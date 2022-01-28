Godlan, Infor SyteLine ERP and Manufacturing Performance Specialist, Announces the Promotion of Sales Leader

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor SyteLine), CPQ, industrial automation (IIoT), and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today the promotion of Allison Ellis to Executive Vice President of Sales. Ellis will lead Godlan's sales division in achieving sales goals in all product areas, such as ERP, CPQ, and IIoT.

"Allison has proven herself to be an effective leader and valued executive contributor. Her strength of character along with her amazing talents and abilities will be welcome additions to our executive team," commented Ed Lanko, President, Godlan, Inc.

In Ellis's first year of overseeing the Godlan sales team, she brought new talent into the organization, facilitated effective team equipping and training sessions, and led them to record results. During this time she was also instrumental in working with Godlan's executive team on strategy and planning. Godlan congratulates Ellis on her promotion and is excited about the future with her new role in the organization.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

stephanne.marsh@godlan.com

Related Images











Image 1: Allison Ellis, EVP Sales, Godlan









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment