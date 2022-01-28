The first Meet to Earn Platform created by the MTMS Network.

Sydney, Australia, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTMS Network is a platform inspired by Zoom, Youtube and plays to earn games. Thus came the creation of a meet to earn platform to support people who share their knowledge and earn worthy rewards in return for contributing to the community. This platform helps sharers or participants to make MTMS Tokens through the meeting and quality of the content.

The key difference between MTMS and any traditional meeting is the blockchain economic design used to reward users for their contributions to the ecosystem. During the Covid-19 pandemic, people were requested to work and study from home. This caused a surge in users using online meeting tools such as Zoom, Google Meets or Microsoft Teams. There weren’t any meet to earn platforms in the market but instead, there were platforms where people needed to pay to use online meeting platforms.

In addition to that, another problem faced was that learners from emerging countries struggle to access up-to-date knowledge due to financial difficulties. The MTMS Network platform aims to solve all these problems. Users using the MTMS Network platform for virtual meetings can earn MTMS tokens which can then be used in the MTMS ecosystem.

Another feature of the MTMS is the careers and education hub. This aims to help students by connecting directly to teachers to update their knowledge from developed countries with little money.

Especially, an MTMS Metaverse Environment will be built in the MTMS ecosystem where Users can bring their real life to the MTMS, Users can create their study or working environment and interact. A Metaverse environment brings more experience towards the meeting and learning, besides it will educate people to have better personalities in reality.

With all the huge potential features above, the Founder Team expects to have over one million daily meeting participants in 2023. Furthermore, they aim to become one of the best virtual meeting environments in the market.

The business model for the MTMS tokens is a circular economy. Users can pay by fiat or MTMS token to use the MTMS platform and earn from the meeting. The MTMS Network works using WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) to enable real-time communication directly from our web browsers. It is supported by Apple, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla and Opera.

“In the 4th quarter of 2021, we are proud to launch the demo MTMS Meeting App that is built on the WebRTC Technology with Signaling and STUN Server,” said a spokesperson of the company. “For the 1st quarter of this year, MTMS token sales and listing on exchanges will be started. The 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year will signal the beginning of the Meet to Earn System and an NFT Marketplace.”

With the Metaverse space constantly growing and being developed, it is an excellent time for users to learn about blockchain technology and metaverse as a form of investment. More details on the MTMS Network can be found on the website and the whitepaper.

About MTMS Network

MTMS Network is a platform that allows users to meet to earn MTMS tokens which can then be converted to money. The mission of the team is to increase the efficiency and quality of work and study from home. Through the creation of a career and education hub, it would help users everywhere to gain the newest information available with the least amount of money. Through the MTMS Metaverse, interactions are able to be enhanced, which brings more experience in the work meeting or learning.

Website: https://mtms.live/



