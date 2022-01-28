Press release no 2, 2022

Konsolidator releases ERP integration Center to enable easy connections to global cloud ERP systems

Today, Konsolidator launched a new product – a cloud ERP integration center to enable easy connections to global cloud ERP systems and reach a broader customer base in line with the newly released strategy "Unfolding the potential". The ERP integration center allows users worldwide to quickly transfer financial data directly from their ERP system as Microsoft Business Central to Konsolidator, thereby improving data accessibility, quality, and productivity in the consolidation process. With the release, enterprises who use multiple ERP systems can upload all their financial data from the entire group to Konsolidator within seconds.





Simplifying the consolidation process

"We constantly focus on simplifying the consolidation process, and the integration center is yet another step in simplifying the customers´ consolidation process even further. Currently, Konsolidator integrates with Visma e-conomic and Microsoft Business Central, but shortly we are releasing integrations to support global cloud ERP systems like Xero, Sage, and QuickBooks, and can tap deeper into the big market of English-speaking countries,” says Claus Finderup Grove, CEO.





CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js @konsolidator.com





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

