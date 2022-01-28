English Danish

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Executive Board

Lersø Parkalle 100

DK-2100 København Ø

28 January 2022





Company Announcement number 9/2022

Opening of new fixed-rate bond

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 2.00% 23S Annuity 31-08-2023 01-10-2053

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The final terms of the bond will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachment