Uniserve 2nd Quarter Results for the period ended November 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. Q2 and Q2 year to date fiscal 2022 revenue increased by 12% and 3% respectively as compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q2 fiscal 2022 Net Income was $136K and Q2 year to date fiscal 2022 Net Income was $265K, as compared to Net loss of $57K and Net loss of $318K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. The Company will continue to focus on its operating results in fiscal 2022 by continuing to implement operational efficiencies, grow recurring revenues and enhance value added for its customers.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive Income (loss) (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended

November 30 Six months ended

November 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 1,834,806 $ 1,642,626 $ 3,635,418 $ 3,528,102 Cost of revenue 989,313 936,127 1,991,909 2,073,851 845,493 706,499 1,643,509 1,454,251 Expenses Operations and service delivery expenses 460,430 384,140 900,213 1,130,075 Sales and marketing 140,260 160,401 240,180 264,750 Amortization of property and equipment 88,949 131,422 172,404 236,849 Amortization of intangible assets 14,304 18,614 29,488 38,695 703,943 694,577 1,342,285 1,670,369 Operating Profit (Loss) 141,550 11,922 301,224 (216,118 ) Other Expenses (Income) Finance charges 38,066 68,910 82,919 128,399 Gain on foreign exchange 1,127 313 (1,231 ) (26,791 ) Gain on settlements (30,309 ) - (38,629 ) - Finance Income (3,770 ) - (7,081 ) - 5,114 69,223 35,978 101,608 Net and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the period $ 136,436 ($ 57,301 ) $ 265,246 ($ 317,726 )





About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect.”

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Walter Schultz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com.

