Worldwide Garment Steamers Industry to 2028 - Rise in Preference for Garment Steamers Over Traditional Irons is Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Garment Steamers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The garment steamers market was valued at US$ 1,662.78 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,399.14 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.



Garment steamer is a device used to remove the wrinkles from fabrics and garments using high-temperature steam. The steamers are lightweight, easy to use, and designed to steam different fabrics and garments. The changing lifestyle of the people has made them more work-oriented, having a hectic schedule. Working professionals increasingly prefer garment steamers over traditional irons to save time and effort. Garment steamers are mostly used for delicate materials and attires such as silk, chiffon, lace, wedding dresses, and saris, as well as for formal wear, such as suits and office attire, as they do not burn or damage any fabric.



Based on tank type, the garment steamers market is bifurcated into fixed and removable. In 2020, the removable segment accounted for a larger market share. Removable garment steamers provide convenience to detach the tank to refill water. Also, they are available in a variety of product types, from portable or handheld designs to upright or vertical steamers. Therefore, the demand for removable tank type garment steamers is increasing.



Based on region, the garment steamers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. The growth of the market in this region is mainly attributed to factors such the upsurge in the middle-class population in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, and growth in urbanization. The changing lifestyle of the consumers and increasing working population are propelling the adoption of modernized household appliances. In addition, hectic work-life schedule along with the long working hours is driving the consumer preference toward convenient household appliances, such as garment steamers. The rising trend of eco-friendly appliances that consume less energy than traditional appliances in the developing countries in this region would boost the garment steamers market growth during the forecast period.



A few key players operating in the garment steamers market are Groupe SEB; Conair LLC; Jiffy Steamer Company, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; SALAV USA; Maryant, Inc.; Pure Enrichment; Reliable Corp; Panasonic Corporation; and PurSteam.



