0.92 Borrowings 2.56 2.34 2.18 1.96 1.95 2.24 1.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.58 % 0.61 % 0.66 % 0.69 % 0.86 % 0.63 % 1.16 % Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) 3.19 % 3.23 % 3.03 % 3.08 % 2.96 % 3.14 % 2.70 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.29 % 3.34 % 3.14 % 3.18 % 3.08 % 3.24 % 2.85 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.22 X 1.21 X 1.19 X 1.18 X 1.17 X 1.20 X 1.16 X

_____________________

(1) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

December 2021 vs. December 2021 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 2021 December 2020 (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 % Change % Change Non-interest bearing $ 967,621 $ 941,259 $ 945,491 $ 917,189 $ 778,672 2.8 % 24.3 % Interest bearing: Certificate of deposit accounts 946,575 1,040,098 1,020,615 1,070,595 1,138,361 (9.0 ) (16.8 ) Savings accounts 156,554 152,306 152,931 170,272 168,183 2.8 (6.9 ) Money market accounts 2,342,003 2,152,085 2,057,188 1,990,656 1,682,345 8.8 39.2 NOW accounts 1,920,779 2,135,643 2,122,565 2,177,865 2,323,172 (10.1 ) (17.3 ) Total interest-bearing deposits 5,365,911 5,480,132 5,353,299 5,409,388 5,312,061 (2.1 ) 1.0 Total deposits $ 6,333,532 $ 6,421,391 $ 6,298,790 $ 6,326,577 $ 6,090,733 (1.4 ) % 4.0 %

Loan Composition

December 2021 vs. December 2021 vs. December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 2021 December 2020 (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 % Change % Change Multifamily residential $ 2,517,026 $ 2,498,980 $ 2,542,010 $ 2,525,967 $ 2,533,952 0.7 % (0.7 ) % Commercial real estate 1,775,629 1,745,855 1,726,895 1,721,702 1,754,754 1.7 1.2 One-to-four family ― mixed-use property 571,795 579,100 582,211 595,431 602,981 (1.3 ) (5.2 ) One-to-four family ― residential 268,255 280,343 288,652 239,391 245,211 (4.3 ) 9.4 Co-operative apartments 8,316 7,804 7,883 7,965 8,051 6.6 3.3 Construction 59,761 71,464 62,802 61,528 83,322 (16.4 ) (28.3 ) Mortgage Loans 5,200,782 5,183,546 5,210,453 5,151,984 5,228,271 0.3 (0.5 ) Small Business Administration (1) 93,811 148,855 215,158 267,120 167,376 (37.0 ) (44.0 ) Taxi medallion — — — — 2,757 — (100.0 ) Commercial business and other 1,339,273 1,294,688 1,291,526 1,326,657 1,303,225 3.4 2.8 Non-mortgage loans 1,433,084 1,443,543 1,506,684 1,593,777 1,473,358 (0.7 ) (2.7 ) Net unamortized premiums and unearned loan fees (2) 4,239 3,265 1,669 (445 ) 3,045 29.8 39.2 Allowance for loan losses (37,135 ) (36,363 ) (42,670 ) (45,099 ) (45,153 ) 2.1 (17.8 ) Net loans $ 6,600,970 $ 6,593,991 $ 6,676,136 $ 6,700,217 $ 6,659,521 0.1 % (0.9 ) %

_____________________

(1) Includes $77.4 million, $130.8 million, $197.3 million, $251.0 million, and $151.9 million of PPP loans at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

(2) Includes $8.0 million, $8.6 million, $9.7 million, $10.5 million, and $11.3 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES

(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Multifamily residential $ 79,648 $ 41,850 $ 66,913 $ 58,553 $ 52,024 $ 246,964 $ 212,729 Commercial real estate 64,916 48,447 37,963 17,156 57,634 168,482 191,852 One-to-four family – mixed-use property 12,440 12,823 7,135 8,712 9,692 41,110 35,131 One-to-four family – residential 5,162 2,761 59,494 3,131 8,422 70,548 21,805 Co-operative apartments 413 — — — — 413 704 Construction 17,033 8,687 5,281 7,123 6,869 38,124 21,859 Mortgage Loans 179,612 114,568 176,786 94,675 134,641 565,641 484,080 Small Business Administration (1) 270 415 17,585 125,093 598 143,363 112,352 Commercial business and other 182,858 128,946 130,036 103,118 180,787 544,958 407,725 Non-mortgage Loans 183,128 129,361 147,621 228,211 181,385 688,321 520,077 Total Closings $ 362,740 $ 243,929 $ 324,407 $ 322,886 $ 316,026 $ 1,253,962 $ 1,004,157

_____________________

(1) Includes $15.5 million and $123.2 million of PPP closings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively and $138.7 million and $111.6 million for the years ended December 31 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Loan type 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Mortgage loans 3.77 % 3.80 % 3.53 % 3.47 % 3.47 % Non-mortgage loans 3.24 3.49 3.23 2.26 3.37 Total loans 3.51 % 3.64 % 3.39 % 2.62 % 3.41 % Excluding PPP loans 3.51 % 3.64 % 3.51 % 3.62 % 3.41 %





FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

ASSET QUALITY

(Unaudited)

Allowance for Loan Losses

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Allowance for loan losses Beginning balances $ 36,363 $ 42,670 $ 45,099 $ 45,153 $ 38,343 45,153 21,751 Adoption of Current Expected Credit Losses — — — — — — 379 Net loan charge-off (recoveries): Multifamily residential — — — 33 (11 ) $ 33 $ (38 ) Commercial real estate — — — 64 — 64 — One-to-four family – mixed-use property 1 (123 ) 3 19 — (100 ) (135 ) One-to-four family – residential (3 ) (147 ) (2 ) (5 ) (2 ) (157 ) (12 ) Small Business Administration (7 ) (8 ) (9 ) (10 ) (3 ) (34 ) 108 Taxi medallion — (1,235 ) (222 ) 2,758 124 1,301 1,075 Commercial business and other (20 ) 894 1,132 6 538 2,012 2,641 Total (29 ) (619 ) 902 2,865 646 3,119 3,639 (Benefit) provision for loan losses 743 (6,926 ) (1,527 ) 2,811 3,357 (4,899 ) 22,563 Allowance recorded at the time of Acquisition — — — — 4,099 — 4,099 Ending balance $ 37,135 $ 36,363 $ 42,670 $ 45,099 $ 45,153 $ 37,135 $ 45,153 Gross charge-offs $ 7 $ 1,019 $ 1,186 $ 2,922 $ 752 $ 5,134 $ 4,005 Gross recoveries 36 1,638 284 57 106 2,015 366 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.56 % 0.55 % 0.64 % 0.67 % 0.67 % 0.56 % 0.67 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.00 ) (0.04 ) 0.05 0.17 0.04 0.05 0.06

Non-Performing Assets

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Loans 90 Days Or More Past Due and Still Accruing: Multifamily residential $ — $ — $ 201 $ 201 $ 201 Commercial real estate — — — — 2,547 Construction — 873 — 2,381 — Commercial business and other — 1,052 — — — Total — 1,925 201 2,582 2,748 Non-accrual Loans: Multifamily residential 2,431 4,192 4,669 4,338 2,524 Commercial real estate 613 613 8 8 1,683 One-to-four family - mixed-use property (1) 1,309 2,204 2,309 2,355 1,366 One-to-four family - residential 7,725 7,807 6,940 7,335 5,854 Small Business Administration 937 976 976 1,151 1,151 Taxi medallion(1) — — — — 2,317 Commercial business and other(1) 1,918 2,500 2,489 3,417 3,430 Total 14,933 18,292 17,391 18,604 18,325 Total Non-performing Loans (NPLs) 14,933 20,217 17,592 21,186 21,073 Other Non-performing Assets: Other asset acquired through foreclosure — — — 35 35 Total — — — 35 35 Total Non-performing Assets $ 14,933 $ 20,217 $ 17,592 $ 21,221 $ 21,108 Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.26 % Allowance For Loan Losses to NPLs 248.7 % 179.9 % 242.6 % 212.9 % 214.3 %

_____________________

(1) Not included in the above analysis are non-accrual performing TDR one-to-four family mixed use property loans totaling $0.3 million each in 4Q21, 3Q21, 2Q21, 1Q21, and 4Q20; non-accrual performing TDR taxi medallion loans totaling $0.4 million in 4Q20, and non-accrual performing TDR commercial business loans totaling $2.2 million each in 2Q21, 1Q21, and 4Q20.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP Earnings

The variance in GAAP and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to swaps designated to protect against rising rates and borrowing carried at fair value under the fair value option. As the swaps get closer to maturity, the volatility in fair value adjustments will dissipate. In a declining interest rate environment, the movement in the curve exaggerates our mark-to-market loss position. In a rising interest rate environment or a steepening of the yield curve, the loss position would experience an improvement.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Base Net Interest Income FTE, Base Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Base Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Non-interest Income, Core Non-interest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and non-interest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as these are measures commonly used by financial institutions, regulators and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended (Dollars in thousands, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP income before income taxes $ 22,826 $ 34,812 $ 25,416 $ 26,224 $ 3,878 $ 109,278 $ 45,182 Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction (Provision for credit losses) — — — — 1,818 — 1,818 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Non-interest income (loss)) 5,140 2,289 6,548 (982 ) 4,129 12,995 2,142 Net (gain) loss on sale of securities

(Non-interest income (loss)) — 10 (123 ) — 610 (113 ) 701 Life insurance proceeds

(Non-interest income (loss)) — — — — — — (659 ) Net gain on disposition of assets

(Non-interest income (loss)) — — — (621 ) — (621 ) — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges

(Interest and fees on loans) (1,122 ) (194 ) 664 (1,427 ) (1,023 ) (2,079 ) 1,185 Prepayment penalty on borrowings

(Non-interest expense) — — — — 7,834 — 7,834 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (Various) (324 ) (958 ) (418 ) (789 ) 80 (2,489 ) 80 Merger (benefit) expense (Various) (17 ) 2,096 (490 ) 973 5,349 2,562 6,894 Core income before taxes 26,503 38,055 31,597 23,378 22,675 119,533 65,177 Provision for income taxes for core income 5,535 10,226 8,603 6,405 4,891 30,769 15,428 Core net income $ 20,968 $ 27,829 $ 22,994 $ 16,973 $ 17,784 $ 88,764 $ 49,749 GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 0.58 $ 0.81 $ 0.61 $ 0.60 $ 0.11 $ 2.59 $ 1.18 Day 1, Provision for Credit Losses - Empire transaction, net of tax — — — — 0.05 — 0.05 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax 0.13 0.05 0.15 (0.02 ) 0.11 0.31 0.06 Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax — — — — 0.02 — 0.02 Life insurance proceeds — — — — — — (0.02 ) Net gain on disposition of assets, net of tax — — — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges, net of tax (0.03 ) — 0.02 (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) 0.03 Prepayment penalty on borrowings,

net of tax — — — — 0.20 — 0.20 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) — (0.06 ) — Merger (benefit) expense, net of tax — 0.05 (0.01 ) 0.02 0.14 0.06 0.18 NYS tax change — — (0.02 ) — — (0.02 ) — Core diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.67 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.54 $ 0.58 $ 2.81 $ 1.70 Core net income, as calculated above $ 20,968 $ 27,829 $ 22,994 $ 16,973 $ 17,784 $ 88,764 $ 49,749 Average assets 8,090,701 8,072,918 8,263,553 8,147,714 7,705,407 8,143,372 7,276,022 Average equity 671,474 659,288 644,690 619,647 609,463 648,946 580,067 Core return on average assets(2) 1.04 % 1.38 % 1.11 % 0.83 % 0.92 % 1.09 % 0.68 % Core return on average equity(2) 12.49 % 16.88 % 14.27 % 10.96 % 11.67 % 13.68 % 8.58 %

_____________________

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.

(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION

PRE-TAX NET REVENUE

(Unaudited)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net interest income $ 62,674 $ 63,364 $ 61,039 $ 60,892 $ 55,732 $ 247,969 $ 195,199 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on qualifying hedges (1,122 ) (194 ) 664 (1,427 ) (1,023 ) (2,079 ) 1,185 Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (462 ) (1,100 ) (565 ) (922 ) (11 ) (3,049 ) (11 ) Core Net interest income $ 61,090 $ 62,070 $ 61,138 $ 58,543 $ 54,698 $ 242,841 $ 196,373 GAAP Non-interest income (loss) $ (280 ) $ 866 $ (3,210 ) $ 6,311 $ (1,181 ) $ 3,687 $ 11,043 Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments 5,140 2,289 6,548 (982 ) 4,129 12,995 2,142 Net loss on sale of securities — 10 (123 ) — 610 (113 ) 701 Life insurance proceeds — — — — — — (659 ) Net gain on sale of assets — — — (621 ) — (621 ) — Core Non-interest income $ 4,860 $ 3,165 $ 3,215 $ 4,708 $ 3,558 $ 15,948 $ 13,227 GAAP Non-interest expense $ 38,807 $ 36,345 $ 34,011 $ 38,159 $ 46,811 $ 147,322 $ 137,931 Prepayment penalty on borrowings — — — — (7,834 ) — (7,834 ) Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments (138 ) (142 ) (147 ) (133 ) (91 ) (560 ) (91 ) Merger (benefit) expense 17 (2,096 ) 490 (973 ) (5,349 ) (2,562 ) (6,894 ) Core Non-interest expense $ 38,686 $ 34,107 $ 34,354 $ 37,053 $ 33,537 $ 144,200 $ 123,112 Net interest income $ 62,674 $ 63,364 $ 61,039 $ 60,892 $ 55,732 $ 247,969 $ 195,199 Non-interest income (loss) (280 ) 866 (3,210 ) 6,311 (1,181 ) 3,687 11,043 Non-interest expense (38,807 ) (36,345 ) (34,011 ) (38,159 ) (46,811 ) (147,322 ) (137,931 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $ 23,587 $ 27,885 $ 23,818 $ 29,044 $ 7,740 $ 104,334 $ 68,311 Core: Net interest income $ 61,090 $ 62,070 $ 61,138 $ 58,543 $ 54,698 $ 242,841 $ 196,373 Non-interest income 4,860 3,165 3,215 4,708 3,558 15,948 13,227 Non-interest expense (38,686 ) (34,107 ) (34,354 ) (37,053 ) (33,537 ) (144,200 ) (123,112 ) Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $ 27,264 $ 31,128 $ 29,999 $ 26,198 $ 24,719 $ 114,589 $ 86,488 Efficiency Ratio 58.7 % 52.3 % 53.4 % 58.6 % 57.6 % 55.7 % 58.7 %

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN

to CORE and BASE NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)