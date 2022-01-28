Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 036 shares during the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 31 862 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 January 2022
|9 800
|43.12
|43.52
|42.70
|422 576
|21 January 2022
|9 600
|42.53
|42.78
|42.18
|408 288
|24 January 2022
|19 200
|41.43
|42.10
|40.14
|795 456
|25 January 2022
|1 400
|40.99
|41.20
|40.86
|57 386
|26 January 2022
|36
|41.70
|41.70
|41.70
|1 501
|Total
|40 036
|-
|-
|-
|1 685 207
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|20 January 2022
|6 410
|43.22
|43.70
|42.86
|277 040
|21 January 2022
|252
|42.58
|42.58
|42.58
|10 730
|24 January 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 January 2022
|8 200
|41.36
|41.60
|41.10
|339 152
|26 January 2022
|17 000
|42.01
|42.48
|41.60
|714 170
|Total
|31 862
|-
|-
|-
|1 341 092
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 021 shares. On 26 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 149 481 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).
