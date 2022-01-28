Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 036 shares during the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 31 862 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 January 2022 to 26 January 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 January 2022 9 800 43.12 43.52 42.70 422 576 21 January 2022 9 600 42.53 42.78 42.18 408 288 24 January 2022 19 200 41.43 42.10 40.14 795 456 25 January 2022 1 400 40.99 41.20 40.86 57 386 26 January 2022 36 41.70 41.70 41.70 1 501 Total 40 036 - - - 1 685 207









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 20 January 2022 6 410 43.22 43.70 42.86 277 040 21 January 2022 252 42.58 42.58 42.58 10 730 24 January 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 January 2022 8 200 41.36 41.60 41.10 339 152 26 January 2022 17 000 42.01 42.48 41.60 714 170 Total 31 862 - - - 1 341 092

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 021 shares. On 26 January 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 149 481 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.21 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment